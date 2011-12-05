/ Shopping, Technology

Tesco – I can call, I can write, so why can’t I email you?

270
Profile photo of Nikki Whiteman Nikki Whiteman
Comments 270

Does anyone else hate it when a company insists you contact them by letter or phone, rather than email? If you do, then my search for an email address to contact Tesco Credit Cards may cause extreme distress.

So I had a small problem with my Tesco credit card, and I needed to get in touch with them to sort it out.

Working for Which?, I know it’s usually easier to get things in writing in case you need to refer to your discussions at a later date. So, I went to the contact page of their website to find an email address.

I was surprised to find there wasn’t one – not even a contact form – just a postal address and a phone number. This struck me as odd – I applied for the card online and I manage my account online, so why can’t I contact Tesco online? A bit of digging found their Twitter account, so I tweeted asking for an email address.

Their answer? They couldn’t give me an email address for ‘data protection reasons’.

Am I getting too personal?

I was completely nonplussed. For a start, I see no reason why sending them an email would be a breach of data protection. Is their email address extremely personal to them? Should it not be in the public domain?

Furthermore, I was horrified that even though I could apply for a credit card, pay the balance and change my direct debit details online, I couldn’t drop them a quick email to ask them to fix a simple problem.

I got in touch with Tesco, and here’s what their spokesperson had to say:

‘At present, credit card customers can’t contact us by email. We ask customers to contact us by phone or in writing as this allows us to confirm their identity by asking them to provide their unique security credentials or signature.’

I’m afraid that, to me, that’s just not good enough. I spoke to someone at the Office of Fair Trading who pointed me to the European e-commerce regulations which state that a company selling goods and services online must provide an email address. This, apparently, includes companies who sell financial products, such as credit cards.

No, I don’t want your phone number

I also spoke to our in-house lawyer, Chris Warner, and here’s what he had to say:

‘If a website provides or enables you to purchase a service, the e-commerce regulations mean an email address must be provided. As you can apply for a Tesco Credit Card online, and you’ll be told straight away if your application has been successful, I think Tesco needs to include a contact email on its site.’

We’ve been in touch with Tesco on this matter, and I’m hoping that very soon we’ll see a handy email address displayed prominently on their contact page. Customers should be able to get in touch with them quickly and efficiently – without having to rack up a phone bill or faff around at the post office.

But, in the meantime, I’d like to know whether you’ve also struggled to track down a company’s email address.

When I raged about this in the office, Which? Convo editor Hannah Jolliffe pointed out that she’d spent a long time trying to find an email address for McAfee – they did have one, but it was buried deep in their website in a way that suggests they’d rather not receive any emails. Have you had similar frustrations?

Comments
270
Guest
Neil says:
12 September 2015

Well done Nikki and all. How can something so basic slip tesco by?
I am violent agreement with Al that’s been said

6
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Deborah Hogarth says:
30 December 2016

I’ve just had to call Tesco and wanted to confirm what they had told me in writing. (I transferred a considerable amount of money to the wrong account number- only one digit out. I accept the initial mistake was my fault but was gratified that Tesco on the phone said the account was inactive and hte money would be returned when they reopened – 3rd Jan). I’ve been surprised that I couldn’t find an email address and then found this year old thread… so nothing has moved on. It is a shame as Tesco were far more helpful with my problem than Santander.

So, (just to annoy the idiots on here who think their grammar obsession is relevant in any way) what do we do to take this up with Tesco? I’m not asking them to transfer money just to be able to confirm that they will be dealing with this matter and that I don’t have to do anything more about getting my money back. Which? Have you any plans to pursue this?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
30 December 2016

Deborah -5 posts down I posted Tesco,s email address , although I have posted I couldn’t care less about English grammar as long as I could understand a post , I think what people were getting at is the drop in standards by those leaving schools in 2016 compared to say 1956 where the three “R,s” were taught by rote , first and foremost , and not “other subjects ” being made more important , have you checked the latest literacy figures for England +Wales ? I would not like to see Which reduced to “web talk ” where everything is abbreviated and even then they get it wrong, while I understand where you are coming from , calling people “idiots ” doesn’t help as the regular posters have to communicate in a higher standard of written English so that every citizen of the UK can understand them , so they have a responsibility to communicate properly.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of pureedfruit
Guest
pureedfruit says:
27 January 2017

Duncan

The email you posted
customer.service@tesco.co.uk
is for Tesco (Groceries) Ltd, not Tesco Bank which is a separate legal entity.

There is still no published email address for customers to complain (that is the last thing they want) BUT if you look at the list of directors at
http://corporate.tescobank.com/61/board
you can see who they are, and then look at the contacts page for Media Enquiries http://corporate.tescobank.com/9/contacts/
where email addresses are given. You can either chose one of the contacts there
(Adam Treslove: Head of External Communications Tel: 0131 479 1345
Email: adam.treslove@tescobank.com would appear to be a good start)
or you can, I suspect, construct the email address for any of the directors without too much difficulty.

KR
Mike

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 January 2017

Thanks for correcting me on this Pureedfruit I must have taken the email address as a general address to complain to but I am glad your detective work has “sussed out ” a way to contact them .I notice its an Edinburgh telephone number.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
28 January 2017

Retailers’ ‘own’ banks are commonly hosted by a bank in Scotland that undertakes all the administration and account management. It’s an important part of the Scottish economy.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 January 2017

Interesting John something I can think about.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of BarbaraJordan
Guest
Barbara Jordan says:
23 September 2015

Due to a hearing disability I am unable to use the telephone. Tesco refuse to speak to my husband about my application using the Data Protection Act as an excuse. Tesco will not accept a written or postal application so I have no way of proceeding. Do you think this is a case of discrimination ?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
23 September 2015

You have a big problem ,as I did as an official (unpaid ) carer for my wife 24/7 .Getting official organisations to recognise me ,including my local surgery who need it signed in writing that my wife is mentally/physically incapable of communication with them ,in other words being legally responsible for her . It took several commercial companies a long time and plenty of personal data to accept me too. Its all down to the DPA (data protection act ) which,to me , is just a way of stopping “joe bloggs ” from accessing data but as you see in other articles on Which doesnt stop commercial third parties from accessing your data- The truth ? even the government “leaks ” sells your data or is hacked . So you dont legally have a case of discrimination we are run by BB not a government . I would bev interested in why you cannot use the phone I too am profoundly deaf but have the strongest NHS hearing aids available set to maximum on their (now ) Win 7 computer yes they are big and unsightly but I dont give a -amm about that.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
juliet hogg says:
26 December 2016

Barbara Jordan I have the same problem. I am very deaf and can’t use the phone. It’s difficult finding email addresses for companies. I’ve just tried looking for Tesco customer services and again no email address. It’s rubbish isn’t it, not being able to use the phone.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
26 December 2016

Juliet – Have you tried sending a letter to Tesco explaining your circumstances? I cannot believe they would not provide an e-mail address for your personal use. The same would apply to Barbara. If that doesn’t work I feel this problem needs exposure on national TV with a company rep in the hot seat.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
26 December 2016

Barbara/Juliet/John — Tesco -UK customer Email inquiries : customer.service@tesco.co.uk Tesco Customer Services -Freepost SCO2298 -Dundee-DD1-9NF – tele – 0800-505555. Switchboard – 01992-634444.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Andy says:
1 October 2015

absolutely agree – outrageous that Tesco Bank can’t be bothered to include email communications, only telephone, telegraph, morse code, post, carrier pigeon and semaphore….

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of johnperkins
Guest
john perkins says:
2 October 2015

Many thanks.
I live in South Africa and when i try and log on to my card it tells me every time my pin is locked and i have to phone them to unlock it.
I now refuse to do this due to the cost of calling from SA so if there is a problem
they will live to live with it as i refuse to call them any more

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of anthonyhigham
Guest
anthony higham says:
8 October 2015

I thought I was going mad trying to find an email too for tesco! I object to paying for a call – not included in my phone tariff , and yes i like a paper trail of my conversations. Well done “Which” – and another nail in the coffin for Tesco. I’m still non the wiser. How do the big boys get away with this?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
8 October 2015

I suggest you try: customer.services@tesco.co.uk

Here is a list of contact email addresses: http://www.tesco.com/contact.htm
I think this is an obsolete page because the 084 numbers would not be allowed for customer services these days.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
susan.moy says:
23 December 2016

customer.services is not for the bank only Tesco stores

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of anthonyhigham
Guest
anthonyhigham says:
8 October 2015

This comment from Tesco today:
Hi Anthony, Tesco Bank are regulated by financial services so we are exempt from this. Is there something we can help you with? – Eileen

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
8 October 2015

Go to ceoemail.com. Here you will find lots of email addresses including Tesco directors. Such as Tesco Bank CEO, Tesco Direct, Tesco Home Shopping, Tesco International, Tesco Petrol Stations. I assume they are up to date.
I do suspect why they are not generally published – they’d probably receive a lot of nuisance emails (just like we receive nuisance phone calls). Organisations should all list a general email address though; so much more convenient than writing or phoning and, as Anthony says, you have a paper record.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
pgblack says:
4 November 2015

I’ve been searching for an email address for Tesco Bank to make a minor change to my car insurance. I didn’t want to phone because I knew they would keep me waiting for an hour and then not be able to tell me what I wanted to know. It was only when I reached this website that I realised my search was in vain. Why do these big companies refuse to listen to you?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Sarahlj
Guest
Sarah says:
13 November 2015

Well, I too find it infuriating when a company don’t offer email by way of communication. We are all forced to sit in automated queues, then end up speaking to individuals who most of the time have to refer to their “manager” anyway, particularly when complaining.

Yesterday I had cause to complain to Tesco Bank. I had already wasted nearly an hour on the telephone and therefore requested an email address. I was told they didn’t offer email, I could write or telephone.

I asked them why they appeared to be ignoring E-Commerce regulations. This was the response:-

We are aware of the Ecommerce Regulations and the requirements under this, however, as a Bank, we have a legal obligation to our customers to ensure that their confidential information is kept securely and is not disclosed to third parties. We take the security of our customers’ information very seriously and do not provide an email address because email is not a secure way of communicating confidential banking information. We are not required to provide an email address on our website because this is something which is recognised and acknowledged under the Ecommerce Regulations and in the Financial Services rules which apply to Banks.

We are not breaching any regulations because we provide other forms of communication to allow customers to contact us, these are by telephone and letter. We have sought legal advice on this in the past as we have had other customers query this. We do recognise that e-mail communication is something our customers would like us to offer. Therefore, as a business we are currently reviewing the communication channels we offer.

Make of that what you will.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Kevin says:
15 November 2015

Hi all, Just like to add Tesco still has no email contact for banking, credit cards etc, TWO months after this great point by Nikki, As I only want to cancel my card I agree that we should not be racking up phone or postal cost’s for some thing which should take a very short time but even when I do phone am informed there are a VERY HIGH volume of calls, Why should it cost us. Terrible Customer Service

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Maureen Reeves says:
18 November 2015

I have just seen that this was written in 2011. I am trying to get an email for them in November 2015!!!! I take it by law they don’t have to provide one then?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
18 November 2015

Go to ceoemail.com. Here you will find lots of email addresses including Tesco directors. Such as Tesco Bank CEO, Tesco Direct, Tesco Home Shopping, Tesco International, Tesco Petrol Stations. I assume they are up to date.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of nikkiwilcox
Guest
nikki wilcox says:
16 December 2015

I want to contact them so I can discuss my no claims discount they’ve sent me (to which I believe they have given me the wrong details for) but rather than having to ring them and speak to one of their advisors who was about as helpful as a wet blanket and lost a loyal customer of 15 years because she couldn’t give me a better quote (up £120 from last year) I don’t particularly want to ring them again.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Heather MacIver says:
30 December 2015

I live in the USA and I received a email telling me that someone has tried to log into my account too many times and I have to verify my account to gain access. I don’t have an account with this bank and have never heard of them until today. This has me concerned that someone is trying to open an account in my name. I’m not going to call the UK to have this resolved. I forwarded the email to “Phishing Scams” but I would really like to be able to contact them through email to alleviate my concerns.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of alfa
Guest
alfa says:
30 December 2015

Hi Heather,

You are right about the email being a phishing scam. I get them for US banks sometimes and I have never had a US bank account.

A genuine email from a bank would have your name on it but this probably didn’t. So don’t worry about it and just delete it.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
colin mackie says:
10 January 2016

How are Teso bank getting away with this. They sent me an e-mail telling me my Car insurance was ready for renewal and that i could view my new documents online. There was no quotation price or further details.

I e-mailed them back telling them to hold there horses until i could see their quote. To my absuluye disgust, frustration and extreme annoyance, the e-mail returned saying it was a NON reply e-mail. I spent the next 40 minutes trying to send the very same e-mail response. Only thing is, you can’t email them back.

These guys are at it……. Who the heck wants to spend all morning on the phone trying to get your point accross to – well i don’t want to be called a racist so i’ll leave that there.

Email response is the most convenient way of responding. If someone sends you an e-mail, you should be able to respond to that e-mail.

Don’t get me started on Amazon………………….

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of cypriotcharliegirl
Guest
charlie says:
3 February 2016

this is email address for tesco bank which includes insurances credit cards banking car insurances etc anything financial you have with tesco . The Ceo is BennyHiggins

[This comment has been tweaked to align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Phil Scarlett says:
25 February 2016

[Sorry Phil, your comment has been removed for containing contact details not available in the public domain. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DavidFleck
Guest
David Fleck says:
28 February 2016

I have moved into an area CT4 with no mobile network coverage (Tesco mobile). I am trying to log on to my bank account and i am being informed that a security code will be sent to me to access my account via text message. Now what, no email address to contact Tesco Bank. Also i am now unable to withdraw cash from Post Offices on my Tesco Debit card i am starting to feel i should move my account.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
carl says:
29 February 2016

same here I applied for a loan online over weekend , I received no email confirmation from them so I went with another provider, I want to withdraw the application but no email number only a phone number and that might be premium

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of RobertMacLean
Guest
Robert MacLean says:
3 March 2016

This post was originally dated December 2011 – it is now March 2015 and there is still no way to contact Tesco Bank by email. I was trying to open an account and pay in thousands but after the hassle of trying to find an email address I’ve decided to give up!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Adie Childs says:
6 April 2016

I owed Tesco’s 13P on my monthly statement but they were asking for a minimum payment of £10.00 I tried contacting them regarding this but after making several phone calls and getting nowhere I tried to find a way of emailing them but that’s not possible, when I did finally get someone on the phone he couldn’t answer the question so he placed me hold, so I was again waiting to speak to someone after waiting for several minutes and running up a phone bill that would have paid my credit card for a year I hung up. I paid £1.00 to cover the 13p I owed but because they are asking for a minimum of £10.00 I didn’t want a £12.00 fine for incorrect payment. I have now arranged for a new credit card with a different company but I also checked that the company was contactable .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jo says:
8 April 2016

It’s April 2016 and they still have not done anything to make this easier. My father died last week and I want to cancel his accounts, but they give no details for contact. I can’t do the phone or letter route, I have multiple disabilities, so email or secure message server would be best. If you were thinking of going with Tesco Bank for anything and you’re disabled or busy – look somewhere else.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Jo says:
8 April 2016

I contacted the financial ombudsmen, Tesco Bank on social media and the Disability Discrimination government office. I expect absolutely naff all to happen, but it’s worth a try. If this affects you, please do the same.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
8 April 2016

Your right Jo Tesco Bank certainly dont want you contacting them by email on an account problem . Their US server is an American one which is run by a US security company . There is an email address for technical complaints and IP information at an Edinburgh email address . Most of their emails end in @tescobank.com

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Steve says:
15 April 2016

I’m very annoyed at not being able to email Tesco Bank and have found these email addresses in their site: –
insurancecomplaints@i.tescobank.com – for Car Insurance, Home Insurance, Travel Insurance or Life Insurance
tesco.tcm@uk.rsagroup.com – for Pet Insurance
TBBankingComplaints@i.tescobank.com – for Banking products (Loans, Credit Cards, Savings, Current Account, Travel Money or Payment Protection Insurance)
TBMortgageComplaints@mor.tescobank.com – for Mortgages

They want you to pay 0345 charges and postage to complain to them. I suspect that emailing is labour intensive and they’re trying to scrimp on customer support.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Duncan says:
10 June 2016

This article was published in 2011 it is now 2016 and Tesco Bank still do not have electronic communication, suggests their systems are not robust enough to handle email traffic. They’d probably get weighed down with complaints

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jane says:
16 June 2016

I’m in total agreement with you, I also searched for one and was so furious that they don’t provide one that I’m thinking of moving my business elsewhere.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Tony W says:
13 July 2016

Tried to find same E mail address to complain ,non existent, they have just lost a customer !!!!!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Barbara Neyland says:
20 August 2016

I have had similar problems with tesco banking especially with the app. I rang up and was highly dissatisfied and said I was going to complain and he actually laughed. Now I know why- it’s because the only way I can complain is to ring them up and that’s what I wanted to complain about. It’s ok for them to say that they record the conversations but they don’t send us a copy do they? We literally get nothing from them except dissatisfaction. I can’t tell you how fuming I am at the moment

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
20 August 2016

Barbara- if you rang them up on a smartphone then you can download a recording app ,there are many . If it was a landline telephone then there are many manufacturers of telephone conversation recording devices , with arrogant people like you spoke too, I would not be bothered with any legal aspects of it as they are recording you , you could just say- I am recording you . It used to be the case of a intermittent tone being applied but obviously external attachments that use induction dont do that. And dont worry the principle used to be used by all security services , now they have GCHQ-etc .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
20 August 2016

Barbara – A comment above from Steve [15 April 2016] lists some e-mail addresses for Tesco services including one for Tesco Bank. I should give that a try in the first instance.

N.B. Steve also refers to charges for calling an 0345 number but that is the same as calling an 01 or 02 number and usually free within the inclusive call charges from a landline phone.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Castle says:
20 August 2016

Barbara; -you could always send them a Subject Access Request, (which costs £10), and ask for a copy of all telephone conversations as well as your personal data.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
20 August 2016

Barbara, as has probably been said earlier you can find Tesco email addresses on the website ceoemail.com.

In view of the time it clearly takes some people in trying to make contact, I’d suggest they write a letter, recorded delivery if necessary. We can overlook this useful and effective communication method.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Grahame says:
25 August 2016

Still no email address listed so what are they playing at. I’m going to cancel my card.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
25 August 2016

Grahame- Tesco PLC website-UK customer enquiries -email= customer.service@tesco.co.uk

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
25 August 2016

As its going to take forever to get their email address approved Grahame – I went onto tesco retail,s website and it is there ,their email address.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
25 August 2016

Graham, you will find a list of email addresses for Tesco at CEOemail.com. If your problem concerns their bank, credit card, finance, insurance then you could email the CEO – benny.higgins@tescobank.com, assuming the site is up to date.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Sue says:
25 August 2016

I too need to contact Tesco by e-mail about my credit card. I called them about not receiving a service I’d paid for by credit card. I was advised to e-mail the company concerned, and then forward my e-mail, and the company’s reply, to the Fraud Team of Tesco Bank. I didn’t think to to ask for an e-mail address as I assumed it would be on their website. So short of printing off the e-mails and sending them to Tesco, I’m stuck! Seems a backward step

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
25 August 2016

My comment directly above yours gives an email address. I suggest you forward your correspondence to him. I’m sure if the contact is up-to-date it will be dealt with.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
patty says:
4 September 2016

Hi there well done!! I also hate these company’s that insist you ring them and then hold on the phone for ages, I also like proof of my conversations as you can never prove what’s been said on the telephone

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Lucy says:
18 September 2016

I tried to contact Tesco today. Their ‘contact us’ page gives a long list of (non freephone) telephone numbers but no email address. Bafflingly, they also encourage you to contact them through twitter or facebook. This is extremely unprofessional! They are a bank not a supermarket! And I am a bank account holder, not a 13-year old girl, why should I use ‘social media’ to contact my financial institution?!

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
19 September 2016

I agree Lucy -totally unprofessional. Its appalling asking you to contact Twitter/Facebook 2 of the biggest tracking websites in existence apart from Google –in relation to a bank account , everybody and their dog has hacked the both of them . Your right Lucy found a web URL for – email us ? and- Blocked ! I would have to log into Twitter/Facebook –not in this century Lucy !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
19 September 2016

Lucy – All the 0345 telephone numbers on the Tesco Bank ‘contact us’ page are charged at the same rate as 01 and 02 numbers. In almost every case these are included within your telecom tariff so there is no additional charge for calling an 0345 number.

Not being a Tesco Bank customer I cannot check, but other on-line banking services have a secure message facility within the website. I agree that nobody should have to make their banking enquiries via social media and I wouldn’t maintain an account with a bank that featured that process

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
19 September 2016

Lucy, have you looked at CEOemail.com where lots of addresses are given?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Olivia says:
24 October 2016

Here is the website address with all the emails addresses. They are right at the bottom….. hiding
http://www.tescobank.com/help/complaints/

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Joanne Back says:
25 October 2016

I totally couldn’t agree more!
I too have an issue, and have actually written to Tesco at their Glasgow address – but this was ignored!
(At present they have long waiting times when you try to phone).
I now have been given a late payment fee through no fault of my own.
I have written to them again – a much stronger letter – it really makes one quite angry!!! I hope this letter is not overlooked as well?
I have no confidence in their system, in fact I have now destroyed my bank card in total frustration, anger, annoyance and disrespect for a very long normally loyal customer!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ellie says:
25 October 2016

I have just tried to find an email address… hence trawling the net for the address I came across this site. I find it unbelievable that with modern communication there is no email contact address! If printed proof is required surely they have a printer for the email sent, and could request you log into your account online to verify identity?? If logging into my account is safe enough to prove identity to control my money, surely it’s safe enough to send a message.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
25 October 2016

For all those looking for Tesco email address it is== support@tesco.net/ telephone number==0330-123-4331 , hope this helps.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
25 October 2016

A word of warning about that email address I have just found out it will be unsigned and unencrypted meaning , if you dont want your personal details known to the Internet dont put them in the wording of the email. You would think they would take more care of customers data.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
25 October 2016

I have also found out the website where I got the info belongs to Tesco and it companion website where you can log into for help has a tracker on it –I blocked it , even making money out of your complaints!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John Leonard says:
5 November 2016

Tesco sent me a text on Saturday evening saying there may be fraudulent activity on my account. Instead of calling me, they asked me to call them – I have now been waiting on the phone for an answer for 55 minutes and I can’t sent them an email to complain. As they have contacted me with a message that I am concerned about I think this is totally unacceptable!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Deb says:
29 January 2017

Watch out this could a hoax. Always call a number on their website – never one in an email.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
29 January 2017

Dont think so Deb. I am looking at newspaper reports of Tesco bank fraud in November -2016 many complaints of lost/stolen money from their accounts . The dates on the posts of the complainers above tie up with this.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
M Hughes says:
6 November 2016

Exactly the same as John Leonard above!! totally unacceptable.!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Nathalie says:
21 November 2016

I have had an Internet saver with pennies in it because I was unable to close it fully 3 years ago. I decided to apply for a Tesco bank account because it’s a reasonable interest rate but because I was recognised I had to put in username etc, I was then asked security questions – I have no idea what make and model car I may have put in at the time of opening the saver 6 years ago! Consequently I was told to ask for a temporary security number, but I can’t find any way of asking for one, no email address and no way of contacting except by phone. I have wasted half an hour looking and now reading these messages I have decided to open an account elsewhere, they may think they’re protecting data by not giving an email address and yet they can still be hacked. Totally put off this bank! And they can keep the money in my other account.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ed Addis says:
2 December 2016

Please don’t begin sentences with ‘So … ‘. It’s unnecessary, and extremely annoying.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
2 December 2016

Ed your post interests me I know you are looking for correct colloquial English but many people just haven’t obtained that level of Higher English , in this world of constant wars with millions of civilians being killed for gain it is a small point , to me its live and let live. Can you elucidate why its so important to you ?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
2 December 2016

Some interviewees when asked a question on radio or tv start their reply with “so” and I also find that irritating. Just as when seemingly intelligent people use “nucular” or say “could of”. However, the irritation doesn’t last long, no more than when people repeatedly use *you know* as they ramble on. Probably nerves when being in the spotlight. What does irritate me for longer is when people make a reply that is not an answer to the question asked; practised by politicians and others who clearly simply want to say what they want and avoid having to explain what they do not want explained.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
2 December 2016

Obviously you have been listening to the latest statement on Brexit by a government spokesman malcolm ,he actually said nothing informative only “flag waving” –“its save in our hands ” identical rhetoric to that usually coming out of Washington. Just propagandistic value , I would be more impressed with a more open,intelligent, informative reply instead its a bit patronising.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Michael Richardson says:
19 January 2017

When I was the victim of a hit and run, I ended up in a wheelchair for months with serious injuries and a head injury off work for more than a year and ended up losing my job. I tried to contact Barclaycard Payment Protector service (which I had paid for for years – a sort of PPI) and not only could I not get an email address, I couldn’t even talk to them on the phone! I spent days trying to contact anyone. No one knew about the product, they sent me round in circles and In then they told me to they would only deal with me if I wrote them a letter. Given that I couldn’t walk or even leave my own house without assistance, I couldn’t reach the postbox in a wheelchair, and the product was supposed to be specifically for people who may be out of work due to a serious injury, I was disgusted with this response and very, very upset. I suspect they never had a team to talk to in the first place. Eventually I got an apology after emailing the ombudsman. But still no email address…
Anyway – now I’m trying to email tesco and found your link by accident (And used it to vent my spleen- thanks!) 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Debbie M says:
14 April 2017

I have just used the complaints email address:

insurancecomplaints@i.tescobank.com

and my email appears to have finally been delivered – fingers crossed someone actually responds as I am currently in Australia and am definitely not even considering picking up the phone to be placed on hold for an indeterminate period of time!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions