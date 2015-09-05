/ Money, Shopping, Technology

What does your card know about you?

26
Credit cards
Profile photo of Gareth Shaw Gareth Shaw Which? Money Editor
Comments 26

Tech is undoubtedly changing the way we spend, but how far should we be willing to go in order to get money off? Is it really worth ‘selling’ your spending data for a better deal?

When the first ever cash machine appeared on Britain’s high streets back in 1967, it was widely heralded as a radical new way of banking – a seamless way of accessing your money 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

ATMs are now an indispensable part of our lives, but 50 years ago some people refused to use them, too suspicious of these bizarre mechanical mouths spitting out cash on demand.

Easy tech… easy money

How things have changed. In the digital age, technological innovations are hurtling towards us at a startling pace. Some will make your life easier – but others may force you to make a choice about what you’re willing to give away in order to benefit.

I’ve been putting this to the test. Over the past month, I’ve been sporting a plastic wristband containing contactless payment technology, uploading cash through an app on my phone, linked to the wristband.

With a wizard-like flick of the wrist I’ve been able to pay for my commute and morning coffee without producing my debit card. I must say, I really like it – aside from the strange looks from London’s bus drivers, there are no more Pins to enter and I can control my spending on the phone.

Personalised rewards – at a cost?

On the other hand (metaphorically – I’m not wearing two wristbands), I recently shared a year’s worth of my spending data to see what could be revealed about me.

Banks are now offering hi-tech reward schemes to customers, tailored personally to where they spend their money. So, if you’ve spent with one retailer – say you buy a morning coffee every day – you may start receiving offers for discounts at the same café or a rival trying to poach your business.

To do this, banks have partnered up with marketing companies, which pore over your spending data to target you with offers. The banks told us they anonymise your spending data, so that you can’t be individually identified.

I offered up my transaction history to a researcher to see what a marketer could potentially find out about me and the results, which you can find in the September issue of Which? Money magazine, certainly made me question how comfortable I am with this latest ‘innovation.’

What is your spending giving away?

I was taken aback by just how much could be discovered about me, especially pinpointing where I live, who I live with (including my cat!) and the company I work for. I realise now that I’m ripe for poaching by a rival supermarket, or could be swayed by discounts to buy more gifts for my partner.

Would you be willing to give up this much information about yourself in the name of discounts and money off? Being a bargain hunter, I’d be interested in receiving personalised deals. But I do feel uncomfortable with marketers having the information to potentially know exactly where I am at a certain point in the week. As much as I love a discount, I don’t want one following me into the pub on a Wednesday night.

Technology has the power to disrupt the old ways of managing our money – now, the once-revolutionary cash machine seems cumbersome. But in a world where your personal data is almost as valuable as your cash, choosing whether to embrace financial innovation is far tougher than trusting the hole in the wall.

Would you be tempted to get personalised discounts in exchange for revealing your spending behaviour?

Comments
26
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
5 September 2015

Quote:
To do this, banks have partnered up with marketing companies, which pore over your spending data to target you with offers. The banks told us they anonymise your spending data, so that you can’t be individually identified.

If you are anonymous, how can you be targeted?

5
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Gareth Shaw
Member
Gareth Shaw says:
15 September 2015

Hi Alfa. It’s quite a complex process, but generally, this is what goes on behind the scenes. The banks have partnered with marketing companies, who are working on behalf of retailers looking to attract new customers by offering discounts. The marketing companies analyse your spending data based on criteria including how much you spend, where you spend it and your lifestage. Your spending data is anonymised by the bank when it is sent to the marketing company, by removing your name and account details, replacing them with an ID number. If you match the criteria the retailer is looking for, this will be relayed to your bank via the marketing company, and you will be offered the discount. Retailers never see your details. Instead they’re fed statistics about how many banking customers meet their criteria, and how many subsequently take up the offers.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
nasp says:
5 September 2015

CN OF COURSE BE HACKED!!!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
VickiH says:
7 September 2015

most people already do this with store loyalty schemes like clubcard and nectar.

We must remember that nothing in business is ‘free’ – either the price of the ‘free’ stuff is already built into the cost of products in stores, or the information gained from the loyalty scheme is worth more to the business financially than what they give away to entice you to do it.

In this case, the special offers are either to get you to spend more, or to change where you spend your money. They are not for your personal benefit – there is no profit in that.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Cydee
Member
Cydee says:
7 September 2015

I use cards as little as possible and cash as much as possible. Even so, there is probably a good amount of info about my spending habits.
Do I want to hand it ‘on a plate’ just for a discount on something I may, or may not need?
No thanks; sorry but I’m out.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of mal
Member
mal says:
11 September 2015

All if which is why I prefer Cash.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
11 September 2015

I am rather disappointed that despite paying over £10 a month to Which? I do not have access to an article which concerns every consumer but it is only in the Money magazine.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
12 September 2015

I agree. Sometimes the categorisation of Which? reports runs counter to general consumer interests. I don’t know why a universal issue like personal finance is segregated out whereas many minority subjects are blown up into big issues in Which? Magazine.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
12 September 2015

I assume that one of the reasons for including this Conversation is to promote the Money magazine. Others promote the Gardening magazine and Which? Legal services.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
12 September 2015

Yes, one can see the commercial element at work. The side-lining of money, computing, travel and gardening topics into separate publications has been happening for a very long time now. At least there might be some justification in respect of gardening with the increasing tendency of people to live in flats or to have minimal gardens. The same might be said of travel since maybe over half the population don’t go away at all or only once a year. And computing is of special interest to a dedicated and generally affluent community. However, it has often been remarked in these Conversations how unaware of personal financial issues many people are these days and I think, wearing its charity and public service hats which give it so much credibility and authority, Which? should reintegrate finance topics in the main magazine.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Gareth Shaw
Member
Gareth Shaw says:
16 September 2015

Hi dieseltaylor. I just wanted to come back to you on a few points, and to answer some of the subsequent comments. A subscription to Which?, including online access and our legal service, costs £10.75. A subscription to Which? Money and Which?, which includes online access but without the legal service, costs exactly the same – £10.75.

As for the overlap. We know that dealing with your finances is a very important issue, which is why we include articles on personal finance in both Which? and have a dedicated personal finance magazine. In Which? we talk about the financial issues that affect the broadest bases, where we know the 600,000+ readership will get the most use.

In Which? Money, we delve deeper into the complexities of personal finance. We look in detail into all sorts of different pensions, the stock market, inheritance and estate planning, taxation, niche insurances and new financial technology, among other topics. These aren’t always mainstream financial topics, but for readers who take a keen interest in personal finance, or indeed are looking to build up their knowledge, Which? Money is there to support them.

Just for reference, having two separate titles for Which? and Which? Money dates back to 1968, when Money Which? was launched. It was merged into the main magazine in 1983 before Which? Money came back to life in 2007. Which? Money now has 86,000 readers, making it the biggest personal finance magazine in the UK – so there’s clear demand for the two magazines co-existing.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
16 September 2015

That was really useful information Gareth; I remember the launch of Money Which? in 1968 and I did subscribe until it was reintegrated. I had no idea about the two subscription packages at the same price, and I have obviously been on the wrong one [although I didn’t know the legal service was included with the Which? Magazine subscription in Package A]. I shall see about converting to Package B.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
16 September 2015

That surprised me too. I thought we had to pay for access to Which? Legal. I have had enough invitations to subscribe.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
16 September 2015

It’s remarkable If neither you nor I knew about this, and Diesel too. I also thought Which? Legal was an extra-mural service that one could either subscribe to alongside a magazine subscription or sign-up to when needing legal support for a particular action [like the recent SOGA on the sofa case].

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 September 2015

John – Apparently there are 66,000 members of Which? Legal, so I assume that the service is not included in the membership fee.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
17 September 2015

We’ve been members of W? Legal for many years, and it’s not free, but worth the subscription cost, in our view.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 September 2015

Ian – As a regular, perhaps you will be able to give us examples of how Which? Legal has helped you – in the appropriate Conversations of course.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
17 September 2015

Perhaps Gareth will clarify the situation. I am certainly interested in having the Money magazine included in a bundle with the monthly Which?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Gareth Shaw
Member
Gareth Shaw says:
18 September 2015

Hi John, Sorry for causing some confusion here. Which? Legal is indeed a separate subscription service. I should have clarified that the £10.75 membership I mentioned earlier provides access to legal consumer advice only (which also excludes holiday and travel), not the full Which? Legal Service. However, all subscribers to Which? do also have access to our Money helpline. If you’d like to find out more about what is included in this, more information is on our website: http://www.which.co.uk/about-which/what-we-offer/which-money-helpline. If you have any questions about your membership, you can contact our member service centre who would be happy to talk you through the options.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
18 September 2015

Thanks Gareth.

According to the promo leaflet that came with my October Which? magazine, as “a valued Which? member” (!) I can have a year’s access to the Which? Legal service for £52 [normally £88].

On the face of it that looks very good and it covers other members of the family. It would be cheaper than faffing about going to the CAB or to high street solicitors. I have not seen any reviews or ratings of its performance. We read about some of the cases that succeed but don’t hear anything about any that go nowhere. With 69,000 subscribers [or 66,000 depending on which page you are on in the website] there is an income of £3-5 million, which can pay for a lot of lawyers even allowing for establishment overheads and profit.

Which? Money is £36 a year for a monthly magazine on top of the £119.25 [1st year] for the general Which? magazine [£129 subsequently]. There are no first year or Which? membership discounts or trial offers. I have seen no reviews or subscriber feedback on its value and on the extent to which it is better or goes further than the articles and features that appear in the weekend newspapers.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
18 September 2015

John – For £1, anyone can have a one month trial of Which? including access to all the information available for members. That’s not a bad trial offer.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
18 September 2015

Yes. I included that in the first year’s price for the general magazine. There is no trial offer for the Money magazine. I didn’t make that clear enough in the final paragraph.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
12 September 2015

Interesting strategy. Maybe it’s a secret test to see how free Which? members are with their money on subscriptions? :-))))

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
12 September 2015

There is a significant overlap between Money? and Which? = the latter with a money section. in Sept Which? has Bank Mis-selling, Car insurance, Car insurance fees. Money has Cut the cost of healthcare, Bank reward schemes (and giving away personal information). Since a good deal of Which?s reports including things that are purchased – with money – it is hard to see a dividing line between, or the need for, the two publications.
One cynic suggests it is to increase revenue. Perhaps one of the publications could report on this (but Which? one?) 😐

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of VynorHill
Member
VynorHill says:
12 September 2015

There is a balance to be struck between convenience and risk. Ignoring, for a moment what the banks and others, get out of it, one has to decide whether the financial benefits, of being able to transact quickly and simply by touching and swiping things and by banking on line, outweigh the risks that others can also touch and swipe things with your details by accessing the equipment you use to do this. Likewise whether they can hack into your computer for banking details or get them from the bank by the same means. I am not afraid of new technology but avoid it for two reasons. Firstly the more one has the more there is to worry about and secondly, the actual act of paying for things is not something that that I find difficult or need to speed up doing. I can see the need for Oyster cards and the like, when payment is difficult any other way, but these are usually chargeable and one knows how much each card has on it and how much can be lost through mis-use. Many people bank on line and swear it is safe to do so, I’m not one of these. The less personal detail I share on line and keep on my computers the happier I am. Again, I have no trouble with the old fashioned banking activities and see no need to modernise.
Banks and other organisations have no right to share my personal details around for financial gain and without my consent or my knowledge. Supermarkets checking what I purchase is close to the limit of acceptance too, especially since they do it for their own purposes and pretend that it is to help me. Philanthropy is not the name of that game. When there’s money to be made, it is going to be difficult to prevent personal detail sharing unless it becomes illegal and enforceably so. I can’t see that happening any time soon. Thus it pays to keep under the radar as much as possible and keep the thieving wotsits guessing.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
12 September 2015

My worry about contactless cards, rather like credit cards, is that they make paying too easy. They tempt you to buy stuff which you otherwise might not if you thought about it and had to part with real money (or even a cheque). So we end up fueling unnecessary debt. However that seems to be the way the world’s economies have always worked. It is, as has been said, about achieving a balance.
We should keep any credit cards out of irresponsible hands – those who have a poor financial history for example. With such high APRs of course it is we who fund the defaulters, not the banks, so it is in their interests (literally) to give card to all and sundry (or so it seems to me).

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions