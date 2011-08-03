/ Technology

Do new copyright laws mean we can start ripping DVDs?

DVD and popcorn
Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
The government has accepted a number of changes to UK copyright law, including the ability to copy CDs and DVDs for personal use. Ripping CDs is nothing new, but what about copying films from DVDs?

The government plans to reform existing copyright law, after accepting all recommendations put forward by the Hargreaves review.

One of the proposals includes making it legal to rip CDs and DVDs, as long as it’s for your personal or immediate family’s use.

We’ve ridiculed current copyright law before – why is it illegal to make a digital copy of something you’ve legitimately bought? People have been doing this for years – if they didn’t, iPods wouldn’t have taken off like they have.

Bringing law into the 21st Century

Thankfully the government has caught up – it finally wants to bring copyright law in line with the modern digital world. Not only do other countries have “fair use” policies for copying content, nobody in the UK has ever been prosecuted for copying CDs or DVDs for personal use.

However, it’s never been easy to rip films off DVDs. In fact, you’ll need to download “illegal” software to do so, due to all the copy protection slathered on to discs by movie studios.

This is unlike CDs, where we’ve all been able to rip music using software like Windows Media Player and iTunes. This raises the question – will the government’s final proposals actually include the ability to rip films and TV shows from DVDs?

And if not, wouldn’t it be a double standard to only allow this for music CDs? What’s so special or different about films?

Will anything actually change?

If the government actually enshrines these changes into copyright law, will movie studios be required to strip copy protection from their DVDs and Blu-rays in order to let us convert them into digital copies? Or maybe iTunes and other software will enable us to strip this encryption off ourselves?

The film industry is vehemently against format shifting, even for personal use, with Lavinia Carey, director general of the British Video Association, telling the Financial Times that it would be ‘extremely damaging’ and that ‘it’s for the rights owner to decide how to offer the [digital] copy’.

But perhaps film studios will simply have to accept these changes? Do you think you should be allowed to rip DVDs that you’ve legitimately bought for your personal use, and should film studios rethink their copy protection?

Comments
Guest
Paranoimia says:
3 August 2011

The film industry has no say. People in other countries have been allowed to rip DVDs for years, so there’s nothing they can do to stop the UK law changing.

Besides, I don’t think the law really matters as people in the UK have been ripping DVDs to other formats for years now. The software to do so isn’t “illegal” and is available to purchase over the counter in many PC stores, or from Amazon.

The only reason the movie industry is bothered is that if we format-shift ourselves, they can’t milk us for another £5 on ‘special’ box sets which include their own, often inferior, digital copy.

I also find it slightly hypocritical that a lot of companies involved with music and movie production tell us we can’t copy their movies (even for personal use) while selling us CD/DVD copiers from other arms of the company.

Guest
DAVVI says:
8 April 2016

When does this new law become effective!

Guest
John says:
3 August 2011

It’s great to have the law changed from something which went out of date with the first tape recorder. It’s just a shame its coming a bit to late to actually mean much.
Format shifting will shortly become obsolete for music. CD’s are fading into none existence – Ford just announced that new cars will soon not have CD players and will have a USB port and use over the air waves for receiving music. I imagine most teenagers have never bought a CD, as most music is bought by downloading it. I’m 30, but I can’t remember the last time I bought a CD.
Being able to legally stream your own music from a server, such as Amazon or Google’s offerings will be a great plus for this law.
Companies like Lovefilm and soon netflix are providing us with video streaming, this will soon negate the need for DVD players in the home and is perfectly legal under current law. Soon we will get rid of the DVD players and performing the format swapping to a video file yourself becomes a bit difficult and unnecessary – its already a digital file.
To answer your question – should we be allowed to rip DVD’s ourselves legally. Yes, But, as someone who has a netbook with no internal DVD drive how can I actually rip the DVD? I actually own an external DVD drive, but laptops without a DVD drive aren’t that uncommon and what if you only have an ipad or a tablet. My point is that we are moving away from solid media to streaming and downloads making this change is the law welcome, but too late.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
6 August 2011

Yes, it does feel a bit late. Though from a poll in a previous Conversation it seems like most aren’t ready to ditch DVD drives from their PCs and laptops quite yet: https://conversation.which.co.uk/technology/pc-computer-no-dvd-drive-apple-mac-mini/

Guest
Guest
MrBeck says:
9 August 2011

All that streaming disappears as soon as you leave the UK on holiday. I can carry a few DVDs (or a few RIPs of DVDs) with me to watch in France but because of restrictive licensing imposed by the “owners” (not the creators, just the parasites), the streams dry up at national borders.

Of course this is the same for many other things, for example since I bought a pan-European licensed car I do not have to dump it and buy a French car to drive in France, but of course I do have to empty all of the UK licensed petrol and put in French petrol. Same goes for that breathing licence I need since I don’t have a French passport. It all makes perfect sense (if you are a lawyer).

Guest
Guest
Chris says:
4 August 2011

Like any of us took any notice of a stupid law anyway?
Just about everyone I know has copied CD into another digital format for personal use.
Selling copies is another matter of course.

DVD’s can be copied but there is sometimes encription to get around but it’s possible with some clever software. Again for personal use only I’d do it regardless of any stupid law. After all you paid for it and won’t be selling copies so no one is losing out.

Guest
Guest
Dean says:
4 August 2011

Ah Britain, more laws than anywhere else, yet less convictions.

To paraphrase Maynard James Keenan “It doesn’t matter what’s right, it’s only wrong if you get caught”.

Guest
stoney5829 says:
4 August 2011

silly. it is just a start. here is an example of how big brother wants to control the internet.
when i was a teenager, my father worked for disney world. he was a contactor for the constuction of epcot. some of the worker’s tools were missing (possibly stolen). these tools were suppied by disney as a part of the contract.
disney wanted to charge all the emploees 5 cents a week for those missing tools. the union said “no”. the union realized it was not the 5 cents. it was the act of disney to start the rule.
that 5 cents a week would turn into 10 cents, 50 cents and eventually 5 dollar, even more. i understand taking something is wrong. dinsey was just trying to protect their profit margin. the people taking the tools should have been charged.
this is the governments way of getting it all started. they want to charge everybody for something that only a few people are doing. we are in for it now! the government will be able to stop any isp they want. on the grounds of copyright infringement. our voice has been silenced.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
6 August 2011

I’m surprised that you think this particular decision on copyright law is going to have a negative impact – from the surface, it looks like good news all the way down.

Guest
Apolloin says:
4 August 2011

It’s ridiculous that these laws have been in place for so long in the first place. Perhaps stripping a movie from a DvD to watch on your tablet or iphone is a bit esoteric, but absolutely everyone and in most cases their mother have been ripping music from legitimately bought CDs to put on their multimedia PCs and synch with their MP3 players.

Indeed, despite the success of iTunes, if such behaviour hadn’t been endemic then MP3 players would have been a failed product, instead of something that almost everybody owns in one format or another.

This ‘right sizing’ of British copyright law will have virtually zero impact on the bottom line of digital content providers and on the lives of most people – unless Patrick is correct and it leads to the downfall of DRM on the physical media – in which case it will simply make our lives easier.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
6 August 2011

Do you think it might impact DRM? We’re only one small country, and people have been able to copy DVDs for personal use in the States – and yet the DRM still remains. I do wonder though – if it is now the law for us to back up our DVDs, wouldn’t DRM be impeding that right? I’m intrigued to see how this all progresses.

Guest
Chris says:
7 August 2011

If you use linux, or any free OS, you have to use illegal software just to watch the dvd you have purchased, let alone rip it. Watching and ripping are the same processes anyway, one just displays it to the screen, the other just encodes it to disk. There is really no technical distinction, there should be no legal one.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
8 August 2011

There is a difference in that by backing it up you can then transfer it to other formats, like your computer/tablet/phone.

Guest
Guest
terfar says:
9 August 2011

I’m all for scrapping DRM and making it legal to transpose between media. Inevitably, it will lead to the Film industry providing us with downloads as the music industry were forced to do.

Most of are not crooks and would like to stay inside the law, but that means providing us with what we want and not what the industry wants to provide. Providing us with movie downloads at a reasonable price won’t have any impact on pirating because all their DRM is easily defeated and the pirates have already circumnavigated every attempt to protect DVDs. The industry just needs to grow up and note that it is 2012 and not 1950.

Guest
David McGuinness says:
9 August 2011

I’ve bought it, it’s mine & I can do what I like with it. Except use it for gain.

Guest
Guest
AlasdairM says:
24 August 2011

DVDs should be like any other commodity that you purchase; it should be fit for purpose and then you should be able to put it to whatever purpose that you then decide.
But, there is no obligation on the supplier to assist you in achieving the ‘other’ purposes, e.g. copy to your smartphone to watch.
N.B. it is not the RIP software in itself that is absolutely illegal. (Techy warning) It is the codex, the tech used to decode the content and EDIT it that is illegal, unless you pay for a license. There are legitimate packages for RIP (which include very small royalty payment) and most usefully converting the DVD material into other, more suitable formats for personal, additional purposes; e.g. optimised for low-bandwidth media streaming around your home.
Films cost £££$$$s, so behave reasonably – making copies for your mates is not legal, decent or fair; making copies for distribution within your household should be.

Guest
Craig says:
20 September 2011

I can make a perfect copy without breaking any copy protection. It’s no big deal.

Guest
Los Angeles Music says:
16 May 2012

Excellent submit, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not realize this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!|What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist different customers like its helped me. Good job.

Guest
HappyPig0 says:
20 July 2012

The law will catch up, and maybe quicker if needed. I just got my entire collection of DVDs backed up by DigiRAW.com . just over 800 of them in just 10 days and with embedded metadata. Got an storage drive included plugged it into my PC and loving iTunes on my apple tv in the living room. I’m doing exactly what my DVDs did, gave me viewing pleasure but now I got everything at hand using my remote. Nothing bad in that is there! I paid to enjoy the shows and nothing has changed.

Guest
Sonia Applegate says:
13 November 2012

I think downloading movies, music etc should be ok if it for personal use or sharing with family and close friends by moving the download from one computer to another using external memory devices; and if the person downloading can prove they cannot afford to buy the DVD/CD/VHS in the stores or online.

Guest
HappyPig0 says:
10 January 2013

I can’t afford a Bentley Continental, do you think my neighbour should be lending me his!! Expense and affordability is one thing…. I guess streaming rentals would help here…. it’s another thing altogether getting something for free that the owner, the maker did not get rewarded for and encouraged to make another. He/she needs to earn a living too. I don’t also think because one person can afford something makes it’s fair to someone who can’t to get it for free.

Do you work? I’m sorry, I can’t afford to pay you today, but still come in and work for me for free! Would you?

Guest
hm.... says:
10 January 2013

“but what about copying films from DVDs?” CD=Compact Disk, DVD stands for Digital Video Disk, BUT the DVD is STILL a CD=compact disk. same resigning apply’s to bluray’s

Guest
jon says:
18 June 2013

Illegal? No its not, its perfectly legal to buy ripping software such as dvdFab etc. Also so many people do it the goverment have no choice what they gonna do.. lock everyone up. As long as its for your own use then i dont see a problem.

Guest
Guest
namibarra says:
27 March 2015

Ripping CDs is okay I think. You can also copy from DVDs but only for personal use like when you want to take the movie with you on your travel. Also, once you share the digital copy on the internet, that’s when you break film copyrights which could let you be under the radar of entities like Copyright Collections Ltd. etc.

