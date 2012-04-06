We ogle Google’s Goggles – will they boggle your mind?

Ever wanted to wear your smartphone on your face? If so, then you’re in luck. Google has just unveiled its latest offering – a pair of super-hi-tech augmented reality specs. The future has truly arrived.

Which? HQ has been buzzing with talk about a new video (watch it below) released by Google to introduce its aptly named ‘Project Glass’. Following reassurances that this definitely wasn’t an April Fool, I watched this remarkable video with a touch of scepticism.

To sum up, Google has created a heads-up display for your smartphone. Google’s future sees us walking around with our devices strapped to our heads, freeing up our hands for Ukulele solos and toasting coffee cups.

A vision of the future

But what benefits can this type of technology really offer us? On first glance, I thought it seemed a bit silly.

For starters, won’t having images projected directly into your eye-line be annoying, distracting and disorientating? Secondly, we’ve all been on the train and wondered whether that guy is really on his Bluetooth headset or just talking to himself. With these glasses, we’ll all be that guy. You can see what I mean by watching the video:

After trawling the web for reactions, loads of people have cottoned on to the potential for companies to engage in GPS-powered advertising. For example, you’re walking past your local McDonalds and suddenly, a voucher for a free burger appears in your eye-line. Is this creepy? Intrusive? Or would you find this service handy?

Glasses half full

Yet despite my initial reaction, I think I dismissed Project Glass too quickly. Overall, it sounds like people are pretty excited about this technology. Many commenters around the web think that these glasses could:

Help improve the quality of life for a range of disabled people by aiding them with everyday activities (such as audio walking directions for the blind).

Massively increasing the scope of augmented-reality gaming.

Bring tech into our lives in a seamless, unobtrusive way.

I’d love to give these glasses a try, so Google – if you’re listening – I’m available for testing. But do these glasses get you excited? Or is it simply too soon to tell? Can you think of any potential uses for this technology that Google hasn’t hit on yet?