Have you been called by a ‘BT technical support’ phone scam?

Scam written on keyboard
Profile photo of Patrick Steen Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Has the ‘Microsoft technical support’ phone scam evolved? Is it now the ‘BT technical support’ scam? We’ve heard from people who’ve been called… and we want to see whether there are more of you out there.

Remember the Microsoft support scam? It starts with a nuisance call, but can end with your PC being compromised and a dent in your bank account.

An unsolicited caller claims to be working for Microsoft’s support team, they ask to remotely access your PC, they ‘prove’ that your computer’s infected with viruses, and they offer to fix it for a fee.

The thing is, they’re not from Microsoft and your computer may be virus free. And even if your PC was infected, you could get it in ship shape condition with free antivirus software.

Hundreds of you have told us that you’ve been subject to this scam. Microsoft’s own survey found that one in five people in the UK have been called by one of these scam callers. Of those who fell victim to the scam, the average amount lost was  £745.

The ‘BT technical support’ scam

We’ve now received reports that the scam has changed, or at least that it’s evolved to be a call from ‘BT’s support team’.

One Which? member told us he thought he was speaking to someone from BT – he was then tricked into paying the best part of £400 to remove viruses from his PC.

Our Twitter follower Brian experienced something similar. He was called by someone claiming to work for BT’s Wi-Fi team. They told him there were problems with the broadband connection in his area and that they needed remote access to his computer to fix it. This took control away from Brian, his computer shut down and now he can’t start it up.

So we want to hear from you – have you been called by someone claiming to be from BT’s support team? Did they remotely access your computer? Share your experiences in the comments below.

Advice on technical support scams

Oh, and some advice for you if you’re called by one of these scammers, whether they purport to be from BT, Microsoft or another company. A caller does not know whether your PC is infected with viruses. Do not ever let a caller remotely access your PC – this hands them the keys to your personal data. And never hand over your bank details to an unsolicited caller.

If you think you’ve been a victim, run a virus scan, alert your bank and contact Action Fraud to report the scam.

One final thing you can do to help call time on scams is sign our stop nuisance calls peitition.

Comments
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 09:14

I note “Sky Talk Shield” is available to block unwanted calls to their customers. Perhaps all providers will soon provide such a service. It will still leave gaps for unwanted calls to slip through and I do not see how that can ever be totally prevented, but if a large chunk of them can be stopped then we’ve made progress.

Will someone make a letterbox that automatically shreds junk mail?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 09:52

This looks like a central service that can be turned on and off by the user. This approach is sensible because it allows the protection to be updated when necessary. I don’t know if individual call blockers can be updated when necessary.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 10:22

Seems to work like the call blocker Which promotes malcolm interrogating the caller first
which is an advantage over BT,s free call blocker. On the other hand you have to subscribe to -1571 service which is £1.25/month , your right its not going to prevent every scam call . I think the CWU would have something to say on letterbox shredders although I do agree with you , its pretty hypocritical to shout ECO with one side of businesses faces and shove tons of paper through you door with the other .

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 10:36

It’s fair enough for the company to charge for this optional service, but hopefully it will be updated to improve its ability to reduce the number of nuisance calls. Many don’t need to receive calls from overseas, so it should be an option to block all of these calls.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 16:06

A friend has their own method of dealing with calls. They never answer the phone, but let all calls go to the answerphone and then she calls back those that matter. We rarely have unwanted calls and I’m quite prepared to have fun with then on the phone before one or other hangs up.

Member
Claire Swale says:
Today 10:25

I was called supposedly by BT Technical support informing me that my broadband was going to be disconnected. . . I asked them for their telephone number so as I could confirm who they were and they were scrambling around for a BT tel number. . .at which point I hung up.
The number they called from was 001 7023465908

Member
John says:
Today 16:01

just had a cold call from “BT” over a very dodgy voice over IP line from somewhere far far away – trying to tell me that I had a security hole on my internet line – when challenged as to what port was compromised on the firewall they dropped into “no it’s not a problem with your computer or firewall just the line itself” (which quite frankly sounded like a load of “£$%loclks”) when I asked for a line to call back they hung up.

