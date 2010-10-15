It’s Friday! And you know what that means… you’ve got plenty of time to look around Which? Convo to comment on the Conversations that take your fancy. So to help out, here’s a round up of this week’s top ten.

People have say on Gap logo

According to Convo commenter Fat Sam, Gap this week launched a publicity stunt with its deliberately rubbish new logo. Whether or not that’s the case, the public spoke out and Gap’s gone back to the boring blue box.

Despite there only being 18 Ikea stores in the UK, it’s already the country’s biggest furniture seller. But there’s something about its flatpack wardrobes that divides opinion. Sophie Gilbert thanks Ikea for helping her make her ‘home look nice without breaking the bank.’ But Nicolás prefers stores where he can ‘buy in a more personal, familiar way’.

We had an email from a frustrated Which? Convo reader who found it absurd that insurance premiums can go up the longer you’re with a company. Dan Moore thinks that this is the perfect excuse to move on and find a better deal.

Microsoft has lifted the veils from its latest attempt at a mobile phone operating system. A number of mobile manufacturers have jumped on board, but Tech researcher Ben Stevens thinks they all look a little bit too similar. Do any take your fancy?

First-time buyers are apparently getting a pretty bum deal, with help from relatives or friends being essential. Commenter Sara S is still struggling to get a mortgage for a house in London, but Richard thinks first-time buyers should only buy if they can really afford it.

Ah, the humble vacuum cleaner. Sales are apparently dwindling, and it seems to be down to people buying them to last. Dave d’s had his vacuum for over 50 years and my mum’s had her Henry for as long as I can remember – and he’s still going strong. Is your vacuum as reliable?

If you want advice on how to get out of dodgy doorstep deals, or just want to see a picture of an adorable puppy, you better read this Conversation. Of course, you could just scare unwanted sellers away with your dogs, like Richard.

Is cutting file sharers off from the internet a proportionate response? What if it wasn’t you who shared the music, but someone who hacked into your network? Maybe it’s time to concentrate on education rather than criminalisation when it comes to sharing copyright material?

Everyone who’s commented on Kelly Fenn’s Conversation agrees – there should be tax relief on energy-saving items. Do you agree that this will help put a dent in our carbon footprint?

Taking out your sim card and pressing ‘delete’ could still leave personal data on your mobile phone. It’s an important lesson to be learned, especially when commenter Rich found texts about his friend’s divorce proceedings. Better than an episode of Jerry Springer, apparently. But that’s not very hard, is it.