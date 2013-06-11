/ Technology

Mistaken identity – ever felt misled by a caller?

We’ve heard from readers who’ve been conned into paying hundreds to ‘Microsoft support’ scam callers. Over a fifth of Brits have had one of these calls, but there’s another, albeit less serious, type of call.

There are calls from companies which don’t necessarily make out that they’re from a well-known company, like Microsoft. Instead, we’ve heard from readers who felt they’ve been led to believe that a familiar company has called them, only for them to be completely a different company.

This company might provide the service you need, whether broadband or mobile phone contract. And if you asked the right questions you might have discovered that they weren’t your provider. But they’re letting you part with your cash without explicitly stating who they are.

A familiar conversation with an unfamiliar caller

For example, one Which? member entered into a new mobile phone contract under what he believed to be false pretences. He had been signed up to O2 for about five years and so when he got a call offering him a brand new handset and the same package for less money, he thought his loyalty was being rewarded. He accepted the upgrade, but it was only when he received an email after the call that he discovered that he had not been speaking with O2, but with a company called E2Save.

He was convinced that he had been talked to someone from O2, and had entered into a contract with a new provider without realising. Thankfully, since this agreement was made over the phone, he had time to cancel thanks to the Distance Selling Regulations. The question is, have more people been affected?

Have you been called by a company like E2Save? Were you encouraged to ‘upgrade’ your phone contract while believing you were talking to your existing provider?

NFH says:
11 June 2013

Unless I’m expecting a call from a business, I always assume it’s not genuine. Often I’m right, and the caller gets nervous and hangs up when I start asking too many questions. The worst case is if my bank phones me; I don’t believe it’s them and they won’t divulge any information about my account to prove they’re genuine until they’ve taken me through security.

alfa says:
12 June 2013

If the bank phone us (First Direct), we never go through security with them there and then. We always say sorry we don’t divulge any personal information unless the call originates from us. No problem, they let us know who to ask for and we phone them back and get put through that way. Then there is never any doubt that the call is genuine.

James Bryant says:
22 June 2013

But ring them back on the number in your address book, not on any number that they may give you!

alfa says:
12 June 2013

There are a load of phone numbers starting with 0141 that claim to be various people.

Calls originating from 01412709078 claim to be from Amex or Orange I found out after doing a search on the number. They claim to be Amex when they call us.

Had a recent call where the person claimed to be from a financial company offering us cheap shares or something. She knew my name and the road I lived in but gave the wrong house number. I told her she was a scam and rang off.

Registered with TPS.

alfa says:
12 June 2013

The question has to be how do the likes of E2Save know you are with O2?

A year or so ago, O2 supposedly got hacked. Wouldn’t this mean E2Save came by this information illegally?

Irene says:
13 June 2013

I have now stopped answering the phone to numbers that I don’t recognise. On the 30th May I got 18 calls from the same number which incidentally is 07873691439 and another one that plagued me was 01618703441 (anyone recognise these) as well as withheld and International. I am registered with TPS and believe my calls have increased since then. I phoned BT but have to pay every month to have the calls blocked. I had to buy a phone that can block numbers to stop them phoning.

alfa says:
14 June 2013

Irene, no obvious info on the 0787 number so could be legit (maybe wrong number).
But goggle the 0161 and plenty of info on that one. They apparently got fined £90,000 by the ICO for blighting the public with thousands of unwanted marketing calls in March this year.
http://whocallsme.com/Phone-Number.aspx/01618703441
Like 0141 numbers there are a load of 0161 numbers listed.

Peter - Swansea says:
15 June 2013

You may be able to find out who these calls are coming from by going to http://www.whocallsme.com, and typing in the number Anyone who Knowes the number will then reply and let you know who the call is coming from, and if it is a scam call.

May says:
4 September 2014

I have just been called from 07873 691439 also ………… i reckon another marketing call or scam call

Rhoda says:
14 June 2013

The worst thing about nuisance calls..is that I’m am so sick and tired of them, I always answer phone with a grumpy voice ….and then have to apologise to friends that I sound in such a mad mood, it makes them wary of me …and I am normally a very friendly person

g.chase says:
14 June 2013

Why not perasuade all WHICH members to keep a record of all dodgy calls,
ie Tel No, Time, Date.

Rayn says:
15 June 2013

They waste my time so I waste their time.
I always say I will get the person they want and then just leave the phone off the hook until they ring off. Longest time so far is about15 minutes.
Alternatively I say the person they want is on anaother number and I then give them the number of a dubious massage parlour that I got from a newspaper.
I have noticed the number of nuisance calls appears to have reduced over the last year!!

TerFar says:
18 June 2013

This is becoming such a serious problem that I am considering just cancelling the phone part of my landline (which I need for broadband) and telling everyone that I won’t answer my phone and to text me and I will call back (on my mobile).

If BT and Ofcom don’t do something about these nuisance calls and scams, it will kill off landline telephone calls.

I don’t see why I should continue to provide the enemy internal access to my home.

Harriet Patterson says:
18 June 2013

What’s tricky about this scenario is that it is not necessarily identifiable as a nuisance call. If someone calls you up and they know how much you pay for your mobile a month and what package you have wouldn’t you assume that they were your mobile provider?

If you have been been called and encouraged to upgrade by your provider only to find out later that it was a different company altogether, please let us know.

LHobbs says:
16 September 2013

This has just happened to me with e2save. I have just spent a fortune trying to get through to their premium number just to be told I can’t cancel due to using the handset already.

I only discovered that it wasn’t with Orange when I discovered the handset had an issue, called Orange for technical support and was told that all handset issues now had to be dealt with by Carphone Warehouse… who in turn told me it was e2save.

I feel completely tricked and have taken up a complaint with e2save but at the moment, have no certainty at all that I will have the contract cancelled and the handset taken back. They are stating that as I used the SIM, that means that according to their policy, they won’t accept the handset back.

As they knew the exact date of my upgrade and said they were ‘calling on behalf of Orange’ I do believe I have been completely misled and have been fraudulently entered into a contact against my will. I need help!

tilly says:
19 May 2014

I have experienced exactly the same scenario. I thought I was purchasing from carphone warehouse. Can u tell me your outcome.

tilly says:
20 May 2014

The same happened to me. I am extremely unhappy. What was the outcome for you?

Rachel says:
8 July 2014

This happened to me. i was called by someone who said they were carphone a year ago. I was at this point halfway through my two year contract with them. The caller said as i was a loyal customer of 10 years they would reduce my bill by £5 a month. I didnt have to do anything or give out any details.
I have just gone to upgrade as my 2 year contract is up and they have told me that i dont have a contract with them anymore its with E2Save and had only signed up to another 2 year contract a year ago. I am now stuck with this same phone and contract i took out over 2 years ago. If i want an upgrade or to cancel my contract they want over £300 I have been trying to sort this out but nobody wants to take the blame. How can E2Save do this??

christine Ide says:
23 July 2014

I was called by E2Save who claim they are part of Carphone warehouse which they do actually seem to be but carphone warehouse cannot help with any queries regarding E2save. I told the caller I wasnt ready to upgrade as i was happy with my phone so he offered to put me on Sim only until I was ready . Guess what – i was ready to upgrade and found out I couldnt – i had been locked in a 12 month sim only contract. I had no idea as i had never received anything other than a new sim card. I had queried why I needed this but he said that all customers are having their sims upgraded now!. I am having no help from o2 -go to carphone warehouse and carphone warehouse – go to E2save.E2save cant do anything until they check their recording – oh dear the company seems to be having probems with that. Still currently trying to contact them again!!

christine Ide says:
23 July 2014

Quick update, finally got through to e2save who confirmed after listening to recording that i had been mis-sold. They are going to pay off the early cancellation fee of 12 month contract as soon as i am ready to upgrade. Will keep you informed of how that goes!

David says:
23 July 2014

Best of luck in getting your money. They never do what they say they will do.. I have been duped and am very annoyed and will be complaining to OFCOM. Suggest your self and other readers do the same. The only way E2 Save will learn is with a massive fine from OFCOM for misselling !! I am trying to find out the name of their CEO. Also if you look on their Facebook page many have posted similar complaints like ourselves

I have been waiting nearly 3 months for a £50 cash back cheque after being duped into believing it was O2 who rang me up to renew my contract !!
Tried to make contact via their web site, phone and in the end I wrote them a letter and posted it to their address given on their web site which said they would respond within 7 working days. Still no response after 20 working days

David says:
4 September 2014

Update: I posted my complaint on the E2Save Facebook page. I received a comment from them within 2 hours to message them directly. After confirming my details they apologised and said I would receive a £50 cheque in the post within 3/4 weeks. I received my cheque within the 3 weeks.
I recommend all readers to post their complaint on E2Save’s Facebook page.

Peter says:
20 December 2014

I, too, feel I was miss sold a handset/tariff by e2save who, 6 weeks later, still are not able to resolve their mistake.

My story: rung by carphone warehouse (only it wasn’t); offered a deal too good to refuse; handset never arrives; ring CPW who have no idea of the transaction and deduce it was e2save; e2save say their hands are tied because they sold on behalf of EE and it’s up to EE to resolve; EE can’t do anything until e2save confirm the contract has been cancelled down; e2save say they cannot do that; so arrange conf call with ee and e2save (finally getting somehwere I think) since e2save person promises me and ee tech guy that contract will be stood down within 5 days; one week later it has not been stood down and e2save say they can;t do anything because notes on file say this “resolved”. EE tech still have hands tied. All the while I am paying a tariff on a handset i never received and for a number that has now been disconnected for a fortnight.

I’ve seen lots of similar stories on reviews since. If anyone has any advice on how to get this resolved – and perhaps on how I can get compensation for the hours of calls from landlines, lost time, and necessity to buy a payg – I’d be most greatful. Thanks – and Merry Christmas to all.

[This comment has been edited to align with our community guidelines. Thanks, mods.]

sam edwin says:
8 February 2015

Same happened to me. I am extremely unhappy. What was the outcome for this ?

harry ertern says:
8 February 2015

I strongly recommend readers to post their complaint on E2Save’s Facebook page. This would be effective.

Isabella says:
12 February 2015

Hi I am so worried, it happened to me yesterday afternoon, 11th February, they said they were from Carphone Warehouse, I knew I was due for a new phone as my contract was coming to an end.
I said that I have always dealt with car phone Warehouse and I like to go into the store as they
get me a good deal and show me how to use the new phone, I am a pensioner
Anyway, he insisted that he would make a better offer, and that he was calling from Carphone Warehouse! I believed him! He even quoted the last four numbers of my Debit account!
I told him to send the phone to my local Carphone Warehouse, as they would help me with it, at that time I thought they were all the same company!
Anyway, since yesterday I have had emails and text saying they are E2SAVE! My phone is being delivered anytime now DPD who have text me, I am so annoyed I have not answered the text to say I cannot be at the shop for the delivery! I am tied up at the moment. I have tried calling carphone Warehouse to tell them this phone is arriving, but they will no answer my call!! I could get up to the store tomorrow. The man I spoke to yesterday did not tell me I had to be at the shop a specific time to collect the phone! I am so worried! What to cancel everything ! Maybe they have started taking money out of my account? Where do I stand with all of this? Please help, thank you Regards Isabella

Andrew Collins says:
12 February 2015

Hi Isabella, I’m sorry to learn of your experience. If any offers, tariffs or savings you were told about at the time of sale turn out to be untrue, you can bring a claim against your mobile phone provider. We have lots of useful advice about this matter here:

http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/action/how-to-complain-if-youve-been-misled-by-your-mobile-provider

T Philcox says:
19 May 2015

This has happened to me, and unfortunately it took me a very long time to realise what had happened, and during that time, I was overcharged by £800 through a contract change that I never agreed to, or even know that was happening. I was just offered a free upgraded handset. I believed it was my own provider calling, as they had, as you say, all my details – contract, address, phone number, name, etc… Serious mis-leading, and conning me onto a contract that I would never in a million years have agreed to, as it was totally unsuitable.

wev says:
20 June 2013

Has anyone heard of First Assist? They use several numbers and pretend to be several companies

http://whocallsme.com/Phone-Number.aspx/08445811014

http://whocallsme.com/Phone-Number.aspx/08450262532

http://whocallsme.com/Phone-Number.aspx/01202415783

http://whocallsme.com/Phone-Number.aspx/08450262533

http://whocallsme.com/Phone-Number.aspx/08445810316

http://whocallsme.com/Phone-Number.aspx/02031034000

http://whocallsme.com/Phone-Number.aspx/01162421980

Profile photo of terfar
TerFar says:
20 June 2013

I’ve heard of them. They seem to be a group of companies specialising in Health, Accident , Holiday and every insurance racket you can think of.

I get the feeling that they are the jack of all trades and masters of none and would have nothing to do with them. They use high pressure sales, either run or utilise a calling centre cold calling everyone without regard.

I’d have nothing to do with them.

Rod says:
21 July 2013

When you get called by a compt that are affiliated to e2 save your are not changing networks. You still stay with whichever provider your with.. E2 save are not a network !!!! They do upgrades on your existing contract

J.Smart says:
25 July 2013

Unsolicited calls are becoming a serious problem for me and my husband. We have TPS, and are ex-directory, but every day for three weeks, we have had several calls from companies which know that our house -insurance or car- insurance policies are due for renewal.. Clearly, our existing companies are selling this information.
We have several calls every day from “Householder Choice” in the Philippines, and they ring off partway through the call, then ring again later, up to 5 times a day.
In retirement we have enough pressures on us, and the usual assortment of age-related medical problems, and after demanding lives of professional, community and voluntary service, we’re worn-out and really need peace and quiet. We never get a quiet day, ever, and any mood of relaxation will always be dispelled by unwanted phone calls. It’s impossible to relax and feel safe in our own home, and I think it’s significantly damaging to our well being.

Member
Arthur says:
25 July 2013

Does anyone know who sponsors TPS? Registering with them seems to have little effect on nuisance calls!

wavechange says:
25 July 2013

TPS is funded by the companies involved in direct marketing. You can find this information on Wikipedia very easily. I suspect that there may be a reason why it’s harder to find on the TPS site. 🙂

dorothy macfarlane says:
16 August 2013

I trust no one Idivulge nothing lately I have been bombarded with calls from a particular number always asking if they are speaking to a name they give, as I recognise the voice I say goodbye and put the phone down We live in a very sick and troubled society not even sure if registering with you people such a good idea only time will tell but will continue to be vigilant and trust only God

dorothy macfarlane says:
16 August 2013

I have a theory that Individuals within certain organisations are selling databases to make money I know it happens in other countries so why not here

Theresa Warren says:
6 September 2013

My latest way to cope with these calls is to not listen to the speech about “how he wants to help me with my Microsoft computer problem” or whatever, but to tell the caller I think he is working for a dishonest company which wishes to commit fraud on me and and that he should find a job with an honest company instead. I feel I am doing a little to fight back against these companies.

Josh says:
11 September 2013

My wife has been caught out by e2save, who posed as 02.

She cancelled the order as soon as she could. 02 and Carphone Warehouse both acknowledge and deny these frauds as affiliates, depending upon which person you speak to on the phone. She is now on her third (free) call to 02 to complain about her personal data being farmed to dubious satellite companies. I’ll update tomorrow.

Marshmallow says:
7 November 2013

I have had a call from a company saying they were Sky (TV) and asking if I know that Sky now have a technical department. I said I thought they did but thanked them from letting me know. We went away for a few days and on our return found £90 taken out of our account by Tech Support. I also received a letter from them saying that all our household equipment was now covered – no explanation as to what for but maybe I’m a bit slow. I called the number on the letter and asked what cover this was and was informed that it was for technical support for anything “with a plug on it in the home, including the boiler”. Needless to say, I was somewhat shocked as I had neither agreed to take out extra cover on anything nor had I agreed any payment. They promised to send me information on the services they provide – I am still waiting for this even after 5 phone calls. So, a word of warning to anyone out there – don’t be fooled by this. When you call them, they do not give a company name and no one you speak to identifies themselves either. I am not happy as this was all a blatant lie by someone pretending to be from Sky.

Lyall says:
28 November 2013

I am afraid that e2save.com are still operating in the way described in the main article above: a free spare phone + a ‘renewal’ of my O2 contract, offered by a man claiming to speak on behalf of O2. As it happens, after checking with O2, I was able to cancel this quickly and to notify O2 that I am not changing my contract. The questions which arise are why is this sharp practice allowed to happen not only by Carphone Warehouse – the owners of e2save.com – but also by O2 with whom, it is claimed, e2save.com have a ‘partnership’? Of course I should have checked that my renewal date was coming up very soon before agreeing over the phone to anything. (The trouble is that my renewal is due very soon.) How is e2save getting my details from O2? This is sharp practice and should be stamped out.

Chantel says:
6 February 2014

Hello,

yes I have and repeatedly asked if this was with O2 as my actual contract is with phones4u and not O2 and was assured over and over this is just a reduction on my current providers side and nothing will change

Now i get an email saying a new sim only sim will be sent out with the monthly payable fee.

I replied to cancel this straight away is there anyway I can prevent any further issues about this?

Kerry brown says:
12 March 2014

Silly me didn’t see the threads about e2save only found out about this when my new phone arrived and it broke so I took it to 02 and they know nothing about my upgrade so now apparently I have 2 contracts

alfa says:
12 March 2014

I also get many calls about renewing my o2 contract and unless you specifically ask the them, they don’t make it obvious who they are. They often say they are calling on behalf of o2.
My number did not originate on o2 but there seem to be an awful lot of people on o2 receiving these calls.
I think these other companies must have got their call list from o2 which should make o2 liable for all the mis-sold contracts etc.

adrian says:
11 June 2014

i had a phone caal off e2save claiming they were calling on behalf of tmobile and ee, my provider offering me an upgrade. i accepted but as i didnt like the mobile i received i returned it within the 7 day period. they have received the phone and keep tell me they are trying to cancel the roaming network which has been switched already on my number, but three weeks on and i am still connected to ee and not a happy bunny. as my network is in transit i am unable to upgrade with tmobile, my provider until ee has been removed from my account. how do i get out of this, i have already contacted ee and tmobile several times but no joy. thank you for any advice..

David says:
18 July 2014

I received what I thought was a call from my mobile provider O2 to renew my existing contract as a loyal customer with the offer I would receive a £50 cheque cash back. As I run my own business I accepted the new sim only deal over the phone (time is precious to me and it was convenient to do the deal then).
I received my new sim from O2 the next day in the post and my mobile continued to function.
However, when I had not received my cheque after 28 days and after calling O2 it was realised that the contract was with E2Save (retail division of Car Phone Warehouse). I tired to call E2 Save, every trick under the sun exists not to take your call (e.g. automated messages, push button loops, no answers, expensive 0871 number, next call will be answered in 45 mins). I visited several Car Phone Warehouse retail shops to chase my claim – they all said they have no obligation as its an E2Save contract
I tried on line and their cash back web page just does do what it says it will do when I tried on several occasions to make a claim for my £50 cheque.
So I wrote a letter to the address given on their web page asking for my cash back – they say they will repsound in 7 working days. Still no response from their office 14 working days later.
I have wasted much time in trying to get my £50 cash back that was promised to me by E2Save. If I had known it was E2Save who called me in the first instance I would have not agreed a new contract
Their operation deceives and their procedures are near fraudulent and I will be complaining to OFCOM.

Jonathan says:
17 September 2014

I just got tricked by this company for the same reasons everyone has posted. I called them back 3 hours afterwards after realizing they had sold me an entirely different contract to the one they promised over the phone. They said it has been cancelled, now I just have to wait and hope it really has been cancelled and I do not run into any hidden costs…

SP says:
20 November 2014

E2Save – what can i say. They are a subsidiary of Carphone Warehouse and have access to the data of people who upgrade is due. They are deliberately misleading and present themselves as CPW. They guy I spoke with – Stephen Chambers (if that is his real name)was very cocky very confident and assured me that I was getting a great deal down from HeadOffice. he was to send confirmation of order through but never came. When I rang CPW back they said that it was not through them but still a genuine call. I have advised them that I wish to cancel the order as I have felt duped and missold. Their business model is not far off being unethical. Have spoken with Grace customer service at E2Save and cancelled order. You are well within your rights to do so under the distance selling act. If something sounds to good to be true then is most probably is. Be Warned!!!

Jim Gourlay says:
27 December 2014

E2save —– shocking customer service – this company have left a 70 year old woman just out of hospital after a life threatening problem with out a phone.

Only 2 hours after being contacted about an “UPGRADE” my mother cancelled the upgrade at my request (I used to work in the cellular industry) as it didn’t suit her requirements and indeed would have cost her more money rather than save her (no actual review of her spending and usage habits was done).

E2Save then did not respond to 2 calls and an email and my express instruction to not process the upgrade – all done within 24 hrs of the original order.

The phone arrived and was not opened but immediately returned…..should have been an end to it but no, 4 days later no phone, bsim switched off and no way of reversing the situation, being 70 she had no idea that while out her phone was not working!

She has to be in contact with the hospital 24/7 thank goodness that she didn’t need to ake an emergency call.

Hats of to Orange for performing a sim swap FOC to reenable the phone however we cannot now upgrade her aging blackberry phone due to the upgrade dates being changed to 2016! and as I speak over 10 days since the equipmet was returned and confirmed as returned are still incorrect.

Word of warning, any call reporting to be reviewing your contract cause you are due an upgrade may not be your network provider but a company that are a sales partner trawling the upgrade database.

As I type this I am still trying to sort it out at least she has service now thanks to Orange.

[This comment has been edited to align with our community guidelines. Thanks, mods]

Julie rudkin says:
17 February 2015

I was aware my mobile phone was due for an upgrade and was contacted by E2 save. I was lead to believe I was speaking to O2 direct. It was only when I changed my mind about the model of phone and contacted O2 was I made aware of the company. I have attempted to contact them to cancel but no one seems to be able to assist with my query!!

Scott says:
2 April 2015

Today I received a call from a phone company pretending to be from my current phone company the Car Phone Warehouse head office and sold me an upgrade package! I asked and got them to confirm that they were the CPW 2 to 3 times, they assured me they were from the CPW! After receiving a text message from them tonight I’ve found out that the real company that called me today are E2save!!!!! How do I now go about cancelling this?

Andrew Collins says:
7 April 2015

Morning Scott, thanks for your message – I’m sorry to hear about the contract you signed up to, believing it was from Car Phone Warehouse. As Harriet mentioned in the article, since this agreement was made over the phone, you do have time to cancel via the Distance Selling Regulations:

http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/regulation/distance-selling-regulations

Rob Wheat says:
30 July 2015

The o2 , E2Save scenario as reported by Harriet is one which has actually made my life hell now for around 2 years, with the repurcushions to be felt for a long time to come.
I to received a call back in Feb/Mar of 2013, from E2save, stating that I was due an upgrade on my o2 mobile phone. Though surprised as I was only 12 months into a 24 month contract, the reduced monthly tariff was welcomed. After the call I got worried that I had been scammed. Not by o2, but by E2save. On the call I was told I would get a new handset, which ‘I could do with what I liked including selling’. Due to work commitments and being concerned over the new bill, I waited until my next o2 bill before swapping over my sim and using the new phone. I sold my old phone, as many people do when a contract is over and has been replaced. Only when I had started using the new phone did I get a letter from o2, stating that I must return the other handset, or pay £300 charge. This came as a shock, but I called o2, and agreed to pay off the £300 in £100 monthly instalments. This was accepted and though perturbed about how this had occurred I carried on, paying the 1st £100 instalment as agreed. However in the next 2 months I was repeatedly cut off, and then reconnected by o2 (when I called), with their customer services agreeing the cut off should not have happened. After at least a dozen occasions, including when I was abroad (away from my family), and once when I was waiting for a new job decision, I was cut off again. Only to be told this time that I couldn’t pay off the owed phone in instalments and If I couldn’t pay off the owed immediately I would be disconnected permanently. I did not have the money to do this, so I was disconnected, placing my account in default. I then received a bill for over £1900, without any justification of the amount. When I followed this up with o2, they delayed in providing me with feedback and my debt was passed to a collector, with the bill now climbing to over £2200, again with no justification. I continued to endeavour to find out what the bill entailed and I did of course dispute that any money was owed due to the way this had come about. The long and the short, is that many months later, when the debt had actually been passed to another debt collector (money owed dropping to £1900+ again), o2 finally agreed that the debt was wrong, that it was actually only £1200 approx. Fearing the worse for my credit rating I made an agreement with the debt company and cleared the bill satisfying the debt. Now, almost 12 months later, myself and my wife have been turned down for a mortgage as the whole issue is shown as a Default on my credit record. I believe not only o2, but e2save and Car Phone Warehouse have a case to answer here, and I am seeking legal advice now to get the default removed from my credit record, otherwise it will now sit there for another 5 years. Any advice on this would be appreciated.

Michael McKnight says:
6 September 2015

I have just signed up to a contract with e2 save today. I found the link of ‘best deals’ from Money Super Market .com. I notice this feed has been up for 2 years. How is this company still trading? I’m worried I am not going to be able to get out of this contract. It all seemed a little too good to be true and from looking at their facebook page comments from customers, it looks like it is. I feel duped.

Becca says:
1 October 2015

E2Save don’t change your provider, they upgrade O2 & EE customers. They’re a part of the Carphone Warehouse and are fully authorised to do said upgrades. Whoever wrote this is a nob.

