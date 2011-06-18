/ Parenting, Shopping, Technology

A Dad is for life, not just for Father’s Day

Profile photo of Andy Vandervell Andy Vandervell Deputy Technology Editor
In the week running up to Father’s Day, it’s been hard to escape the endless stream of ‘gadget gift guides’. And some of us, like me, have had enough of such rampant commercialism.

On Sunday I’ll be taking my dad and sister to lunch. We’ll catch up, remember some amusing stories from the past, and despite my insistence he’ll try and pay the bill. If he’s lucky he’ll get a card, too, but the time spent is the most important thing.

At least, it is in my book. But judging by the newspapers and online media, Father’s Day is yet another opportunity to shower your loved one with gifts. As if we needed more excuses to spend money!

There’s a gadget to suit every budget. Nothing says “I love you” like an 8GB USB flash drive, but why stop at such exciting gadgetry? Go crazy, head on out and buy him that £1,000 TV he’s always wanted, or maybe an iPad or iMac. He’ll really know you love him then!

Bin the Father’s Day gifts

All of this is plainly ridiculous, yet it doesn’t stop the likes of the Metro printing seven pages of increasingly ridiculous suggestions for gifts, ranging from aforementioned USB flash drive to a £400 fountain pen.

And who’s to blame? We all are in one way or another, but the glut of gift guides have their seeds in the giant PR machine and journalists who pander to it. In the weeks building up to Father’s Day, my inbox has been flooded with suggestions. And journalists country wide are happy to regurgitate them – it’s easy and free content after all.

So let’s not pander back. It’s the time spent and the things you do for your Dad on Father’s Day that’ll be remembered, not the gifts, trinkets or cards you choose to buy.

Guest
Sophie Gilbert says:
19 June 2011

Yep, bah, humbug to this one too!

Guest
BobW says:
19 June 2011

I don’t have a problem with there being a Fathers Day, but the commercialisation of it, (and all other special days), makes me sick. I tell my family that if they want to mark the day, then I will be more than happy with just a home made card. Even if times weren’t already tough, I would not want them to waste their hard earned money.

Guest
Jackie Elton says:
20 June 2011

My father died some years ago. I am bombarded by commercial emails demanding I buy some for Father’s Day and it is very upsetting – the same with Mother’s Day. A relationship with a parent is personal and it is unpleasant having it exploited commercially but particularly when the parent is dead.
How can we get them to stop?

Profile photo of dean
Guest
dean says:
20 June 2011

Everything is commercialised. If your old man expects some kind of fuss over him then he is a weird father.

New fathers are different, my 2 closest friends are new fathers and I think it will mean something to them until the kid leaves the house, I think they deserve it for giving up all their sleep and cash! 🙂

Profile photo of alistair
Guest
Alistair says:
20 June 2011

If anybody received an IPad2 that they don’t want………..

