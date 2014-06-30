Have you ever come back from a relaxing holiday only to be hit with a huge phone bill? One in six people who have used their mobile phone abroad in the last year feel your pain…

There always seems to be so much to plan for before a holiday. Holiday essentials, travel insurance, boarding passes… the list can seem endless. But do you plan for using your mobile phone abroad?

If you cap your mobile phone bill and your bill is above this cap, you can challenge this total. It’s worth giving your mobile phone provider a call to see if they provide this service before you leave to avoid being stung by your bill. And 48% of people that we surveyed didn’t know that this was possible.

So what else can you do to ensure that you’re hit by a big bill?

Roaming Regulations and you

From midnight tonight, the EU’s Roaming Regulation will lower the price caps for data downloads when you are travelling within the European Union.

The maximum charge for outgoing calls, excluding VAT, will now be 19 cents per minute, six cents for outgoing text messages, and 20 cents for a MB download of data. Ten cents is equivalent to eight pence Sterling.

If you receive an excessive bill after using your mobile phone abroad, you can challenge your mobile phone provider – four in 10 people that we surveyed didn’t know this. Our guide about challenging excessive bills could help if you find yourself in a sticky situation.

If talking to your provider fails, one of the mobile phone ombudsmen may be able to help you out – CICAS or Ombudsman Services: Communications. Your mobile phone provider must belong to one of these schemes. Take a look at how to take your complaint to the mobile phone ombudsman.

Word of warning…

Be careful though – these Roaming Regulation caps do not apply everywhere! Nearly half of people surveyed thought the price caps applied to all countries within Europe, but they don’t – they only apply to the nations in the EU.

So be careful if you are travelling to non-EU countries, such as Turkey, or indeed other holiday destinations outside Europe.

Have you ever been stung by an excessive phone bill? Did you know you could go to your provider about it?