Gadget Idol – what got you hooked on technology?

Over time gadgets have grown and evolved while we have adapted our lifestyles accordingly. But what is the gadget that first made you lose many an hour, sleep and even social events in sheer joy?

I spent many nights thinking about this very question – which gadget got me hooked? What is it that made me love technology to this degree?

I came to one conclusion, one winner, one gadget that is solely to blame for my childhood being consumed by technology.

Nintendo Game Boy Colour – you’re to blame. Even typing the name of that gaming handheld brought joy into my heart. I had the original Game Boy and the mini version, but none came close to the Colour. Even the Game Boy Advance seemed to pale in comparison.

In recent years I have refused to buy the Nintendo DS, DS Lite and even the latest 3DS – they simply cannot replace my Game Boy Colour. And yes, I am in my 20s and yes I do still play Pokémon on my Game Boy (Pokémon Blue, of course).

The reason I love this gadget so much is because it was simple, advanced for its time and was an escape from reality – which, as a teenager, was the most important thing to me.

So, I put it to you, the loyal readers and commenters of Which? Convo – do you agree with my choice of gadget? Or will you pick another for your ultimate gadget of all time, that one piece of kit that’s responsible for your love of technology?