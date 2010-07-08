Is Apple guilty of iPhoney shortages?

iPhone fans are still queuing around Apple stores hoping that new stock will come their way. Shame Apple isn’t doing more to meet demand, but then what would fuel the hype machine?

Apparently, people are still queuing for the signal-challenged iPhone 4, standing in line outside Apple stores, desperate to hand over a wad of cash for the latest iGadget.

It’s a level of demand that was previously reserved for bread queues in the old Soviet era USSR. The cynic in me thinks that Apple could well benefit from keeping supply tight, and demand high.

True, Apple did sell 1.7m iPhone 4s in the first three days on sale, and it also claims to have shifted over 3m iPads in 80 days. So, why is it so hard to find them – and why are people still queuing for these ‘magical’ products?

Perhaps Apple is deliberately throttling the numbers available in stores, banking on disappointed shoppers being turned away empty handed. This will then create pent up demand and a feverish trawl to track one down.

I’m not alone in thinking so. By keeping demand high, Apple can continue to stretch demand – and sales – significantly over the coming months.

Or, is it just because the iPad and iPhone 4 are insanely popular? While hunting for my own iPad, I quizzed Apple store staff who insisted that new stock arrived daily, but was snapped up as soon as it arrived. Their advice: join the queue each morning and take a punt – and presumably help boost the whole hype machine to boot.

Well, forget that. iGiveup when it comes to these suspect shortages.