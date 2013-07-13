One in four Brits have used a dating website at some point in their lives. But not everyone has come away smelling of roses – there are scammers and fake profiles lurking online to catch you out…

In today’s busy world, it can be hard to find that special someone, and so a growing number of people are turning to dating websites.

Promisingly, of those that have used a dating website, the top reason for leaving is due to them finding a partner, whether online (27%) or offline (29%). Those are some quite heartening stats.

But it’s not all hearts and rose petals – as a recent story in The Observer shows. A hoaxer used fake photos to pretend to be an eligible man, fooling two women along the way. That’s an extreme example of swindling online daters, but there are also the little white lies. An OK Cupid survey in 2010 found that most of its subscribers had lied about everything from their height to their income.

Our own survey found that one in five online daters have been asked for money by someone they were contacting, and two in five have stumbled across fake profiles.

Dating website scams and fake profiles

Thankfully, if you find you’ve been targeted by a fake profile, you can report it. Different websites have different policies, so make sure to check out all the details on your dating site in order to dob in the naughty scammers.

To save yourself from scammers, be cautious of anyone who quickly asks to talk on an outside email or messaging service, or who disappears from the site and you suspect has reappeared under a different name.

You should also be careful not to click on any links within an email, as it you could be falling for an online phishing scam. For more tips, see our guide on protecting yourself on dating websites.

Are you a member of a dating website? Have you ever come across any fake profiles or other problems?