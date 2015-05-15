Hi folks, I’m just taking a breather from redeveloping our beloved community website. We’re working on a whole host of improvements to Which? Convo and we need your help…

It’s sometimes hard to believe it, but we launched Which? Conversation five years ago. Like me, some of you have been on the site since the beginning. Others have only just dipped their toes into the deep ocean of discussions we’ve been having.

We’ve come a long way and I like to think that together we’ve built a vibrant community of different types of people from different backgrounds, each with differing points of view and expertise. It’s now time to super charge that. We want to attract even more people to our community, where they can debate the issues that matter to them.

Making Which? Convo better for you

So we’ve been working hard to rethink the site and what we need to do to make it better for you. Here’s just a flavour of what we’re looking to do:

We want to make it easier for you to find the issues that matter to you. If you want to chat about rising energy prices, you’ll be able to find those debates with ease. If you’re into exploring the ins and outs of returning faulty goods, we’ll help you get there too.

We want to reward you for the contributions you’re making and also encourage new people to become more active in the community.

We want to bring you closer into the rest of Which?. We’re proud of the community we’ve built together and we want to start showing the discussions we’ve been having together on other Which? websites.

That’s the big picture, but we’re also looking to fix some of the niggly things that have been frustrating you over the years. Why can’t you have access to a feed of all the comments you’ve made? Why can’t you log in when and where you add a comment? Why can’t you edit damned typoz in your comments!?

I’m excited and I hope you are too! I can’t promise we’ll get everything right first time, but we’re working hard to make this the best community website we can.

We need your help

Of course, the site wouldn’t be a success without you. So we’ve put together a little survey (it’ll take you under 10 minutes to complete) about what you think of the website now and what you’d like to see from the new site. We’re also looking for a group of Convo users who’d like to help us test things as we go – if you’re interested make sure to let us know towards the end of the survey.

Something I thought you could help us out with here and now is our new user levels. As you make more comments on the new Which? Convo you’ll move up the ranks, from a beginner to a regular to a super user. It would be nice to have some meaningful but light-hearted names for these new levels, whether it’s ‘Conversationalist’, ‘Champion’, or ‘Top CoCo’ (as Em likes to call Conversation commenters). Anyway, I’m all ears. And feel free to share any other thoughts about the improvements you want to see to the site below.