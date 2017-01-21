/ Technology

Is the UK ready to switch off FM radio for good?

Alison Potter Technology Researcher and Writer
Last week, Norway became the first country in the world to start switching off FM radio signal, going digital only. Is the UK ready to follow suit?

On Wednesday 11 January, Norway began the process of switching off its FM radio signal for good to go digital only.

Proceedings started in Nordland (one of the least populated areas of Europe) and will expand to the rest of the country by the end of the year.

The decision for the switch-off appears to be largely economic.

It’s expensive to get FM signals to a population scattered all over a country riven with fjords and high mountains. It’s also cheaper for radio stations to transmit broadcasts in DAB, rather than FM and DAB.

However, the general population won’t see any of these savings and many will have to shell out to update their radios, as millions of models will soon be rendered obsolete.

Those against it (two-thirds of the population, according to the country’s Dagbladet newspaper) said the move was premature and being forced upon them.

Is the UK next?

Understandably, many in the UK are now concerned about a move to digital-only radio.

And the fact that a week after turning FM off in Nordland, Norway’s DAB system temporarily went down will do nothing to allay any fears.

The UK government has said it won’t start a wholesale radio switchover until 50% of us are listening digitally and DAB signal coverage is comparable to FM.

But with that number now at 45.5% and new cars with digital radio as standard at 86%, we’re not far away from meeting the first target, which means the switch could start as soon as the end of the year.

Are we ready?

But rather than rushing in, as appears to be the case in Norway, I think it’s important we’re given adequate time to prepare.

For starters, the government needs to continue its work to strengthen the DAB signal, especially in rural areas where it can be patchy.

You’ll also need to update your old FM radios.

For your home, a decent quality DAB radio will set you back at least £40. In your car, you’ll either have to buy an adaptor, which cost between £50 and £200, or pay at least £40 for a whole new model, costing from between £90 and £400, to be fitted.

It isn’t all bad news though, as digital transmitters need less energy than analogue transmitters so are cheaper to run than FM radios.

There are also many more stations available on the digital spectrum – almost double in some areas. Plus, if your reception is good, the sound quality on DAB radios is far superior to FM.

Do you prefer to listen to FM, DAB or internet radio? Are you worried that, like Norway, the UK will switch off FM before everyone’s ready?

Guest
James says:
26 February 2017

When I moved into my south coast flat 11 years ago I was less than impressed to find that I couldn’t pick up a decent FM signal. Tried a few other radios as well just to make sure it wasn’t my device (probably more to do with the building materials in my flat I suspect). Anyway I went out and bought a DAB radio (retailer was concerned that I might have trouble with reception ) and have never looked back. Pretty well always had a good reliable signal and the DAB sound quality on my Pure Evoke still sounds good after all these years. I would be disappointed if I had to go back to FM.

Guest
Jan Cowling says:
26 February 2017

I drive every day in a new van equipped with FM and DAB radio , the areas I cover are some what remote in N/Cornwall . The DAB is absolutely useless so I have to rely on FM, if the country changes to digital in the next year they will have to improve coverage immensely or we will be deaf to all the news etc.

Guest
S Rennison says:
27 February 2017

DAB was obsolete before it was even launched yet they still want ahead with it! Yes there may be lots more stations but the sound quality is poor with some stations now broadcasting in mono on the platform.

Profile photo of RichardBrophy
Guest
RichardBrophy says:
27 February 2017

Well my DAB radio works in South Wales, Kent, Cornwall & London ok.

Profile photo of RichardBrophy
Guest
RichardBrophy says:
27 February 2017

I have a Pure One DAB radio & a Pure mi. Whilst the DAB radio’s seem to have good sound quality & more stations, the only time I can see any difference in sound quality is when I have road works. It has a effect on the FM signals.Maybe MW or SW should be broadcast in remote areas by local radio stations there?

Guest
George Chapman says:
28 February 2017

What about car radios? I was told inaccurately that my new Skoda (March 2011) had a DAB radio but will anything new fit?

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 February 2017

A conversion kit for a Skoda costs – £150 George- dynamic sounds sell one , otherwise a full replacement costs nearly £300 .

Guest
Keith M says:
28 February 2017

I have embraced DAB with radios at home and in the car, but am less than impressed in two major areas. Firstly, the delay time for coding and decoding of the signal is random from radio set to radio set. This then results in audio from several radios being ‘out of sync’; as I walk around the house my three radios give an unlistenable output with each set interfering with the next. Whilst the same is true for TV, there is less tendency to listen on-the-go. When the specification standard was written for DAB, a fixed coding time should have been included so that output would be synchronised. FM doesn’t have this handicap.
Secondly, for the car radio, the U.K. coverage just isn’t good enough. Not just the remote rural areas. As I drive east along the M27/A27 from Southampton to Chichester, I lose the DAB signal several times – one would think that one of the most densely populated areas of the country would have adequate coverage.

Guest
SF says:
1 March 2017

We have no desire to switch from a system that works perfectly well. My husband listens to Radio 4 on long wave (cricket), so we opt for LW/MW/FM gadgets and would hate to have to get rid of them.

Guest
Richard says:
4 March 2017

DAB coverage and quality too poor for switchover. DAB also need to sync with FM for serveral radios playing in a house plus accurate sync of time signal (still useful in 2017)

Guest
G Evans says:
4 March 2017

I have great difficulty getting a radio signal because I live near a hill in the Dales. A store selling techie stuff said there was no way of getting round the problem. There are a lot of ‘dead’ spots for reception. I’d get a DAB radio if it was guaranteed to work well, but not willing to risk it.

Guest
Ian says:
4 March 2017

We have just installed a lot of LED lights in our refurbished house. Switch the lights on and any nearby radio on a digital programme, immediately stops broadcasting. We have to re-tune to FM to carry on listening. The light manufacturer says this is because we have a weak DAB signal. Checking on the internet confirms this for our area although, without the lights on the digital signal is loud and clear. This issue needs to be resolved before FM is switched off.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
4 March 2017

Lighting and other household products have to comply with standards that are intended to protect us from interference problems. It’s not a good idea to put a lamp alongside a radio – for example on a bedside table. If you are having a problem with lamps at a distance from the radio I suggest you ask for a refund. The manufacturer might do this as goodwill but it is the retailer that has an obligation under the Consumer Rights Act to provide goods of satisfactory quality.

I put off buying LEDs because I was concerned about interference but now having a house filled with them the only interference problem was with the first lamp I bought.

There are a couple of Conversations where the problem of radio interference by LED lamps is discussed at length. Rather than risk the same problem again, it is worth buying one lamp and making sure that you still have radio reception.

Guest
Annette says:
5 May 2017

“It’s not a good idea to put a lamp alongside a radio – for example on a bedside table.”

But that’s exactly what I expect to be able to put on a bedside table – a lamp and a clock-radio!

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
5 May 2017

Its the RF radiation from the LED bulb in the lamp Annette that Wavechange is talking about put a normal incandescent bulb in -no problem . Its the technological change thats the problem I have had all sorts of lamps/bedside radios/digital clocks squashed together on a bedside table and never had a problem , that is until the introduction of LED bulbs and banning ( slowly ) of other types .

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
5 May 2017

Hi Annette – Duncan is right and I was referring to LED bulbs.

Many electronic products, including microwave ovens, computer routers, lamp dimmers and TVs can create radio interference. Unfortunately some LED and CFL lamps can do the same. It’s worse if the radio signal is weak and in this case it can help to move the radio away from the source of interference. The first (and most expensive) LED bulb I bought interfered with FM radio but others have been OK. I have just put my radio beside my LED bedside light and there is no obvious FM or DAB interference.

If you do have problems just take the lamp back and ask for a different brand.

Guest
Geoff.M.48 says:
4 March 2017

I have a decent Audio which includes a Linn Amplifier with included FM tuner. The sound on Radio 3 beats any digital tuner I have heard ensuring that evening concerts are a pleasure to enjoy And yet this tuner is going to be rendered obsolete in the interests of progress and providing quantity over quality.
Incidentally I guess Classic F.M will be pleased as a decent F.M. with external aerial shows how poor its sound quality is.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
4 March 2017

There are two factors here. The shoehorning stations into the banks available has resulted in lower bitrates than needed for good quality DAB broadcasts. High dynamic range compression – as used on Classic FM and popular stations – is used to help listeners who may have poor reception or listening in noisy conditions.

Classic FM is a commercial station and wants to maximise the number of listeners rather than appeal to those who are more concerned with quality. The latter would probably prefer to listen to and entire piece of music than one movement. 🙁

Guest
Dave Mastin says:
13 April 2017

I have about 15 FM radios that get used frequently, one for each area of my home and an iPod (which is brilliant). I have no intention of replacing any of these if the BBC cease transmission of Radio 4 which is the only channel I use. For the most part, this is my main contact with the outside world and for various reasons I object to DAB. I suggest that if FM disappears then we should cart our redundant receivers down to Ofcom in Southwark and pile them up outside their entrance. Dave M.

Guest
Jim McIntosh says:
26 April 2017

If FM is switched off no-one on Orkney, Shetland, the Western Islands or in the West Central or North-west Highlands will be able to listen to Radio Scotland or Radio nan Gaidheal on a radio.
Moreover there will be no radio reception in cars at all north of the Central Belt on major routes such as the A82, A84 and A85 until Oban or Fort William is reached – currently there is patchy (and scratchy) FM coverage. And many villages in this area will be left completely without any radio coverage such as Killin, Crianlarich, Tyndrum, Taynuilt, Onich, Ballachulish and Kinlochleven to name a few.
DAB coverage needs to be significantly improved in Scotland before FM can be switched off.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
26 April 2017

The above post by Jim -Sounds very like the campaign that Which has on at this moment in regards to providing FTTP for rural/remote locations . Will the same “enthusiasm + dedication ” be employed constantly in regards to this issue as to the broadband issue or is there another reason why so much is going into -the “evil ” BT that we are not being told about ? ( government pressure ? )

Guest
Steve S. says:
4 May 2017

Why don’t they whoever they are leave the form of transmission as it is, there is nothing wrong with what we’ve got. Why always change , particularly with the new technology which is out dating or upgrading itself every 6 months or so depending on how you perceive the changes. What will happen-We’ll all get going with the digibuzz then someone will flick a switch in Calafornia and there will be no sound or it will need upgrading to blue ray red ray or purple ray, or there will be a disaster that needs to be broadcasted and the Internet is down! Also the service when I have tuned in isn’t very good its always in and out and you can never get some displayed stations to even “play”. They seem to be in a mad rush to change over probably because there’s a greater commercial angle in their interests not the listeners . Are we all to get free converters for our old and trusted am and for radio sets or will they become completely unusable. Steve S.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
4 May 2017

Nail on the head Steve – profound and moralistic –and correct , commercial interest is pushing this the old -supply+demand sales strategy never fails. Work the people up create a demand for “improvements ” which are , in reality only a means of more advertising and selling of products , soap adverts in the 50,s have come of age. On my Free-sat box + European I can flick through lots of channels and they usually come up as adverts.

Profile photo of Ian
Guest
Ian says:
4 May 2017

That is interesting, isn’t it? Whenever we choose to flip randomly through the Sat channel line-up we can all but guarantee we’ll land on a channel showing adverts. Now, I know they only show 20 minutes every hour (only?) as ads, but it seems a lot more.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
4 May 2017

Ian what Steve says about a “switch being flicked in California ” is exactly what the US security services have threatened to do on many occasions in times of War/ National Insurrection/ and in the national interest of the USA . So much so that Russia has engineered its own internet cables and connections to South America for its trade group. Its now got its equivalent to Swift , which the US has also hinted it might cut Russia off from and has just been put into service ( I have more on this ) So it isn’t hypothetical and is just actions to stop financial interference . This country could (and would ) cut off the internet if there was an uprising of the people its already (secretly legislated for ) Its amazing what a political block will do when its Masters ( the Global bankers ) tell them what to do. So we watch programmes in between adverts now.

Guest
Roger Sinden says:
13 May 2017

DAB gives more choice. True but poll after poll reveals that 80% of listeners are perfectly happy with the choice that they have on FM.

DAB is interference free. Wrong. The artefacts that garble up DAB are worse than a noisy FM signal. When it gets too bad, DAB just switches off. Try listening to DAB in a kitchen with LED lights. Yup…doesn’t work very well does it.

And lastly the disingenuous of recent Governments is appalling. The original proposal for one of the criteria for switching over was that 50% of listening should be on DAB. The pro-DAB lobby realising that this figure would probably never be met persuaded the inadequate chairman of the committee to alter the criteria to ‘Digital listening’ and he acquiesced. Shame on him.

Why the push for DAB? Not choice…not many people want it. Not the alleged ‘better sound ‘…it isn’t. No…follow the money. It is the commercial broadcasters and the BBC who simply want to save money by turning off the FM transmitters. That is the honest truth.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
13 May 2017

And I always agree with the honest truth Roger.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
14 May 2017

Roger – I am very much in favour of retaining FM radio but it’s hardly the fault of a DAB radio if it picks up interference from LED lights. Almost all the lamps in my house have been replaced by LED and I don’t have any problem with DAB radio. I know that some lamps do cause interference but we just rely on manufacturers to comply with standards and some don’t do it. The solution is to return the lamps to the retailer and ask for a refund or replacement with a different type. We need customers to complain or the there is no incentive for the manufacturers to design better products.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
14 May 2017

Wavechange shouldn’t you be railing against the whole system of commercialism that allows absolute rubbish to be sold to the public instead of criticizing a member of the public who has been upset at the advertising of products that are made for the biggest profit instead of reliability and free from defects of whatever type ? This modern business of -blame the public on any issue as long as it protects devious business practices is disgraceful on moral issues as well as commercial , its time this government protected the common man/woman instead of reducing the laws protecting the public from business sharks and devious business practices , this country isn’t America –yet – where its – a sucker is born every minute . I would personally round them all up and the advertisers and transport them to Rockall and let them trick each other.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
14 May 2017

I hope that Roger does not feel that I have criticised him, Duncan. I simply pointed out that not all LED lamps cause DAB radio interference, though some certainly do.

In my view, compliance with standards should be assessed independently rather than leaving it up to businesses to do this themselves. I don’t have a lot of faith in business practices either.

Profile photo of Ian
Guest
Ian says:
14 May 2017

Not enough room on Rockall, Duncan. Think Antarctica…

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
14 May 2017

Like it Ian !

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
14 May 2017

I do like the humour. Antartica it is, then.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
14 May 2017

Having been there and enjoyed its tranquility and purity I would hate to see Antarctica contaminated by lots of commercial rogues and advertisers being deposited there and left to their own devices. They would soon pollute the place and destroy its unique environment. If the Scottish island of Gruinard is available, and is big enough to contain such a volume of miscreants, that might be a better place; there should no longer be any traces of Anthrax left behind after decontamination following the biological warfare experiments in WW2, but what better way to find out? It would keep the transportation costs down too.

Guest
Tim Nelson says:
13 May 2017

The BBC is continuing to promote digital radio.

The government is still committed to have digital radio switchover, ignoring how poor people will be affected.

For the changeover to digital TV there was a help scheme for elderly and disabled people. No similar scheme has been promised for digital radio.

In January 2014 the BBC rejected calls to introduce a voluntary subscription fee for its services because “The evidence suggests a subscription model would be likely to reduce the payment base, increasing costs for consumers who remain and excluding many in society who could not afford to pay.”

Somewhat two faced, considering their policy concerning digital radio.

Promoting digital radios will mean that when the richer half of the population have bought them, the government is likely to stop the BBC broadcasting on FM.

This will leave the poorer half with FM radios that have no access to the BBC. It is costly to buy a decent digital radio.

We all need access to local radio for traffic news, when problems are caused by severe weather and much more besides.

Digital radio is available on Freeview televisions, but this uses more energy than a radio.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
13 May 2017

All this digitalisation has a strategic advantage for any government , in the event of a national emergency , even if it is political and not militarist it will be very easy for the government to cut off all communications from the public and leave them “in the dark ” . This will apply right across the board – cell-net/ Internet/ digital radio/telecommunications, as far as satellites go reception aimed at a country could be cut unless you could pick up reception from a non-aligned politically satellite , notice how Press TV has disappeared from most European reception although I can pick it up from a distant satellite. Gone will be AM/FM reception and transmission to the public only radio hams will be able to communicate and HMG knows the names+addresses of them all and would confiscate their apparatus. Thats the problem with anything digital it needs a direct line of communication due to its UHF transmission where lower frequency RF transmission can “bounce ” off the ionosphere, you could build a “ground wave” transmitter/receiver or other equipment but you would need a transmitter giving out information at the other end using the same equipment . We are heading towards a “closed society ” as the US has already said it will cut off the Internet in an emergency and the US is taking other measures to limit information gathering which include (and it will effect UK users ) Digital Restrictions Management undermining internet freedom , its on the table as we speak exposing people to surveillance and criminal threats .The inventor of the web -Tim Berners Lee is considering this at this moment in Cambridge ( MA-USA ) to enable EME ( encrypted Media Extensions ) and make it a web “standard ” allowing huge information gathering by all the big names including Netflix-Google-Microsoft + stop you archiving -translating etc . Now take into account that GCHQ wants to stop encryption to make it easier to snoop but there will not be a peep out of them when Global businesses want to INSTALL the same on YOUR browser to put corporate rights before the public security and rights and how long till its hacked ?? – 5 minutes ? 10 minutes ? I am glad I lived in an age where I could listen to foreign radio transmissions from all round the world.

Guest
R G Hill says:
14 May 2017

Long live LW !!! No reception problems, plus an accurate time signal

Guest
Doreen Knight says:
24 May 2017

Never mind FM, here at my home in Mid Wales we can’t get any terrestrial television or radio apart from Radio 4 on long wave, and that only upstairs in our bedroom.

