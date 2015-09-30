Windows 10 is now available as a free upgrade for many Windows 7 and 8 owners. But, by upgrading, are we just helping Microsoft cut research costs on a product that isn’t ready?

For many years I’ve used Microsoft Windows and have stuck with it from as early on as Windows 98. Last year I moved or ‘upgraded’ from Windows XP to Windows 7. And that move went without a hitch – mainly because I didn’t move to Windows 7 as soon as it was released.

Don’t upgrade to Windows 10 yet

Now that Windows 10 has been released, our advice is the same as it has always been. If you’re new to computing or you’re an intermediate user, don’t move to a new system like this straight away. Wait at least six months. I say this because the real and final test for Microsoft is when Windows 10 hits the market – and that market is us users!

Unless you’re an enthusiast or a computer geek who enjoys the challenge of fixing computer problems, don’t take up the Windows 10 download offer straight away. Microsoft has indicated it will be free for a whole year, so there’s no real hurry.

Remember future updates from Microsoft will include patches for problems that users have pointed out for them, and not all manufacturers will have prepared software drivers in time. Software drivers are the bits of software that allow your computer to talk to devices you connect to; for example many printer manufacturers may not have completed their driver testing in time for the release of Windows 10.

Windows 10 problems

We’ve had a huge influx of Windows 10 problems reported to us in the Which? Computing Helpdesk. These technical gremlins include loss of internet access, no printing options, loss of access to email and web browser issues.

Of course, not everyone has had these poor experiences, but with millions of computers out there running different applications and programs they won’t all react the same way.

Personally, I’ll be keeping my powder dry for the time being and will likely download Windows 10 in early spring when most of the bugs and glitches have been resolved.

I urge you to do the same. Remember that we’re providing Microsoft with huge amounts of feedback they would otherwise have needed to pay for. Do you really want to be an unpaid member of Microsoft’s Research & Development department? The decision is yours.

If you’ve already upgraded to Windows 10, is it working OK for you or are you regretting the move?