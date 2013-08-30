Would you buy a dashboard camera for your car?

Criminals are causing crashes on our roads in order to extort money from car insurers. Would you fit a camera to your car’s dashboard to protect yourself from ‘crash-for-cash’ scams?

Car insurance is one of the priciest parts of owning a car. Despite recent claims that premiums are lower than last year, they’re being pushed up by both uninsured drivers and criminals who’re staging accidents to make money from insurance companies.

Crash-for-cash scams hit the road

Crash-for-cash scams revolve around criminals slamming on their brakes without warning and causing innocent people driving behind to crash into them. The scammers then submit fraudulent insurance claims, covering everything from false whiplash claims, loss of earnings, as well as fake bills for the recovery of their car, repairs, vehicle storage and replacement car hire.

There have even been reports of criminals staging accidents by flashing their lights at other drivers to signal that they’re letting them out of junctions, to then deliberately drive into them. Also known as ‘flash-for-cash’ scams, this particular tactic has become popular due to the fact that it’s very hard for victims to prove that the scammers flashed them.

According to the Metropolitan Police, crash-for-cash scams reportedly cost insurers nearly £400m a year and could be adding an extra £50-100 to innocent drivers’ annual premiums.

Would you buy a car dashcam?

One way of protecting yourself against false claims is to fit a camera to your dashboard to film the road ahead. These cameras are already popular in countries like Russia where car insurance scams are common. Of course, ‘dashcams’ can also help you in legitimate accidents, as Ian Crowder of the AA explains:

‘They can be very helpful in the event of an accident to work out who was involved and who was to blame. Footage could be useful to support an insurance claim. The insurance industry would consider them to be a good thing.’

So, would you buy a dashcam to protect yourself on the road? And would it affect the way you drive if you knew that your driving was being filmed?

Would you buy a dashboard camera for your car? Yes (59%, 632 Votes) Maybe (22%, 237 Votes) No (15%, 166 Votes) I don't own a car (4%, 45 Votes) Total Voters: 1,080