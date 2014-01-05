Your view: car tech you’d introduce or retire

In our debate on the potential demise of windscreen wipers, you discussed the car tech you’d like to consign to history. There were also suggestions of new tech you’d like to see introduced…

Wavechange dislikes all the lights in modern cars:

‘What I would like to consign to history is the current trend of festooning cars with strings of LEDs as brake lights, indicators and daytime running lights.’

Terfar shares his opinion on McLaren introducing ‘sound wave’ wipers:

‘Round wheels were invented in Neolithic times: should we stop using them because they really are ancient history?’

The cost of car repairs

Mike comments on the cost of repairing or replacing new tech, getting him our Comment of the Week:

‘Some innovations are good, some are not. Others are nice to have on a new car, but are a pain for second-hand buyers, because they go wrong. Some years ago I was appalled to have to pay 250 quid to repair an electric sunroof I never used, and did not want. Touchscreens are also likely to die on the last owners, sending the car to the scrapheap.’

Malcolm agrees:

‘The trouble with progress is it costs so much more to put these gadgets right when things go wrong – and you can rarely do it yourself. So no longer fit a new wiper blade, but an ultrasonic generator for which you’ll need a payday loan. The Xenon headlights on my car cost – £100 for the bulb and £450 to replace a failed ballest (off with the front bumper). Is it worth it? No.’

Past, present and future systems

Garrett misses his old car’s heating system:

‘My old car heating/ventilation system allowed me to enjoy hot air blowing at my feet together with cold fresh air blowing at my face. With my modern car’s air conditioning the choices are limited and when it broke down on a very hot afternoon our journey became almost intolerable.’

Peter wouldn’t miss his car’s voice-activated system:

‘My car has voice-activated systems; the radio/CD, the heating etc but, quite honestly, it’s easier to reach and push a button than try to think of the correct phrase out of the 140 possibilities. So often when I say ‘CD play track seven’, the response will be ‘Rear screen demister on’…bah!’

As for David, he’d like a new speaker system to be introduced:

‘I would like a speaker system within the car that would allow me to talk to rear seat passengers without having to talk in a raised voice and vice versa so that I can hear them also. Is there anything out there yet?’

