Steam irons: would you pay more for cordless?

From drills and toothbrushes to the hand-held vac, it seems most tools and appliances eventually go cordless. And the humble iron is no exception – we’ve just seen the first cordless model in our test lab.

So – a cordless iron – what a great idea. There won’t be a power cord getting in the way, snagging on clothes and wrinkling the areas you’ve already ironed.

It sounds like it’ll make ironing easier all round. And this is exactly what Philips claims its new Azur GC4810 2-in-1 cordless steam iron offers. But is it any better – or worse – at getting creases out of clothes than its corded counterpart? And is it worth paying more to have one?

New iron on the block

When this shiny new iron arrived at our offices, I have to admit I was sceptical. After all, what are the chances that a cordless iron can generate enough power to keep steaming? Or keep its soleplate hot enough to banish creases?

The clue is in how the iron is designed to be used: you detach the power cord to iron everyday garments, and switch back to corded mode (when it’s resting on its docking station) for tackling thick fabrics and stubborn creases. But this sounded like far more hassle than the inconvenience of a power cord, to me.

But I’m pleased to say that, when I got it home, my scepticism proved unfounded. Cordless ironing is great – it’s so much easier to change the direction of movement, slide the iron along the full length of the ironing board and manoeuvre it into tricky pleats without the cord getting in the way. It’s powerful enough to smooth really creased cotton, and because it re-heats whenever you rest it on the docking station (which you’ll do frequently as you re-adjust the garment on the ironing board), the soleplate keeps hot and steam levels soon replenish.

Are cordless irons the future?

This iron isn’t without its niggles. For example, you have to lift the corded iron over the docking station to get back to the ironing board and the cord often snags, which is a real pain. But all-in-all I was impressed with this iron’s cordless capability.

But of course, it doesn’t come cheap. If you want to iron cordlessly, it’ll cost you £85 – for which you could afford to buy a couple of Best Buy corded steam irons and still get change. Would you be willing to pay this amount for the convenience factor?

We’re about to revamp our irons test programme, and I’m interested to find out what you really want from your irons. What are the must-haves and the deal-breakers?

What do you want most from your iron? An iron that: Helps you blitz through the ironing quickly (60%, 351 Votes) Gives a glass-smooth finish to your laundry (47%, 274 Votes) Is easy to use (46%, 269 Votes) Heats up quickly (38%, 223 Votes) Is light (37%, 216 Votes) Is cheap to buy (18%, 103 Votes) Other (tell us in the comments) (9%, 53 Votes) Is very quiet (6%, 37 Votes) Total Voters: 581