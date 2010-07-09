/ Technology

Is DAB really the future of radio?

DAB radio is coming. It’s been coming for years and it’s still not here for everyone. It’s not in every room in every home and it’s in very few cars. So do we really want it?

I quite like DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) – I regularly tune in to digital–only radio stations. But unless I could get clear, uninterrupted digital radio in every room of my house, in my car and on my mobile phone, a national switchover from FM to DAB would feel more like punishment than progress.

Farewell to FM?

The previous government set a target date of 2015 for switching radio stations over from FM to DAB. After this point nothing but ultra-local and community radio stations would be available on FM. To receive national radio you’d need DAB or the internet.

But 2015 is nothing more than a target. Yesterday Culture Minister Ed Vaizey announced the Digital Radio Action Plan and confirmed, ‘We will only consider implementing a Digital Radio Switchover once at least 50% of all listening is already on digital’.

How listening will be measured doesn’t appear to have been determined yet. Listeners in rural areas, cars, more vulnerable listeners and those on low incomes are unlikely to be part of the 50% of digital listeners that start the switchover process. Still, they’ll be the hardest people to convert.

Cost of switching

Which brings us neatly to cost. Who will foot the bill for the transmitters needed to improve coverage – and how much will it cost us to replace every FM radio? Not to mention the environmental cost of disposing of all the analogue radios after switchover.

It’s not like the government isn’t aware of the issues. Yesterday’s Digital Radio Action Plan announced key elements to investigate – and most of these were on the list.

This is all useful stuff and (aside from the fact that maybe we could have used some of this thinking earlier in the process) getting car manufacturers onboard will also be key.

Some are making encouraging noises but that only helps get DAB into new cars. What about the cars we already own? We’ll need retro-fit devices or in-car converters – another cost to consider.

With so far still to go to improve listening figures and coverage, it seems a switchover is still many years into the future. But what will happen if, after so much investment, digital listening never reaches 50%? Is ‘not switching’ an option?

Comments
Guest
Leopold says:
24 November 2012

I don’t understand all the negative comments above.
I have to spend a lot of time in my car for my business and the radio is a great travelling companion. With the shift in demographic to a teenage audience I can no longer stand listening to Radio 1 and now mostly listen to 6 Music. I did my research and purchased a JVC DAB+ stereo for my car, but the crucial factor was choosing the right antenna. I opted to discard the provided stick-on windscreen ariel and purchased a AM/FM/DAB+ roof antenna which replaced the existing one perfectly.
Even in my rural location of Forest of Dean I get perfect reception.
In Lydney (a fairly major town for the area) the FM for the national stations was rubbish – Radio 2 reception was a joke – but on DAB it is crystal clear.
I suspect in the two years since the original article that end units have improved a great deal. I have just purchased a Pure One Flow at a bargain price and that beats the hell out of the Sony FM radio it replaced.
It’s not all doom and gloom – do your homework and the rewards will be greater!

Profile photo of miketerry
Guest
Mike Terry says:
24 November 2012

There is absolutely no doubt that the public is against DAB radio. The reasons are well documented and new ones recorded online by the public in newspaper and magazine “comments” sections and elsewhere. Also radio phone-ins confirm the views of the vast majority. I have one DAB radio which works badly, this week Radio 4 here has been “warbling” and its one of the few stations that usually works! If I take the radio upstairs it works better…why should I… its crazy! This DAB hype is scandalous – when will the government realise!!

Guest
G Carroll says:
29 August 2016

I’m just about to invest in a DAB+ digital car radio. The model I’ve chosen is a JVC/Kenwood (the new owners) model which I’ll have fitted by my local expert along with the DAB/FM/MW aerial. I’ve done a bit of homework and in terms of listening, quality of sound and numbers of stations available I think it’s about time to make the change as I expect to hold on to the car for a few more years yet. I’m encouraged by the fact that another contributor has purchased JVC too.

