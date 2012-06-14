One in five of us will apparently be inspired to lose weight after seeing ourselves tagged in an unflattering Facebook photo or holiday snap. Do such snaps, shared with all your friends, prompt you to get in shape?

Unflattering snaps of me are already a source of conflict between me and my husband. I grumble there aren’t any pictures of me while he rightly counters that the reason is that I delete them all from the camera’s memory card.

Policing our own snaps is relatively easy, but I have a number of friends – you know who you are – who snap me with their smartphones and upload the images to Facebook. The first time I see these pictures is when they pop-up on my Facebook wall.

Getting summer ready or Facebook ready?

The research from fitness firm Fitbit shows that being shamed on Facebook is more likely to inspire weight loss (20%) than squeezing into a yellow polka dot bikini (17% say getting into summer swimwear inspires weight loss), while 16% lose weight to fit into a summer frock.

Have these snaps inspired me to a nip and tuck, crash diet or even a facelift? No. Certainly no more so than the pictures my husband’s taken. However, the research shows that 14% of us lose weight to please our partners. Sadly, only 11% do so on the advice of healthcare professionals.

Right to be forgotten

My way of dealing with these snaps is often to hit the de-tag button, as do a third of those surveyed by Fitbit.

This stops photographs showing up on my wall or appearing in searches but, sadly, it isn’t the same as deleting them. The pictures are still there despite the EU Commissioner calling on internet companies to establish a right to be forgotten.

We’ve covered a similar issue on Which? Convo before when we’ve asked if vanity photos – taken for the purpose of sharing on social networking sites – are ruining photography. Commenter Enteeen told us:

‘I don’t post any photos on line. The value of comments from members of the public is questionable if constructive criticism is desired.’

Of course, like the 40% of those surveyed, I’m more than happy to share pictures that do show me looking my best. In my eyes it should be my choice what pops up on my wall. That said, I feel a trip to the gym coming on…