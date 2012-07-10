/ Technology

Google Nexus 7 price tag makes it an easy tablet to swallow

Price is the most important factor for people shopping for tablets, a recent YouGov poll confirmed. So with the iPad 3 starting at a lofty £399, are we ready for cheaper alternatives like the Google Nexus 7?

I have to say I’m not surprised by the poll results; the iPad is the most expensive tablet and it’s rarely sold below recommended retail price.

Even a refurbished first generation iPad will set you back between £219 and £279. That’s why I think there’s room for cheaper tablets from the likes of Samsung, Asus, and now Google – a trio of tablets that’s good for your wallet.

The trial of the tablets

The new Google Nexus 7 tablet comes with a lot of features for a snip of the price of the iPad. It isn’t directly comparable, but nor is it trying to compete – it’s a different size (7-inches compared to the iPad’s 9.7) and as such, is better-compared to the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2.

It could also appeal as an alternative to the Kobo Vox and US-only Amazon Kindle Fire, which are both Android-based e-reader/tablet hybrids with multi-touch colour 7-inch displays.

The Google Nexus 7 costs £159 for the 8GB version and £199 for the 16GB model and comes with £15 credit to use on Google Play store, making it a very affordable option (around the same price as a Galaxy Tab and much cheaper than an iPad 3).

It’s also the first device to feature Jelly Bean, the latest version of Google’s Android operating system, which includes better touchscreen, text input and search features.

The quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 and 12-core graphics processor sound impressive compared to the dual or single-core processors of other tablets, and it also sports one of the best displays available, beaten only in spec by the iPad’s retina display. It’s definitely an impressive piece of kit for the price.

A clear competitor?

So, is the Google Nexus 7 a competitor to e-readers? I think so. By spending a bit more, you’ll get an equally portable device that can be used as an e-reader and a tablet. True, it doesn’t have an e-ink screen (great for reading in sunlight), but I’d expect the text to be sharp.

Like the Google Nexus 7, the Kobo Vox and Kindle Fire use LCD screens, but they suffer from a lower resolution, giving the Nexus 7 the edge. Plus it feels lighter, well-made, and the back panel has a rubbery finish so it’s easy to hold in one hand.

But what about posing a challenge to the Galaxy Tab or iPad? Google’s tablet has some impressive features and it beats its nearest rival, the Galaxy Tab 2, on its operating system, screen resolution, battery, weight and price. However, when compared to the iPad, Google’s decision to leave out a second camera, video recording and 3G might be an issue for some.

In the end though, Google’s Nexus 7 looks to be a strong all-rounder and the £159 – £199 price makes it a tempting alternative if you’re happy to overlook those drawbacks.

Tablet temptation

While I’d like both a tablet and an e-reader, the high price-tags have put me off buying them before. But the new, affordably priced Nexus 7 appeals to me for its portability, features and price, and would work well as both tablet and an e-reader. I don’t even mind that the memory can’t be expanded as the 16GB version doesn’t cost much more – it might just encourage me to be better at ‘house keeping’ with files.

I’ll be interested to see if the Nexus 7 takes a bite out of Apple’s market, and whether or not a ‘mini’ iPad is released in the future to compete with it. Has the Nexus 7 caught your attention?

Comments
William says:
10 July 2012

Google have a very long way to regain my trust after snooping on private details etc. I for one wouldn’t be surprised if there’s snooping protocols built in. And I hate being an unpaid tester, so I’d wait before taking the plunge anyway.

Anthony says:
10 July 2012

Sadly the reviewer missed the point about e-readers. Not only can they be read in bright sunshine, but as they have no light source they don’t cause the kind of eye strain that tablets cause. I have a Galaxy Tab 7.7, AMOLED screen, brilliant tablet. Pin sharp text and all that. BUT, and it’s a big but, it’s just not as easy to read as the Kindle or Sony T1’s that I also have. I can read those all day long (and I have done before today) but the tablet I can only stand for an hour or so. Reading books on a tablet causes me the same kinds of problems as reading on a laptop/monitor screen.

Take two devices on holiday? You betcha I will!

Jennifer Davis says:
10 July 2012

Anthony – I’m with you on that front! I have a Kindle and an iPad – the Kindle is far easier on my eyes than any LCD screen so I justified the expense.

But it’s understandable that some people won’t be prepared to buy two separate devices at extra cost when you can buy one device that does both for a relatively low price. The LCD screen may be a pain for you and me, but for some people (commuters on the tube, for example) the screen type may not present an issue.

Anthony says:
10 July 2012

Oh, and yes, I will probably get a Nexus Tablet too, for my poor long suffering wife, to replace the old original Samsung Galaxy Tab she’s using. We already sussed that there is wi-fi virtually everywhere she goes that she can use so we’ll save money by not being bothered by 3G or the lack of it.

m. says:
10 July 2012

How about a tablet called the SAP, because that is exactly what the manufacturers of these items think of their customers.

They keep putting these things on the market, then we have to find uses for them, we don’t need them, but we convince ourselves that we do, or deliberately create ‘nothing tasks’ for them to do thus justifying any extraordinary waste of money.

has says:
10 July 2012

I think it’s stunning value, the only negative is no micro sd slot, but for the price I can live with that. I’m assuming that the Micro USB slot can be used with a Host Mode OTG cable to connect a USB stick. As Jelly Bean does not support flash and never will I wonder how many issues there will be with video.

wavechange says:
11 July 2012

With e-readers providing a clear display that can be used in bright sunshine and excellent battery life, and tablets being better in every other respect, there might be a place for a double sided tablet/e-reader. I doubt that Apple or Samsung would go down that route, but Google might.

