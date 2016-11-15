Marianne Grant is from the ‘Get it Right from a Genuine Site’ campaign, which is taking a whole new approach to reducing online copyright infringement and ensuring safe downloads.

From binge-watching boxsets, listening to a favourite artist on loop or playing the latest video game all weekend, the internet has changed the way we consume media.

It’s also enabled more of us to become content creators, whether it’s uploading our own photos and videos or putting our prose out there for the world to see.

Reducing online copyright infringement

With this in mind, we set up the government-backed ‘Get it Right from a Genuine Site’ campaign. Some of the UK’s premier creative talents are taking a new approach to reducing online copyright infringement. Not only that, we want to make it easy for people to find legal downloads.

Those in the creative industries invest so much time and money in preparing and delivering their art. Our campaign aims to remind people why downloading from genuine sites and sources ensures there is more innovation and greater career opportunities in the creative industries.

Genuine sites and sources of safe downloads

But while we know that people value creativity, we also appreciate that time is precious. Turning good intentions into actions can hinge on how easy it is to access media legally.

Safe downloads are easier to access than ever – and illegal downloads have never been less appealing.

Illegal downloading and file sharing is one of the most common means for distributing and propagating viruses and other malware. Plus, it usually slows down a home broadband connection for all household members using it.

Illegal sites also often carry advertising that may not be suitable for younger people.

Early next year, the major internet service providers (ISPs), our partners in the ‘Get it Right’ initiative, will also begin sending educational emails to internet account holders. These emails will informing them if their accounts are associated with illegal file sharing and point them towards genuine sources.

And we are making these genuine sources easier to access than ever. If you’re unsure where to find safe downloads: a genuine copy of an ebook or film to download, a music album or video game to stream, where to catch-up on your favourite TV show, or how to watch popular sporting events, you’ll be able to find them on our website.

This is a guest contribution by Marianne Grant from the ‘Get it Right from a Genuine Site’ campaign. All views expressed here are her own, not necessarily those shared by Which?

Where do you go to access media content? Have you ever encountered a problem with an illegal download or site in the past?