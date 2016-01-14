/ Technology

Are laptops getting worse?

Profile photo of Callum Tennent Callum Tennent Tech Researcher
It’s a strange concept. The idea that a technology could be getting worse as time goes by seems unthinkable. But I think laptops are, and here’s why.

Consumer electronics is an industry constantly moving forward, and at a rate faster than any other. Tablets, smartphones, smarts TVs – all distant concepts a mere ten years ago, now firmly at the centre of our day-to-day lives and improving every day.

In fact, those three technologies are exactly why the current state of laptops is so noticeably lacklustre. A piece of kit that predates any of them by a good 20 years, laptops seem to be running out of steam.

Cheaper and cheaper laptops

Are laptops literally getting worse? Of course not. Processors are updated every year, displays continue to pack in more pixels, and lighter and stronger composites are working their way to the production line. But these are minor improvements to the average consumer. Compared to smartphones, for example, it’s as if the laptop industry is standing still.

Rather than striving for the latest innovations, laptop manufacturers are doing whatever they can to offer their products at a lower cost. Tablets and smartphones have made an irreparable and eternal mark on home computing. Most people nowadays, whether they are aware of it or not, probably don’t even need a laptop for what they want to do. It seems like the only way computing manufacturers feel they can compete is by slashing prices.

What good is a £300 laptop if it’s flat-out awful, though? Even around the £500-£700 mark we’re still seeing laptops that fill us with apathy rather than awe. Cost-cutting will always impact on quality, and there’s little way around that.

Profile photo of kelmeyler
kel meyler says:
14 January 2016
I have both tablet and laptop and use both as needed. I have to say though I do like my Acer laptop and would not do without it. It had Windows 8.1 on it when I purchased it but have now converted to Windows 10. I currently do everything from banking to recording on my…
Laptops need a jump start

Which? laptop review scores have taken a noticeable dip over the past six months, and the same problems are endemic throughout all of those poor-testers. Big-name components that under perform due to poor optimisation. Terrible build quality and cheap materials. Dreary displays and muddy audio. It’s obvious that the money you save has been ripped from the production line.

In a time where laptop manufacturers, petrified of their own impending irrelevance, are doubling-down, consolidating, and offering you what you’ve already seen before for cheaper, the exact opposite is needed.

Today, brands like HP release upwards of 100 laptops a year. The differences between them are often indistinguishable, and that market saturation just means that you, the consumer, has a diluted pool of devices to choose from.

Like a shark, if a technology stops moving, it dies. Smartphones and tablets are now the great whites of the market, and it’s only a matter of time until they gorge themselves on the tender, aging flesh of the laptop. A serious re-balancing of priorities is urgently needed.

Do you think laptop manufacturers need to innovate more?

Yes (77%, 1,563 Votes)

I don't know (16%, 324 Votes)

No (7%, 133 Votes)

Total Voters: 2,020

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
14 January 2016

I would agree with that , the modern laptop although having high speed CPU is let down by the build quality. Although I use a PC I have a very old Samsung laptop that I bought at a jumble sale for £25 it had Win Xp on it and the battery was dud ,but it did come with a PU . I removed Windows and installed one of the very lightweight LInux distros on it . These are specially chosen for old/slow PC,s/laptops and make a big difference in speed but the point is it is built like a tank -drop it it dents the floor ,parts dont fall off it ,it is totally reliable the buttons/keys are firm the whole case is solid . No they dont make them like that anymore !

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
14 January 2016

I also would like to say the lead article is right the future isnt PC,s or laptops but mobile devices . MS is shrewd enough to recognise this that is why Win 10 is the last main Windows system which will be kept alive (in the future) with paid updates . They predict that in 10 years things will have changed dramatically and they are right . In the business community PC,s will last longer due to not just the amount of power available but the ability of high powered video cards for use in graphic design etc but integrated CPU/ Video chips are catching up but there will still be a need for large screens so in the future mobile devices would have to be able to power them for hours for work to be done so they would need to be mains PU supplied unless battery technology is way ahead of today . And yes new battery technology is on the horizon as well as CPU,s using organic means of communication and light travel .

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
14 January 2016

Desktop and laptop PCs are now a mature technology that is used for many workplace applications. I can’t imagine they’ll go away any time soon.

They may continue to fall in price, as did calculators.

Most of these PCs are built to last. That is great for sustainability but not the best news for their manufacturers (or for “technophiles” at Which?, eager to review “sexy” new products?)

Personally, I haven’t needed to buy a new a home desktop since the days of Vista (and I’m still using it). My newest laptop is from the Windows 7 era, but I prefer the build quality of my Vista era machines.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
14 January 2016

Your mention of calculators made me think of this image…

🙂

PS. This image embedded itself all by itself just by using the image link… handy if you’d also like to include an image in your comment!

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
14 January 2016

Thanks Patrick.

My work calculator is the one shown in your 1999 & 2011 images – I’ve had mine since 1996; it still does everything I need and more.

I’ve not yet had an audio player chip implanted into my brain (as depicted in your 2011 audio image?) so I’m still using headphones as per the 1999 image. I have moved on from CDs though….

Profile photo of kelmeyler
Member
kel meyler says:
14 January 2016

I have both tablet and laptop and use both as needed. I have to say though I do like my Acer laptop and would not do without it. It had Windows 8.1 on it when I purchased it but have now converted to Windows 10. I currently do everything from banking to recording on my laptop.

Profile photo of Delparc
Member
Delparc says:
4 March 2016

I too have an Acer laptop (new) and it is an appalling unit. It is very slow and will not allow Windows10 to be removed and if one achieves this then it prevents other operating systems from being installed.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
5 March 2016

Delparc- If Windows 10 comes pre-installed -ie-OEM and not a retail bought version of win.10 then you are stuck with it as MS knows your Motherboard serial number so you cant transfer it to another computer . If you are “upgraded” by a download you have a certain length of time to remove it and revert back to an earlier version . Some manufacturers are in league with MS financially and make it hard for you to install another system . But it should not be impossible to remove it they cant create a monopoly by blocking installation of say-LInux on a bought electronic product unless it is one like a smartphone that runs on a Windows system . What is the full model number of your Acer and year bought so I can help ?

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
14 January 2016

I think the world might miss Sony Vaio’s. A premium laptop brand that’s cheaper Macs. I still have mine (despite a penchant for over-heating).

Also, aren’t laptop manufacturer’s innovating by producing tablets or tablet/laptop mash-ups?

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
14 January 2016

My Sony laptop does all I want (a bit slow at times, but who’s in such a hurry) and it is 10 this year, on Vista. However I realise I have been lucky for it to last this long.
Maybe I would go for a mobile device to replace it, but I’d still want the facility to link a large screen (apart from CAD, why shrink documents and spreadsheets unecessarily?), and a decent keyboard when I use it at home. But I’m not sure what is meant by a “mobile device”. I’d regard up to an iPhone as mobile, but not a tablet.

Anyway, what should I replace my ageing laptop with? Is Apple the only durable answer? (I like durable).

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
14 January 2016

I believe there are some other good “business grade” laptops out there, but I have no first hand experience of any recent ones. I have seen several favourable reviews on the Dell XPS 13. In some ways that is quite a surprise, because my experience of mid-range Dell business laptops from a few years ago was that the machines were basically fairly sturdy but were let down by poor keyboards. Pretty much all the Vaios I’ve seen had great keyboards – and most of the Toshibas were good too.

I also have an old XP/Win2000 era Compaq that is “built like a brick outhouse” – it really is very sturdy.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
14 January 2016

Well Malcolm – Valhalla or the Land of Your Dreams has arrived — in the shape of MS Continuum (registered trademark ) . This will allow you to connect a brand spanking new -top model Windows Smartphone to a large screen and do all the things you dream of (at a price -ie==Lumia 950/950XL . MS has big things in store for its- “spy of the year ” Windows 10 system . You wil of course be forced to upgrade to 10 (in a not so nice way ) as it stil acounts for not more than 10 % of windows systems – 1 % LESS than XP . You name it it will happen voice control with translations into foreign languages DIRECT as you speak to a Chinese gentleman through its vocal spying app and you will be “helped to make decisions online Vocally . There is a long host of downloaded “updates ” to its system that will enable smartphones to act like a PC – quote- we will offer FULL Windows desktop experience ,and will allow handsets to be connected to keyboards ,mice+ monitors ,whatever is on the screen will be mirrored on the monitor so allowing for an effective computer to be stored in your pocket . BUT total control of “your”–aka THEIR smartphone/PC and total info will be uploaded to MS . Milions wil love it unless you are like me and dont want targeted ads PLUS on screen ads +pus “help ” in EVERY action you do . There is a lot more but this is enough for now.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
14 January 2016

Thanks duncan. I hate ads (on TV as well) and it all sounds too controlled for my taste. To be honest I don’t need to carry a computer in my pocket – my laptop has stayed at home for years (so when I’m away convos get a welcome breather from my pontifications). Looks like I’ll think about a laptop again.

Profile photo of mosaics
Member
mosaics says:
17 January 2016

Hi Malcolm i’ve had my Vista for 8 years so nice to know i may get another 2 out of it! Just don’t want to part with it even though i get frustrated at times when it goes so slow!

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
17 January 2016

Patience is virtue! Vista is the about the slowest version of Windows that I’ve ever used. Hence , Vista owners are the most virtuous PC owners out there 🙂

PS – Speed-wise, Vista really does benefit from having 2GB (or more) of RAM installed.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
14 January 2016

I have a MacBook Pro that is nearly a year old and I am very pleased with it. It has a solid state drive and runs very cool, and the battery life is excellent. The best feature is the trackpad, that can do different things according to how many fingers you are using. I thought I might miss the lack of an optical drive but it’s very easy, if rather slow, to install old software from disc via a wireless connection to another computer that has an optical drive. My biggest grouse is that you cannot simply swap the battery for a fresh one on modern Apple laptops. Even if the battery life is good, it’s not always convenient to plug in and charge a laptop.

My 2011 MacBook Pro still runs for nearly three hours on the battery despite having been through nearly 70% more charge cycles than the maximum quoted by Apple.

I appreciate that Apple laptops are expensive (my PowerBook G3 cost £2k in 1999) but considering how much use I have got out of every one I have owned they have been good value for money.

Oh, and I hate Apple as a company for all the usual reasons.

Profile photo of gradivus
Member
gradivus says:
16 January 2016

Wow, what a coincidence! My MacBook Pro is nearly a year old and I too am very pleased with it. I gave my 2011 MacBook Pro to my daughter a few weeks ago (to replace her still-working 2008 MacBook which she gave to her sister-in-law) and she’s very pleased with that.

By far my biggest grouse is the way Apple now focuses on ‘Pretty’ rather than ‘Functional’. Here we are in 2016 and, for example, Apple’s word processor still doesn’t capitalise the first letter of a sentence for you. Yet we’re treated “major updates” at least once a year that feature pointless gimmicks such as new icons and a screen font that looks nice but is harder to read.

Interestingly, Which sort-of confirmed this recently:
http://blogs.which.co.uk/technology/apple/imac-vs-imac-are-apples-latest-updates-worth-the-money/

Profile photo of bishbut
Member
bishbut says:
15 January 2016

Mobile phones and tablets are more likely to be carried about everywhere and seen by other people so many want to show they have the latest model so makers keep updating so that people can waste their money buying the latest model more money than sense people again

Member
Tony Latham says:
15 January 2016

PC’s are slowly but surely becoming outdated by the new smart phones and tablets, the PC “Bloatware/Spyware” scandal hasn’t helped either. Signs of creeping Big Brother?

Profile photo of mikehuk
Member
Mike Hitchcock says:
16 January 2016

I have a reasonably priced Lenovo Intel I5 laptop upgraded to Windows 10 and am very pleased with it. It is well built, reliable and really fast with Windows 10. I do have a smartphone(Samsung Note 4) and an Android tablet (Galaxy Note 10.1) but usually spend my time using the laptop.

Profile photo of Rhubarb
Member
Rhubarb says:
16 January 2016

My XPS 13 sometimes needs charging, which is irritating because I keep forgetting – it happens so infrequently. I have a house full of computers; Surface, XPS, Lenovo, HP – for a variety of reasons. The cheap to mid-range computers are boring, always useful but sometimes not built so well. The premium computers are astonishing. Stopped innovating? I’m not so sure. What is it specifically you are looking for?

Member
garrett says:
17 January 2016

I havnt used a lap top or desk top in 2 years.i do everything including scanning and printing on my phone..

Profile photo of Icepilot
Member
Al says:
17 January 2016

No innovation? What about the Chromebook? My Acer bought last year, £169 , weight 1.5 lbs, silent because of SSD and the cloud, lasts 12 hours between charges, does everything. Plug in a 1920×1080 screen and edit your photos with free software. All the software is free! I have never spent a penny. No anti virus software needed.
Bye bye PC, bye bye Windows, bye bye computer problems. And, everything is perfectly synchronised with my Moto E smartphone (£80) and Hudl tablet. If that isnt innovation I dont know what is?

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
17 January 2016

Garrett- For the majority of the public, in the future your use of communicative social/business interaction by mobile , will be the norm . This is part of this “Brave New World ” that the media is pressurising us to become part of so that it will be a constant progression of -upgrade to the shiny new model . Your mobile will replace the bible , it will be your spirit and soul ,you will keep it close to you it will be your friend and lover , it will tell you what to do both socially and politically ,you will rely on it ,having it lost or stolen will be a disaster where you need “help ” to get over it . Realism will disappear the world will consist of what you are told on your mobile . The problem is those that cant afford to upgrade or even buy a smartphone, they will still live in a world of reality but made to look “lesser ” people , not to be helped or pity-ed but held in disdain . Control of the population by government will be increased till 1984 will pale in comparison to the future . Those that rebel against this will be social outcasts and criticised maybe even arrested . People dont realise where all this is heading, individuality will be repressed ,group “thinking ” -aka- obeying “authorities ” will be the norm . Never happen ?? just look at how it is progressing ,your heritage is being removed and replaced by a digital chip controlled by a real “Big Brother ” there is even talk in the US of chip implants at birth instead of needing ID ,its already been tried in animals to control them ,and yes they got it to work . Dont like what I say ,okay but just watch the “creeping effect” on society its happening as we speak I just hope there are still individuals left in this world to be able to resist the digital future of society.

Profile photo of Rhubarb
Member
Rhubarb says:
17 January 2016

So Duncan, you’re saying there really _is innovation in this field.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
17 January 2016

Rhubarb- Uh —-Yes — You cant stop innovation all I am doing is pointing out the pitfalls as I do to those upgrading to Win 10 . I am not against innovation, all for it ,its just the human consequences nobodies thought through .

Member
Brian F says:
17 January 2016

What is all this nonesense regarding high speed CPU’s , I have a 8 yr. old 17″ Toshiba with relative low speed CPU, Vista O.S. permanently sat on my desk which is more than adequate for my needs such as e,mailing , financial, purchases, general information, etc.
It would appear to me that a more sophisticated computer with high end CPU at vast expense would not provide much in the way of additional advantages.
In conclusion therefore, for the average home user cheap basic computer would be sufficient for most requirements.
I will carry on with my Toshiba which has given me no trouble for as long as possible, Vista has had occassional hiccups, reset, problem resolved.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 January 2016

I had a similar vintage 17″ Toshiba laptop running Windows Vista at work. It was very slow – I can still remember waiting until a blue circle stopped rotating and something happened. It also had to be restarted frequently. Windows 7 appeared and that overcame most of the problems and was significantly faster. Everyone who paid for Vista should have been offered a free upgrade to 7.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
18 January 2016

Down the years, I have experienced many work PCs that have struggled under the weight of their accumulated junkware, bloatware and corporate security applications. In such cases, removing and re-installing Windows every few years seems to help combat the degredation of system speed.

Anyone who really wants a zero-cost and actual upgrade, for Vista (or any other Windows version) can always try Linux. 🙂

There are some great free versions of Linux out there – and you can install as many copies of you like. So you can keep your slow old Windows installation for “legacy applications” and migrate to Linux for an improved user experience.

Profile photo of MikeCunliffe
Member
MikeCunliffe says:
18 January 2016

I’m a software developer – have been for almost 40 years and worked for myself for the past 31 years.
I never really became embroiled in the Windows craze. The nearest was working with MS-Dos and their multi-user version (name escapes me now). I then found Unix – SCO Unix to be precise. I developed loads of software using Cobol on small (386) machines using multi-user SCO Unix. The efficiency was phenominal. One project required the storage of 2,250,000 names and addresses, complete with ‘phone numbers and a selection of 6 (could have been 7) numbers. It was for a bingo-lotto game. I could access any single entry given a set of numbers, or process a range of entries sharing, say, 3 identical numbers in milliseconds.
An Intel 386 and then the 486 machines were not fast but Unix was highly efficient.
It was/is very reliable as well. Over the years a package I developed has been installed in perhaps 30 sites. None has ever suffered an Op. System fault.

I find with Windows (Vista) on my personal machine a shut-down every week or so helps. I generally leave it running 24/7 as I believe to do so reduces main board faults and this has been fruitful for my own users whose machines have rarely suffered hardware faults.

I think Windows has issues releasing memory back for use when some applications are closed. Shutting down helps in this aspect.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 January 2016

Your right MIke Windows retains memory , its an old existing “fault ” well thats what MS say -nudge-nudge -wink-wink. MS admit they hold a lot of data that should be released but builds up so bad even they -their MVP -windows “experts ” say if they cant cure a fault for a poster –re-install . And yes I pulled the plug on Windows as it took a lifetime to shut down as well as stopping MS starting up your PC to install its updates -aka – we control Windows and we will forcefully install Win 10 on your system and if you turn off the settings (without disabling many windows processes in the registry ) WE -the GOD of “our ” computer will turn them back on – so there ! -already been done Mike – a 1000 cries of protest and more to come . Who owns you babe ? -why MS does !

Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
18 January 2016

Hi Derek, Thanks for your input about Linux
I good number of years ago a kiwi relation recomended it to me but locally near everyone was far from enthusiastic
Updates and OS system updates were well included in his descriptions
Any more helpful info or has/is anyone else using Linux and have anything to contribute

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 January 2016

Dee, as you know I now use Linux 24/7 , you never own Windows ,it owns you ,it controls you .it dishes out orders and you must obey. As “administrator ” you are only one step up the ladder from “user ” and in Win 10,its hidden . Windows has admitted even when you block EVERY spy network on it ,they have another you cant stop ,they say its just to check “how you use Windows ” but that is Bull ,it phones home ALL your actions and is a liability due to hacking. Get Linux Mint -new edition -17.3 with the latest kernel its a bit like Windows but without the spying . You chose what programs reach the web , ALL updates have to be approved by you and you have to input a password for them to install not only that you control what processes call out ( I have only a few and they are basic ) so your CPU is little used unlike Windows who have a ton of processes you cant stop unless you want Windows to take the huff and blue screen you . There is a built in Firewall you activate and control . Its faster than Windows and you can make changes to it without being blocked . I am using it as I speak -drawback -less apps than Windows but Win 10 will charge you for their apps any time soon and you are limited to only MS approved apps -if you run ones not approved you have problems . Dont think about it Dee -get it. pS- NO back-doors like Windows .

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 January 2016

IF you do decide to get LInux Mint go to their official website –linuxmint.com -to download the ISO and burn it to disc/ USB drive then you can install it along with Windows (dual boot ) on power up you get a window asking you what system you want to boot to just punch enter on LInux ,using the up/down arrows . Its FREE !

Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
18 January 2016

Thanks Duncan. No I hadn’t realised you used Linux or it blew right over my head without notice
Yes my kiwi relation used the words Cheesey for Windows as in its full of holes
I’ll make a shortcut out of your link and maybe some snowy night I’ll have a go

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 January 2016

Dee I have a few Australian friends but they are all “wanted men ” like me inclined to be outspoken and “rebellious “

Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
18 January 2016

I think we all have a few of those dudes
Where I’m from we’re lucky to be here without having being driving to getting in a boat.
Still I’d consider Sutherland near anytime.
I can just see the sign at the road
Here, see me,,,,,I’m here,,,,,,,Just try it?????

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 January 2016

Dee-if you have an old computer thats very slow dont bin it you can install a lightweight Linux distro .I am posting this on a very old laptop slow as hell until I installed LInux Puppy its now a lot faster and you can have a very small hard drive as it takes up little space . It has all the main facilities but apps are a bit limited but it does the business it had WIn XP on it before I erased it ,hope this helps others especially if you are stuck for money.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
17 January 2016

Brian- Well you have a point ,if you are happy with your Vista ,who are we to complain . The problem is the new apps demand more processing power not less and mobile phones are forever being “upgraded ” by downloads which in a lot of cases wont work with older versions . If you are just surfing the net , posting the occasional comment, emailing etc ,no problem ,but have you seen the amount of download for win 10 -both on Computer and mobile ? On computer it can be 26G or more which immediately phones home thats why a lot of old systems wont install win 10 ,as well as a large number of your favourite apps not being acceptable one bloke with a small SSD was left with little free space . I have Win 7 Prof. on dual boot and will never upgrade to Win 10 for a multitude of reasons which I will later comment on but use LInux , boots in no more than 12 secs including clicking on the =boot from window . So in that sense I agree with you but many want to use a whole lot of new apps and online game users want to use the latest X 12 upgrade only available (slyly ) on Win 10 . There is also the professional photo/web/ video designer and other linked professions who need fast speeds / multi- threading etc but Joe Public probably dont use those CPU intensive apps -yes I know some do ! so what you say stands up in many peoples eyes.

Member
dvh says:
17 January 2016

Modern generations raised on mobile phones are dictating the change to mobile devices as they are familiar with this interface. the problem for the pc interface was never meant to be mobile, the two formats should never have merged, the pc of 5 years ago was a lot more user friendly for those who have always used pc’s. this modern mixture of both tries to do too much, in my eyes is a mess, in the past I had full control of what had access to my pc, the only way to do this today is to stay offline. Not been cynical, but running online applications designed for the pc do not work as well as the modern aps on the same pc doing the same job, funny a few years ago could not tell the difference. If you do not accept Microsoft’s bloated software updates they will pull support, you are forced to change even when you are content with what you have.

Profile photo of Fran
Member
Fran says:
17 January 2016

Innovation required is of the practical kind. Easy access/low cost to upgrade memory or processor, better battery life, common charger connectors so you can borrow or use venue shared facilities rather than lugging your power pack around, faster charging.

Profile photo of cheshire resident
Member
cheshire resident says:
18 January 2016

I’m afraid I find my tablet and smartphone too hard on the eyes – I prefer my 17″ laptop screen. I only use the tablet and phone for surfing the internet. Most emails, letters, family history research and photo downloads and editing are all done and saved on the laptop and backed up weekly to an external hard drive. I also need the laptop to print as the my tablet requires a wireless printer. I bought a dedicated photo scanner last year and am currently converting old negatives and slides into jpeg files. You can’t do that on a smartphone!

Member
Brian F says:
19 January 2016

Duncan, as you are very familiar with Linux I would appreciate your advice whether the system could be used to resurect a very old Advent tower with pentium 111 and 98 O.S. The computer was originally used on dial up and is still fully functioning, but has no Wi-Fi facility. I have a Wi-Fi USB dongle left to me by my ISP which I have not tried out on the computer. If there is no solution I will have dispose of same or keep until it becomes antique.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 January 2016

Brian-its your lucky day !!! -how would you like an operating system thats designed for a Pentium 111 ??? . Yes lite-weight ,ISO can fit on a CD and has the latest HTML5 browser (Firefox/Chrome use a bit of memory ) . Although my old Pen 4 Laptop is using -Puppy Linux which would do the job along with lightweight Midori browser ,which I have as a spare , on my LInux Mint PC this system will do just nice .You have a choice of 3 versions pick the middle one its Legacy OS 2.1 LTS available on — I wont put all the URL as it takes a while to be accepted by Which == puppylinux.org/wikka/legacyOS .click on it for FREE ,download ISO burn to CD/DVD/ USB DRIVE then boot from it on your old PC ( I remember Advent ) and follow installation instructions (remove old OS as part of installation ,instructions given ) . Your Wi-Fi dongle should work with the new system ,leave it plugged in unless otherwise instructed . ANY problems let me know ,best regards .

Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
19 January 2016

I’m reading this with great interest. I’ve been looking at HP replacement keypads and they are as out of date as W98 and as cheap.
I’ll maybe have a laptop in every corner next year or better put wifey and I can have one for home each and one for Motorhome each
Just need the mobile internet thing sorted and we’ll be connected to the world without a landline too.
Keep it coming Duncan
I’ll not cry if BT/EE dont make money.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
20 January 2016

For those not “au fait ” with downloading an ISO to burn it , and want to try Linux on a modern Computer if they buy the February edition of Linux Format they will find the new release Linux Mint-17.3 for 32+64-bit DVD all done for them attached to the front cover with comprehensive -picture guided installation instructions inside the mag called – Escape from Windows 10 (not the movie ) ,please note I have zero connection with this mag ,no shares in it,no corresponding with it ,nor do I buy it on a regular basis as its too dear for me ( £6.49 ) .But I present it here ONLY as a means for those posters/ viewers of Which to at least try out a system that doent spy on you ,this distro is NOT meant for old -slow computers but is like Windows in form without the windows total control over it . You own it -you control it -you set the limits on it.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 February 2016

The latest bad news from MS is that all future CPU chips will only work with Win 10, and good news for MS to force the world to accept Win 10 . MS -that “god “” of computer systems, has decreed that all future Intel/AMD processors will NOT work with Win 7/8/8.1 .How “nice ” of them .This news was published on Friday (last ) as- Windows 10 will only be supported by Intel,s Kaby Lake silicon ,Qualcomm,s -8896 silicon and AMD,s Bristol Ridge silicon . In other words you are bricked from updating your CPU unless its Win 10 . This your “god ” has spoken and you must obey —ehh !!! NOPE ! the company sees the Win 10 operating system as the FINAL version of Windows -exactly as I have been saying AND for all those doubters of me when I said you will in the future be charged for “updates ” MS has added –Windows is now a SERVICE -get it ??? charges will occur for apps as well as updates ( once they have enough customers on Win 10 ) ,it is NO longer a product !! But you have a way out of “concentration camp” Win 10 –install LINUX and you can carry on with the new CPU,s

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
18 February 2016

The reports I’ve seen suggest that MS actually said that they won’t be patching W7 & W8 to work with any future CPU chips.

So the only version of Windoze that will “work” on newer h/w will be W10.

By the sound of it OSX, Linux, Unix (etc…) will be unaffected.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
18 February 2016

Linux has long been the preserve of the computer enthusiast rather than an operating system used by those who have no great interest in computers. Maybe it’s time for Linux to become more widely used.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 February 2016

wavechange -our government uses LInux-the US government uses LInux in their secure departments ,in their secure services ,it is par for the coarse on servers . Its just the fact when MS came out with Windows long ago they rubbished LInux and the general public believed them -#1- because they wanted to make vast sums of money from Windows and they did commercially -#2- They also wanted to keep it a closed system over which they have supreme control -which they still have -that presented 2 problems to have this type of control you must have full back-door access and they have BUT this also allows hackers a playground to take over your computer —-SO — updates by the 1000,s weeks and months after attacks causing blue screens /unable to access the internet / unable to run programmes /etc and a field day for large Internet +computer SECURITY companies getting millions for “security systems” to help plug windows open doors BUT that wasnt the only problem the NSA was also on their backs as well as NATO GCHQ –you name them for the same access AND control of ALL our Windows computers —and they got it . GCHQ can sit a computer screen having a multi-million $$$$$ computer running it and do what they want with YOUR computer –ANYTIME they want . Now Linux being an open system and any faults occurring are immediately fixed by high tech computer programmers and the Linux system ,as you know on a download -shows you in minute detail what it is technically -BEFORE you think of installing it AND to install it YOU have to input your password for it to happen . Contrast this with windows -forced downloads -forced installations – you are limited in what you can do in windows even at the laughable “” administrator “” level . Not so Linux –YOU control it -YOU own it- YOU own your own computer –in windows MS OWN your computer as well as the GCHQ/NSA . Now thats a fact !

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
18 February 2016

I know that Linux is widely used outside the home but perhaps this would be as good a time as any to bring open source computing to the masses who want to use a computer but have little interest in which operating system it uses.

You are totally wrong in saying the MS owns my computer. Apple does. 🙂

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 February 2016

I wasn,t saying you personally wavechange I was making a general point aimed at the public that will maybe get them out of the mind control of MS and into lateral thinking.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
18 February 2016

I agree, Duncan. Like many academics I resisted using MS wherever possible. I should have gone open source but the easier option was Mac. I have just had my first security problem with an iPhone. I have just had a call from a friend who picked up my phone by mistake yesterday evening. 🙁

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
18 February 2016

In its guise as Android, Linux is now very widely used.

Chromebooks also run a simple version of Linux and are ideal for those who have no great interest in computers.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 February 2016

Thanks Derek. Good points.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
18 February 2016

OSX is the Apple system, and has nothing to do with M$.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 February 2016

Ian where do I mention -OSX ????? and naughty -naughty – in one US controlled forum I was nearly banned for making S in MS a $$$ sign . I applaud Which for being more liberal minded .

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
18 February 2016

You didn’t: Derek did when he said “By the sound of it OSX, Linux, Unix (etc…) will be unaffected”. However, owing to the entirely unnecessary threading system my response was moved down several posts.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
18 February 2016

Sorry Ian, I was just trying to outline the essential key facts mentioned in DL’s post.

If Microsoft intend to lock out W7 users from newer hardware, that should help to encourage all their corporate W7 users to migrate away from Windows to other choices.

Profile photo of DeeKay
Member
DeeKay says:
18 February 2016

For those interested in Linux do a little search for an interview with Linus Torvalds at the TED conference in Vancouver…………..

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 February 2016

It only gets worse !!! – Do you know Win 10 has a built -in P2P app ??? which is on by default and MS will use your bandwidth to send updates -patches -and Windows Store downloads etc thereby saving their servers ,nowhere is P2P mentioned in the EULA . Now think about this who uses P2P for its personal gain ?? using your PC as a BOT -enabling denial of service -malicious software -sending you to a malicious site or computer to download -automatically hard porn thereby getting you banned and arrested by your iSP and the police and much more . How many companies will trust their download to a persons personal computer ?

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
18 February 2016

DL, see “How to stop Windows 10 sharing your update data” on Which? Tech Daily for a previous expose of this…

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 February 2016

Derek – didnt know about Tech. Daily , I got this from one of the computer mags I read as well as on the web to verify it. But will look up Tech Daily . Cant find Tech Daily so far will keep on trying but fate being what it is I have located a new (for me ) business computer tech website -joined it and guess what ? more info on error 53 so heading there to post it.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 February 2016

Ah Derek –its WHICH tech Daily I will browse through it , I usually get my info straight from international business tech websites but the above info about Win 10 I didnt get there I got it from computer mags it shows how computer mags dont always publish up to date data .

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
19 February 2016

…in which case, I hope you already know the 1st rule of journalism….

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 February 2016

Found the advice on telemetry Derek that doesnt apply to what I am talking about P2P which MS WILL be using to download updates etc .

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 February 2016

Got the right advice on this Derek — Click on -updates+security -then -advanced options -then-choose how updates are delivered -then-turn OFF updates from more than one place -button. That fixes it Derek.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 February 2016

The only problem with the advice given in how to stop being snooped upon by MS via Win 10 is that once you have turned everything off ,including going onto the Internet and doing it from MS,s webpage is that Ms can turn it ALL back on . Many complaints from users about this . You also cant block downloads in Win 10 Home and if you want apps from MS,s website you have to allow it anyway , MS knows even what your Motherboard serial number is to stop you re-installing Win 7 ,if you have OEM and not a retail disc after the time out period for accepting Win 10 and so you cant transfer it to another computer. I dont have Win 10 so I cant tell for sure what you can do on it as far as defy MS but I have Win 7 Prof. on dual boot and I can certainly stop MS from downloading Win 10 -or downloading anything BUT it requires a lot of disabling in the Registry and non use of Windows module installer – the NOT ! “”trusted installer”” as well as many others so it is limiting my use of it to basic . Number ONE rule though dont allow remote interrogation or ANY version of it to run although it will stop genuine people checking your computer.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
23 February 2016

I just had an example as to why LInux is more secure than Windows . I keep up to date with any virus threats and unusually one or two were being used against LInux Mint ,one involved a virus download if you downloaded the system as of a few days ago and another was a server type attack within a few day of this I got today a priority 1 download to block the threats . Contrast this with Windows and you are talking weeks to get a security update with a good chance of a blue screen or loss of Internet service or programmes.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
24 February 2016

Duncan – thanks for that news.

I enjoyed the twist where it was reported that the Linux Mint website was hacked via a security flaw in their WordPress blog….

Profile photo of MikePalmer
Member
mike Palmer says:
26 February 2016

I have a very old lap top, and my main problem is with down loads, I am on windows 8, but I keep being asked to down load windows 10 and to be honest windows 10 is the biggest load of B.S. ever, I bought my wife a tablet for Christmas with windows 10 and she just could not get on with it, it caused her a load of grief and many nights of tears. In the end, I down loaded windows 8.1 and she has never been happier. back to my lap top, when windows 10 came out I did try to down load it, it took 3 hours, and at 99% I was told there was a problem and my lap top was being returned to windows 8, this took all night. As a member of my Parish Council, I need my lap top on a daily basis because that is how we as a council communicate so to be without my lap top for so long meant that I missed out on some of our council business. Now I refuse to down load anything, and to date I have over 200 down loads that windows want me to accept, I say no way, leave me as I am, as long as I can get , read and send emails watch you tube and play the odd game of cards, then that’s all I need in my lap top. And windows 10, lets forget it, maybe in 10 or 20 years time when like windows X.P. we had a great system, then once windows get there act together maybe, just maybe windows 10 will be as good. but for now, I will stick to windows 8.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
26 February 2016

Mike one thing that effects this is not enough RAM (memory ) how much have you ? Second what the state of your “C” drive is it near full ? Windows 10 uses a very large amount of HD space . There are other reasons but I am with you about Win 10 -the SPY network your Parish Council info would be zoomed straight back to the US and third parties DONT install it ! Have a look at LInux MInt somewhat like Windows but you own it not MS and you control your computer not MS and it will be a lot faster at booting and running. IF you let it (in Win 8/8.1 ) it will install itself (win 10 ) by force now .

Member
John Davies says:
26 March 2016

I have a 4-year old Lenovo L laptop at home, which continues to give good service. I recently had to buy a new laptop at work and chose a Lenovo T model with a much higher specification. Its performance is so poor that I plan to replace it after less than a year (although I have no idea what to buy instead). At first I was impressed with the battery lifetime but I soon realised that this was because the processor ran so slowly. I turned the speed up to maximum and the battery life is now worse than the old laptop but the performance remains unacceptably slow. It often cannot keep up with my typing and I find that I delete things by accident because the software falls so far behind what I am doing. A colleague who bought a similar laptop recently has the same experience. So yes, laptops do seem to be getting worse and this is for professional-level models, not bargain-basement versions. Poor design? The problems do not seem to be related to the version of Windows and both machines have plenty of RAM and disk space.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
26 March 2016

John could you give me the exact model of your Levono T model and whether it is really a laptop ? ,there is a wide range of models so that I can find a genuinely fast laptop for you. Its also down to how much you want to pay.

