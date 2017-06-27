/ Technology

Are you at breaking point with your broken broadband?

Fix Bad Broadband roadshow
Dean Samways Conversation Editor
The results of our nationwide broadband survey are in! Are you one of the many thousands putting up with bad broadband just because of where you live?

The UK’s best and worst broadband speeds have been revealed and the results make for very interesting reading.

The good, the bad and the almost there

Our speed test data analysis found the best-performing areas were Tamworth in the West Midlands, Reading, Adur in West Sussex, Enfield and Dundee City, in that order. However, those areas letting down residents as the worst-performing include the Orkney and Shetland Islands, the Highlands, Ryedale in Yorkshire and Purbeck in Dorset. Average tests in these areas were all below 10Mbps.

The government’s own Universal Service Obligation suggests that the minimum download speed anyone should be experiencing is 10Mbps. However, our research shows that 12 areas, broken down in our research by local authority, aren’t quite achieving even this benchmark.

Of course, you may very well assume that many of the worst performing areas are going to be rural and for the most part, you’d be right. However, many residents living in some of the most built-up areas also lag behind the national average of 17Mbps. For example, speed tests taken in the London Boroughs of Southwark, Westminster, Lambeth, Hackney and the City of London all fall behind this download speed; a figure determined from our research.

Here’s a map of the best and worst locations for broadband coverage in the UK based on speed tests. How does your area fair?

Receiving a good broadband service can often be something of a postcode lottery but, aside from complaining to your provider until you’re blue in the face or moving house, there are of couple of other things you can do about it.

First and foremost. you can take our broadband speed test and log your results with us so we can continue to build on our current research. With over 400,000 uses, our tool is helping us create a complete picture of the UK’s broadband health. Click the button below to submit your speed.

Take our speed test

After you’ve done that, the next thing you can do is to come visit us on our roadshow!

Fix Bad Broadband roadshow

Over the next two weeks we’re going to be taking our broadband campaign on the road and we’re inviting you to come and speak to our team about the problems you face getting online.


Come and visit us when our Fix Bad Broadband van rolls into a town near you.

Our crack team of broadband boffins will be on hand to offer tips on how you can improve your under-performing connection, share details about our Fix Bad Broadband campaign and invite you to get involved, and listen to your stories so we can go to government, internet service providers and regulators with the real-world problems faced by customers all across the country.

Is your broken broadband holding you back? Tell us how slow internet affects your life in the comments below, but of course we’d much rather meet our valued supporters face-to-face on the Fix Bad Broadband roadshow.

Comments
malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
27 June 2017

Does this speed survey look at what people currently get, or does it look at what they would get if they took the fastest service available in their area?
I ask this because I understand that, for example, fibre is available on Orkney and Shetland but subscribers may not be making use of it.
From 4 years ago – http://news.hie.co.uk/all-news/more-homes-across-highlands-and-islands-set-for-fibre-broadband-boost/

If the survey does not take any account of the available service then it gives a false picture. i hope this is not the case.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
27 June 2017

@dsamways, hello Dean. I hope Which? will clarify the above before this comment disappears! 🙂

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

AAAAH ! not another -BT is failing the British public – never ending convo,s on it and me with never ending replies which mean nothing when a new one kicks in . Okay – back to square one WHO PAYS the 5 % getting real high speed fibre and why dont Vodaphone take up the offer to run fibre either to the cabinet-FTTC or FTTP or how about Virgin media ? OH sorry !! their shareholders wont allow it not enough profit and sky high installation costs to that remote farm- cottage with scenic views of the mountains/ hills/and valley,s But I see whats coming here Vodaphone in Eire has now got an national agreement to use the Eire electricity supply to install their equipment to remote areas which I talked about at length on another convo giving 1 Gbps or FROM 150Mbps upwards instead of microwave radio broadband , they will allow other ISP,s (like BT does ) to piggy-back their lines –for a price . As far as the inner city places with slow broadband BT state that its not economical to supply FTTC as there are too few customers , okay VM/SKY/ Vodaphone your chance to “dive in ” what the water too cold ? not because there isn’t a big profit is it ?. Now we come to Scotland where nearly 90 % of customers really do have high speed fibre -WHY – because as well as working WITH BT + the EU + Westminster the Scottish government TAX PAYERS are also paying for it. Yes they are not stopping and are carrying on to provide 100 % fast fibre there . I would like to thrash this out with somebody as I have the latest figures for Scotland in its drive to give the Scottish people what they want , its just a pity Westminster holds an entirely different view in relation to ENGLISH people.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
27 June 2017

I have used the speed test in the introduction and filled in my details, but was not asked whether my service was standard broadband, FTTC or FTTP (the service I have). I was also not able to give the speed of my service because my service provider is one of the few that does not use ‘up to’ in the product description.

I feel that Which? could collect more useful information by asking the right questions. It annoys me that Which? Connect surveys about consumer goods don’t ask how often they are used.

PatrickTaylor
Member
PatrickTaylor says:
27 June 2017

I have to admit to certain annoyance to finding a picture of a van with an illegal numberplate. Or has someone be paid to photoshop it in. What a waste of time and effort.

I note in the header small print says “analysis of speedchecker ltd data ” …

Companies House says
Speedchecker Ltd – 06643737 – Dissolved on 12 January 2016 2 High Royd Lane, Hoylandswaine, Sheffield, S36 7JR

Perhaps Which? Ltd could explain what is going on.

As a help here is a link to another site which lists the other programs they have:
shouldiremoveit.com/Speedchecker-Limited-5542-publisher.aspx

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

As a browser I use for Which blocks some pictures Patrick I didn’t get what you were saying about the photo until I changed browsers although most dont work with speed-tests as I have some types of javascript blocked involving YouTube/ Google/ infragram.com etc . As regards your comment on Speedchecker Ltd that does interest me , Which.co.uk seem to be vouching for the website as the page is secure and backed up by Amazon -server -CA-1B / certificate issued on Friday 28 th October -2016 till -Tuesday -28 th November -2017 , issuing number to Which – 0e:b2:9b:62:f6:64:ec:0e:0f:1e:c4:1d:b0:0b:99:3c– looks kosher to me. The author is speedcheckerLtd although the wording is broadband speed checker FROM Which and the site address is Which not speedchecker Ltd , has Which bought the company or is the biggest shareholder ? either way -Google etc approve so it must be above board . I will make other checks.

SylviaMay
Member
SylviaMay says:
27 June 2017

This doesn’t include pockets like my area. Rotherham can, I understand, get average speeds, but those served by the Thrybergh exchange are limited to approx 10Mb – which is the maximum I can get (ie just over 10 really), but when the lag is taken into consideration, the service is abysmal. It can take 5 minutes just to connect. The BT equipment is well out of date and they know it. It would seem that we’re not worth bothering with. To get a faster connection, however, I can now pay out more money and get cable. It hardly seems fair when others can get far higher speeds just by subscribing to the same service I’m subscribing to. I change providers because of the customer service, not because of speed – there’s no point.

JOYCEFOX
Member
JOYCEFOX says:
27 June 2017

My broadband is so bad that the speed test won’t work. I get 1 1/2 mbs and for at least half the time I have no broadband whatsoever……not even on my phone. I think it’s not only infuriating but why should I be paying the same amount of money as other customers who have a good broadband service. When I phone my provider I’m fobbed off with…..”You’re too far away from the junction box.” I’m now going to change provider.

PaulDean
Member
PaulDean says:
27 June 2017

I’m with TalkTalk and have fibre to the cabinet which is about 400 metres away so at times I can get 30 meg which is good. The week link is the TalkTalk router which is very poor and seemingly has known faults which those with the expertise eloquently explain on the TalkTalk forum. The fallings with the router lead to poor speeds, random speeds etc etc. Some TalkTalk customers have bought their own routers and now have excellent service. TalkTalk must know they have a problem but will not accept this nor do anything to rectify it. Has this cropped up anywhere in your research?

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
27 June 2017

Ofcom publish extensive data on broadband and presumably have equally comprehensive data on speeds
https://www.ofcom.org.uk/__data/assets/pdf_file/0015/100761/UK-home-broadband-performance,-November-2016-Technical-report.pdf

If the data collected from Speedtest is accurate, why is it necessary to spend limited Which? resources on a travelling roadshow and just what might it really achieve that an online survey could not? Is Which? working with others, including Ofcom, to look at broadband or just duplicating what is already being done?

Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
27 June 2017

Hello Malcolm, we are out on the road visiting areas with poor speeds in order to help and give advice to local communities on getting access to better broadband and advice on how to improve their connection, as well as hearing their stories.

This type of offline engagement to spread the word but also to help people face to face, rather than online where these communities may not be able to access online resources, is exactly the type of engagement we should be doing more of.

Member
Bob Mansfield says:
27 June 2017

I live a few minutes from the Cross Rail terminus at Shenfield. Years ago I was discussing my poor broadband speed with BT senior management and betting them that I would be travelling on my first new train before they/Openreach ever install fibre to the street in which I live. I am still living with under 7 mbps but guess I shall soon win my bet.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

Patrick – surprising news- company=Speedchecker Limited -files (12 ) – Threat Info -How to Remove -Speedchecker Ltd -12 malware files deposited on your computer – download their anti-malware app – latest date- 25-5-2017 -Herd Protect -anti malware website for group protection – Speedchecker Ltd – ONE HUNDRED PERCENT MALWARE , very long list of files no wonder this company is dissolved – malware company after malware company name this company as a menace on the internet. Having said that HAS Which bought the company and changed it ?

Member
Sally Dignam says:
27 June 2017

Broadband speed in our village is so very slow:
Latency 187ms
Download Speed 1.5Mbps
Upload Speed 0.9Mbps
I would welcome any constructive comments that would help speed things up.

Member
Roger Scott says:
27 June 2017

I am with Virgin and was originally on 100 Mb but only getting 30 Mb. I have since had so called upgrades to 150 Mb and now to 200Mb but my speed has remained at 30Mb. Virgin have replaced the router as this was supposedly the problem and this made no difference. Now they have just fobbed me off as having “Network Congestion”. This so called network congestion is there 24/7 which I find surprising!

Member
Elizabeth Ascua says:
27 June 2017

My phone isnt even comnecting to the speed test! Says connection error!! That says alot 😬Tried three times and im sitting on top of the router!

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

There are so many variables on you using your smartphone on Wi-Fi that you would need to provide a lot of details for me to comment Elizabeth.

Member
Elizabeth says:
27 June 2017

But it doesn’t connect going through the pc either! I get the same message!

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

Then you have a communications problem between your router and your smartphone Elizabeth , Android phones have this problem , I have been accused of being too technical so for you Elizabeth there is a simple easy way to follow a website or two so you can look at for an answer. Click on : http://www.smartmobilephonessolutions.com/content/cant-connect-to-wifi-on-android-smartphone or : https://www.pcmag.com/article2/0,2817,2402566,00.asp . There are more technical websites but I dont want to send you there not knowing your tech ability.

DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
27 June 2017

Elizabeth, if you cannot connect via either your phone or your pc you may have security softwear that is blcking your access.

For what it’s worth, the speedchecker seems to run fine under Android – either via wifi or via an ethernet cable connection.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

It will run fine if the wi-fi app is enabled on Android and instructions followed in the first URL I posted Derek .

DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
27 June 2017

Duncan, your 1st url wont open for me; your 2nd one dates from 2012 so isn’t very up tpdate for current Android versions.

And, didn’t Elizabeth also say she could not get the site to work from here pc?

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
27 June 2017

Here is Duncan’s first link: http://www.smartmobilephonesolutions.com/content/cant-connect-to-wifi-on-android-smartphone

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

Thanks again Wavechange , sorry this is getting a habit , a bit too quick to post.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
27 June 2017

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 00:11

Honest truth Wavechange ? -embarrassing – I just never got round to it , your right again . I have to force myself to do things and with so much on my plate 24/7 I never bothered .

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
27 June 2017

The Which? website identifies the 5 slowest regions as
Orkney 6.3 Mbps
Shetland 8.4
Highland 8.8
Ryedale 9.0
Purbeck 9.0
Compared to the objective 10 Mbps does this really look disastrous? Are these the regions the roadshow is visiting? Given the Scottish Government’s pledge in 2013 to improve the 3 regions listed above are we getting too hung up on this? I’d rather Which? devoted this much effort to getting retailers to observe the Consumer Rights Act, deal with Amazon, push for repairable household appliances with longer guarantees, …………. 🙂

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

Well said malcolm !

Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
27 June 2017

Hi Malcolm, you can see the full data here, where you can see that people are also getting speeds of under 3Mbps in those same areas. You will have also seen the many stories from people who are unable to complete even simple and essential tasks, like online banking, shopping, or switch energy suppliers.

http://consumerinsight.which.co.uk/articles/Consumer-tested%20Broadband%20Speeds#localauthoritytable

To those who enjoy decent speeds like you and me, it can seem inconsequential, but it’s extremely important that everyone is able to get online and enjoy the bounties of the internet.

There are many important issues we work on, and this is no more or less important than them.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

Well Patrick I would appreciate your opinion on how to “cure” those slow speeds because you know I have run through a gamete of engineering/economic/political points over the many months and I notice somebody has quickly removed my thumbs up for malcolm.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
27 June 2017

@patrick, I certainly do not see it as “inconsequential”. However, a universal 10Mbs service comes at a cost, and i wonder who should pay for that? I wonder if those who complain about speed could improve by using fibre? And, of course, the choice of where you live is relevant in the service you receive, whether broadband, mobile phone, mains gas, mains sewage, bus service etc. But “inconsequential” is not a word I have used.

Incidentally, until I chose to move to fibre my typical copper speed was 2.9 Mbps. I did all the routine “household” internet tasks, from online banking onwards, quite satisfactorily. Only 1.5% of local authorities in the lower quartile have speeds in that region.

Member
John Cook says:
27 June 2017

Unfortunately I cannot attend the roadshow tomorrow as I shall be in Exeter. I live in Southleigh (EX24). The village is small but it is split between 01297 and 01404 exchanges and is no schedule has been proposed for any high speed internet service even though Colyton, 2 miles away, has been equipped with this service.

In addition there is no mobile ‘phone here. It is indicative of the shoddy service offered to customers in the countryside who are deemed not worth the investment necessary to provide a true national service. As an example of this I have been equipped with an electricity smart meter but it cannot work as intended as it requires a mobile signal in order to talk to my electricity supplier.

Regards,
John Cook

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

John -01297-Axminster telephone exchange is fibre enabled -Sky+Talk-Talk also provide services there and so is -01404 , there are even adverts for house sales saying so on that number . What I think you ,mean is that the cabinets to your village are not FTTC . Nice area to live in though . Good I have found Southleigh and your right apart from the village applying for conservation status and Cotswolds broadband pulling out of providing you BT has designated your village a Community fibre partnership meaning HMG +BT will help the community with grants IF the village community council agree to get together with the residents and apply as a group for help . see : http://www.southleigh.info/village_info/index.php

Member
Susy says:
27 June 2017

Having to move Hardwick in Stockton-on-Tees, as it is an adapted flat for disabled people, the fastest broadband we can get is 3.1 at most. It’s really frustrating as the houses behind us have fibre optic, and all the even numbers in our street and odd numbers from 35 upwards all have fibre optic as well, but those living in a certain court yard of small flats numbers 1 – 33 (approx) have no fibre optic and broadband is so low.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

That surely means Susy that you come off a different cabinet from the rest , this happens a lot bringing in a lot of complaints about neighbours with fast fibre while you have slow copper . . Check out what cabinet you come off the number will be on it , FTTC means a fibre cabinet + the old cabinet in many cases so there would be two cabinets near each other so that the local underground cable can be linked to the fibre cabinet.

PaulA.
Member
PaulA. says:
27 June 2017

I live in the Wakefield WF3. 4 area approx. 2mls from the exchange where servers advertise speeds of `up to’ 17Mbps. After making complaints over a number of years I have now recorded speeds of only 0.8 & 1.9 after 7No. tries using your speed checker, I may achieve 2.5Mbps on a good day. The excuse is that we are at the end of the line !! We are also at the end of our patience with the claims being made by the broadband suppliers when trying to get us to change suppliers.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

Looks like your more in WF4 area Sandal telephone exchange Paula -lowest speeds 1.1Mbps -average- 14.5Mbps making you 3Km from the exchange which would tie in with your stated mileage , it doesn’t seem to have a full upgrade yet , it depends on where you live in the area .

Member
griffin wainwright says:
27 June 2017

I live in East Hardwick West Yorkshire I am a B.T customer the laptop is constantly loosing it’s signal, is there any wonder when it takes 4-5 minutes to connect even to ebay and my download time is 2.00 my upload time is 1.3 .

Member
Malcolm Povey says:
27 June 2017

Your broad band test severely underestimates how bad broad band is because it doesn’t work at all when my broad band speed is 0.5 Mbps and below, which is its normal state. I have made 10 attempts to run your broad band speed tester and only one worked. i have just measured my broad band speed with the Microsoft app and it is showing total of 0.5 Mbps (upload plus download) which is the best we ever get and normally far worse, down to nothing often. Under these conditions, your tester doesn’t work. It is an insult that the government has now agreed to pay for superfast broad band across NI when in West Yorkshire we don’t get anything approximating to ordinary broadband

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

Right up to date Malcolm Povey your absolutely right , its amazing how quick the 10 DUP MP,s got a positive reaction from TM when they need their votes –quote-Tories promises £150 Million for ultrafast broadband rollout in NI and YES it is connected to the political situation .I have been reading Hansard on the debates on slow broadband in NI and it was a sore (political ) point there , for those not up to speed = : http://uk.pcmag.com/virgin-media/90032/news/tories-promise-ps150m-for-ultrafast-broadband-rollout-in-northern-ireland

Member
Pete Banks says:
27 June 2017

I love you guys in London and other urban areas going on about not getting your 100mb speed. I live in rural Lincolnshire and the internet is so slow that I cannot even download the map in this article telling me how bad it is in Lincolnshire. So to you lot in the cities on your 50mb plus, think of us guys here and in Orkney trying to run a business on this 4th world rubbish, and shove your router!!

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 June 2017

Thats telling them Pete ! any chance of the telephone exchange you come off so I can check into it , you actually get people complaining 50Mbps isnt fast enough for the whole family while downloading HD films/ gaming/ social network interaction etc etc

Member
Mnorgaileta says:
27 June 2017

Based on the test just taken (11.30pm) my results are latency 133, download is 12.9, upload is 5.8. Now I have no idea what any of that means. I don’t know if that is good, bad or indifferent. All I know is that if I want to watch opera on Youtube I have no problems. If I want to email, the email goes. I get emails in return. I have no problem with BT. Maybe the results are good. I don’t know, and given that I can do all I want to do, I actually don’t care.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 00:28

Mnorgaileta what a lovely philosophy ! if the world was like you-no more wars, fighting , killing etc. Its lowish but not too low for you to do all the things you want you are slightly above the government recommended minimum of 10 Mbps -yours is 13 Mbps It wouldn’t suite a household full of children and adults using every bit of bandwidth for entertainment but I stand in awe of you , I just wish there were more people in the world like you. Is your name a variation of Margarita ?- as you sound like a “pearl ” of society and must have some eastern philosophical training . Recheck- are you of Norwegian extraction ? if you take away the capital M then its very Norwegian sounding.

