In the week running up to Father’s Day, it’s been hard to escape the endless stream of ‘gadget gift guides’. And some of us, like me, have had enough of such rampant commercialism.

On Sunday I’ll be taking my dad and sister to lunch. We’ll catch up, remember some amusing stories from the past, and despite my insistence he’ll try and pay the bill. If he’s lucky he’ll get a card, too, but the time spent is the most important thing.

At least, it is in my book. But judging by the newspapers and online media, Father’s Day is yet another opportunity to shower your loved one with gifts. As if we needed more excuses to spend money!

There’s a gadget to suit every budget. Nothing says “I love you” like an 8GB USB flash drive, but why stop at such exciting gadgetry? Go crazy, head on out and buy him that £1,000 TV he’s always wanted, or maybe an iPad or iMac. He’ll really know you love him then!

Bin the Father’s Day gifts

All of this is plainly ridiculous, yet it doesn’t stop the likes of the Metro printing seven pages of increasingly ridiculous suggestions for gifts, ranging from aforementioned USB flash drive to a £400 fountain pen.

And who’s to blame? We all are in one way or another, but the glut of gift guides have their seeds in the giant PR machine and journalists who pander to it. In the weeks building up to Father’s Day, my inbox has been flooded with suggestions. And journalists country wide are happy to regurgitate them – it’s easy and free content after all.

So let’s not pander back. It’s the time spent and the things you do for your Dad on Father’s Day that’ll be remembered, not the gifts, trinkets or cards you choose to buy.