Liam: Microsoft’s Xbox One is the console to buy

Xbox One
Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Which current generation video game console should win your hard-earned cash? Here’s Liam of Xbox Mad on why you should go for Microsoft’s Xbox One over Sony’s PlayStation 4.

Putting the Wii U to one side, we’re pitting the Xbox One and PS4 against one another as two well-respected gamers go head-to-head.

This is the turn of Liam, editor in chief and founder of Xbox Mad, a gaming website written by and for Xbox fans.

Read the other side of the argument as Jem argues for the PlayStation 4.

Liam: Choose the Xbox One

LiamI believe Xbox One is the best choice for reasons beyond gaming.

Microsoft is using its financial weight and software pedigree to augment your console experience with incredible and seamless voice-controlled cable TV integration, allowing you to watch TV and use other HDMI devices without missing your friends logging on. It also utilizes the Windows kernel, which means a faster app development cycle for companies already with Windows apps and services.

The stakes are higher for Microsoft, who is leveraging Xbox as an argument for their ecosystem in the war with Apple and Google. This is a war Sony simply cannot compete in.

Xbox Live is still the benchmark for online services in terms of reliability and – cough – security. Xbox created the social arena in which gamers enjoy today through various apps, voice chat and parties.

Liam: Xbox One wins on games

And hey, I’ve hardly mentioned games yet. Save the good stuff for last right? Microsoft already proved its commitment to high-quality and diverse AAA games, with the incredible Titanfall, Ryse, Dead Rising, Sunset Overdrive, and various other teased titles. It has also invested over $1bn in the development of next-gen games and studios, which is unprecedented, when compared to other companies.

Phil Spencer recently took the reins in the Xbox division; this is a guy with his finger on the pulse of the gaming community. He frequently engages users on Twitter, and absorbs feedback like a sponge.

Regardless of the monthly feature updates he’s committed Xbox to; we saw an avalanche of games at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Xbox announced Halo: The Master Chief Collection, a full HD Next Generation remake of the entire Halo story. Plus titles like Forza Horizon 2, Fable: Legends, Killer Instinct season 2 and Minecraft, reveals a pretty bright future for the Xbox One. Innovation is a word they keep using, Gears of War will innovate, Halo 5 will innovate. And considering the Xbox One is their main weapon in the living room battle with Apple and Google, Sony stand to be left behind.

The choice is simple. Choose the Xbox One.

Do you agree with Liam that the Xbox One is the video game console of choice? Or do you agree with Jem that the PS4 is the console to buy?

Which video game console will you buy or have bought already?

None of the above (37%, 272 Votes)

PlayStation 4 – I agree with Jem (30%, 221 Votes)

Xbox One – I agree with Liam (26%, 190 Votes)

Why not both the Xbox One and PS4? (4%, 30 Votes)

Wii U – I agree with Nintendo (4%, 26 Votes)

Total Voters: 739

Guest
PwnMeister94 says:
11 July 2014

xBONE is terrible much!!!!
all good games are ps4, 4 gamers, 4 life!

Guest
yoyomofo says:
11 July 2014

PS4 all the way, roll on man!

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
11 July 2014

Hi guys, thanks for your contributions but we’d love to read some more reasoned arguments. What is it about the PS4 that you like so much? Why does the Xbox One not attract you?

Guest
Gamer 1 says:
11 July 2014

Because it is too much like the PS4 console, only less powerful. These so called differences are a bit facetious to me because I just want to be able to play the games I like. its gotten to the point where Live offers no tangible improvement over PSN. Therefore, you are left with two systems that play most of the same games. One is smaller and more powerful. So yeah, everything I need the Xbox One to do, the PS4 seems to do it, only with more power.

Think about it this way. One of my most anticipated games is Final Fantasy 15. It will be on both systems. I want to get it on the PS4 because I am REALLY looking forward to this title and I want to get the best visual experience possible.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
11 July 2014

Fair point – do Sony’s exclusives attract you more than the one’s Microsoft is pulling out? Quantum Break looks like it could be really good. Though I have to say I’m looking forward to Uncharted 4!

What about the TV capabilities of the Xbox?

Guest
Gamer 1 says:
11 July 2014

I think Quantum Break looks great and it something I am looking forward to hearing more about. I want to see where they take the science and want to see how far down the rabbit hole they go. If I did buy an Xbox One, QB would be the reason why. I don’t watch TV. In fact I feel dumb because I was paying for cable and it was like a complete waste.

For Sony’s exclusives, I am a fan of things like Bloodboure, No Man’s Sky and TLOU of course, but to be honest, I want Kingdom Hearts 3 and FF15 more. In cases where people are really digging a multiplat game, the PS4 is more likely to win. The problem this presents to Microsoft is that their lineup is 80% multiplats, just like Sony’s.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
11 July 2014

Do you think we’ll see a new The Last of Us on PS4? Seems inevitable?

Guest
Gamer 1 says:
11 July 2014

TLOU is just really superior to most things you can play on any system even on the PS4 currently. I don’t feel that I would pay full price, but it does come with all content and upgraded visuals. The bar was already so high on the PS3 it already feels next gen so the I really doubt it is THAT much improved. But yes, I would buy it eventually. This is the one game you wish everyone could play regardless of platform.

Guest
oSHINSAo says:
11 July 2014

only 4 Games ? XD lol

Guest
ps4ForMe says:
11 July 2014

I choose ps4 over xbox one due to better hardware and games. Sony might retract some games maybe a year later which is good because its something to look forward to microsoft in the other hands rush all theres out which leaves nothing to next year besides halo and quantum break. Im not fussed about tv capabilities sone tvs offer to do that aka samsung. Also dont be fooled the looks of quantum break I reckon it will get dumbed down and when it comes to exclusives and quality its sonys side with uncharted 4 and order 1988 aswell as bloodbourne they show better looking games n running on actual hardware

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
11 July 2014

Don’t you think that Microsoft has some cards up its leave? They certainly have the money to invest in lots of exclusives, even if they come from third party studios

Guest
ps4ForMe says:
11 July 2014

If they had the money they would better of buying some talented studios all that money is pretty much invested into DLC which eventually will arrive on the ps4 thats how I feel anyways thats why I prefer sony more talented studios better games looking forward to h1z1 and planetside 2 and many more 🙂

Guest
xenonbox says:
11 July 2014

Xbox one have so much to offer. Look the games Xbox have more exclusives triple A games this holiday season and beyond that so many Indie games to. Xbox one have way more apps and much much better, Xbox live is way better than psn in a way of stability,and servers. In Xbox one if you are playing a game and you need to go and stop playing suddenly you don’t need to worried if you don’t save the game just turn off and when you’re ready to comeback the game in question will be were you left it. Another great feature is the ability to snap. The ps4 is a good console but right now Sony is focusing to much on indie games don’t take me wrong I love indie games but they need to have a balance between triple A and indie. And must important Sony is making a marketing on the resolution and frame rate and trolling about things that doesn’t matter.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
11 July 2014

Thanks Xenon. At the moment the differences are only resolution and frame rate, but do you think the power differences could result in more dramatic graphical differences? Or even differences with physics that could results in new types of gameplay? Or do you think the PS4 and Xbox One are so close in hardware, that the differences won’t be that much?

Guest
Gamer 1 says:
11 July 2014

You gonna find this funny, but today Microsoft said that those differences you are seeing aren’t real, they are only “perceived”.

http://www.computerandvideogames.com/471047/resolutiongate-a-perception-challenge-that-must-be-fixed-says-xbox-exec/

Microsoft want to help people get over the perception challenges. There is no difference between resolution and framerates no matter what the math physics and even your eyes say.

To be serious though, Microsoft is pushing people away by acting like we are stupid. Even if you don’t care about resolution, you don’t want someone to misled you or belittle you by saying things that are categorically false. Why I switch from 720p to 1080p on my 47 inch TV the difference is very apparent. Frankly I feel insulted when they “challenge people to see the difference”. They can’t approach people like they are stupid.

Guest
therealbigrich says:
11 July 2014

I sort of agree with this as I think they should of just start putting out games and not worry about what people think . Of course there is a visual difference but I think his point is just that if you had two TVs side by side you wouldn’t be taken out of the game play experience like it would if you were play lets say ps4 watchdogs and ps3 watchdogs .

Guest
escopablobar says:
11 July 2014

To each their own. I would say that both consoles are equally compelling now because they have achieved parity in price and services. It comes down to UI and exclusives. Those are the only 2 criteria by which we can say there is relevant differentiation. I acknowledge the advantages each respective platform may have as it pertains to multimedia consumption options and graphical fidelity but as far as the core gaming experience goes these 2 machines are comparable.

I own the PS4 now but I will purchase the X1 when Halo 5 releases. Soon I won’t have to pick sides. My advice to everyone is buy the console that has the franchises you like. Go where your compatriots are. Ignore the banter of fanboys and the corporate rhetoric and hyperbole.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
11 July 2014

Nice comment! Perhaps I should add a ‘both’ option to the poll? What do you think about the Wii U, especially after Nintendo’s performance at E3?

Guest
escopablobar says:
11 July 2014

I haven’t been a fan of Nintendo consoles since the Gamecube. The ecosystem is a bit too closed and limited for me. In its current state it just isn’t an attractive 2nd or 3rd choice. The Mario franchise (or any Nintendo franchise outside of Metroid)) just hasn’t been compelling to me. I want more mature themes or completely new IPs out of Nintendo. It could never serve as my primary console because it has anemic to non-existent 3rd party AAA support.

The only way I would get one is if they released a new Metroid and bundled it with the WiiU at half of its current retail stand alone price. I just can’t see any real value otherwise.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
11 July 2014

What about Zelda? It’s consistently high quality. Is the tablet controller not a pull, or are you getting that fix with a PS Vita with the PS4?

Guest
escopablobar says:
11 July 2014

I will never disparage the quality of Nintendo first party games. They always deliver complete, polished software. I have never played a Zelda game and I am not a fan of traditional, quest-like RPGs. The only exception of sorts has been Mass Effect but that is more of a third person shooter/action RPG.

I am not a fan of the tablet controller as the default control option. I used it once or twice in Gamestop and I found its off screen capabilities a bit unwieldy for the purpose of playing games traditionally on television screens. For the purposes of remote play it is probably a great and unrivaled experience.

I do own a Vita but I never play PS4 games remotely. I prefer to play games like Wolfenstein or Infamous on a large screen. If my television or projector is being used by someone else in the house I usually find something else to do.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
12 July 2014

We liked your comment so much that we’ve made it our Comment of the Week. It will be featured on our homepage 🙂

Guest
kazeem says:
11 July 2014

I am definitely going to get both. I have a xbox one already but the biggest reasons for choosing the xbox one for me was the controller and some of the exclusives. For me the xbox one controller is fantastic. I will be gaming ALOT and I want the controller that is the most comfortable and best to use and my opinion is the xbox wins in this department. Furthermore sunset overdrive, halo and gears of war and the games I am looking forward too in terms of exclusives. I wil get ps4 and will purchase exclusives and the non fps multi platform titles as they perform better on sonys console.

Guest
kazeem says:
11 July 2014

Oh and I forgot to mention for me online multiplayer and xbox one has always been a leader in that. From the better chat headset to the more dedicated servers and stability

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
11 July 2014

Alright, you’ve twisted my arm – I’ve added a ‘both’ option to the poll 🙂

Guest
y7jzdgy says:
11 July 2014

The X1 just does more and anyone who says different are more than likely just ignorant. The X1 offers more overall features a more stable and reliable online infrastructure followed by better matchmaking and superior chat quality (Skype) XBL also never go’s down for maintenance unlike PSN which will go down periodically.

I don’t understand the more power wins argument especially when exclusives for both systems look pretty evenly matched. I also don’t care if some random muti-plat runs at 900p on the X1 and 1080p on the PS4 because I care more about the online experience and quality of the service than I do for a few extra pixels that I’ll hardly notice on my screen anyway. The “power” argument is just as stupid and pointless as “who has the most indies” argument which seems to be the thing currently and with that said it becomes very clear which console offers the best overall package the way I see it.

The X1 also has a pretty good stable of exclusive games and MS seem to be more enthusiastic about big budget or full retail exclusives compared to Sony this time around. It isn’t MS who are pushing indies.

As a gamer I will eventually own both but I just can’t see why anyone would jump to own a PS4 first outside of just hype or being a fan of any particular PS exclusive, because most of the games it offers (indies and f2p multi-plats) can be played elsewhere. Sure some indies are exclusive but most are multi-plat or timed exclusive.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
11 July 2014

What ‘more’ that the Xbox One does really attracts you? Do you think it’s fair that some people just aren’t interested in those extra features?

Guest
y7jzdgy says:
11 July 2014

I like the extra bells and whistles but different strokes for different folks I guess. Though I find it pretty hard to believe that nobody cares about an overall better online gaming experience.

Guest
alex says:
11 July 2014

I think it all comes down to which exclusives you prefer. I am an Xbox 360 user and also purchased the Xbox One on day one. For my self I really love games like Halo and Forza 5, which are only on Xbox and not Playstation. The games look great and I really love the voice commands for quickly switching between games and/or apps

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
12 July 2014

What is it about Forza that you like over Gran Turismo, and even the upcoming Driveclub?

Guest
therealbigrich says:
11 July 2014

I went for the Xbox one with the Kinect because I wanted a game system that had other features like the TV Input and voice control . I will admit I did think that there would be more games that uses the Kinect abilities by now like D4 but only thing I have seen is Kinect sport which ill pick up when its cheaper. It really should be included in the 500 package and the 400 package should probably be Forza 5 or Ryse digital code.

Why didn’t choose a PS4 is because of the games that I am more interested in which are Gears, Halo, Forza, Crackdown and Titanfall. I was never much of a Infamous fan but I would like to get a ps4 sometime in the future for Uncharted and maybe God of War . I do feel like more power is great to have that’s why I feel like the Xbox should be cheaper but that’s just to sway more people to the Xbox side .

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
12 July 2014

If you had the option when you were buying, would you have bought a Kinectless Xbox One?

Guest
Darklurkr23 says:
11 July 2014

Xbox One is the OBVIOUS choice. For the following reasons

When you compare both systems you can’t take double format titles So around 50% of both console’s launch titles are out.

First lets take out games of both consoles
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
Battlefield 4
Call of Duty: Ghosts
The Crew
Destiny
Dying Light
The Elder Scrolls: Online
Final Fantasy XV
Kingdom Hearts III
EA sports UFC
FIFA 14
Just Dance 2014
Madden 25
Metal Gear Solid V:
The Phantom Pain
Need For Speed: Rivals
Mirrors Edge 2
NBA 2k14
NBA Live 14
Peggle 2
Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare
Thief
Star Wars: Battlefront 3
Skylanders Swapforce
Sniper Elite 3
Trials Fusion
Watch Dogs
Wolfenstein: New Order
The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt
The Division
Diablo 3 Ultimate
Minecraft
Outlast
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Child of Light
No Man’s Sky
Strike Suit Zero Director’s Cut

Now we split

PS4
Dark Sorcerer
DCUO
Deep Down
Warframe
Don’t Starve
Drive Club
FinalFantasy XIV: Realm Reborn
Killzone Shadow Fall
Infamous Second Son
Knack
Galak-Z
Octodad: Dadliest Catch
Mercenary Kings
Planetside 2
Secret Ponchos
The Witness
Order 1886
Primal Carnage: Genesis
Ray’s The Dead
Transistor
PlayRoom
RIME
Shadow of the Beast
Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.
Blacklight: Retribution
Resogun
Pinball Arcade
Flower
Oddworld: New and Tasty
UNCHARTED 4
MLB: The Show 2014

Xbox
Below
Crimson Dragon
D4
Dead Rising 3
Fantasia: Music Evolved
Forza 5
Halo 5
Killer Instinct
Lococycle
Powerstar Golf
Project Spark
Quantum Break
Rabbids Invasion
Ryse: Son of Rome
Sunset Overdrive
Super Time Force
Titanfall
Zoo Tycoon
Zumba Fitness World Party
Max and the Curse of Brotherhood
Halo Wars
Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Halo 1-4)
Fighter Within
Kinect Sports Rivals
Xbox Fitness

If you remove some chaaf imo (cause Im not going over every single game here and why) and stuff that ISNT out yet your stuck w/ this

PS4
Warframe
FinalFantasy XIV: Realm Reborn
Killzone Shadow Fall
Infamous Second Son
Mercenary Kings
Planetside 2
Transistor
Blacklight: Retribution
Resogun

Xbox
Crimson Dragon
Dead Rising 3
Killer Instinct
Powerstar Golf
Ryse: Son of Rome
Super Time Force
Titanfall
Max and the Curse of Brotherhood
Halo Wars
Xbox Fitness

The only real things that stand out to me personally on each format is
Killzone and Infamous on PS4
Killer Instinct, DR 3, Titanfall

So we got a FPS vs FPS, and a Adventurey game vs a Adventurey game

While both consoles will be dead even down the lane after 2014, I think the choice is Xbox One.
Also Bing Toolbar allows for Extra Free Gaming

But that’s just me. I mean I am trying to win a PS4 as well, but I’m not rush to get one. Here’s to hoping there’s another promo for one.

Guest
Darklurkr23 says:
11 July 2014

Forgive me in advance if I scrwed up 1 game on something that took awhile to do XD

Guest
Darklurkr23 says:
11 July 2014

Uggh I wish this could edit.

Anyway I wanted to add that KI is just sooo huge for me. I was born 87 so I’ve been waiting for that game around 20 years. And 90s gamer should be hype for the system w/ the only real fighter on it. IGAU doesn’t count since most who wanted it got it already past gen.

Really it just depends on your preference.

Can I also say how annoyed I am that we were stuck w/ only BLACK AGAIN this gen?
Where is the ROYGBIV consoles (>>)

Ok i think I’m done. for Now.

Guest
therealbigrich says:
11 July 2014

Yes KI is a great game and child hood favorite . I forgot to note this game as well

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
12 July 2014

That’s a lot of games, which suggests one thing to me – you’re not going to lose out on choice with either console. However, I think it would be unwise to make a purchasing decision based on what games are out already. You’re making an investment when you buy a console, and so I’d definitely look at what’s on it’s way out, what you might expect the exclusive studios to produce in the coming years too. I went for the PS3 as I was a big fan of the type of games Sony has been putting out over the years (fan of the big blockbuster story games, rather than FPS). I think Microsoft has stepped it up this gen with games though.

Guest
John says:
12 July 2014

Despite my advancing years I have never owned a games console preferring to do my gaming on computers (C64, Amiga and latterly PC). There was the odd game exclusive to consoles that I thought I might like to play but never enough to entice me to buy one and later I just decided the PS3 and Xbox 360 had been around too long to make it worth my while to purchase either.

With the advent of ‘next gen’ consoles I once again looked at making a purchase but which to go for? I looked at some of the more recent titles that were available on both systems and their predecessors and what was to come and this swayed me slightly towards the PS4. A friend who had many previous generations of consoles and had already bought a Xbox One also recommended that if I was to make the plunge to consoles I should opt for a PS4, and this is eventually what I went for.

Initially I thought I’d made a terrible mistake, not about PS4 rather than Xbone, but generally about getting a console. Now I’m used to the controls I have enjoyed the couple of games I’ve played. They are games I wouldn’t have bought for my PC. I will still buy and play games for my PC that I believe suit being played on the PC but will now have access to a different type of gaming experience on the PS4, I am particularly looking forward to playing the PS4 version of The Last of Us.

I am not really interested in the multimedia capabilities of my console atm, I have so many other options available for streaming movies and tv, so much so that my console lasted mere hours attached to my tv before migrating to sit beside my PC and getting plugged into my monitor so I could play sitting at my desk!

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
12 July 2014

Thanks for sharing John! You’ve beaten me to the current generation, and I think I’m steering towards the PS4 as well. Why did your Xbox One owning friend suggest you go for the PlayStation 4?

Guest
John says:
12 July 2014

A mix of reasons, though nothing probably that would have swayed me in the direction of the PS4 if I had been leaning more towards the Xbox One. He mentioned the slight power difference though he did point out that mere mortals were unlikely to notice the difference. At the time there was a price difference between the two machines due to the inclusion of the kinect system which while he thought the system was nice to have it wasn’t in his opinion enough of a deal breaker to warrant the difference in base price of the machines, which microsoft seem now to have agreed with by removing it to lower the price. I imagine like some people who buy consoles he’ll end up buying both eventually but knowing the type of gamer I am he felt the PS4 was a better match for me atm, or maybe he just wants to avoid me online…

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
14 July 2014

I expect the graphical differences will show with the exclusives, where the developers can really take advantage of the power of the PS4 and vica versa the Xbox One. With multi-platform titles, you’ll find they might develop to the lowest performing console, or just cut the resolution/framerate.

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
13 July 2014

I have no interest in games consoles but have been wondering if anyone would mention reliability, simply because I’m interested in the reliability of consumer electronics. From what I can remember, both companies have had reliability problems with consoles in the past.

If your games console breaks just after the warranty expires then trying to get the retailer to do help you could be a fun game. If you pay by credit card then the card company will afford additional protection if you are let down by the retailer.

0
Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
14 July 2014

Hi Wavechange, yes I had a couple of PS3’s that died and the Xbox 360 reportedly had as high as a 30% failure rate for the first few years. It seems like they have both learnt their lesson on reliability – the Xbox One is big and covered in vents/fans which shows that Microsoft is being super safe. How Sony managed to fit everything in such a smaller package is quite amazing. How it performs for reliability – only time will tell.

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
14 July 2014

The overheating problem prompted my question. It is good that this sorted out, yet disappointing for owners of affected consoles that Sony was not more helpful at the time when there appeared to be an obvious design fault.

The Xbox One has a one year warranty and a miserable 90 days for accessories. I have heard of 90 days cover for repaired and secondhand products but Microsoft seems to win the game for being mean to its customers. Having said that, I could not find anything about the PS4 warranty when I had a quick look.

Hopefully both machines will prove reliable. It’s little console-ation to have good games and unreliable hardware. 🙂

Guest
Guest
william says:
14 July 2014

Will the PS4 be able to play games from the 3 or 2 ? I know the 3 doesn’t play games from the 2 and I think that was a huge mark against it.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
14 July 2014

Hi William, the PS3 did originally play PS2 games. Over time they removed the functionality to save money on the build. The PS4 doesn’t play PS3 games. This is because Sony went for an easier to develop for build this time, based on PC architecture. The PS3 had very specialist hardware. For the PS4 to play these games would require PS3 chips to be in the PS4, which could increase the cost by a good £50.

Instead, Sony is planning to offer a streaming service for PS3 games called Gaikai – I think it’s scheduled for release next year.

Guest
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
14 July 2014

Apologies, the game streaming service has been rebranded as PlayStation Now: http://www.playstation.com/en-us/explore/psnow/?cid=playstation-now-spotlight-27jun14

You can even stream PS3 games to PlayStation TV (a small device that’s much cheaper than a PS4) or even Bravia TVs.

