Is Comet’s liquidation sale massively disappointing?

Comet has begun its liquidation sale, offering discounts on the last of its stock as administrators try and milk as much money as they can out of the beleaguered chain. But are the deals being offered any good?

It’s never good news when a shop closes down. As well as the job losses and empty shops on the high street (or more likely retail parks in this case), there’s less competition.

When it comes to electrical stores, we’re basically left with PC World, Dixons and Currys, which all belong to the same company. The danger is that this could lead to higher prices on the high street.

However, the thin silver lining for you and me is that we can shop for bargains in liquidation sales, or ‘fire sales’ as they’re also known. These see the companies selling off their remaining stock for knock-down prices in an attempt to raise as much money as possible.

10% off in Comet’s ‘massive liquidation sale’

And so Comet has started its own ‘massive liquidation sale’. However, some shoppers are disappointed with the discounts on offer. Kingdomovements (‏@Kingdomovements) told us on Twitter: ‘Not impressed in the slightest, no good bargains at Comet, only saw a maximum of 10% discount.’

Fiona (‏@fiona_welburn) agreed and said she’d need much more off to be tempted: ‘Better discounts after Christmas or online. Would have to be at least 40% I think.’

While 10% off shouldn’t be sniffed at, it’s worth remembering that you’re effectively forfeiting your Sales of Goods Act rights when you buy from Comet’s sale. You’ll have the manufacturer’s warranty for a limited amount of time, but you won’t be able to get a refund from the retailer. You’ll have some protection if you buy sale items on your credit card, but is 10% enough to give up one portion of your consumer rights?

Some people have spotted more tempting deals, like the ones Stuart (@Torquepen) told us about on Twitter:

@whichtech Just paid Comet another visit & it’s Busy! Now 20% &even 30% off some products. Scored a Humax DTR1000 for £195 down from £279. — Stuart Scarry (@Torquepen) November 8, 2012

Are you disappointed by Comet’s liquidation sale? What type of discount would you expect, and more importantly, how much would you want off to give up your consumer rights?