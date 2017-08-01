Where do you go for help with staying safe online?

Which? and Google have partnered up to deliver free training to help people stay safe online. Ronan Harris, Managing Director of Google UK and Ireland, has joined us as a guest author to explain how this partnership could help you…

With the majority of us spending more of our time online and the ability to shop via mobile is easier than ever, online security has never been more important.

Internet safety

According to the Office of National Statistics, online fraud is the most common crime in the country. In fact, you are 20 times more likely to be robbed online than you are on the street.

It is for these reasons that our teams at Google partnered with Which? to launch a new course in web safety that’s designed to empower you to feel more confident online.

We believe Google has a responsibility to teach people how to stay safe in what can sometimes seem an extremely daunting online world.

The ‘Stay Safe Online in 2017’ course is designed to push simple and effective solutions further into public awareness so that more internet users can make smart and responsible choices online.

These courses include bite-sized sessions that teach you how to manage personal information including online bank accounts, passwords and advice on how to stay safe when shopping online.

They will be delivered as part of Google’s Digital Garage initiative which provides tailored digital skills training to anyone. Whether you are a small business owner, a student or even a grandparent taking your first steps in the online world, and it’s all offered without having to pay a penny.

Staying safe and secure

We’re excited to be working with Which? as their respected influence and a strong understanding of consumers will help us on our mission to provide a safer online environment, that is accessible to all.

The courses are currently available at the Digital Garage pop-ups on the High Street in Sheffield and Birmingham, with plans to launch it as an online course in the near future.

So, do you know how to stay safe online? Where do you go for help and tips on online security?

This is a guest contribution by Ronan Harris, Managing Director of Google UK and Ireland. All views expressed here are Ronan’s own and not necessarily those also shared by Which?.