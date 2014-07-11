Which current generation video game console should win your hard-earned cash? Here’s Liam of Xbox Mad on why you should go for Microsoft’s Xbox One over Sony’s PlayStation 4.

Putting the Wii U to one side, we’re pitting the Xbox One and PS4 against one another as two well-respected gamers go head-to-head.

This is the turn of Liam, editor in chief and founder of Xbox Mad, a gaming website written by and for Xbox fans.

Read the other side of the argument as Jem argues for the PlayStation 4.

Liam: Choose the Xbox One

I believe Xbox One is the best choice for reasons beyond gaming.

Microsoft is using its financial weight and software pedigree to augment your console experience with incredible and seamless voice-controlled cable TV integration, allowing you to watch TV and use other HDMI devices without missing your friends logging on. It also utilizes the Windows kernel, which means a faster app development cycle for companies already with Windows apps and services.

The stakes are higher for Microsoft, who is leveraging Xbox as an argument for their ecosystem in the war with Apple and Google. This is a war Sony simply cannot compete in.

Xbox Live is still the benchmark for online services in terms of reliability and – cough – security. Xbox created the social arena in which gamers enjoy today through various apps, voice chat and parties.

Liam: Xbox One wins on games

And hey, I’ve hardly mentioned games yet. Save the good stuff for last right? Microsoft already proved its commitment to high-quality and diverse AAA games, with the incredible Titanfall, Ryse, Dead Rising, Sunset Overdrive, and various other teased titles. It has also invested over $1bn in the development of next-gen games and studios, which is unprecedented, when compared to other companies.

Phil Spencer recently took the reins in the Xbox division; this is a guy with his finger on the pulse of the gaming community. He frequently engages users on Twitter, and absorbs feedback like a sponge.

Regardless of the monthly feature updates he’s committed Xbox to; we saw an avalanche of games at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Xbox announced Halo: The Master Chief Collection, a full HD Next Generation remake of the entire Halo story. Plus titles like Forza Horizon 2, Fable: Legends, Killer Instinct season 2 and Minecraft, reveals a pretty bright future for the Xbox One. Innovation is a word they keep using, Gears of War will innovate, Halo 5 will innovate. And considering the Xbox One is their main weapon in the living room battle with Apple and Google, Sony stand to be left behind.

The choice is simple. Choose the Xbox One.

Do you agree with Liam that the Xbox One is the video game console of choice? Or do you agree with Jem that the PS4 is the console to buy?

