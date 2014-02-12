Would you pay extra for super-fast fibre optic broadband?

If you’re looking for faster internet speeds, fibre optic could be the way to go. However, this can cost a pretty penny over your everyday ADSL connection. Would you pay extra for fibre, and if so, how much?

A fibre optic broadband contract would cost you roughly £200 more than ADSL (which runs on slower copper wires) over an 18 month period. But that doesn’t mean the speeds can’t tempt you. With ADSL you can get speeds of up to 13 megabit-per-second, but if you opt for Virgin Media’s fibre optic broadband, the theoretical top download speed is a crazy 120Mb/s.

There are also some good deals out there, with our sister blog Which? Tech Daily finding that you could save as much as £100 over an 18 month contract by switching fibre deals.

Check out Which? Tech’s handy table comparing ADSL and fibre broadband deals.

We can’t get fibre optic broadband

Of course, before we move on with this debate, it’s worth hitting this head on – not everyone can get fibre optic broadband! Here’s a comment from Simon on Tech Daily:

‘Wrong planet, chaps. Down here in West Devon we get 1.6Mb/s if it’s sunny and there’s currently no fibre option.’

Noel’s in the same boat:

‘We do not have fibre optic available and we cannot get more than 1Mb through an old copper wire ADSL system! Live in Ness Wirral. Desperate to increase but when asking for cable install date, nobody seems to know?’

Paying the price for fibre

For those who can get fibre broadband to their property, is it worth paying the extra £200 or so? Paul thinks it is:

‘I have just upgraded from Eclipse 8Mb/s ADSL to the Fiber2 Home unlimited and the difference is astounding. What used to take many days or weeks over Eclipse ADSL takes minutes.’

Brian also thinks it’s worth the extra cost:

‘I had TalkTalk’s Super Fiber broadband installed on 24 Jan 2014. I immediately got 74.5Mb/s using cable and using Wi-Fi I get 50 Mb/s on a laptop. Yes, it will cost me a little more, but after fighting for over five years at least I get a stable signal that I can use on three Computers and a Sonos radio system.’

And Simon told us on Facebook that he was lucky to get fibre for free:

‘Haggled with Sky and got fibre at no extra cost. Have gone from 5Mb/s to 30Mb/s. If you download (and more importantly, upload) a lot, it does speed things up a great deal but for general browsing I wouldn’t pay the extra.’

Would you pay extra for fibre optic broadband? If so, by how much?