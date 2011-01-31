/ Technology

Do you care that the internet’s running out of addresses?

9
List of IP addresses
Profile photo of Al Warman Al Warman Digital Content Producer
Comments 9

Most of us are happy to use the internet without considering what’s going on behind the scenes. We rarely give a thought to anything as geeky as IP addresses – but perhaps we will now that they’re running out.

That’s right – the net is fast running out of IP addresses, the unique sets of numbers which identify every device connected to the internet.

It’s happening in a similar way to UK telephone numbers running out in the late 1990s, culminating in The Big Number Change where dialling codes changed in many areas, and eight-digit local numbers became the norm.

Except that internet addresses are more complex than phone numbers, and demand is expanding at a far greater rate. The principle is the same: time is running out.

Stocks are running out fast

So why is there an issue? Simply put, no one could have predicted when the internet was born just how big it would grow. Back in the 1970s the net was built upon the foundations of version four of the Internet Protocol (IPv4) which has a maximum capacity of about 4.3 billion addresses. Fast forward 40 years, and it turns out that’s just not enough!

Central to everything is the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) which has overall control of the net addresses in circulation. It can release addresses in blocks of about 16 million, called a “/8”. Today there are just six of these /8s left, five of which will be split between the regional agencies that hand out net addresses soon.

Some are warning that stocks could run out by September 2011, so rationing is already in place. Mirroring the physical world, where shortages are exacerbated by stockpiling and panic-buying, demand for Europe’s last remaining block /8 could increase when stocks get closer to running out.

New, improved internet protocol

Thankfully there’s a solution: the shiny new IPv6! Knowing what we now do about the world’s insatiable demand to be connected to the internet, the address capacity has been increased to the rather awesome total of 340 undecillion (that’s a billion billion billion billion) unique addresses. Panic over.

But the solution is only the beginning. As IPv4 and IPv6 are largely incompatible, some sort of switchover has to take place. So, the mammoth task of switching the internet infrastructure and websites over to the new protocol will be starting soon.

Should we worry?

Will the end user notice? Possibly. Some of the biggest players – Google and Facebook, for example – have been readying their networks and services over the past few years. But other organisations haven’t been as quick to realise and address the implications of the switchover on their businesses.

As an internet user, are you concerned? The truth is, there’s no need to worry – the internet won’t collapse, although there could be temporary isolated slowdown or unavailability of certain websites and services.

And the nebulous entity that is the internet will take it all in its stride. There will doubtless be a few late nights for the people making the switchover happen, but the web should emerge better placed to deal with the future demands each of us will place on it.

Comments
9
Profile photo of llcoolj40
Member
llcoolj40 says:
31 January 2011

Hi,
As a consumer then I only care if it means that I have to go out and buy a new broadband router. As long as it is invisible to me then it makes no difference.

As someone who was working in IT 10 years ago when this was first being discussed as a possible problem then it is ridiculous that it is being left until the last minute to sort out. There will probably be a couple of high profile incidents which will make everyone panic and then life will continue as normal.

Bring it on 🙂

Lee

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Bogue
Member
John Bogue says:
1 February 2011

This is one of those things like the Y2K bug which is going to be a big anti-climax. And at the end of the day it will have little impact on the day to day working of the internet. Did you ever worry about running out of telephone numbers? Well there you go. Unfortunately the media like to spin things up into a storm – it sells news stories or in the case of the internet ‘drives traffic’.

Its ok, you can set ‘End of World’ as a recurring appointment in your Outlook calendar!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Colin says:
1 February 2011

I wanted to buy a personal domain name that was already in use by someone else. Would this mean I now stand a chance of buying the same domain name in IPv6?
Does this mean there will be more options, i.e. .com, .uk etc. etc. to enable one to get the name one wants?
And if so where do you go to buy a new domain name that is IPv6 compliant?
Or have I completely misunderstood this conversation piece?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Al Warman
Member
Al Warman says:
2 February 2011

Hi Colin, thanks for asking about real-life issues in relation to IPv6. The simple answer is that IPv6 won’t really affect any of your domain name buying decisions. If you wanted to buy Colin.com it’s already registered to someone else, the switch to IPv6 will only mean that its IP address could change to become longer. Similarly, there won’t be any new options for top level domains (TLDs) (.co.uk etc…) unless IANA decides to implement additional TLDs.
As for registering a domain name that is IPv6 compliant, this will all be taken care of by ISPs and domain registries – as a consumer you shouldn’t have to worry about it. All domains will become IPv6 compatible over time.
Hope that helps! Al

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
moaner says:
1 February 2011

there must be thousands of websites that are no longer used but i guess it would be almost impossible to get them back and release them for anyone that needed a website of that name. its all a bit too complicated for me but isn’t it possible that any “fix” for this situation could be done by the ISPs without us even knowing or having to worry about it. it all reminds me of that episode of the IT crowd, when they gave jen “the internet”.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Al Warman
Member
Al Warman says:
2 February 2011

Ah yes, the famous “This is the internet” episode – on YouTube here, in case anyone hasn’t seen it! A modern classic…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Graham Giles says:
2 February 2011

This page does not display properly in Safari 5.0.3 They usually do.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
nathandrake says:
2 February 2011

I’m using Safari 5.0.3 and the page looks fine…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Al Warman
Member
Al Warman says:
2 February 2011

There’s more information and guidance for anyone who wants it (including small businesses) at IPv6 Act Now

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions