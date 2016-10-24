/ Technology

Win! Directors of nuisance calling firms face £500,000 fine

Profile photo of Pete Moorey Pete Moorey Head of Campaigns
Success! Company bosses will be held personally accountable facing a fine of up to £500,000, if their firm is found to be making nuisance calls.

It’s just over three and a half years since Which? launched the Calling Time on Nuisance Calls and Texts campaign. This campaign is undoubtedly our longest running of recent years. And with 460,000 supporters backing the campaign, it’s also one of our most popular.

So, on Sunday when we heard the news that the government will make directors of firms behind nuisance calls personally accountable, we hailed this win for both those who have backed our campaign and for the hundreds of thousands that are plagued by this modern menace.

Fines for directors

As some of you will know, director level accountability is a something we’ve been pushing for some time now. So as well as the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) being able to issue fines of up to £500,000 to firms found to be making nuisance calls, by Spring 2017 the ICO will also be able to issue fines up to £500,000 to the people running them.

So far we’ve seen a government action plan to tackle the problem, a task force on consent to receive marketing calls, new powers for the ICO, the ability for the ICO to hit companies with bigger fines and rules requiring companies to display their number when making a call – ending those troublesome ‘Number withheld’ calls.

And in Scotland, we’ve also persuaded the Scottish Government to get to grips with tackling nuisance calls with a new commission beginning work this autumn.

Throughout this campaign, we’ve hassled, cajoled and constructively worked with three different Ministers to get these results. We’ve had MPs tabling questions and Bills in Parliament, helped parliamentarians run their own inquiry into the issue and persuaded a Select Committee chair – live on Radio 5 Live – to tackle this problem.

Not forgetting that our nuisance calls complaints tool has enabled thousands to register their complaints, issuing each individual complaint to the right regulator to take action.

Nuisance calls campaign

When I look back three and a half years, my main memory of launching this campaign were debates about whether we should do it at all. We were already part of a working group with the relevant regulators, government officials and industry leaders committed to tackling nuisance calls. There was a lot of debate about what we could really achieve. We couldn’t stop nuisance calls and texts, could we? So why try?

But the message from Which? members, supporters and the general public was strong and clear. Which? needed to get involved. We could see that while this would be a long battle, the existing talking shops weren’t working – and all those people responsible for the issue needed a big kick from Which? to demand that something must be done.

In the last year alone we’ve seen more fines for nuisance callers than ever. In the year to September, the ICO has issued fines totaling £1.5m to firms for more than 70 million calls and almost 8 million texts. The new rules targeting company directors should have a much bigger impact, and prevent the rogues who sidestep the rules by closing one business only to re-establish under new credentials to avoid ICO fines.

Next steps for nuisance calls

So is the campaign over? Certainly not. The fact remains that people are still pestered by this everyday menace.

Which? needs to make sure that these new rules are introduced effectively and that the ICO uses its new powers to crackdown on company directors spamming us with nuisance calls and texts.

We need to see what else can be done to deliver a significant drop in these calls and texts. A number of the telecoms companies are coming forward with plans to block these calls. So this could be an area that requires much more attention.

While today we’ll celebrate this win, tomorrow we get on with continuing to call time on nuisance calls and texts. We couldn’t have achieved as much as we have without so much backing from our supporters – so where do you think we should take the campaign next?

Guest
Robert Corfield says:
17 May 2017

One problem is that nuisance calls can come from abroad to dodge any action that MIGHT be taken in the UK against them

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
18 May 2017

Robert , yes dodging prosecution while calling originally from abroad ( not bouncing calls in/out of the UK ) is something that isnt going to stop here in Britain unless things change , but over in the USA the US Administration is clamping down on it by putting “pressure ” on countries like India .

Guest
Neil says:
28 May 2017

Make it illegal to use fake Caller ID numbers (& with held numbers) so we know who is calling and can easily get back to them.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 May 2017

Neil , its not going to happen ( much to my regret ) as big business + medium businesses + some small businesses use the same methods .

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
28 May 2017

Some of what you request is illegal, Neil, in the UK, but the long arm of our law does not quite reach the parts of the world from which these problems emanate.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
28 May 2017

Hopefully the system being introduced by BT will help take care of these problems. https://conversation.which.co.uk/technology/bt-nuisance-call-block-blacklist-phone/

Guest
Ann says:
2 June 2017

My problem is most nuisance calls originate from abroad and I feel that there is very little can be done about them I also feel that personal data given to companies should have to be held much more securely and be unable to be passed on to third parties. Companies found to be doing so should face heavy penalties.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
2 June 2017

Ann even Uber has been prosecuted in the USA for using customers data for 3rd party use, kept quiet here .In Superior Court of California a case brought by former employee -Ward Spangenberg – former forensic investigator for Uber I have all the legal aspects if anybody wants to challenge it, its under a heading -Uber doesn’t want you to see this document about its vast data surveillance system .

Guest
Sharon Gelsthorpe says:
11 June 2017

Hi, I am bombarded by an “International” phone number several times a day Monday to Friday, supposedly from a company working on behalf of the government, offering boiler/double glazing, to “people on benefits. I have repeatedly told them I am not on benefits and both my boiler and windows are new and so don’t need either, but they still phone me at least four times per day. I have TPS and call block, but nothing seems to work. I’m also disabled and live alone, so to keep answering the phone to idiots is annoying.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
11 June 2017

Sorry to hear this Sharon , it just backs up my comments on British businesses bouncing telephone calls out of Britain and back in as “International calls ” just so they cant be located and saving money from using a call-centre which is the reason why the government wont stop this officially , and –yes -remember I proved this myself .Until HMG listens to the people instead of businesses you will need to buy a call-blocker which will block those Phony “International calls “

Profile photo of alfa
Guest
alfa says:
11 June 2017

Had a new type of call the other day.

The voice was authoritative, male, well-spoken English who asked for me by name and said he was my local efficiency advisor.

Anyone who starts the conversation with ‘How are you today’ immediately gets treated as a nuisance caller. After asking me twice and me asking why he wanted to know, he put the phone down.

This COULD have actually been a genuine call. The caller COULD have been from https://www.projectleap.org.uk/explaining-leap-to-residents .

But how are we supposed to know if the caller or the service is genuine?

On their website it says The council and its network of local agencies provide referrals of vulnerable local residents who are in (or at risk of falling into) fuel poverty. My council would 1000% definitely NOT have recommended me as a vulnerable resident.

And that begs the question Was the caller genuine?

If this is a genuine service, it needs to be handled differently and definitely not with unsolicited phone calls that are open to abuse from fraudsters.

Councils need to send residents letters inviting them to contact someone at their local council if they are identified as vulnerable so they can be protected from abuse or fraud.

Profile photo of alfa
Guest
alfa says:
11 June 2017

Interestingly, a couple of days ago I could not find anything on the phone number, but have just searched again and got http://who-called.co.uk/Number/02380170873

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
11 June 2017

One of the problems of trying to filter out nuisance calls. Someone genuine whom you do not know may well be phoning you.

I have had an occasional call telling me my computer has a problem…..i ask where they are calling from and they say Glasgow, Notting Hill….so I point out the displayed number is overseas. That usually terminates the conversation.

