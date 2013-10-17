As Jamaica has become synonymous with Olympic 100m champions, Apple has long been associated with producing the fastest smartphone. Has the iPhone 5S retained the crown? And is speed really that important to you?

When you buy an iPhone, you just assume it’s got speed in spades to handle the latest game or video editing app. That’s what you pay extra for instead of ‘settling’ for a Samsung or HTC. At least it used to be…

In our fastest phone test of flagship handsets earlier this year, the iPhone 5 came bottom of the list – it was the proverbial wooden spoon winner.

Although more recent mobiles like the Samsung Galaxy S4 had been released since the iPhone 5’s launch, we weren’t expecting it to do quite so badly. Even the cut-price Google Nexus 4 outperformed Apple’s handset, a disastrous result for the company whose premium mantra usually stands for much more than plush aluminium casing.

When the iPhone 5S was unveiled last month, the mobile’s ‘ground-breaking’ 64-bit processor promised much. Enough to make the 5S the fastest phone money can buy? We asked our test lab…

Is iPhone 5S the fastest phone?

The answer we got was a victory for Apple. You can read the full results on Which? Tech Daily, but the iPhone 5S is the fastest phone money can buy. That’s great news for those who’ve signed up to £40+ per month contracts for the flagship smartphone. Even when you’re paying a lot for something, you still want to feel like it’s offering you value for money.

Of course, speed isn’t everything. A phone is only as fast as the operating system it runs on, apps it has installed and internet connection it has available. Plus, any phone that passes through our test lab gets assessed on its battery life, storage space, camera quality and a whole smorgasbord of other factors. So for the full iPhone 5S verdict – read our expert review.

When it comes to smartphone speed, I’m glad the iPhone 5S is sprinting to the front. Just as I want to watch Usain Bolt crack the 100m world record again, it’s amazing to see technology manufacturers stretch the limits of what technology is capable of.

The question is; is speed at the top of your priority list when you buy a smartphone? Are you sold on the iPhone 5S now that you know it’s the fastest phone we’ve tested?