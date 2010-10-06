/ Technology

Is Internet Explorer losing the browser war?

Internet Explorer web browser
Sarah Kidner
Have you turned your back on Internet Explorer in favour of Chrome or Firefox? If so, you’re not alone – new stats reveal that, for the first time, it has less than 50% of the browser market.

This comes as no surprise to me. I stopped using Internet Explorer (IE) several years ago when it started crashing every time I tried to access a web page. It was time to switch to Mozilla Firefox.

Firefox is free, open source software, which means that anyone can contribute to the product. Its homepage is testament to the underlying philosophy that the internet should be public, open and accessible.

There’s more than one browser

That hasn’t always been the case. For years, Microsoft and the European Commission were embroiled in a legal battle. The EC argued that it was anti-competitive for Microsoft to include IE with its operating system.

With the release of Windows 7, Microsoft finally gave in to the pressure and has introduced a choice of browser screen. This has been crucial in highlighting to consumers that when it comes to browsers, they have a choice. And you don’t have to restrict yourself to a single browser, either.

I have three browsers on my computer. These include Google Chrome, which loads with lightning speed but frustrates me with its confusing menu icons.

I’m still using Firefox, too. I admire Mozilla’s philosophy but more importantly it’s a solid, reliable browser with an attractive interface and some nice extras. For example, Firefox pioneered tabbed browsing, which is now a standard feature of all browsers.

And, I haven’t turned my back on IE completely. The browser still works best when I’m installing those all important Windows updates.

Browsers of the future

But the war is far from over. Browsers are your window to the web and with billions of potential customers worldwide, all the key players want a slice of that action.

Google’s Chrome is currently the fastest growing browser – according to Statcounter its usage has tripled since last year and it now has 11.5% of the market. No surprises there, given Google’s successful track record.

Personally, I’m going to continue using more than one browser. Partly, because I have no desire to see Google ‘owning’ the web space (as Microsoft once did with IE) but also because there’s no reason for me to choose one browser over another. They’re all free and, for the time being, live quite happily together on my computer.

For now, I’m enjoying the best of all worlds.

What do you use as your main web browser?

Firefox (42%, 654 Votes)

Internet Explorer (26%, 411 Votes)

Google Chrome (20%, 308 Votes)

Safari (8%, 122 Votes)

Opera (3%, 46 Votes)

Other (1%, 22 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,563

Guest
clive44 says:
12 October 2010

even the new explorer 9 keeps crashing

Guest
Guest
mike says:
12 October 2010

Chrome is elegant and simple and fast, unlike IE – also it doesn’t have several unnecessary toolbars which are visible whether you need them or not.

Guest
Guest
Sarah Kidner says:
14 October 2010

Yes it’s elegant but I do find some of the deeper menu options are hard to find

Guest
Guest
Terry Farrell says:
12 October 2010

I used Firefox for several years after dumping IE back when the horrendous IE6 was forced out. However, after a geeky friend recommended Chrome, I switched and I have to agree with him that Chrome is faster than FF for most sites that I use regularly.

But over the next few months, IE, FF and Chrome will all have new versions launched. IE9 is already available for public beta testing. It is faster and better than IE8, but I would recommend holding on until the new FF and Chrome become publicly available as both have more to offer then IE9.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
12 October 2010

For the new page of posts. If your comment doesn’t come through straight away, don’t panic and try not to resubmit. We’re having a little issue with an over-zealous spam filter that we’re working hard to fix. We’ll approve your comments as quickly as we can, so please don’t hold back! Thanks.

Guest
Guest
Peter says:
12 October 2010

What bugs me is that some sites, like Egg Money Manager, are only able to use IE!

Guest
Tony King says:
12 October 2010

I prefer Chrome to any other browser, mainly because it is so quick, & seldom,if ever, does not take me to what I am looking for, or within arms lenght of it.. I was computer weaned on IE because that was what I thought I had to use to begin with, but then I turned to Firefox to try it when I was told how good it was, & finally tried Chrome when Google entered the scene. I now use Chrome for preference, but often use others just to see if there is another I find better, or for some reason do not want to use Chrome.

Guest
Zoe Grifiths says:
12 October 2010

I used to exclusively use FF but my IT man got me back on to IE preferring it himself as it is quicker to load with more benifits than FF.
Personaly I use both, depends what mood I am in!

Guest
Guest
Klitos says:
13 October 2010

This survey is bound to be biased. Most Internet Explorer users are not at all interested in browser wars. Those that are interested enough to take the survey and/or leave a comment include a high proportion of IE-haters, hence the biased survey results. I’ve been browsing the Internet since 1994 when I was using Mosaic on Solaris during my computing degree, and currently have FF, IE8 and Chrome installed. I am comfortable with the user interfaces of all of them. Even Chrome, which some users here reported they couldn’t get along with the interface: yes, it’s different, but still perfectly usable once you get used to it. Out of the three browsers, I prefer using IE. I don’t see what the fuss is about FF. Yes, when it became popular, it was certainly better than IE6. But then IE7 came out and FF lost its edge, but the converts stayed with FF. I find FF slow to start up. Chrome is faster, and the surfing experience can appear sleeker, but the perceived speed is due to its DNS prefetching feature which means it looks up the IP address of every server of every link on every page that you are currently reading. The actual downloading speed is the same for all browsers, although IE may take slightly longer to render a page on the screen if your machine is a bit slow. Chrome nearly has everything I want but is let down by its lack of features when printing a page: there is very little you can configure there. On the other hand, IE has all the features I want, and does everything more-or-less correctly.

Guest
Guest
briana says:
13 October 2010

Another Firefox user. Agree that it can get slow to load, but love all the add-ons. Haven’t tried Chrome as I already had Opera for the slow-to-load moments when I’m accessing the net over a slower connection. I would also like to give Opera a vote for the wonderful OperaUnite which enables me to share files with my friends really easily. I don’t quite understand why some of the comments above refer to Windows Updating through a browser. My Updates come straight through without any recourse to any browser – I choose which ones I want and Hey Presto.

Guest
Ken Rock says:
13 October 2010

I also gave up on IE many years ago when I found Firefox. When I changed my PC for a Mac I found Safari works well. Firefox is still my browser of choice on my netbook. When Chrome came out I tried it but it wasn’t comfortable.

Guest
Evangelist Nick says:
13 October 2010

Yes, I use Safari because I have a Mac. What defeats me is why do all these savvy computer-literate people persevere with Microsoft and PCs? They are complicated, unreliable, tetchy, throw complex technical menus at you which nobody but a rocket scientist (or an IT technician!) can possibly understand, and they are SLOW! Somebody described them perfectly to me: PCs are CLUNKY. Save up the money and buy a new Mac, which is fast, logical, works smoothly with most gear connected to it, will do what you want and more, and is beautifully designed and made.

Guest
michael cranfield says:
13 October 2010

“why do all these savvy computer-literate people persevere with Microsoft and PCs?”
As someone who laid out a grand on Apple Mac a month ago and still has to work with a dear old-fashioned PC (which I’m using right now), I’ll tell you one good reason: Apple doesn’t support IE or a lot of apps I use (like Sharescope) either. So lashed out another £80 on Parallels for Mac, which was supposedly going to enable me to run Windows on a Virtual Machine. A month later – and I won’t go into the gory, boring, detail – Parallels support are still trying to make it work. Frankly I wish I’d never heard of Apple. Lovely, wireless hardware, but not worth the aggravation. That’s one reason why people stick with dear old-fashioned PCs.

Guest
Guest
lifelong says:
24 November 2010

Why does Mr Cranfield want to use IE on his Mac anyway? IE was inferior, it was never designed for Macs, which all come with Safari – a perfect browser – and you can get a free download of Firefox which is excellent. I use the latter for every purpose including banking, writing, and research. To be fair, I find complete satisfaction also with the latest IE (version 8) on my new notebook with Windows-7. But on my third Macintosh in 12 years, without any need for “virtual-Windows”, I have always enjoyed perfect easy home computing, including manipulating photographs, using all the software that comes with Macs or is readily available free online for them.

Guest
Guest
lifelong says:
24 November 2010

PS. It was IE (version 8) when I typed it, not the smiley now showing on my notebook PC. Was that another glitch in IE ? And where is the area for voting for a browser ? My screen is showing your poll results but nowhere to add my mark for Firefox. Has the poll closed?

Guest
Guest
Peter T says:
13 October 2010

IE stopped working on the Mac at IE5, Firefox has become my browser of choice, faster and more compatible than Safari despite them sharing developers (?) Just going to try Chrome, but wonder whether speed is more related to your broadband speed than coding efficiency of the software? I use IE or BT’s version of it on my partner’s PC and Firefox is the better of the 2 by some margin

Guest
HiDEye says:
13 October 2010

I don’t want browsers. I want the internet. All browsers miss something important. Please combine them for a simple life:
Fast access (FF slow to load)
Crash proof (Chrome constantly crashes)(why? Me/my sys.?)
IE throws the world’s technology at me and demands answers from confusing overload.
Way back I switched to:
(IE shelled)/Avant. But some colour settings got changed (yes,by me no doubt) so lots of critical web keys vanished and Avant’s help (China?) said it was an IE problem. Not solved. Still used a lot.

But many fav. links are connected or load it when I would like the choice without the palaver of loading Avant then cut/pasting into another browser.
IE/Av let me have lots of toolbar choices. But when the (often demanding and intrusive) updates arrive they then wipe all my tool settings! How rude!

If Chrome’s crashing could be stopped I would default it – lots of features I have liked (with some digging – hunting for hidden features).
Loading a link in a new tab works when direct clicking a link crashes it; but why the palaver? I want to click and go. It still crashes even then – many times. !!!!!!!!
There must be a simple answer.
‘Help’ forums take me into the jungle .. or into Chilean desert mines with no escape tunnels.

FF I have not gelled with. I use Firefox’s Mozilla email system, which has now converted to FF format, so I (!) might re-try.

Life is too short to take 3yr degree courses in each browser.
I don’t want browsers!
I want internet access.

Please, Sir, can I have some (more) ?! 🙂

Guest
EP says:
13 October 2010

The poll box in the right-hand column came up with an error message telling me to ‘please choose a valid poll option’. I had the Firefox button selected, and I’m using Firefox to view this page. I tried several times with the same result.

The poll at the bottom of the page worked first time. Has anyone else found this problem?

Guest
Guest
Richard Dilks says:
13 October 2010

When I switched from IE to Firefox, I couldn’t believe how much better Firefox was. When I switched from Firefox to Chrome, I couldn’t believe how much better Chrome is. Wonder what the next switch will be.

Guest
Guest
arthurgreenwood says:
13 October 2010

When I saw this article I could have wept – I have been unable to log-in to the Which website for weeks. When I contacted Which by phone and by email I was informed that it was because I am using Firefox (which I have been using for months) but that the problem would be fixed eventually. Can anyone help?

Guest
Guest
Mike Lowndes says:
14 October 2010

Hi Arthur,

Customer Services tell me that they’ve been in contact with you and that clearing your browser cookies did not work. I mention that because some members had login problems due to cookie problems following our relaunch.

I assume you can get to the login page but something goes wrong for you then. Can you tell me on this thread what the exact point at which things go wrong is? If you sending a screenshot will help let me know and I’ll contact you via the email address you registered with Which?

Guest
bigaitch says:
13 October 2010

I cut my browser teeth on IE3.0 ? there wernt a lot of options around then, upgraded constantly by ms until i saw the light at IE6 after realizing that this browser was the most targeted piece of software on the planet, simply because it was the most used, IE was/is the most insecure browser simply because theres more of it about, I migrated to FF and I think that was a good move and for the moment, i`m sticking with it. There are an awful lot of plugins and addons that can and do a lot of security stuff and also give the ability to customize the browser to the way YOU like it. I run on XP and love it, I looked at IE8, a bit more secure alledgedly, but didnt like the interface, also weaning me back to IE would be quite a task, now we XPers find out that IE9 aint gonna run on XP, oh fooh? does that mean Ive not only got to stick with FF but Ive now got to go and find another op system, theres plenty out there, meaning I can at last dump MS forever, YIPPEE.

Guest
csreader says:
15 October 2010

I switched from IE to Firefox (FF) some years ago: partly because of FF’s better features, e.g. tabbed browsing (before IE copied it), partly just to get away from Microsoft. This year I switched to Chrome as my main browser for better speed.

HiDEye wrote “Chrome constantly crashes”. My experience is quite the opposite: very reliable.

Klitos complained about Chrome’s lack of features when printing a page: I agree. I cannot find a way to preview what I’m about to print – so that I can select which pages I want printed.

I’m having the same problems as arthurgreenwood about being unable to login to the Which? website. I suspect it’s something to do with the new website, as it happens on both FF and Chrome. With both browsers the right-hand margin of every page is cut off; and there is no slider bar at the foot of the window, so the browser doesn’t know that something is missing. Most unfortunately, the LOGIN button on the login page is among the material being cut off! (Or was this a fault in the design of this page?) So for the moment I have to use IE to login to Which?

(I have reported this to the IT team, who are working on it.)

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
17 October 2010

For many years I have used different browsers for different purposes, just as a DIY expert would choose the best tool for the job. Considering that web browsers are free and easy to install, it is surprising how many people stick with what they are given. (Part of the problem is that employers may offer no choice and there are many still stuck with only IE6 on their office computer.)

Try different web browsers if you can and don’t pay too much attention to anyone who believes that one browser is fine for all purposes.

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
17 October 2010

Competition is good for development and the continued decline in market share of IE has finally wakened up Microsoft. The forthcoming IE9, currently available as a ‘beta’ version, is much more compliant with Web standards than previous versions and might catch up with the opposition by the time IE10 is released.

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
17 October 2010

I’m not sure why it was considered anti-competitive for Microsoft to offer only Internet Explorer when Apple gets away with providing only Safari. I’m not criticising Safari (and it is the main browser I use on a Mac), but I like users to have choice.

Apple should offer a range of browsers, as Microsoft is now required to do in Europe. Microsoft should offer a range of browsers to users throughout the World.

Guest
Guest
Flintstone says:
18 October 2010

I do believe Opera pioneered tab browsing?

Guest
Guest
terry says:
21 October 2010

I have been using Opera for years now and find it the fastest and easiest by far. I have Firefox for the odd website that won’t open in Opera and only use IE for my banking as their site simply can’t work in any other browser. I’m told it’s down to the way it stores my “digital safe” that requires ActiveX and entries in the registry which they say only IE can do. I wish there was another way but this is now the only reservation I have about changing to a Mac next time I change my computer.

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
19 March 2011

I’ve not had any problems using a Mac to manage online bank and building society accounts for many years. Abbey National used to tell me to upgrade my copy of Netscape to an older version than the one I was using, which was amusing, but Abbey National and Netscape are just history now. Maybe change your computer and your bank.

Guest
Guest
davidicus says:
22 December 2012

Have any of you ever thought about installing Linux Ubuntu? It’s stable, doesn’t require a virus checker, It’s virtually free, except for postage if you need to buy direct from the Linux shop – Will cost you about £6.00 if ordered from the UK. There is a 32 bit and 64 bit latest version of Ubuntu 12.10, and the 64 bit version will allow you to install even with Secure Boot. You can boot it alongside Windows as dual boot and choose from start-up whether to boot Windows or Ubuntu, or you can install it to wipe Windows and be your only operating system. It is usually up-dated every six months, and you can download for free, or buy from the Linux shop.

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
22 December 2012

I’m very happy with Safari on the the Mac except that I have to use Firefox to do some updates on a website run by a national charity. They use a second rate CMS. I want the easiest way of being productive with computers, not to understand them. I realise that Ubuntu is well respected but I’m happy with my Macs. Safari is fast and works very well for me. I don’t want to use Chrome because I no longer trust Google.

Guest
graham says:
25 October 2010

Had problems with IE blocking pop up pages even when the pop up blocker was switched off. Went over to Firefox and found I could switch the pop up blocker off and on and it behaved really well. Now made it browser of choice and boy is it faster.

Guest
Guest
Les Leeds says:
30 October 2010

I have been content with IE6/7/8, dumped Google Chrome, never tried Firefox, but when wanting sure browsing, I type the wanted site into my security provider’s search box and it never fails.

Guest
............. says:
5 December 2010

tbh its beena while now and microsoft have released a tool to fix the problem crashing and error report coming up all the time so here it is try it and see how much better ie works ie rules!!!
http://support.microsoft.com/fixit/

Guest
Guest
richard says:
15 December 2010

I did a quick check on switch on to time Firefox – it took just 19 seconds to operate on my HP Xenon at start up – How fast (or slow) is this? I’m happy with it.

It is instantaneously on if I switch Firefox off – then switch it back on again say twenty minutes later.

My laptop HP 2600 takes 31 seconds.

In all honesty – I really can’t call either slow to actually start using the Internet

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
19 March 2011

Internet Explorer’s market share in Europe has continued to fall since Sarah launched this Conversation. Thank you Microsoft for making it easy to install other browsers on new Windows machines. Thank you Microsoft for getting rid of the Mac version of Internet Explorer, several years ago.

Perhaps Microsoft should pull out of the browser market now and focus on making Windows 7 a really good operating system.

Guest
Guest
davidicus says:
22 December 2012

I don’t have a problem with browsers as I use Firefox and Google Chrome with Linux Ubuntu. They are more stable then when working with Windows, and seem to have a lot less advertising on them. I cannot run Internet Explorer on Ubuntu and wouldn’t want to anyway.

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
27 March 2015

Thankfully, Microsoft is to ditch Internet Explorer: http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/microsoft-to-replace-internet-explorer-with-new-streamlined-browser-9949448.html

I wonder if their new browser will recapture any of the market share that has been lost over the years.

