We might be home to the world’s best TV baking competition, but the UK’s broadband providers are the worst in Europe for delivering the broadband speeds they advertise. Are you getting the speeds you pay for?

About a month later than the rest of the world, I have finally caught up on the latest series of Great British Bake Off on iPlayer.

Yes, like the rest of the country I got swept away in the emotion of cake baking. I will even admit that I shed a tear when Mary Berry announced how happy she was for the winner, Nadia.

Broadband in the Bake Off tent

Speaking to friends, colleagues, and fellow bake-off enthusiasts, I know I wasn’t alone. But I do question: was I the only one in the country watching this sugar-coated, innuendo-filled competition wondering if the white tent could get broadband?

Now, this might have been on my mind after discovering that the average broadband speed in urban areas (28Mbps) is now almost three times faster than the average rural connection (10Mbps). But it’s more likely because I was gritting my teeth watching the dreaded buffering wheel waiting for the announcement of star baker.

UK worst for broadband advertising

As I run Which?’s campaign on broadband speeds, I am attuned to the frustrations of Great British broadband users.

So it came as no surprise to me when the European Commission revealed that broadband users across Europe are only getting 75% of the speeds advertised.

What’s more, the UK is the worst in Europe for delivering the broadband speeds advertised by ADSL providers. While Slovakia, Poland and Portugal deliver over 80% of the advertised speeds to consumers, UK companies only manage to deliver a puny 45% of the advertised speed during peak periods. You can see how the countries compare in this interactive map:

It’s worth pointing out that UK fibre and cable broadband is more aligned with the rest of Europe when it comes to delivering the broadband speed advertised. But getting what’s been advertised to you shouldn’t just be limited to these customers.

We think all UK consumers should get the broadband speeds they’re paying for, which is why we’re calling on the advertising watchdogs to review their guidelines for broadband ads.