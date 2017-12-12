Would you buy a simple mobile phone?

Does your mobile phone really have to be all-singing, all-dancing? If all you want one for is to make calls or as an emergency back-up, wouldn’t a cheap, simple mobile phone be a better option?

Lately, my working days have been mostly taken up writing about super-expensive smartphones such as the £999 iPhone X (64GB) and the £869 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (64GB). It’s somewhat refreshing, then, to write about mobile phones with a double- or even single-digit price tag.

Don’t get me wrong, I love my smartphone. I like that I can catch up with the news at the press of a button, and it’s very easy to keep in contact with friends I don’t get to see that often through texts and various social media channels.

Plus, as a pathetic cook, having a smartphone also means I can quickly access recipes to bring variety to my dinners.

But I do wish all this convenience wasn’t so expensive or so distracting.

The simple life

This is why I’ve recently been tempted to buy a cheap simple mobile phone. Granted, most of them are pretty limited, but you may be perfectly happy with one if all you want is to ring family and friends, and send the occasional text.

Take the MobiWire Ayasha. It has its pros: it costs just £5 and is so compact you’d hardly notice it in your pocket. But it also has its cons: its 1.8-inch screen is arguably too small, so you might find yourself regularly squinting. And you can’t use the internet on it.

Nifty features

While many simple phones are very basic, some have some genuinely useful features – especially for those with any hearing- or dexterity-related issues.

For instance, some are compatible with hearing aids, while others come with a physical SOS button. On pressing, this automatically calls or sends a message to pre-assigned contacts – handy in the event of a fall or similar emergency.

Some simple phone manufacturers also focus on enlarging physical buttons as much as possible. This will help you hit the intended button without mistake.

Use the filters on our simple mobile phone reviews page to whittle down the options so you’re left with the models that offer the features you want.

Useful in emergencies

Of course, buying a simple mobile phone doesn’t necessarily mean you’re saying goodbye to smartphones. You might consider buying one to keep in your car’s glove compartment, in case you break down and don’t have your smartphone on you. Or you might want one in case you lose your smartphone, or simply want a cheap and cheerful alternative to hand.

In this case, you’ll want one with exemplary battery life – so that you’ll only need to charge it every three weeks or so, rather than every few days.

Do you own a simple mobile phone? If so, are you happy with it – or do you feel limited? If not, would you buy one?