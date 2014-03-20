For many the time when we just had one computer taking up an entire desk or table somewhere in the house is long gone. Now we tend to have an ever expanding computing collection – which device is your favourite?

These days, you’ll often find a selection of computers in a typical family home. This might include an old Windows XP laptop that you don’t quite want to get rid of, an all-in-one for proper computing tasks and perhaps a tablet for lounging around in the living room. Not forgetting your smartphone of course – handy for searching the internet and keeping on top of emails when you’re on the move.

But what’s your favourite computing device? Perhaps you’re attached to your original laptop that’s served you well and is still going? Or maybe your iPad or Tesco Hudl is your new prize possession?

In a previous Conversation we asked whether you preferred laptops, desktops or all-in-one computers. We received a raft of responses. DavidL is a fan of the despktop PC:

‘There’s no beating a desktop PC with a decent keyboard, mouse, and monitor for doing real work comfortably.’

And Tonyp has a large computing collection – each device has its own special qualities:

‘I’m somewhat knee deep in various computers! My rather ancient Windows 95 desktop is still used as a general purpose workhorse for many applications. I also have a Windows 98 desktop used for some specific applications … then there are my two XP laptops which are steadily being replaced by the use of a recently acquired Windows 7 laptop. Finally, there is the tablet that I am actually using to post this! The point is that there are horses for courses. Different machines suit different needs. Having just one type available can be somewhat restricting.’

And our poll reveals that the majority of people (63%) use a traditional desktop PC at home. Laptops were just behind with 41% and tablets took third place with 36% of people reporting using a tablet at home.

I’m the proud owner of a MacBook Air, iPad mini (the original) and an Android smartphone. The MacBook is my favourite. It’s light enough to slip into my bag without breaking my back but it still sports a full keyboard – essential for my job as a writer.

So now it’s your turn to tell us how big your computing collection is – and what’s your favourite device?