Why I don’t want superfast broadband

Whether it’s Al Pacino trying to get a better broadband speed with Sky, or Usain Bolt signing up to Virgin’s fibre optic service, it’s clear ISPs think we should splash out on their superfast broadband deals. But will you?

Superfast broadband is certainly appealing. It’s getting more affordable and heavy internet users will definitely appreciate the faster speeds it gives. Equally, if you only get very slow ADSL speeds of 3-4Mbps (or less) then switching to fibre, if it’s available, is a good idea.

But for many of us there’s no real need. Which? Convo regular Wavechange agrees:

‘I am happy with my 7Mbps because the connection speed is remarkably stable throughout the week. Sometimes I have to upload large files to a server. It does not matter that this is slow because I can get on with other tasks at the same time.’

Tom disagrees:

‘I can only get 1.5Mb as I’m the furthest away from the BT exchange so opting for Virgin cable was a no brainer as I now get 20Mb.’

We’re campaigning to get broadband speeds guaranteed, so that providers give you the speeds you’re promised. You can help by joining 20,000 others in signing our petition.

I’m sticking to ADSL

I use the internet most days but the 10Mbps download speeds I get through my ADSL connection are more than enough, whether I’m streaming movies over Netflix or emailing friends.

This may change as my family grows, placing more demands on my connection, and with more services moving online. Much like dial-up internet, ADSL will ultimately disappear and fibre will become the default option.

However, until that point I’m content to stick with my good value ADSL package (naturally from a Which? Recommended Provider) rather than spend twice as much for unnecessary speeds.

Do you think superfast broadband is over-priced and over-hyped, or the only way to stay connected?