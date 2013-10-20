Will the wonders of modern technology never cease? A new kettle – called the iKettle – has been launched that can be turned on from your smartphone over wi-fi. Do you want to boil from distance?

Want to put the kettle on? Now you don’t even need to get up off the sofa to do it, as the iKettle can be turned on from your smartphone or tablet.

Of course, if you’re away from the kettle when switching it on, you can’t tell how full it is. But the iKettle’s creators say its automatic switch-off stops it from being turned on when empty.

It also comes with a ‘wake’ mode, which can be set to send you the message: ‘Good morning! Would you like me to pop the kettle on? Yes/No.’ How lovely.

A novel kettle – but is it worth it?

The iKettle’s remote switch-on is certainly a novel feature. I suppose if you’re watching TV, getting up to boil the kettle, returning to the sofa and then getting up again a couple of minutes later to make the tea can get annoying. But I’m not convinced that eliminating this minor annoyance from your life is worth £100, which is how much the kettle costs. Neither is Jonathan, who tweeted:

With Best Buy kettles available for as little as £20, the iKettle would have to be top-notch in every way before you’d want to consider shelling out £100 for it. That means it’ll need to be fast, quiet, easy to use and energy efficient.

Downsides to a smart kettle

The remote switch-on feature could actually lead to wasted electricity and longer boiling times. If you switch it on from the sofa, you won’t be able to check how much water is in there. And if it’s more than you need, then the kettle will take longer to boil and use more electricity. And if it’s empty, you’ll have to get up anyway – as Annie Cross pointed out on Twitter:

@WhichHome @WhichConvo Only if you can fill it from the smartphone first! — annie cross (@anniecross1) October 15, 2013

Do the benefits of switching on your kettle remotely outweigh the downsides and the cost? Or will you be giving the iKettle a wide berth?