Every year, new tech products are launched with even more fancy features – like video calling on your TV and GPS tagging on your camera. Yet according to our latest survey, it’s basic features you value most.

More than 14,000 people gave us their views on the technology products they own, including laptops, tablets, TVs, mobile phones, printers, digital cameras and PVRs.

Our full results reveal the most useful, most common and most wished-for features in each of these product areas, to help inspire you with what to look out for next time you go shopping for a gadget. And when it comes to tablets, battery life is key:

With so many voting in favour of the basic features, such as long battery life, I wonder if manufacturers should stop introducing new features that we struggle to find a use for, and instead, stick to improving the tried and tested. Then again, perhaps there is a need for them to keep innovating to stay ahead of the game. We clearly expect more of our phones than we used to – wi-fi connectivity was voted as a smartphone’s most useful feature:

Personally, I think the more features manufacturers cram into products, the better – so long as they don’t force prices to go through the roof. New features will always have an appeal and be useful to someone. On top of that, they often lead to something bigger and better further down the line.

Do you agree with the results from our survey? What features can’t you live without, and what features do you wish you could add to your tech?