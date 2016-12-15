/ Home & Energy, Technology

Do home appliances last as long as they used to?

broken household appliances
Profile photo of Matt Knight Matt Knight Vacuum cleaners expert
When you buy a home appliance, you expect it to be a reasonable price, excel at its function and, most importantly, last for years.

In our latest reliability survey, we surveyed over 8,000 members to reveal the most and least reliable brands across 16 home appliance categories.

The best brands in many categories can be expected to last at least ten years without developing any kind of fault, but the worst brands have a good chance of failing in less than half that amount of time.

Built to last

As part of an investigation into how old and new products compare, we managed to get hold of a 60-year-old vacuum cleaner that was still working.

When it was purchased, it would have cost the equivalent of £450. Nowadays, you can get a new vacuum cleaner for less than £100, but it’s difficult to imagine any of the models on offer still being used in 60 years’ time.

But this is just one machine. We know from your comments on Which? Conversation that some of you have home appliances that you’ve had for years, sometimes even decades.

Take wavechange:

‘I replaced the motor and drain pump of my 1982 Philips washing machine after about ten years and it continued to work perfectly until I moved home earlier this year. I will offer it to a local museum. My Belling cooker lasted the same length of time and needed only replacement oven door springs every few years. I am still using my late 80s or early 90s Philips microwave oven, which has had one repair and a replacement lamp.

‘My oldest household appliance is a 1982 Electrolux vacuum cleaner, but that is used only for cleaning the garage/workshop and car. I replaced the centrifugal fan when it was about fifteen years old.’

But one thing is clear from your comments. While some of you may have household appliances that have latest the test of time, they have had to be repaired periodically.

Are household appliances less reliable than they used to be?

Yes (58%, 591 Votes)

No (26%, 267 Votes)

Not sure (16%, 163 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,021

So, is an increase in appliance replacement or failure down to the fact that modern appliances are less reliable and not built to last? Or are we just less inclined to pay for an expensive repair bill when a replacement doesn’t break the bank?

Derek P says:

‘If someone who ought to spend much more than £200 for a heavy duty machine only buys a £200 machine, then they may only get 2 or 3 years use from it – but they still might prefer having a sequence of cheap new machines to the bother of getting a better made one repaired periodically.

‘In my house, I use a medium-priced Zanussi that I bought almost 30 years ago. It has only ever needed one or two very minor repairs, which I was able to do myself. When I bought it from my local Co-op, it cost £120. At the time, that was 50% more than the price of the cheapest machine that they sold.’

So, what do you think? Are products less reliable than they used to be? Or is it just that we aren’t willing to repair things as readily as we used to be?

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
15 December 2016

Our first double oven lasted almost 20 years, the second around 5 and we just hope that this one – and they were all W? best buys – lasts for at least 10. But I suspect appliances are now superseded rather than simply failing .

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 December 2016

Without a shadow of doubt -yes ! as someone who has lived through the era of the 50,s I remember Hoovers made out of steel were practically indestructible , yes the belt went but it was easy and cheap to replace . The same goes for washing machines just went on working –and working , valve radios only gave out when the valves lost emission , I bought many at jumble sales then . I have valved communications receivers still going strong , had those old hand held small Hoovers lasting forever , old Victorian fusee movement wall clocks still working , old fans from the 50,s , old BD electric drills and so on ,and what do they all gave in common ? –well Wavechange (and I ) will be pleased with this –they were made out of STEEL , built like tanks, made to last , big electric motors . What do you get now ? a world of PLASTIC , miniaturization and domestic equipment of any sort made unrepairable for the now “throw away” society started in the States and ,as usual “migrated” here causing 1000,s of repair shops all over Britain to close down . Flat TV on the blink?- buy a new one , dropped your mobile ? buy a new one , its never ending , drop a steel 50,s item ?–well watch out you could end up with a broken toe BUT it would still work (the item not your toe ) . You might say I am nostalgic but its a PRACTICAL nostalgia.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

In his introduction, Matt gives an example of goods being much more affordable these days. In our parents’ generation, a washing machine or TV was a major purchase. Nowadays we have some very cheap products on sale and often the build quality is very poor indeed. Unfortunately, paying for expensive products does not guarantee that they will be trouble free. Consumerism demands that we buy new goods and for companies to make profits they cannot afford to design goods that will be durable.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
15 December 2016

There are good and durable products, not necessarily very expensive, and it should be the job of a Consumers’ Association to make us aware of them. They should also make us aware of those products that are not durable and not repairable. Then we can make more informed choices.

Many more people can now have the advantages offered by cheaper appliances, and whether we like businesses making profits or not, it is to our benefit (employment, taxes). I remember when cars were scarce; now most can own one, with far greater reliability and safety than in the past.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

Cars are more straightforward because spares are generally available for a reasonable period of time. With parts used in routine servicing and other commonly used parts, there is often a choice of supplier. Parts that are only available from the manufacturer can be horrendously expensive. Earlier this year I was quoted an absurd price for replacing a headlamp level control, which is no more than a simple potentiometer. Fortunately the engineer inadvertently fixed the fault when establishing what was wrong. I very much agree that cars are far more reliable than in the past, though it can be very expensive if you are unlucky.

I wish that Which? could tell us about repairability but perhaps the first step would be to ask the manufacturers how long they hold spares for.

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
15 December 2016

There is no obligation for manufacturers to provide spare parts at all, period.

Just Google “Appliance Spare Parts Availability And The Law” you’ll find an article I wrote on it a while back and, it applies to cars and more also.

You may also understand why even what a brand may say now, might change.

K.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

I’m well aware of this, Kenneth. You have mentioned this in our earlier discussions.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
15 December 2016

To my mind an example of a consumer driven society is mobile phones. We are encouraged to replace what should be a perfectly good, but expensive, phone whenever a contract expires “without cost”. What many people do not seem to think about is that they have paid for this £500 phone during the short duration of the contract. If contracts were shown explicitly as the service cost and the phone purchase cost separately, would people then cough up £500 every 2 years for a new phone?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

There is no need to buy a phone on a contract, though this can be a cheaper option. Companies are keen to see us of an ongoing source of revenue, so keeping us on contracts and encouraging us to upgrade is attractive to them. I bought my phone and will replace it when it no longer meets my needs or when it is no longer supported and it would be a security risk to continue to use it.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
15 December 2016

Many contracts are for company phones where little thought may be given to how the phone is paid for. My experience of this is they are included in the contract and replaced regularly. No doubt “enhancements” in features and software encourage this.

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
15 December 2016

Data demonstrates that the premise is true, lifespan of new appliances is almost with no doubt whatsoever shorter.

Wavechange is correct however, they are also considerably cheaper and the vast bulk of sales are at the “lower end” of the market. Without sales to support better products the brands die or get swallowed up by others looking to increase market share and actual real choice slowly vanishes. even those left trying to do the right thing are forced by consumer demand to cut in order to remain even remotely competitive.

With demand centered on being cheap rather than good, the market gets what the market demands.

K.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

I have checked the current Which? ‘Best Buys’ and there are a couple of washing machines available within a budget of £300. I can understand why many choose the option to buy cheap and replace when it breaks. It would be interesting to compare the cost of ownership of cheap and expensive white goods.

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
15 December 2016

The problem that Which? and other (lesser IMO, if not bogus) reviews cannot determine is durability, longevity and serviceability over the life. That’s very, very hard to do. Often it’s a bit of educated guesswork.

Performance you can test in lab conditions and perhaps a bit of real world testing but beyond that, there’s not much can be done reasonably.

So for example, I can tell you that the ZWF91283, made in Poland, that is £299 and a Best Buy has a sealed tank, completely unserviceable as well as an integrated pump to the tank that cannot be user serviced.

In full on family use I’d reckon maybe three years, perhaps four at most before the bearings collapse and that machine is scrap. I can’t even tell you how much a new tank is, they don’t have any but think about 2/3’s the cost of a replacement machine.

Now for me and, it is my own personal opinion, that does not make that machine a good buy at all let alone a Best Buy but, that’s opinion based on the evidence I have that Which? do not have access to.

The other Zanussi less that £300 is the same platform, same applies.

For me, these are more or less throwaway machines.

K.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

I’m very wary of low price Best Buys but in an earlier Convo you pointed out that most washing machines now use sealed tanks. Maybe they use better quality bearings, which is something you will know but most of us don’t.

Perhaps Which? should get advice from those who service machines but with companies buying and selling brand names, past performance may not be a guide to the future.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
15 December 2016

I’d like information on repairability (or lack of) made clear when purchasing, and particularly by Which? when listing product features. I simply want to purchase knowing what I am getting so I can make an informed choice.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 December 2016

Malcolm , I have been repairing equipment from a young teenager and the ability to do so now is severely restricted . special screws are/were used to deter you , I had to purchase a special “security”-aka- make it harder to repair for the customer- set of bits for my holder from Maplin years ago . Now its near impossible sealed plastic , micro circuits , whole panel replacement rather than parts in PCB,s , hence 1000,s of repair shop closures nationwide and city dumps full of domestic equipment that could be repaired but -getting hold of spares ?? used to be easy but less and less now due to the “throwaway society ” making it non-profitable to survive in the spares business.

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
Patrick Taylor says:
15 December 2016

Surely the market gets what the market believes to be true. And the market thinks machines are built to last.

We know for sure that Which? could set up tests and run machines for 6 months solid. That would very likely root out the rubbish and Which? would not be selling Best Buy logos to go on the advertising.

The reason German gear is generally better is education of the public and serious testing. Which? seems to have absented itself from the market whilst spending £3m a year on a Financial Services arm.

The BBC has reported the decline in machine longevity but omitted to consider reasons and what could be done about it.

I note EBAC up’t North now build washing machines with three different lifespan guarantees – up to 10 years. Anyone interested?

The French consumer bodies have costed additional years of life for fractional increases in build cost. Is there a conspiracy towards making everything of more limited lifespans??

Consumers beware. Manufacturers are using your ignorance of life time builds to generate a faster and faster replacement rate – and you are paying for it.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

The last time I wanted a circuit board was for a stairlift owned by a charity. The price was £400. No doubt a field service engineer could obtain a better price but they have to earn a living. We have moved on from the days when household goods were simple and could be repaired cheaply and easily. As Duncan says, it’s a case of replacement rather than repair of modern circuit boards.

I would love it if Which? could tell us which could tell us which products will be repairable at a cost effective price when the need arises, but I cannot conceive of how this could be achieved. Maybe Kenneth can advise.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
15 December 2016

The European umbrella group for consumers – BEUC – has a policy of pressing for appliances to be durable and repairable, and long term availability of spares. Lets hope it is more than words.Some manufacturers make this happen. I don’t mind some subscribing to a throw-away society as long as they know what they are doing. I hope many will realise the folly of that approach, when they are given appropriate information, and appreciate that it is probably cheaper in the long run to buy a better appliance that lasts longer.

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
15 December 2016

Hi Patrick,

Re EBAC.

Three different warranties does not in any way, shape or form mean that there are three different machines or platforms upon which that they are built.

I have looked repeatedly to find details on that warranty and thus far have found next to no detail. The warranty could cover no more than a screw for all we know or other parts that are unlikely to break in much the way LG’s “10 year warranty” is.

What I can tell you is that, rumour has it, that EBAC service for LDA is through 0800 Repair or JTM Service whatever banner they’ve put it under, a Google of those will reveal insight.

They are in turn owned by Pacifica Group, once again Google is your friend, who are probably insuring the warranty through an underwriter who, I think, were UK General but now trading as something else.

The actual platform the machines are built on will be the same.

To set up a production line you’re looking at millions to do it. To make a different tank which is the main point of difference and, one you cannot see, costs a good chunk of that. Even a mould for a tank or drum can run to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

So, at trade they’re making probably in the order of about £30 or so, in that ballpark. You need to see a huge number to get that investment back.

I appreciate completely that without industry knowledge and the access to information that this would probably never be known, all people will see is exactly what you have and make the same assumption, that there are different machines being made when really, it’s a bit of marketing smoke and mirrors.

But you have to ask, how on earth can they offer a machine of the supposed quality at under £500 when a five year warranty from most costs over a third of that?

That old adage applies I think, if it looks too good to be true….

K.

Profile photo of Melanie Train
Member
Melanie Train says:
15 December 2016

My parents bought an integrated Toshiba microwave in the early 1980s (before they were a norm in kitchens and my mum realised you couldn’t boil eggs or cook sausages in them). It’s still going strong (touch wood) and has only ever needed the light bulb changing. Meanwhile, I’ve gone through about three of them since becoming a homeowner in 2003. That microwave was definitely built to last!

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 December 2016

Yes Melanie I had one of the first Phillips microwaves without a rotating tray bought at a “Modern Homes ” exhibition (remember them ? ) I only got rid of it because it was too big and replaced it with a more modern less reliable model which didn’t last long . Now I buy exclusively commercial business equipment , and no they aren’t “miles dearer ” but build quality is like “night+day ” compared with public products.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

I’m still using an old Philips microwave without a turntable. Mine has some sort of microwave distributor at the top of the chamber. A flimsy plastic peg that operated the safety door interlock broke off, so I replaced it with a more durable metal one. When the lamp failed I discovered that it was a manufacturer’s special so I fitted a lampholder and a standard replaceable bulb.

Having had some experience with the better quality of non-domestic equipment, I think Duncan is right, though many products would not be suitable for home use.

Profile photo of Sophie Gilbert
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
15 December 2016

“And I looked, and behold a pale horse [deliberately unreliable implements]: and his name that sat on him was Death [waste], and Hell [not recycling/not reclyclable/landfill] followed with him.”

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 December 2016

Does the “Pale Horse,s ” name begin with Clint Sophie or is it “Revelations ” ?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

Good grief. Sophie has me doing Bible studies.

Profile photo of Sophie Gilbert
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
15 December 2016

Clint and I share the same sources of inspiration.

Profile photo of Sophie Gilbert
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
15 December 2016

I have an 18 year old washing machine that doesn’t rinse very well anymore, or maybe it’s my imagination. I check and clean the filter fairly regularly, I run an empty wash with soda crystals every so often, and I use washing liquid rather than powder, not too much for the soft water we’ve got up here in Scotland. I’ve no idea what’s wrong, so when I do a wash I run the cycle and then put the wash through a second rinse. Seems to work. I wouldn’t want to replace my machine in part because the last time I looked at Which best buys they seem to think that the rinse wasn’t great on any of the machines, not on those I could afford anyway.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
15 December 2016

I think one issue is that modern machines do far more than older ones. Early washing machines were just rinse, fill, agitate, rinse and empty. Now, you need a course in avionics and low-level programming simply to work one. And, sadly, few are built to be operated easily. Perhaps if Apple built them they might be, but the instruction manuals that arrive with some products seem like entrance tests for MENSA.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 December 2016

The soda crystals brought back memories of me working as a Hospital engineer repairing laundry equipment ,used all the time there , checked up with the hospital—closed down-demolished -as are BOTH hospital laundries -backward progress ? yes I know not good English. Your machine wont need cleaning for chalk-like deposits Sophie , the fault could be a change in the heating element -gone higher resistance= lower wattage , timer/cycle change . belt slippage , I take it the pump drains okay not partially blocked ? You know it sounds just like myself in old age Sophie.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

I would not mind an Apple washing machine, Ian. I now have a Miele machine that has some interesting features. Checking the filter is fun because it is not easy to work out how to open the cover that conceals it. The manual reveals that hidden in the detergent compartment is a piece of plastic that can be inserted to prise open the cover. In the door seal there is what I can only describe as a dirt trap, though I believe it is there to catch coins and other foreign objects. When washing dark fabrics I use gel capsules because powders and tablets contain bleach. Several times I have watched the capsule find its way into the door seal and remain there until I stop the cycle and remove it. I think there is a 60°C cycle but if so it’s the one marked 60 rather than 60°C. I chose it because there was a 5 year guarantee/warranty but Miele has not yet managed to sort this out yet, despite calls and emails. Last time I spoke to them they insisted I had bought the machine in 2014 – probably before the model had been launched.

For the time being, I’m holding on to my old Philips machine that served me well for 34 years.

Profile photo of Sophie Gilbert
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
15 December 2016

Thanks, Duncan. A pharmacist once advised to rinse the machine with soda crystals not for chalk deposits but for washing product residue as I was having trouble with a skin rash. The pump drains OK as far as I can tell. My hunch is that the problem is a timer/cycle change, though I wouldn’t know about the rest. Wouldn’t a belt slippage be noticeable, audible?

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 December 2016

The belt slippage wouldn’t be audible until it got to a very bad stage , what I found ( industrial versions ) was that under heavy load the tumbling/wash cycle lost its force and didn’t perform correctly Sophie. This gradually occurred till it was visually obvious so it went in stages Sophie.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

Sophie – It’s possible that you are using too much detergent if you have soft water.

The hardness of water can change. When I moved home in the early 80s the water was extremely hard but when the company started to introduce river water it became much softer, even though it is still classified as extremely hard. If you have noticed that the water has become softer – very obvious when taking a shower – I suggest you try using less detergent.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 December 2016

Wavechange -I took my lead from the fact Sophie said she lived in Scotland most of the water is soft/acidic – 0 to 100mg/l calcium carbonate equivalent prompting the Scottish Dental Association to mention that water in England is more “beneficial ” to teeth . Much bad teeth north of the border .

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 December 2016

Most Scottish water is soft but England varies a lot:

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
16 December 2016

You do know the historical or should I say geological reason for that Wavechange ? As far as land is concerned England was part of Europe , not so Scotland , its a “foreigner ” it was originally part of — the US of A continental mass so Scotland is “American ” it just joined itself onto England when it separated from the USA and traveled across the Atlantic just look at the rock strata difference between Scotland and England I have many geological books on it when my wife +I took to “stone tumbling ” semi-precious stones like agate inside a rubber drum with grinding paste to smooth them off , very popular in the 70,s .

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
16 December 2016

Even within the designated geographical areas the hardness of the water can vary quite markedly. Birmingham’s water comes from the Elan Valley in Wales and, to my mind, is rather soft but the map shows it to be in the medium area – and possibly in the red (hard) feature in the middle of the large yellow region. Where we used to live in south Norfolk the water was extremely hard and came from a borehole; now, twenty miles further west, the water is still on the hard side but more pleasant – I think it comes from deep wells. Norwich water comes largely from rivers and is probably my favourite being very drinkable. There is a degree of intermixing these days as trunk mains have been provided to interconnect local extraction points to ensure continuity of supply when a water tower has to undergo maintenance or there is a burst water main. In terms of laundry performance I believe hard water does a better job on hard fabrics [linen, cotton, synthetics] and soft water is kinder to woollens, towels and other soft materials but longer rinsing is required, especially with a generous detergent supply.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 December 2016

It is often claimed that hard water can cause premature failure of heaters in washing machines, but the one in my machine survived for over three decades of being used two or three times a week. I never used a water softener or a product such as Calgon. In our laboratories, limescale played havoc and we had to use a water softener to prevent pipes becoming blocked, but I don’t recall failure of electric water heaters despite the fact that they quickly became heavily coated with limescale. I suspect that premature failure of heaters has more to do with poor manufacturing quality.

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
Patrick Taylor says:
15 December 2016

From the Which? ideas vertical. Looks like a product design issue and therefore I think still a live matter. Which? going to go after it and investigate if it is indeed a common problem?

Least it could do on a Best Buy recommended machine??

” Samsung ecobubble washing machine – design fault?
I am interested if people are encountering this issue. In sept 2013 we purchased a best buy Samsung ecobubble and were very pleased.
Two and half years after purchase, June 2016, and 5 times a week use it started to emit a banging noise. It happens on any spin cycle and now has become so loud and distributing that the machine sounds like it is about to either explode or break through the wall.
In November a local repair service said plastic grommets on the bolts holding the motor have disintegrated. They have had three similar call outs in the last few months and believe the grommets should be rubber, not plastic.
Due to design of the motor and drum both the front and rear drum needs replacing, quoted at £370.00 (or a new machine).
Samsung won’t look at the machine as it is out of warranty (I forgot to fill in the paper warranty and so missed the 5 year offer, frustrating despite proof of purchase).
Are other people experiencing the same design issue with Samsung ecobubbles? “

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

It’s worth trawling the web for reports of similar problems if you have a failure outside the guarantee period, or even if you are considering buying new products. Kenneth has pointed out that washing machines are often misused, so manufacturers are not always to blame.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
15 December 2016

If the machine is not durable then a claim can be made against the retailer under the Sale of Goods Act. (“Quality” / Durability).

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
Patrick Taylor says:
15 December 2016

You are so right wavechange. Which? will have the posters email address and will be able to establish which machine it is. And perhaps usage figures.

Also the repairman to get a quote on the matter. Yep looks a good clean start to an excellent consumer interest story. Even if it is a bust we will then have Which? telling us that.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 December 2016

Patrick what is the full model number ? , I am looking at the spares for Samsung machines and I think they are either ripping you off or charging you at least half of that for the engineers work. RUBBER mounts are £3.65 for the motors I am looking at and motors range from £ 100 -£170 . Get the model number and I can save you money. I have actually made rubber mounts for all sorts of equipment—by hand and yes I dont like plastic mounts.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

I would like to know if multiple reports of the same problem would be acceptable if a case went to court, ADR or the ombudsman. One of the obvious problems is that fault symptoms can have more than one cause. Service engineers will have a good knowledge of what goes wrong with different models.

It would be great if Which? would get more involved in supporting consumers over goods that fail outside the guarantee/warranty period.

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
15 December 2016

Nope. Sorry, it’s more complex again.

Samsung have an exclusive arrangement with one UK spares distributor (as many do) so they can charge whatever they like as in effect they hold a monopoly.

Something I have bitterly complained about to anyone that will listen, government and Which? included and nobody seem interested in doing much about it.

So the market is not working as a free and fair one and it is monopolistic and it is not in the interest of consumers. Pretty much, that sums that up.

K.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
16 December 2016

Kenneth – I have at least 4 distributors of Samsung washing machine spares , two of which I regularly check up on , in the UK .That is apart from the “official ” spares company ,there are more. I have just checked up, in my above post to Patrick.

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
16 December 2016

No Duncan, you likely have four retailers I expect. A retailer outlet is not a distributor and you may well find that two or more are the same business in reality.

Samsung appliances have an exclusive deal with one UK company and I am sorry but that is a fact.

There are some “grey” imports from other sources for sure but, one company has official control of all.

What that means is that the distributor can charge any or all retailers and in turn end users whatever they please.

K.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
16 December 2016

Kenneth – I have found many websites in the UK not affiliated to Samsung but supply a whole range of spares of different companies products , one ifs even proud of it – UK white goods and goes to great length to say so there are many others like Partmaster or dsg retail , I could supply a long list. I have a lot of experience in the purchase of electronic parts like semi-conductor products where buying from the main dealer costs a fortune but buying from a business being supplied direct not via a “dealership ” ie- straight from the factory making them is massively cheaper , it just depends how much searching and info you gather. For example a certain hi-fi product sold by the maker to approved outlets in the UK costs £4500 , I can buy the same product in the country it was manufactured in (Japan ) for £1000 less and thats retail .

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
16 December 2016

UKW is independent, I can say that with authority. 😉

Partmaster is owned by Dixons Carphone, whatever they’re called and is not run by them. It is run by Connect Distribution Services Limited in Birmingham. They also run any number of others also including some manufacturers or brand spares outlets.

What you see and what is are often different.

Most people won’t go to that length you might and source something cheaper, especially for a machine that they can replace for a couple or few hundred quid, they’ll just bin it and buy another.

K.

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
16 December 2016

Hello @wavechange, well we’ve just (yesterday) launched our new Faulty Goods Tool – http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/advice/what-do-i-do-if-i-have-a-faulty-product#use-our-faulty-goods-compaint-tool

This tool is to help anyone with a faulty product to get a refund, repair or replacement. The tool ask a few straightforward questions to determine the entitlement to claim and then shares with you a bespoke complaint letter to send to the retailer. Of course, this tool sits alongside our Consumer Rights advice too.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 December 2016

Thanks Lauren. Anything that can encourage people to exercise their legal rights is very welcome. The problem with previous information from Which? has been lack of advice on how to proceed if a problem arises after the guarantee/warranty has expired but within the 6 years (five in Scotland) period covered by our statutory rights. Hopefully this is covered by the tool.

I would love to see examples in the magazine of people who have successfully made claims against large electrical retailers, which are often very uncooperative when something goes wrong. I’m not referring to the minority who are well informed about their rights but people who have simply used the Faulty Goods Tool.

Member
Timberpig says:
25 January 2017

Patrick Taylor – I bought our Ecobubble WF70FSE0W4W Apr 2013 2 years later. It was making a terrible noise and not cleaning clothes properly. The Samsung engineer came to repair it the brackets that held the drum had broken. The engineer said this shouldn’t happen and that he had only previously seen it at a hotel that did masses of laundry. Though he did make some comment about the angle of the drum position. I asked whether this could have affected the machine long term and was told not. Now just 18 months on my machine is broken again.

I also did not complete the warranty and therefore am being told I will have to pay to get the machine checked and fixed. Reading reviews on various websites eg. amazon I do not seem to be the only one experiencing this issue.

I expect a washing machine and a pricey one at that to last longer and am very disappointed with Samsung service.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
15 December 2016

I’ve decided that something’s missing from my sensory system. It took me 40 minutes today simply to reassemble a brand new Stanley Knife. It would have been quicker to make one. This is the first Stanley knife I’ve bought in 40 years, and they’re still as fiddly and awkward to reassemble as I remember. So no change there, then.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
15 December 2016

Changing the blade, or turning it round to use the other end, has always been difficult but at least, until recently, Stanley knives were superior to look-alike alternatives and own-brand versions. There are many better knives available now with much sharper and cleaner-cutting blades, however, since I still have over half a dozen Stanley knives, I have not yet tried any of the newer models although I have watched tradesmen using them and they seem to perform much better; how easy they are to take apart and reassemble I don’t know.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
15 December 2016

Earlier this year I stopped using my HiFi separates when I moved house – an amplifier, turntable, CD player, tuner and cassette recorder, all of different makes. They were well used and apart from replacement of the turntable drive belt a couple of times, they have worked faultlessly since they were purchased in the 80s. My impression is that HiFi equipment is better made and more reliable than most consumer goods.

Member
bishbut says:
16 December 2016

I have found it is very difficult to buy some parts for many things Electric motor brushes seem to be only available from China but is easy to by a replacement motor that costs more than you can buy an replacement product Buy a complete unit instead of the small part you want is most manufacturers answer to repairing things now Bits can be found if you spend time searching but usually only found to er available if sent from
China etc .A throw away buy new policy exists everywhere

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
16 December 2016

Never fear Bishbut I have found not only suppliers in Britain but MANUFACTURED to a high quality in the UK (and PROUD of it ) -here -here ! Just one of those companies is : http://www.mawdsleysber.co.uk/carbon-brushes/

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 December 2016

Thanks to the internet it can be easy to find suppliers of small but essential items such as motor brushes. On a couple of occasions I have made my own brushes from larger ones that I had in the spares box. It’s a messy job and best done outside, but not difficult and worked well for me. It’s very satisfying to keep old equipment going – as long as it has not been superseded by better products.

Member
DavidHWYorks says:
16 December 2016

Agreed Wavechange, it’s very rewarding to re-instate old appliances, and more so if you have to be creative in the process -I’m pleased I’m not the only one who has re-shaped carbon brushes to make them fit. I’ve repaired a good many of my own appliances in my lifetime, and so reduced the burden on the planet. However, appliances are generally harder to repair nowadays in my experience, and the prices of parts makes it harder to justify the effort.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 December 2016

There is no doubt that appliances and other electrical products have become harder to repair, David. Fortunately there are some repairs that can still be done, so I’m always keen to have a go.

Member
Ian says:
16 December 2016

These days it seems to be a race to the bottom as far as build quality and durability are concerned.

Would you like an extended warranty with that Sir?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 December 2016

My usual response is that I don’t want the extended warranty because I have my statutory rights, and when they look blank I politely summarise my protection under the Consumer Rights Act.

At one time, electrical stores used to try very hard to push customers to take out very expensive extended warranties and I well remember Which? campaigning to stop this practice, back in the 80s or early 90s. It is years since I have been asked more than once if I want an extended warranty and they seem to be cheaper.

I cannot remember regretting not having an extended warranty. They may make sense for large households that heavily use products.

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
16 December 2016

That is very true Wavechange however, if the product is not designed to last then it could be extremely difficult to prove it wasn’t perhaps as durable as your or anyone’s opinion might like the product to be.

Not to mentioning that doing so to satisfy the requirements may prove costly, more so than a replacement machine.

And that is of course it you want to fight it out with the retailer and/or manufacturer. I expect many if not most people would not over such a relatively small amount. You might as might others on here with the time or that want to on a point of principal but I don’t think many would be bothered.

Manufacturers will admit if pressed that some machines are not designed to last five years before requiring replacement. So, the design life is shorter than the six year rule I presume that you refer to.

In addition to that, we regularly see machines that parts are obsolete on from 18 months old. Logically then you would have to presume that they are therefore not designed to last beyond that.

You even have the like of Swan sold through Shop Direct Group that there are no spares available whatsoever outside warranty, as in absolutely no support. Logically then, you would have to conclude that the design life is perhaps about as long as the warranty lasts and no more. If that.

So if you went to court and stood in front of a judge it is your opinion that the product should have lasted longer versus a wealth of stats and information that says it never ever would. Couple that with low prices and the chances of winning such an argument I suspect would be very low indeed.

The real world reality from what I know and from my perspective is that many of the machines are absolutely throw away and that doing anything about it would be difficult at best and likely prove not cost effective or practical to do for most people.

Until some fundamental issues are resolved that will not alter far as I can see.

K.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 December 2016

What I’m after is fairness, Kenneth. Earlier today I mentioned that a retailer is not responsible for damage to chairs if they have been abused. I gave the example of kids jumping on them. I have known of cases where people have taken back products that they have broken. I’m sure you could provide hundreds of examples of abuse by disgruntled customers.

I don’t doubt that it is difficult for customers to take on retailers but a good start would be to put an end to the common practice of telling customers that ‘nothing can be done because the guarantee or warranty has expired’ or referring them to the manufacturer, who has no legal responsibility. I believe that we can win this battle, and I hope you would support action to achieve this.

What follows is hard for consumers, I agree. Consumers would do well to learn about their legal rights and buy appropriate products for their needs. I would suggest that businesses familiarise themselves with this document: https://www.businesscompanion.info/sites/default/files/The%20sale%20and%20supply%20of%20goods_ALL_BIS_GOODS_GUIDANCE_SEP15.pdf

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
16 December 2016

I do think most retailers, certainly one’s I know do try to be as fair as possible but I fear you’ve missed the point I am making.

If the product is only designed to last the warranty period, what do you do then?

How do you claim that the product should have lasted longer the, clearly it was never intended to? Surely that’s like tying to argue that a can of soup should last long beyond its sell-by date just because you want it to?

I should imagine that in the eyes of the law the claimant with their opinion that it should have will be proven wrong and lose.

Damage caused through misuse and abuse is a separate matter and yes, that is a large problem but not the only one.

K.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
16 December 2016

In my experience retailers have never suggested that the Sale of Goods Act (CRA now) gave me protection for up to 6 years when I have had a problem. However, when I have pointed out the provisions in the Acts we have reached a fair – sometimes more favourable to me – settlement. You need to be aware of your rights but this should be changed. Retailers should display a summary of the Acts’ provisions clearly and prominently in their store or on their website..

How long should a product last? Essentially I consider that a more expensive version of a basic product should last longer than a cheap one. I would like to see real work done into what consumers should expect for product durability, and manufacturers to indicate likely life / cycles or whatever for guidance under normal use, just as they must publish energy information. They should also publish whether or not more routine failure items can be replaced or not – like bearings, pumps, for example – and typical repair costs. I have no problems with people who buy cheap appliances if they know they will have a relatively short life, but many want products to last and should be given information so that they can make a considered purchase.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
16 December 2016

Lets ask RETRA -the “Power ” behind electrical retailing( their words ) Small appliances -2-3 years and that includes mobile phones /kettles/irons /etc —medium size appliances -3-6 years — larger appliances – 3-6 years-high priced colour tv,s 4-8 years –IT hardware- laptops-2-3 years – PC,s -desktop 3-4 years -tablets-2-3 years RETRA-UK,s leading Trade Association , so thats their thoughts on it. Then we have America , those who have lived there know Americans take no bull when it comes to paying out their hard earned $$$ on domestic products – they are bigger/stronger/ and yes -longer lasting because Mr/Ms USA will kick up hell if they think they are being taken for a sucker . Different mindset. ready -from a US home inspection and fault finding and evaluation website- dishwashers- 9 years – dryers- 13 years -freezers- 10-20 years -ovens (gas) 10-18 years microwaves – 9 years – range oven – 15-17 years fridges- 9-13 years – washing machines -5-15 years and so on . British public -read and weep , I have been saying, to heavy criticism, the different treatment meted out to British citizens and US citizens . dont take it any more be “American ” in your rejection of short lifespan goods – tell them where to put their “shoddy ” goods.

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
17 December 2016

My issue is and, always has been, that there is no truly meaningful information in effect available to buyers other than marketing materials.

I’m sure everyone will agree that to be a wholly unreliable source.

There is no legislation around spares or service, it is the Wild West, retailers and manufacturers or brands can do whatever they like without any fear of scrutiny let alone repercussion.

The mechanisms for redress are probably flawed but they are as good as they can be most likely and, better than they are in the USA in my opinion as, there you need to take individual action or a class action and that is a process that takes time just as any action here does. It is not a quick, easy or especially cheap answer. Personally, I’d avoid it if at all possible.

Taking what might be viewed as punitive action against a retailer for a product that hasn’t lived up to expectation often seemingly based on preconceived assumption that will more often than not prove incorrect is likely a fools errand. Apart from that it will likely not succeed it’s the wrong fight to pick if you ask me.

They just sell the stuff. They don’t make it.

Wrong party to be picking a fight with if you want stuff that will last longer.

All you do there is maybe get a bit of something to make you go away and shut up, it’s less hassle than fighting it for the retailer and probably cheaper. Big whoop, win for the customer they get a concession, whoop-de-doo.

Meanwhile the manufacturer, brand owner or producer is sat back without a care in the world totally isolated from all that. Your beef with the retailer probably isn’t even blip on the radar unless it becomes endemic and the retailer is big enough to cause them pain through not selling the product.

Aside that, this action has a zero sum effect.

If you all want to truly change things, pick the right fight to be having.

Battling retailers is in my opinion a completely pointless waste of your time and energy at this moment in time.

Consumer protection in that regard is, given the current state of play beyond that, probably as good as you’re going to get.

As I said before, the products are not designed to last and have a finite life as they all do but, those have been shortened dramatically in the past two decades. All of them have therefore, if you fight on the basis of “it didn’t last long enough” you will lose as all the industry will do is roll out stats to show you’re wrong and, they will be correct.

I’ve tackled government, UK, Welsh and Scottish as well as interacted with the EU by proxy on this stuff and nobody wants to know as it’s too hard. It means changing legislation and it’s a big fight to get the like of access to technical info, parts, ensure parts availability for a set time, publish MTTF figures on the energy labels, force to publish the actual producer and not the brand only, force independent verification of claims… it’s just too hard for anyone to be bothering with and, it costs money.

Flipside is, there’s a lobby of manufacturers et all with very deep pockets that really don’t want to see any of these changes that would actually make a difference so, again not a lot of interest in battling that.

Posting on here often frustrates me as, I get the impression that some think I’m all about “business” and protecting it, not about the consumers when that is patently untrue. I think consumers should be informed, properly. And that they should be correctly protected, often as much from themselves as business that would take advantage of them, usually through the lack of information.

But it has to be fair, honest and balanced.

Now the way things are it isn’t. Manufacturers have a huge advantage as do a number of large retailers in my opinion, a number of them pan-European or global companies and, to fight them, that’s hard.

To change things in any meaningful way, that’s hard, very hard.

But as long as people swallow the PR/marketing claptrap, governments bury their heads in the sand, consumers keep racing to the bottom along with producers and nobody addresses the real core issues that might effect change, nothing will change.

From where I sit in essence, nobody cares.

So long as they get a scrap of compensation from the table if they feel aggrieved to ease the pain a little, it’s all good.

K.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
17 December 2016

When the original SoG legislation was enacted I remember wondering why the retailers were made responsible for dealing with faulty or defective products. I later learnt that it forced manufacturers into forming arrangements with retailers to deal with returns.

In effect, it’s an interesting practical application of statistical probability. If just a few items are returned / found defective that’s not an issue for either manufacturer or retailer, since no company can guarantee the perfection of any product. But if the tiny trickle of returns becomes a torrent the retailers react in many ways, one being to stop selling the stuff. If the retailer is large enough that hurts the manufacturer.

In terms of longevity, what would help would be if Which? were specifically to test for that, in the ways they used to many years ago. I well remember the photos of the ‘Paint farm’, where panels painted using different brands were exposed to the weather for five years to test for longevity. That sort of testing was meaningful and unique to Which?.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
17 December 2016

On the 6 years thing, Apple are the only retailer / manufacturer I know of that include that information on their web site. It’s one reason why I’d never buy anything other than an Apple device, since the only failures I’ve ever experienced have been from the Hard drives, which Apple doesn’t make. Apple, however, will repair and replace parts up to the 6 year mark, irrespective of warranty.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
17 December 2016

Thats because Apple products are much dearer than Windows based systems , this is due in part to higher quality components (isnt it always ? ) and better design . Thats why my 4 year old PC cost big bucks as I decided what components went into it and they were all top end but -yes Ian, Apple have a great reputation for service +repair worldwide.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
17 December 2016

In fact, given what you get with an Apple the cost is on a par with the better Windows machines – but obviously not the cheap stuff. Only yesterday I replaced the failed optical drive in a 2012 Mac Pro desktop. Apple don’t make the HDs or Optical drives, so one expects them to fail. So easy to swap out, though: simply pull, unscrew, replace and push back in.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 December 2016

I have been buying Apple computers for around 25 years, both for use at home and work. I would like to draw attention to two ways in which Apple treats purchasers of their products with more respect than most companies.

1. Where a significant problem is discovered, Apple adds it to a published list so that customers can see if they have an affected product and qualify for a free repair: https://www.apple.com/uk/support/exchange_repair/ Sometimes Apple needs to be encouraged to agree that problems exist, but there are plenty of users in the US to provide that encouragement.

2. Apple recognises that customers in different countries have statutory rights. Here, for example, is the information relevant to the UK: http://www.apple.com/uk/legal/statutory-warranty/ I would like to see all companies put similar information on their websites. Earlier this year I had a MacBook Pro repaired free of charge, three and a half years after I bought it. I have generally bought Apple products direct from the company, so they are both manufacturer and retailer, bearing in mind that it is the retailer rather than the manufacturer that is responsible if I wish to make a claim.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
17 December 2016

I think retailer responsibility is also a practical and legal matter. Practical because it is far easier in principle to deal with a retailer than it is a manufacturer, who may be overseas, and legally because you have a contract with the retailer, not with the manufacturer. I have asked several times what contracts retailers have with their suppliers – wholesaler, distributor or manufacturer – including recompense for returned faulty goods. No luck to date.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 December 2016

On the other hand, one product may be sold by dozens of retailers, some of which may no longer be trading when help is needed. Many products are bought online because prices can be substantially lower. I wish more manufacturers would follow Apple’s example and sell directly to the public. As it stands, we are required to deal with the retailer unless there is a safety recall, which are usually handled by the manufacturer. Manufacturers are often happy to help with small problems even if they have no legal responsibility for doing this.

Information about contracts with other companies would be regarded as confidential commercial information and not something that they are likely to divulge.

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
17 December 2016

When I rejected our cooker as not fit for purpose, the retailer contacted the sales rep who thankfully agreed to take it back.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 December 2016

If my experience is typical, retailers are generally very helpful when goods are new or within the guarantee period.

On a couple of occasions I have been able to reject products on the basis of incorrect information provided by the retailer. If the retailer provides incorrect information or gives wrong advice on its suitability for a purpose, this would be treated in the same way as manufacturer’s information in the event of a dispute provided that the buyer had evidence.

It can be useful to take a photo of shelf labels. If in doubt, I look at the instruction manual so that the goods can be returned unused if the information provided was wrong.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
17 December 2016

Maybe no luck in the UK malcolm but the FTC in the US does display its regulations , also a website for legal professionals -FindLaw has a standard contract on its website for a manufacturer when dealing with a company/business under Manufacturers Agreement where the product is returned to the manufacturer within 45 days of delivery of the product and the established price shall be refunded (not shipping ) it goes on . This contract presupposes that the returns will be because of the rejection by the customers of the customer of the manufacturer , it is American though : http://corporate.findlaw.com/contracts/operations/manufacturer-s-agreement.html it is again conspicuous the openness of US business to the American public -verses- British public I can get a wealth of this type of information in the USA.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
17 December 2016

CRA for business:
1. The goods must be of satisfactory quality
What counts as satisfactory is determined by what a reasonable person would think is satisfactory, looking at all the relevant circumstances. These include, but are not limited to:
 any description of the goods including what the consumer was told about the goods by you or your employees
 the price paid for the goods, and
 any public claims made about the goods by you or the manufacturer, (for example, in advertisements or on the labels of the goods) – see below for explanation of when public statements might not be relevant.
“2. The goods must be fit for a particular purpose
If a consumer makes you aware, before the contract is made, that they intend to use the goods for a particular purpose then the goods must work for that purpose.
This covers both the consumer telling you the purpose expressly, and where the purpose is implicit from other things said or done. This applies even if the intended purpose is not the usual use for the goods.”

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
17 December 2016

duncan, I presume retailers do have contracts and/or legal rights in their contract with their supplier. I have just not had anyone supply details. Some commenters in the past have suggested the poor old retailer should not take the flak for a failed product. My view is they choose to retail the product and must bear responsibility for selecting it and selling it to you, they make a profit in selling the product and I would be astonished if they did not recover redress from their supplier. But it would be nice to hear.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
17 December 2016

Companies as well as retailers do go out of business, but this is not the norm. Online protection is covered by CRA. As far as I know Apple have stores so act as both retailer and manufacturer but I might be wrong. But if your Samsung washer goes wrong and you have to deal with South Korea, different laws to ours, that’s hardly practical for many people.

CRA affectively spells out the contract a retailer has with a customer. I’d expect a similar generic arrangement to exist between retailers and suppliers. Not confidential.

Profile photo of KennethWatt
Member
KennethWatt says:
17 December 2016

Most commercial contracts are subject to non-disclosure Malcolm and are sensitive, sometimes very sensitive.

You will never get access to those.

There is no similar arrangement that is CRA like for B2B transactions, some or many elements of the SoGA apply but in a reduced capacity. And just as with end users, what the law says you can do and what you practically can do within financial reason are often worlds apart.

If the supplier is outside the UK or worse the EU there is no protection for the retailer or importer whatsoever unless by contractual arrangement, which you will never gain access to as it is a private arrangement.

K.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
17 December 2016

I agree with you malcolm.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 December 2016

Apple sells its products online, Malcolm, so they are both manufacturer and retailer. I have never bought anything from and Apple Store.

I don’t understand why it would be necessary to deal with South Korea because Samsung provide UK support. As far as I know, if you buy through the website of a company trading in the UK, UK law would apply in event of a dispute. I am pleased to see the following on Samsung’s website:
“PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS WARRANTY IS A VOLUNTARY MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY AND PROVIDES RIGHTS IN ADDITION TO, AND DOES NOT AFFECT LEGAL STATUTORY RIGHTS OF CONSUMERS UNDER APPLICABLE NATIONAL LAWS RELATING TO SALE OF GOODS.” I see that Samsung has a Royal Warrant, but only for TVs and AV products, not washing machines and assume that the Queen has staff to do the washing or it is sent to a laundry.

I don’t believe that Samsung sells directly to the public.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
17 December 2016

But what about manufacturers that do not have a UK (or currently EU) base? It makes far more sense to deal with the consumer’s supplier – the retailer. They deal with the manufacturer so they can exercise their rights in turn. If a retailer sells rubbish goods they should cease selling it.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 December 2016

Let’s say I wanted to buy a compact camera and looked at Which? Best Buys for inspiration. Currently there are about seven brands, all familiar names, and I expect that most of them have a UK office. On the other hand, there are hundreds of retailers of these products and Which? lists many that I have not heard of.

It does not really matter because at present we are expected to deal with the retailer because that’s who our contract is with. I have strongly criticised Currys for refusing to help and telling me to contact the manufacturer but perhaps it’s the best thing that can happen – provided that the manufacturer does help.

Member
DavidHWYorks says:
16 December 2016

My Sharp 800W microwave oven has been in daily use since 2002 and only needed two replacement light bulbs in all that time. A Whirlpool AWG765 washing machine I bought in 1995 retired in 2013, and I sold some of the parts for over £100 which helped towards the cost of a new (Which? best buy) machine. Over its lifetime, I replaced the door seal, a door hinge, a door latch, one power switch, one set of motor brushes and a failed circuit board (luckily replaced with a second-hand one). The spare parts were reasonably-priced.
My Whirlpool fridge and freezer, both bought in 1995, were replaced in 2014 and 2015 because the spare parts were no longer available. It seems that nowadays the cost of parts and service visits often makes repair uneconomical for the user, and modern designs mean that you can’t just replace e.g. a faulty bearing – you have to buy a large sub-assembly at considerably higher cost.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member