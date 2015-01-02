/ Shopping, Technology

Paying £35 for a laptop service you didn’t ask for?

Laptop on man's head
Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Comments 360

Have you bought a laptop from Currys or PC World and been asked to pay an extra £35 for a set-up service? Did you know about this ‘Knowhow’ service before buying? Read what Currys has to say about this.

A submission on Reddit by Iamnoss just after Christmas brought to light some curious goings on in some Currys stores.

You see, Currys offers a Knowhow service to set up your laptop, including a USB recovery stick. This is an optional service you have to pay for, costing from £35.

However, Iamnoss wasn’t given the impression that this service was optional:

‘Three to four weeks ago, myself and my housemate reserved a Lenovo Flex 14 laptop for £449 on the Currys website for collection in Hove. However, when we arrived at the store we were told that they were out of the ‘regular’ laptops for £449, and only had laptops that had been ‘set up’ – the definition of this being the inclusion of a USB recovery stick. We were then informed that this would cost an extra £35 on top of the RRP, making the price £484 instead of the £449 price we had reserved the laptop for.

‘After refusing to pay this price, the shop assistant made a counter offer of £25. We again refused this, and he offered it again to us for £10, rather than the original £35. At this point we decided to cut our losses after driving especially to the store to pick up the reservation, and paid £459 rather than the £449 the laptop was reserved at.’

Iamnoss’ father had the same experience at Currys in Derby a few weeks later, but this time refused to buy the laptop.

Paying £35 for a laptop set-up service

The Reddit thread unearthered a number of similar stories from Currys and PC World customers, like this one from Mannginger:

‘They tried this with me before Christmas as well. I simply told them that I wasn’t going to pay for it and if they wanted the sale they’d remove the £35. I got a puppy-dog look and “oh but they’ve done the work” etc but he was removing the cost as he said it.’

VoxSecundus was also asked to pay extra:

‘This happened to me when I went to help my grandmother buy a PC from PC World/Currys. They tried to charge us £30 for a system repair disc, something you can create for free using an application that is a part of all Windows systems. Disgusting. ‘

What Currys and PC World have to say

We got in touch with Currys and PC World to try and get to the bottom of this. A spokesperson told us:

‘We offer a number of set-up services on laptops in store for those customers who don’t have the time, or don’t know how to set up a laptop correctly with recovery media.

‘This process can take two to three hours and in order to speed up service delivery for customers we pre-set up a number of machines in store. This service is entirely optional but is very popular with our customers.’

We have confirmed with Currys that if you weren’t aware of this set-up service before purchase, nor did you request it, that you should not have to pay any additional fees:

‘On those few occasions where stores only have pre-set-up stock left, a customer is offered the pre-set up unit at the normal price of the laptop, getting the additional benefits of the service for free,’ the spokesperson adds.

‘If any customers have queries around their particular laptop purchase, they can always speak to our Customer Service team on 0344 561 1234.’

In the meantime, we’d like to hear from you. Do the above stories sound familiar? Did you have to pay Currys or PC World a fee for a set-up service you didn’t request when you bought your laptop? Has anything similar happened in another store?

Update on 24 December 2015

We’ve again contacted Currys on your behalf to see what they had to say. Currys told us the following:

‘We have been very clear with stores and our teams here, following last years concerns, to ensure that whenever the store’s only or ‘last one’ PC’s should have the service set up completed as a goodwill gesture at no charge to the customer.

‘This is also highlighted in the Boxing Day Brief that has gone to stores. This says:

“In the event of a customer Resevce and Collecting where you only have a Pre-Setup machine left in-stock, you must ring to advise them, and you are to offer the service to them for free.

“A customer should NEVER be informed they must pay for a pre-setup product even if these are the only units you have left in stock.”

You can contact Currys’ customer services team on 0344 561 1234 if this wasn’t your experience. As ever, if this has happened to you, please do let us know.

Update on 2 March 2017

Due to continued comments and complaints about this, we reached out to Currys to ensure action was being taken. Jason Roberts, Head of Knowhow Customer Contact Centre, has responded on behalf of Currys and PC World:

‘We are genuinely disappointed to see and hear that incidents have occurred whereby customers have been charged the set up costs in instances when only pre set-up models of laptops have been available to buy.

‘When Which? raised this issue at the same time last year we immediately took action and thoroughly re-iterated the absolute correct procedure to our retail store teams via a host of forums and directives by last March. That procedure is explicit in explaining that in the instances when only pre-set up models are available, the customer is absolutely NOT to be charged for the set-up fee and it fully details the till procedure whereby the USB stick is recorded through the till and written off at 0 value. We have provided the evidence of the actual procedure, accompanying notes and briefing packs (which included the actual article from Which? last year as a reference) that were sent to stores for inclusion in briefings early in 2016. We can also evidence that during the last peak period (Nov to Jan) we wrote off the largest number of USB’s we’ve ever done. So you’ll appreciate why we’re disappointed to hear that the vast majority of our sales colleagues are being let down by a few individuals.

‘We would invite those people who have shared their experience on this thread to come to us directly at WhichSupport@dixonscarphone.com and we will look to resolve their experiences on an individual basis.’

Comments
Guest
Remi says:
2 January 2017

Well it seems nothing changed . They just put a spin on it .I was asked £35 if I want a recovery stick for my windows 10 .I quickly searched online in front of her and you can get one for£10 .(or a CD for £3.99 ).She made a counter offer of £15 and felt all xmassy and said yes .Took my money and told me the stick is already inside!I felt so annoyed.I regret giving in and not sticking to not buying the USB stick from them to see if they will open the package to remove it!
I don’t mind paying for an additional item but not one already supplied with the laptop …
Feels like a proper con and still feeling tricked.
I will email their customer service and see what happens.

Guest
ann Horrobin says:
3 January 2017

we went to currys she the lady who served us wanted 20 to set it up refused then the 5 month for fixing problem free for first month cancelled that takes it home find the usb had no idea what it was for also found a 45 pound ask them what is this so told us what it was so got the money back for plus bought the macfee that was the only thing worth paying for what a rip off think this needs looking in to so you would be paying for three different things that do the same thing we are the older end good job we are on the ball

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
3 January 2017

Hi all, I’m very disappointed to see this is happening once again a year later. It seems to be a regular seasonal thing. We’ve previously challenged Currys on this who have made promises, but we’ll put our heads together again to see what we can do. Thanks so much for sharing your stories here.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
3 January 2017

I can see why you are not happy with my post of accusation against the owners of Curry,s but I have read the CPS website several times and it looks straight forward to me but I realise company lawyers can “have a way ” of (twisting ) wording but i run my life on reality-cause -effect and “weasel words ” from any company go in one ear and out the other but I would like THEIR legal definition of why they think this is legal -could you post it for me to study Which ?

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Guest
Lauren Deitz says:
3 January 2017

Hello Duncan, I’ve just sent you an email to explain why.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
3 January 2017

Thank you Lauren , especially about my own protection , I never think of that –much appreciated !! . I have emailed you back .

Guest
Esther Julian says:
4 January 2017

This happened to me today. I paid £45. I was confused and thought they meant there was words etc but no. Urg! They also spun the line of ‘its the last in stock’ ffs

Guest
wally says:
7 January 2017

this practice is still on going at currys. We purchased a HP i5 laptop in the christmas sales at their enniskillen store. Did not ask for setup service, but sales assistances arrived to tell us only ones left had the set up already carried out. Because it came with a USB stick they could do the service for free but would have to charge 10 pound for the usb stick. Did not offer to sell the laptop without the usb stick. This seems to be contrary to the policy stated by currys in previous posts on this site

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
7 January 2017

As you can see Which this is still continuing , its making a “laughing stock ” out of the supposed legislation in this country and making fools out of the British public ,I hope Which keeps on pursuing this?

Guest
neil castle says:
12 January 2017

currys at it again in grimsby…..reserved a lenovo laptop teatime 10/1/2017,went to pick it up the next morning 11/1/2017,only to be presented with an already opened box and broken security label…..when i questioned this i was met with battery charged up for you,updates done ,usb stick formatted with recovery solution…..no one had phoned me in the meantime to see if i wanted this as i believe they should have,this option not available on any of the computers they sell online. i just got the feeling i was being trying to be sold a refurbished/used or returned laptop.i just wanted a brand new unopened laptop.not anybody in the store would own up to doing all the charging/updating and usb. this leads me to another worrying scenario…..i didn’t know what had been downloaded onto the computer and that could be anything…..very very worrying ! i told currys i didn’t want it for these reasons,they didn’t seem bothered ,i walked away. i do wonder if the computer companies that supply currys with their products know this practice is going on, ie their computers are being opened and tampered with before they get to the buyer.i have contacted currys to vent my frustration and annoyance at a 30 mile wasted round trip….don’t know if they will get back to me.i have also contacted lenovo directly to tell them at my first experience of trying to buy a lenovo product. i,ll see what happens in the next week or so.if nothing happens i can only presume they’re both aware of what’s going on…..if that’s the case …I WILL NEVER BY FROM CURRYS OR LENOVO AGAIN. i will vote with my wallet and hope others do the same.

Guest
Dave falkirk says:
1 February 2017

Currys have some laptops set up with the operating system on the USB stick done in-house..they never give you a second hand one..and in Grimsby they do not charge you for it..if you decline that’s your choice but it saves you all the time and effort on doing this yourself ( or indeed if you have the knowledge ) And if you need to recover it in the future you have the stick…great customer service fir free( normally £35) I bought mine and was pleased it had been set up by the knowhow guys who are experienced in these matters….

Guest
Dave falkirk says:
1 February 2017

And I’m sure the staff would have explained to you what a set up was…..I’ve found everyone in there to be most helpful and friendly…your loss!!

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
2 February 2017

It is good that you were satisfied with the support you received from Curry’s PC World, Dave, but customers should be given the option. Many do not want Curry’s to open their product and do things with it as Neil clearly explained. You said that Curry’s “have some laptops set up with the operating system on the USB stick done in-house”; the reports that have been coming in to this website state that staff in the stores say that they have only pre-set-up models in stock [the truth of which is open to question].

Guest
Clive Jones says:
16 January 2017

This just happened to me. I ordered a ‘reserve and collect’ laptop online but when I went to the store to collect it I was told it would cost an extra £35 because the one reserved had this ‘preset’ done.

He said it was needed to recover Windows if necessary even though I know that all laptops have a recovery partition installed by the manufacturer, do they delete this? I was also concerned that they had opened it and it could well have been a return, there would be no way of knowing.

I declined to purchase and complained to their customer service but still wait a response.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
16 January 2017

@ldeitz – Two years down the line and little seems to have changed. Perhaps it is time for Which? to have another go at Currys.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
16 January 2017

If nothing has changed in two years Wavechange then it isn’t going to change now ,it shows you who is really in control of this country.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
16 January 2017

I am an optimist, Duncan. This sort of problem should be dealt with by Trading Standards but successive governments have run down the service.

Guest
Martyn Anderson says:
21 January 2017

Just been in Curry’a Glasgow Braehead and had this exact same experience with my friend trying to purchase a Lenovo laptop. Prior to this the laptop chosen firstly was only available pre-owned (at the same price as new) then after further discussion opted for this particular one that was £150 more expensive. When that was finally brought to be put through a cash register then the nonsense with the £35 started as “that was all the was available” total waste of 2 hours of everyone’s life. They seem to have a series of hurdles you need to get over to actually buy anything and the marked price. I had a similarly troubling experience in October last year where I was forced in to taking out some monthly protection plan that I then spent hours trying to cancel. Company seems to have a particularly bad mid-selling ethic.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
21 January 2017

Yes Martyn its still going strong I hope no one is going to come on and say- “poor Curry,s ” hard done by and defend BB I wish I could add some more but cant , I hope you gave them a “Glasgow Kiss ” on the way out the door ? ( just kidding )

Guest
Pc user says:
22 January 2017

Hi bought a new laptop guy was great got a great deal but when came to recovery £35 but said i’ll do my self he replied ok but will take 5 hours as if to put me off . Well i’m not a master on computers but i know my stuff only took 2 hours and only 16gb data needed not the could take up to 32gb or more the pc salesman told me.

Guest
Jo says:
23 January 2017

Looks like things are still the same although the story is changing. I was told I needed this in order to ‘start my operating system’ as it was not on the PC already. A clear lie. I paid £25 (generously discounted from £35!. I am not IT savvy and yet even I can set a system up when the PC does have windows installed. It is pretty intuitive really! Feel conned and angry. I will be contacting their Customer Services Department.

Guest
Shope says:
27 January 2017

Same here. Reserved a laptop online for collection in store. Told I needed to pay an extra £35 in store because they had “set it up”. I explained I didn’t want this, I wanted an untouched one in a sealed box, I’ll set it up myself. Told it was the only one in stock and there were none at any other branches so I’d have to pay the extra for what I did not want. Not buying it.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
27 January 2017

There are other retailers who deal in computers, sometimes with better prices and more expertise than Currys PC World – it is unfortunate that they have been allowed to acquire such a dominant market position and continue to treat their customers with contempt.

I thought Which? were going to speak to the company again at top level about this particular rip-off. It would be good to have some feedback.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
27 January 2017

Yes that annoys me too John there are plenty of British smaller companies who can sell you a laptop built to your spec. at reasonable prices. The question is why do they get so much publicity ? yes I realise they pay for it but its on a par with MS and Windows 10 selling -in your face 24/7 .

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
27 January 2017

I think because Curry’s PC World have positioned themselves in shed cities on every ring-road and by-pass they have a presence that other companies do not. People could do much worse than starting with John Lewis although they don’t have so many stores.

In the Norfolk town where we lived previously there was an excellent independent computer store that not only did any setting up for nothing and deliver to your home but also had excellent prices for software, ink, peripherals and accessories. They knew it made sense because they kept getting repeat business and kept on expanding. Homes started off with one computer but eventually ended up with three or four plus printers, laptops and tablets.

Profile photo of DerekP
Guest
DerekP says:
27 January 2017

Most “shed cities” also come with a branch of Staples. I used to buy a lot of bits and pieces from them but I’ve never bought a whole PC there.

If you don’t need anything fancy, I think you are better off just going to Argos or a large hypermarket like Tesco. You may even find helpful staff there. (Note: other supermarkets also sell PCs and tablets…)

And if you do need something fancy, I suppose you should seek out your nearest Apple store. (Who needs windoze anyway?)

Personally, I now sort-of-collect interesting used PCs, most of which now come from Cash Converters, when they have something tempting for less than £100.

Guest
Dan Thorne says:
29 January 2017

Just bought a HP laptop from Currys (29/1/17), got given the set up for free as it had already been done and the usb included inside the box but the usb stick is empty! Is this right?

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
29 January 2017

Wrong Dan -by “empty ” you mean there is NO data on the flashdrive ? if so you have been doubly done ! First you paid for something you didn’t need to pay for -second ,even then they didn’t do the Job. Action> get in car>drive to Curry,s with said Laptop > dump on counter > shout > I want my money back> your product is not as advertised by you as “backup installed on stick” >demand manager >make as fuss > make sure customers hear it .

Guest
michelle haste says:
29 January 2017

I wish I had read this before I bought my laptop!! I just paid £45 as said the only one they had of the one I wanted. I was going to have another one but he said it takes hours to set up if I didn’t have one already set up!

Profile photo of neilcastle
Guest
neilcastle says:
30 January 2017

19 days since currys tried to sell me an opened laptop,19 days for currys to let me know that an internal investigation was going on,19 days to let me know that they didn’t feel anything wrong had been done…..and look forward to my future purchases!!!!!! they can keep their investigation private,i ,on the other hand want to go public with my experience with currys and urge people to do the same if they have had the same such experiences……it’s not a perfect world,we all know this.what sets apart a good company from a bad one is the way in which it handles matters like this,own up,resolve the issue and try very hard not to let it happen again….much better in my opinion than trying to “sweep it under the carpet and carry on”………does currys really think i’be making any future purchases…..NO,NEVER, EVER ,EVER.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
30 January 2017

And that Neil is my whole point WHY ?? (answers please that don’t make excuses for BB ) , they are selling “second hand goods ” , no better than “Trotters used car sales Peckham ” . Definition (legally ) of a brand new, unused item sold in shops= sealed from the factory , untouched, unopened, would you buy a box of chocolates that somebody had opened ? or a loaf of bread that some child in a supermarket had pushed his snotty finger through ? or a bottle ofv lemonade with the top seal broken ? Please elucidate for me in legal terms how Curry,s can sell OPENED and USED computers in the UK as BRAND NEW without fear of legal action ? No Philadelphia lawyers please only straight forward common law answers and WHY HMG lets them away with it . Its a disgrace and makes fools out of the British public.

Profile photo of DerekP
Guest
DerekP says:
30 January 2017

Duncan, Currys are doing this because too many folk let them get away with it.

The proprietary nature of the Windows operating system also contributes to the problem.

As we all know, Windows can easily go wrong in ways that are most easily fixed by doing a “factory reset”. On some PCs this is easily done by booting from a Recovery Partition on the hard drive, but not all have that and it won’t help when the disk has to be replaced. For these other situations, you’ll need Recovery Media and these are no longer usually supplied on CD or DVD rom. So then you’ll need an appropriate set for your PC, not just any old set of Windows discs. As this is quite a lot of bother, it must be easy for Currys to apply their usual “hurt & rescue” sales technique here.

These days I’m getting very lazy about backing up my Windows PCs. I have recovery media for some of them. For the rest, the answer to the question: What’s the worst that could happen? is, if I have to replace a hard disc, I’ll just re-install Linux and no longer bother having Windows on the machine in question.

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
30 January 2017

The “lot of bother ” Derek is because of MS,s closed source policy which now extends to imprinting the firmware of your own computer so that only your version of the Windows system can be re-installed IE- they know every bit of hardware on your computer and imprint a “recognition code ” . If you buy an unopened laptop with windows on it, and nearly all do ,all you need is to back up your data including the Windows system to a disc , be it a DVD or a flash/pen drive that isn’t hard and only costs a few pounds not £35 /£25 . Like you I would just re-install Linux easy compared to Windows, no blue screen etc only make sure if its dual boot that Windows “secure boot ” is disabled a propagandistic method of blocking LInux from being installed ( they quote other “reasons ” ). You can now buy Linux laptops PC,s , even this spelling programme I use is so biased LInux isnt on it . I want to know what is being done to stop this and I end up getting blanked is there anybody out there who can answer me as we are left with the old -Boycott action ?

Profile photo of DerekP
Guest
DerekP says:
30 January 2017

I think simple boycott action is often the best way to deal with problems like this. When enough of us consumers vote with our wallets, we are a force to be reckoned with.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
30 January 2017

I totally agree with direct action of this kind – vote with our feet. It would persuade a lot of miscreants to mend their ways (but not monopolistic public bodies unfortunately). The trouble is, we British are no good at this – we can’t even switch energy tariffs to save a few hundred quid. Perhaps Which? should campaign to instigate such boycotts (it has Which? Legal to advise it). A concerted effort to jolly people into action might begin to achieve some results.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
30 January 2017

Malcolm i wouldn’t try asking Which to do it , I think they already know the governments opinion on this subject as the government is in conversation with another country in prosecuting any boycotts on a political/racial matter relating to it as the US has started doing the same . I am surprised that Which has let even the mention the word to appear its prosecutable in places in the USA. It shows a more openness here.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
30 January 2017

I have written here several times condemning the despicable behaviour of Curry’s PC World in coercing customers into paying more than they wish to in order to buy their new laptop by having to accept pre-installed software. Which?’s pleadings to the company have elicited bland management utterances professing ignorance of the upselling practices and disingenuous words of intent to do something about it. Yet still it goes on. There can be no defence of a retailer that acts like that and the only way to deal with it is with a consumer boycott.

There are two points I would make in respect of Duncan’s first post above. It is quite clear from the numerous reports that have come into Which? Conversation that in every case Curry’s PC World have explained to the intending purchaser that they do not have an unopened laptop in stock and that all they can offer, at an extra charge of £35, is one that has already been set up. The customer therefore understands that they are not buying a brand new computer and that the company cannot therefore be charged with false marketing. That this is continuing to happen across so many of their outlets indicates that this is deliberate management policy and that it has probably been cleared by the company’s lawyers. Whether it is true that all other laptops in the stockroom have also been opened is impossible to challenge but it seems very difficult to believe. What we have not heard from anybody is whether they have said in response to the usual spiel “OK then, I’ll order a brand new one, unopened, and I’ll come back next week to collect it”. It would be interesting to know how the company reacts to that.

The second point is about enforcement action. Whether or not Curry’s PC World have found a legitimate loophole, how they are carrying on is not fair trading. It is exploiting customers’ susceptibility and their lack of confidence in respect of computer preparation [there is anecdotal evidence that they are actually sowing doubts in their minds and exaggerating the difficulties]. It is also taking unfair advantage of their exposure to a detrimental situation: having travelled to the store with the purpose in mind of buying the laptop they are naturally reluctant to go home empty-handed. The reason that the government has done nothing about it is that the enforcement powers have been delegated to local authorities by act of Parliament. However, the government has made such swingeing cuts in the resources allocated to the relevant councils that they have been forced to withdraw from many of their statutory functions. It would be interesting to know how many customers have actually raised the Curry’s PC World tactics with Trading Standards or Citizen’s Advice, or raised it with their member of Parliament, and what the response was.

There are plenty of other good shops that sell laptops and other computer products at reasonable prices, as well as providing technical support. We need to get the message across that Curry’s PC World cannot be trusted.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
30 January 2017

I see your point, John, but strongly believe we need to put an end to unfair trading because if no action is taken then other companies are likely to treat the public in the same way. For example, many retailers refer customers to manufacturers or simply turn them away if they have a problem with goods outside the guarantee period.

According to the introduction, Currys made this statement: “A customer should NEVER be informed they must pay for a pre-setup product even if these are the only units you have left in stock.” Was this said to placate Which? or was the message passed on to sales staff?

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
30 January 2017

Oh, I entirely agree Wavechange. There is no excuse for the lack of official intervention in this contemptuous miss-selling. I think Curry’s PC World’s statement went no further than to Which?. Which? could find out which stores were used by commenters on this site and send a researcher round to each one to ask them about their understanding of company policy and whether they had ever seen that statement.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
30 January 2017

That was a well written post John and I see , a legal. “slight of hand ” by obviously City Corporate Lawyers. Having said that I do agree with malcolm , the talking,s over , my question then is will Which allow the regulars to use the Which Convo website as a means of encouraging a boycott of Curry,s ???

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
30 January 2017

I don’t see an explosion of this bad practice; it seems to largely rest with the usual suspects. However, who should help put an end to unfair trading if public bodies no longer have the will, the resources or the funding? A Consumers’ Group perhaps? Like Which? that 1 million of us fund quite generously.

To remind us of :
“Which? Policy
Which? Policy underpins all the work we do to campaign for consumers
The Which? mission is to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they have to deal with in their daily lives. We identify where consumers are experiencing problems, and through programmes of research, debate and consumer dialogue we develop effective, practical policy solutions.”

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
30 January 2017

I often think that if Which? had more TV coverage, sufficient members of public could be made aware of simple issues like the laptop surcharge to generate enough unwelcome publicity for the company to end exploitation of customers with the laptop surcharge. Some issues we discuss on W?C are quite complex but this one is simple.

Malcolm – Upselling by retailers is common. I recall PCWorld (part of the same company as Currys) pushing me to buy a box of extras costing £80 when I bought a PC. Recall when electrical retailers used to push very expensive extended warranties, sometimes exaggerating the risk of breakdown. What Currys are doing is more than simple upselling and it looks as if they are testing our limits as consumers. After getting away with this for a couple of years, what might they try next?

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
30 January 2017

Which? do advertise on Yesterday, Drama and similar channels but they are most peculiar adverts, usually trying to promote one of their commercial services. How anyone works out from these what Which? is about defeats me.

I’m not sure Which? would get very far developing unfair publicity on TV single handedly; more the province of Watchdog, Rip Off Britain (ugh) and similar programmes. It is, as the consumers’ (our) guardian, capable of tackling people like Curry’s directly and generating publicity in the media, like newspapers; OK providing it keeps its reporting fair and balanced and doesn’t try to indulge in overhyped headline-grabbing press releases.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
30 January 2017

I don’t much care for the format of Watchdog but maybe a news item that could appear several times in a day would be useful. Attention-grabbing headlines are needed if the intention is to attract attention rather than put people to sleep. If a company wants to take Which? to task for biased reporting then they are entitled to. I cannot remember many occasions that Which? has been in trouble over their press releases so maybe there is not too much to worry about.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
30 January 2017

So its keep within the law but if it is truthful then its printable ? I have seen many times the truth being prosecuted elsewhere, if you have big enough pockets you are above the law and the owners of Curry,s have. Its only the “small people ” who are heavily governed by the Rule of Law. All the same if you do stand together I will stand with you.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
30 January 2017

” If a company wants to take Which? to task for biased reporting”. If a case is made sensibly this would not be necessary. Which? does not always present fair and balanced press releases. They might “attract attention” but if they do not present a fair picture then that is deception. There is no need for Which? to adopt such tactics. Let’s leave that to the advertising industry and politicians whose tactics most of us understand.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
30 January 2017

I cannot understand why you condone the tactics of the advertising industry or politicians, Malcolm. Perhaps we should just get back to discussing Currys and laptops.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
30 January 2017

I don’t follow your comment. I do not condone the advertising industry or politicians tactics, and did not say so. As I thought was clear, I don’t want Which? to go down that same route. This Convo is about, among other matters, acting to stop the kind of tactics apparently used by Currys. I would like Which? to act more effectively on consumers’ behalf. That is very pertinent to this discussion. Would you not like to see more effective action? “Something must be done” is not good enough. It must be followed up by deciding the right “something” to use.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
30 January 2017

Which? was, I thought, as its policy states, there to help consumers stand together.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
30 January 2017

How about we try to stand together on a few more issues, Malcolm? We seem very much agreed on the need to take action against Currys and my boycott of their stores has achieved nothing.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
30

Do we have a consensus of approach on this from the regulars as , if one or two snipe from the sidelines it could spoil the strength of the argument. At the very least would they abstain , if not , this will look like a fragmented approach as in -divide and conquer ,and will allow the intended target to say – well look even the posters on Which convo cant agree , this is a case of strategy beforehand as it is no good planning any action/war /battle after the fact–you lose .

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
31 January 2017

I have not seen much support for Currys, Duncan, but I certainly do take your point about the need for focus on the argument – and not just in this debate. John has offered us an interesting suggestion concerning the tactics of Curry’s and why the company has been able to continue to operated in this way.

Assuming that there is an underlying consensus, how do you reckon we should move forward?

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
31 January 2017

As in any battle/war even far back in history you start with putting the bare facts to the public to draw support . lay it it out in a calm but straightforward approach so that the public think you speak with authority , do not waver but do make sure this gets through to all the public even if you have to repeat it several times , any public criticism then say – well we are working for the good of the majority and for the betterment of this nation . Don,t be afraid to put the plain facts in detail, how many people are upset with this , how the majority of the public will be behind us , how much suffering the public go through because of the actions of curry,s /PC World . Don,t stop, don,t give in , make a point that this can become massive , just look at the other UK public action group who I am in touch with , they publish what action they will do to get things done for the public and the 10,000,s of supporters backing them . This cause is a righteous cause against a totally unfair practice by a massive private company whose only aim is to squeeze as much profit out of their customers even if the means of doing it amounts to “unfair trading practice ” . Show the public that what we are doing is not against Big Business per se but against a form of selling that is abhorrent in the British Publics eyes . I have watched countries governments shape public opinion by constantly putting forward an approach that although wrong ends up getting the public to belief that which is wrong –how much easier it is in our case when the cause is just, truthful and is 100 % on the publics side only parties with a financial, interest would criticize that and they are easy to spot.

Profile photo of alfa
Guest
alfa says:
31 January 2017

I want to know why Trading Standards haven’t intervened.

Curry’s are selling brand new products that have been tampered with so they are no longer new, and to add insult to injury, charging more for the privilege.

I have seen TV programs sponsored by Which? that must cost quite a lot and they are peculiar as Malcolm says. A proper informational advert informing viewers of scams, etc. would be much more productive. Does Which? assume everybody knows who they are and what they do?

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
31 January 2017

TV adverts are very expensive but is there not a possibility that Which? could be paid for providing worthwhile content for programmes?

Duncan – Thanks very much for your thoughts, but assuming that we have a clear campaign and all pull together, how should we take forward problems such as the Curry’s laptop issue? Obviously the public needs to be informed and action coordinated. I am not sure if you are suggesting that we should join or form pressure groups.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
31 January 2017

The first coarse of action would be a fully publicised survey being sent out on the publics views on the sales actions of this company . This legitimizes the cause if 1000,s agree with it as the government cannot brush aside large numbers of public opinion , well not easily without losing face . If this is refused then ask viewers to post on Which website in large numbers so that their opinion cannot be ignored , it will certainly help Which,s world viewing /popularity statistics even if Which are not too keen on it.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
31 January 2017

I would be surprised if Which? would adopt this approach. We are asked to ‘sign’ to support new Which? campaigns but that is very different from what you are suggesting. I am wary of pressure groups because they often seem oblivious to counter arguments. The only time I joined one was to take on the local Primary Care Trust over the closure of what many users thought was an excellent small GP surgery. We lost.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
31 January 2017

The government is actually in the process of brushing aside a 1.5 million signature petition because it doesn’t suit its agenda! Consumer affairs seem to rank even lower. But I still think we can raise the profile of this issue and should deal with the appropriate trading standards service for the Currys PC World headquarters as they will be the enforcing authority.

In this instance I would be in favour of Which? Conversation launching a very specific Conversation and mailing it to the entire community. It would produce the usual unmanageable Conversation but it would also produce a body of statistical evidence of consumer concern. This could be used in media releases to bring the problem to widespread attention. Obviously, Which? has to be up for this.

For every clued-up consumer who can connect with Which? there are hundreds who are being ripped-off weekly by this particular sales technique. I think any proposed boycott should be against the whole company [from toasters to televisions] not just its computer sales division.

Currys used to be notorious for flogging extended warranties without customers asking for them. That got stopped so now they are trying a different tack to make more profit on every sale. That £35 charge drops straight down to the bottom line because the company is not put to any extra expense in order to gain it.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
31 January 2017

I gave the example of electrical retailers pushing extended warranties earlier in this discussion and remember taking issue with Comet for making three attempts to sell an extended warranty on a single product, as I stood at the checkout. It’s one of the few times I have raised my voice and I told the checkout operator and those waiting to be served about the efforts by Which? to stop retailers pushing their overpriced warranties.

I am a Which? supporter but the organisation seems to have become somewhat edentulous and seems to focus more on general problems in a sector that making an example of the worst offenders. Maybe if Which? removed reviews of tumble dryer brands owned by the Whirlpool group from magazines and the website it would help to draw attention to the fact that the company has let down customers over modifying machines where they have recognised the need for remedial work to make them safer.

The idea of a boycott may seem attractive but I would rather that Which? devoted its energies into pushing the government to restore Trading Services to an organisation that can tackle both national problems and support individual consumers.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
31 January 2017

You can obviously see the same strategic approach as me John , half-way houses and compromises don’t register in a company like that you must take firm action. The days of “being nice ” in most cases gets you trampled upon or ignored as laws are changed to suit BB not the public , appealing to those weakened “authorities ” is just a diversity tactic to “head off ” the public . Unlike some here I have zero faith in many of them . You all have to make up your minds you are either for this or against it I want no part in a wishy washy type of organizing and will just carry on as I do before in personally condemning the actions of the company . I though the regulars held strong views and acted in a forthright manner thats the type of manner I understand , infighting is not for me I just walk out the door.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
31 January 2017

All I could add about the current petition to ban Donald’s state visit is that 58.5 million haven’t signed it. Often there is a silent majority who get no publicity while a vociferous minority claim centre stage. I do not agree with some of Donald’s policies, although I understand his wish to ensure undesirable/potentially dangerous people need to be kept out of his country, as they should from the UK. His approach is naive in my view, but we will get nowhere by antagonising him. I believe after the first flush of power he will settle down to a slightly more realistic approach and by working with him we have more chance of helping that possibly happen.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
31 January 2017

I am not sure that I do share the same strategic approach as you, Duncan. I have not said that I am in favour of Which? promoting a boycott. That proposition has not been sufficiently considered; there are bound to be counter-arguments. Launching something that backfires or is demonstrably ineffective is a risk with any form of direct action. Curry’s PC World probably has a back like a duck’s. Working with the relevant trading standards organisation might offer a better route. Which? can do that in a way that individuals cannot however they band together. It is true that ‘the regulars’ on Which? Conversation hold strong views, even a consensus at times, but I believe that is largely in order to stiffen the sinews of Which? rather than to act as an agit-prop spearhead faction. If you think that is too weak a response then I am sorry, but thought has to be given to where this particular scandal ranks in the overall scheme of things which includes energy pricing, care home treatment, nuisance callers, and widespread fraud for starters. I have already been boycotting Curry’s PC World for many years. I go in their stores and ask questions but have not bought anything as it suits us to get what we want elsewhere

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
31 January 2017

I have no view on the weight of the petition against the state visit, Malcom, but it had been suggested that the government cannot “brush aside large numbers of public opinion . . . without losing face”. I think that is a fallacy because sometimes it has to, as is now evident.

I should be interested to know whether the signers of petitions are all checked to ensure they are eligible to vote. The population is considerably larger than the electorate.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
31 January 2017

I am in favour of Which? running the show and there are various ways in which we can make an input. It would be nice to have more insight into how their work is prioritised. I don’t see a problem with discussing petitions, super-complaints, class action, boycotts and goodness knows what else because it is useful to learn how consumer issues are tackled in this and other countries.

I am not happy that Curry’s has told Which? that it intends to take action and that action has not been forthcoming.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
31 January 2017

I shouldn’t have even brought it up as I see I was wasting my time – lesson learned.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
31 January 2017

“How about we try to stand together on a few more issues, Malcolm? “. wavechange, this rather smacks of “why don’t you agree with what I say instead of making your own views known”. My views, as a layman not having dealt with Curry’s were, I thought, clear. I do not agree with their imposed charge (or perhaps lack of providing the alternative people want). As on other issues I believe simply talking about it gets nowhere unless someone listens. So we need to have someone listening who is in a position to take action. Trading Standards if they have the will and resource but, more importantly, Which? as the main visible representative of consumers, an organisation I support financially. They claim to make consumers powerful…etc… so I would like them to exercise that power when it is needed.

Many of the issues raised in Convos allow diverse views to be presented from which our own views and approaches might be modified. We need to keep open minds. But if we want to achieve change, simply talking about it is insufficient.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
31 January 2017

Maybe not relevant here but I wonder if class action might be helpful in cases where there is good evidence that consumers are being treated unfairly: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-34402483 Many of us will be familiar with the use of class action in the US.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
31 January 2017

Hello everyone, I want to repeat again that we are extremely disappointed to hear that this is happening again. We have been collecting all of the experiences and comments made here and will be raising this issue with Currys again this week. I’ll update you on what we hear back.

I do appreciate the frustration – we’re frustrated too.

Guest
DJ says:
2 February 2017

Sorry if mentioned previously, but can you use the usb stick with windows back up on another pc? i have windows 8;1 (updated to 10) on laptop, but just bought a gaming pc with no o/s…will it work? what are alternatives? Thanks in advance!

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
2 February 2017

DJ if the operating service is on it, it wont work on Windows , only if its just your stored data . MS blocks you installing Windows on another computer as it knows what is on your original one and has implanted a code in the firmware to stop you transferring it to another computer . If you try to install it on another computer MS wont recognize it or will block it . So its data only. I was going to say install LInux but Windows still has the edge in the gaming department although LInux now is not far behind. I can provide details if you are interested ? I have an old gaming PC bought for speed rather than gaming , if you need any help just ask. You could try one thing, try telling MS your motherboard has gone and you have replaced it not guaranteed to work but its worth a try. all new pre -installed Win 10 computers are blocked from transferring to another computer , do you have a retail disc ?

Guest
DJ says:
2 February 2017

Thanks for your reply. Looks like I will have to install a new windows 10? Any tips on cheapest method of doing this?

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
2 February 2017

DJ-If its the cheapest Win 10 installation you want , its Amazon , some at £85 or less but I don’t use Amazon so I cant vouch for them . To save you a lot of programming headaches and blockages install Win 10 professional only you will be glad I told you after you read the problems Win 10 Home users have.

Guest
DJ says:
2 February 2017

cheers, appreciate your reply.

Profile photo of DerekP
Guest
DerekP says:
3 February 2017

DJ

As Duncan said, if you want to run Windows on your gaming PC, you’ll probably need to buy a separate Windows licence for it.

Alternatively, you might check out SteamOS and see if that meets your needs.

Profile photo of Azzer
Guest
Azzer says:
9 February 2017

Hi, Can you do a collective communication to WatchDog so Currys get exposed on TV?

Guest
VINCE says:
3 February 2017

hi all i was in currys last night trying to buy a hp laptop for £399 then got told this set up fee £45 then he said we can put office on there for you too with mcfee then the bill was £595 i said are you having a laugh he said laptops come with nothing on them at all they have to do the setup at this point i had alarms going off in my head then i said well can i do the setup myself he said no you will break the laptop then i would have to pay £199 to get if fixed off currys so i would be best off letting them do all the setups at this point i want to build a wall like trump to stop me poking this little shit in the eye for filling me and other people a load of BS . NOT HAPPY

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
3 February 2017

And you never took up their “generous ” offer Vince ? Install LIbre Office–its free

Profile photo of DerekP
Guest
DerekP says:
3 February 2017

I bought an HP laptop last weekend. Used, 9 years old(ish) but still like brand new (hardly ever used I guess), cost all of £60 – and it seems to be a quality machine.

It came with a free A4 sheet of care instructions – and a proper HP oem install of Vista.

I mostly bought it because it has an AMD CPU 64-bit and an Nvidia motherboard – should be a nice change from all that Intel stuff.

Guest
Sam says:
5 February 2017

Hi I have just purchased a Lenovo Desktop at Currys. When the sales person came over she said oh you’ll need recovery protection and on Windows 10 that won’t do it you will end up with a PC that has no way of recovering your information. We were then shown a stick and told cost is £35! We wanted to take PC there and then but we were told no sorry you can’t ggrrr. Tried to hard sale me for anti virus and Windows at this point we said no thank you. I’m really annoyed they got away with this with us!!

Guest
Lester says:
6 February 2017

Hi thank you for your website as many customers will get help. As another disappointed customer I had the same issue with Curries PC world and they have charged £35 and given a discount £23 and have given me a virus guard saying free but on the bill they have charged. Overall I had to Pay extra £35. When I said I can install myself they said the Stick is in the box can changed the price. I took home and next day went with your article print out and told I need the money back of the Extra £35 as this article show if Currys had already installed and if no stocks they customer can have the installed laptop for £399 what the sale price was advertised. The lady who was in the customer service desk was so angry with me and said no I can’t refund £35 you can get the full refund and return the item. Lucky I didn’t open the box at lease to check and she was looking on and on is the box was open. She didn’t find that and call two more staff with a manager and told this is open. The manager said no the seal is not open. She didn’t smile or sorry or look at my face or any word refund. I call customer service again and wanted to complain but they didn’t take the complain as well and told reserve anothe from Maidstone store on Saturday and did. I wanted to go Monday and call back and ask is the reserved item is still available as I had the email. But there is nothing coming out on their system.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
6 February 2017

How long must this go on ? but if this was “barrow boys” operating from a market street in London the heavy hand of the law would be upon them and they would be arrested , and yes I have met, talked to many “shady characters ” and THEY see the injustice of one law for them and another for BB.

Guest
Azzer says:
9 February 2017

My father in law just bought a laptop from currys on my recommendation. He went to the Warrington branch on Tuesday and they had 2 – but when he refused to pay the £35 recovery set up fee they said the two were already allocated. So today he drove 20 miles to Macclesfield to buy from there as they had 16 in stock. When he arrived, apparently they were all allocated but if he paid £35 he could mysteriously have one. I told him it was a rip off as we could do it ourselves – frankly I don’t know why it doesn’t come with recovery software in the price – surely that is not unreasonable? They eventually dropped the cost to £15 and so he said OK. It is a complete rip off and just a way of getting more money. The stick was already in the box he told me so they didn’t actually do anything for him – it was already done. Not Happy.

Guest
nick brookfield says:
11 February 2017

Currys do a hard sell and tell you that if you don’t have their set-up then if windows 10 breaks you won’t be covered! we have had this same gibberish in two separate stores!
My advice : go to Argos and get good down to earth no B/S service !

Profile photo of DerekP
Guest
DerekP says:
19 February 2017

Well said Nick!

Guest
Sharon Telfer says:
18 February 2017

I borough a PC two weeks ago and had the same problem, despite saying we will set up at home because i had a bad experience being charge last year when I bought a computer and it caused me a lot of distress. Iwas shocked to see they still charged me for setting up my computer when the seal has not been broken.

I called customer service who just did not care. I said that I had to catch a cab up down with the lap top and to say that i would not even get a response to my complaint was totally unsatisfactory. It would as well recorded my complaint on an answering machine that just got deleted because that is how i was left.

As this is the second time, i think this is the purpose of curry PC world so people will get so distressed that they leave the issues and PC world continue to underhandedly take customers money.

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
18 February 2017

Let me get this right Sharon did you say Curry.s/PC World charged you for work they didn’t do ? in other words they ADDED on the price they WOULD have charged to a sealed/unopened Laptop ? IF so then that is fraud and misrepresentation of the trade description act of selling . I am amazed the government has given them the “nod+ wink ” to get away with this . I hope somebody can correct me if I have picked this up wrong ?

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
19 February 2017

I hope Which? are investigating this, and involving Trading Standards, so if any laws are being breached Curry’s will be dealt with properly…..like Whirlpool ( 🙁 )…….It is a shame consumers do not seem to have a strong voice when there are so many of them (around 50 million over the age of 15)).

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
19 February 2017

I do wonder how many of these reports about Currys PC World have been referred to Trading Standards [through Citizens Advice if necessary in some areas]. If the authorities don’t know about the unfair trading that is going on they cannot take enforcement action. Which? does not appear to follow up any of these comments and guide people through the process for reporting them officially.

Of course, it is possible that people have reported them to their local trading standards service but no action has been taken because they appear to be isolated instances and they need a number of cases before they are able to investigate. I would hope there was some central database of problems so that action could be prioritised. Currys PC World’s main contact address is in Shefffield so perhaps Sheffield City Council is the ‘home authority’ for the company. As a major city it should have a strong trading standards/consumer protection department but a search of its website suggests it is rather elusive and comes under the Environmental Regulation Enforcement Policy with no contact details given so presumably any problems have to be reported to Citizens Advice first. This is no doubt why nothing ever seems to get done and I think Margot James MP, the part-time consumer minister, should be worrying about this as a higher priority than seeing how to get changes in company boardrooms.

I can sympathise with Duncan above when he says “I am amazed the government has given them the “nod+ wink ” to get away with this”, because that is how it must appear. The government’s role is to create a legislative framework that gives consumers their rights and protects them from unfair trading. They have been reasonably successful in this but they have failed to ensure that the enforcement aspect of those measures is up to the task. The government would deny that they have taken any money away from trading standards/consumer protection services but by depriving local authorities of millions of pounds of revenue support and effectively preventing them from raising their council tax the government is presiding over a collapse of consumer protection functions, the loss of expertise, and the withdrawal of the services from the front line of local authority activity.

