My sister recently moved abroad and I’ve been shocked by the costs of calling her on my existing phone package so I’m on the hunt for a cheaper solution. Have you any tips to share?

I’ve been looking around for a new mobile phone deal since my sister moved to the Netherlands. I was shocked at how expensive it would be to call a Dutch mobile from my existing SIM only package with Three compared to alternative networks.

Three charge me 46p/min for a call and a whopping 25.2p to send a text to a Dutch mobile. On the other hand, GiffGaff charge 5p/min for a call and a mere 8p a text.

Whatsapp and Skype for overseas calls

To keep my calling costs down, I need to be a bit savvy. I already use Whatsapp and Skype to keep in touch with friends overseas for free, but my sister can’t afford a phone with such capabilities at the moment. Therefore, I need a UK plan that has large enough allowances to prevent me racking up a hefty bill by going over my minutes and data limits, but I also want to be able to call Europe at a reasonable cost. Am I asking for too much?

One of my colleagues, whose boyfriend lives overseas, has devised her own two-phone solution as the internet connection at his end isn’t that reliable. She has a smartphone on a UK contract and a cheaper basic phone with a Lyca SIM that gives her great rates on international calls. This certainly seems to work economically, but surely there’s an easier way?

How do you keep in touch with friends or family who live abroad, especially when using the internet isn’t always an option? Do you carry around multiple phones for calling different countries or do you have a nifty code that you can plug in before you make a call. Have you ever had a nasty surprise due to overseas calls when you’ve received your phone bill?