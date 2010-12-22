/ Technology

Is your interest in 3D TV still waning?

3D TV is trying to march into our homes, with Christmas price deals seemingly attracting the masses. But one of the biggest worldwide 3D TV surveys tells a different story – we’re just not that interested… yet.

We’ve mulled over the question of 3D TV adoption before and there’s been one opinion that’s come out on top – ‘I’m not interested in three-dimensional telly’.

In fact our 3D TV poll showed less interest than the results of the Nielsen Company’s worldwide survey. An overwhelming 88% of Which? Conversation readers said they wouldn’t buy a 3D TV in the next 12 months, compared to 33% of Nielsen’s voters.

Nielsen surveyed 27,000 consumers across 53 countries in September of this year – Europe and the United States were least interested.

Lack of interest in 3D TV

Only 9% of European respondents said they’d definitely purchase in the next 12 months or already own a 3D TV. In the States this was even lower, at a measly 5%. For those who ‘probably’ will purchase, the numbers stand at just 9% in Europe and 3% in the US.

For some reason the Nielsen Company isn’t too surprised with these results, but I would have thought that Europe and North America would have been the most interested in 3D. And yet its results suggest that interest is strongest in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

On this side of the pond it looks like we’re being a little savvier. Not only are we waiting for the price to come down, we’re waiting for it to stabilise. In the next few years we’ll no doubt be able to buy better tech for less, and current requirements, like 3D glasses, may have died out.

What type of 3D content will convince us?

So, while we’re using the ‘wait and see’ approach, what type of content are we interested in? Sports and nature programmes come out on top in Nielsen’s research. The latter is something Convo commenter Ym agees with – he thinks ‘some nature programmes are brilliant in 3D’.

However, Dave simply can’t wait for 3D video games, ‘once the TVs become cheaper I’ll be getting one. I just wish I was 10 years old again so I could spend more time gaming over the next few years! It’s going to be great.’

But there are loads of you who think that 3D TV is just a ploy by manufacturers to give us something we don’t want or need. Jeremy sums it up well:

‘To me, the weird thing about 3D is that it’s been an industry-driven innovation, as opposed to a more organic consumer-driven change. The content producers all decided that they’re going 3D and are working hard to convince the public that they want it too.’

And that may be the crux – manufacturers need to do more to convince us that we actually want 3D. Otherwise, it may just pass us by.

Guest
3D Tommy says:
22 December 2010

The Depth of Field and clarity of 3D technology ‘can be’ very impressive and the price of 3D TVs when compared the standard HDTVs are becoming more favourable — however 3D has a long way to go. The industry trying to brain wash us into thinking 3D is something we need, only to release a holographic TV or some other advancement in less than 3-5 years time is desperate. To me 3D is a novelty, it’s something I consume if I attend the cinema, it’s fun, but I don’t need it as part of my Home Cinema set-up… yet.

Having wasted over an hour of my life watching 3D SAW and despite huge potential for an amazing 3D movie it fell flat on its face. The best part was ironically not even part of the movie, but the LIONSGATE (TM) branding, very sharp image with fantastic depth of field it field like you were among the cogs. Apart from that there were a couple of okay 3D scenes, but really given the choice, I would prefer my time back.

My advice is, unless your in the market for a new TV or you like to be an early adopter (more fool you) there is little point in owning a 3D TV right now. The only true justification is for gamers, but even then if you do need to buy a new TV consider consider the best Standard HD for less money with more features, better contrast ratio, more inches and a better overall picture — now that’s a wise investment that will last year many years and give you maximum enjoyment without you feeling ripped off. Come 2015 when 3D has made significant advancements then it ‘might be’ time to adopt. Until then happy viewing.

Guest
Pickle says:
23 December 2010

Not woth it – I remember the 3D films – they’re OK for a brief thrill, but one soon tires of them

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
23 December 2010

By the way, I know that the 3D glasses the woman in the picture is wearing are not what’s used today – but you get the idea =)

Guest
David says:
26 December 2010

It’s nothing to do with price. It’s the technology is ****. It hasn’t changed in the last 20 years in terms of effect. It gets tiresome and even at times blurs the picture.

It’s a gimmick,it was a gimmick 50 years ago in the cinema and it is still a gimmick now. The only difference is now that almost everyone has a HDTV that they feel happy with, the television industry needs another push as less people are buying new tvs every x amount of years. So now 3DTV has become a very heavily marketed gimmick.

But since the technology is so old and the vast majority of buyers have experienced it, hardly anyone is falling for this gimmick.

Guest
Jason Shouler says:
18 February 2011

I find inconceivable that anyone could consider 3D TV a gimmick if they’ve watched a good example of the technology.

It’s far far more than a few gimmicky pop-outs and I find that it really comes into it’s own with natural scenes i.e NOT computer generated. Watching two people at dinner for example then it becomes so easy to find your attention wandering to look at items that might be on the table, or perhaps jewellery that adorns a person – all the whilst taking in the conversation. The immersion into the very scene you’re watching seems to add a huge amount of information that would otherwise be flat (sorry!) or lifeless if viewing in 2D.

To perceive this, it’s critical that viewing is relaxed and unstrained and for that reason choice of 3D technology is very important.

It’s only the start at the moment and I can easily see a time when screens become so big you ‘paste’ them on your wall (with a whole new set of technological issues).

Of course, it has to said that if you don’t enjoy 3D at the cinema then there’s little chance you’ll enjoy it on your TV.

