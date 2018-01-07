/ Technology

Brief cases: faulty router problems

7
Profile photo of Which? Legal Which? Legal
Comments 7

Losing your wi-fi signal at random times can be both frustrating and inconvenient. Where do you stand when your broadband provider fails to solve issues with your router?

Six months after taking out a phone, broadband and TV package with TalkTalk, Which? Legal member Jeanette Hancock started having issues with the wi-fi signal dropping out.

When a reboot of the router failed to fix the problem, Ms Hancock arranged an engineer visit. But the engineer never arrived, and when she contacted TalkTalk it told her that no engineer was booked. She was promised a call back from a manager, which didn’t happen.

She then emailed TalkTalk’s chief executive Tristia Harrison, and had a reply saying the support team would contact her within the next 48 hours. When she heard nothing, she contacted Which? Legal for advice.

Our advice

After getting advice from the legal team, Ms Hancock emailed Ms Harrison at TalkTalk again and made her aware of Which?’s involvement. Within a couple of hours, she received a call back from the support team.

She explained the problems she was having with the faulty router, and the TalkTalk adviser booked an engineer, who resolved the issue. Ms Hancock had a follow-up call from TalkTalk that evening offering an apology, and promising to replace the router if she had any further problems.

The law

Ms Hancock’s contract covered both goods and services. Such contracts are governed by the Consumer Rights Act 2015 (if entered into on or after 1 October 2015), or the Supply of Goods and Services Act 1982 (if entered into before then).

These make it an implied term of the contract that the service provider will provide goods that are of satisfactory quality and fit for purpose, and that they will exercise ‘reasonable care and skill’ in the performance of their services.

If a telecoms company such as TalkTalk provides faulty equipment, or a broadband service without an adequate wi-fi signal, one can argue that it’s in breach of contract.

By expressly stating that time is of the essence, and giving a reasonable time limit in which you expect the matter to be resolved, you are fixing a time for contractual performance. If the supplier fails to perform by this date, you can treat the contract as at an end.

This article by the Which? Legal team originally appeared in the January 2018 edition of Which? magazine.

Have you had similar issues trying to get your broadband provider to sort out problems with your wi-fi or faulty router? What approach did you take and did you get the problems resolved?

Comments
7
Member
bishbut says:
Today 07:48

Talk-Talk there lies the problem Cheap but customer service nil

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 09:40

While the above lady had her problem fixed I hope this convo doesn’t think that is the answer to Wi-Fi problems . FAR from it I know from personal testing using RF transmitted signals that Wi-Fi can and does get interrupted by many other means , including walls/distance etc . I think it would be foolish of Which to pursue this line based on one customer and remember – call an engineer out – if its your fault then contractually YOU pay . As you know I have spent a long time answering ALL those problems on Which and while SOME of them apply directly to routers/modems the vast majority ere due to other internal factors in the customers house . Be careful here Which !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
DerekP says:
Today 10:22

I’ve never had any router or wifi problems that were down to faulty equipment.

As I had to buy my first wifi router as an extra, I keep it around in case I ever need to do a router substitution test (or similar trials).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 10:36

Same here Derek my “old ” HH5 doesn’t give me any problems although there is a “HH6 ” version out now . It got good write-ups at the time, thats why I dont want the public to think- its the router silly ! /Only in a minority of the cases it is , otherwise a lot of angry posters will be on here complaining – Which said it was the router and my ISP charged me £150.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Patrick Taylor says:
Today 12:36

I had signal drop-out for my BB rather than my wireless signal. The answer was moisture in a joint they had fitted which made for intermittent and irregular service. So weather was a factor.

In this case the article is incomplete as it ends witha promise of assistance if required. It does not say if she actually had a new router or a visit from an engineer – or both. I loathe part articles.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Patrick Taylor says:
Today 12:48

Sorry. She did have an engineer. But the cause of the problem is not made clear. User error? Bad cabling? But not the router. This seems to miss a learning point.

Charging for a replacement router was certainly the modus operandi for VirginMedia and I had to point out strongly that the contract was for them to replace faulty or old equipment. Perhaps this side of the complaint could be enlarged. What is TalkTalk’s philosophy on engineer call-outs where it is non-company fault, or a replacement router is required.?

Perhaps they could be asked ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:59

The advice given here could also be useful to anyone who has problems with their mobile phone service and other services involving contracts. No-one should be expected to continue with a contract if let down by a company.

Knowing that intermittent faults can be hard to trace (such as the water in a connection mentioned by Patrick T) I would be prepared to let a company have several attempts to sort out a problem but I would have no hesitation in asking for a contract to be cancelled if an engineer failed to turn up twice unless I had been informed in advance.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions