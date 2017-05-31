/ Money, Technology

Have you spotted this fake BT Broadband scam email?

Email scams
Profile photo of Melissa Massey Melissa Massey Consumer Rights Digital Producer
Scam emails are on the rise. The target for these fraudsters appears to be loyal customers of big name companies and organisations. We’ve seen one of the latest email scams phishing for your details which, on the face of it, appears to come from BT – have you?

We get a lot of scams shared with us; many of you will know that on Which? Conversation we get regular reports of phone calls from scammers pretending to be from BT.

Approaching any email or phone call with caution is the key. While some may have fallen for this latest email scam pretending to be from BT, a friend of a Which? employee was able to spot some tell-tale signs to spot that it was a phishing scam.

Fake BT Broadband scam

The time the recipient took to read the email saved her from handing over her details – and ultimately giving fraudsters access to steal her money.

Sneakily, this scam phishing email came through at about 7.00am – a time of day when people are often in the throes of getting ready for work or commuting, so may have rushed to act on this in the heat of the moment.

BT email scam

When checking the sender’s details, the scam email appeared to be from ‘no-reply@bt.com address’, but when she carefully hovered her cursor over the ‘from’ address was a different sender – and one that she didn’t recognise.

Checking the sender’s from address is the first of 10 steps we’ve noted that can help you find out if the email you received is actually from a scammer.

In an attempt to make the email look more official, it also contained an account number and BT ID. Luckily, these details bore no resemblance to the real account number and ID, so alarm bells rang.

The email warned of a pending message on the recipient’s broadband bill with a link to click and give up personal information.

Taking the time to log into her broadband account separately, the recipient saw there was no such message, which confirmed for her that the email was definitely the work of a scammer.

Advice on BT phishing scams

We’re keeping an eye on the latest email scams we come across and will keep you up-to-date with new reports of phishing emails. Take a look at our top tips on how to spot an email scam. If you’ve spotted a dodgy looking email then let us know.


Action Fraud has also issued warnings about fake BT phishing emails that take advantage of the global ‘WannaCry’ ransomware attack. These emails claim that due to security breaches, BT is upgrading security and recipients must confirm a security upgrade.

BT has its own scams website www.bt.com/scams which features information about all the latest scams and advice on how customers can protect themselves.

Like us, BT warns its customers not to click on links in a suspicious email. If customers are unsure about an email that appears to be from BT, they should type www.bt.com/mybt into their browser and log in to their MyBT account safely, rather than clicking a link.

How many scam emails do you get in a week? What scam emails are you getting? What are your top tips for spotting that an email is actually a phishing attempt from a scammer?

Comments
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
31 May 2017

Got one several weeks ago Melissa Its well seeing that the sender isnt British -“hello BT broadband customers ” , never happen with the real BT , they are much more business like , that was the first clue , the second was the obfuscated URL the identifying part was nonsense BT would never use that ID . Never one to fear , I used a very safe browser to click on it , of course it was blocked but I got some info that way. The “bedroom hackers ” sending this low grade layout scam email arent very high up the hacking ladder I have seen much better years ago but those guys have moved onto better financial pastures ps- last time I put down some hackers they sent me all sorts of porn emails ,etc to try and bring me down , sorry guys I dont click on them ,never will as the purpose is to take down your reputation on the web , once you click on that stuff they can hold you to intellectual ransom also used “by others ” .

3
 Reply
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
31 May 2017

Sometimes the clues are not exactly subtle:

Hello ,

In the name of the HM Revenue and Customs Service, we shall advise you about significant changes in tax policies, document registration procedures, and other various amendments to the tax legislation.

In such contexts, we are must inform citizens, legal entities, and official representatives. Information regarding above issues is always transmitted via these official letters.

To become acquainted with all legislative documents containing relevant information pertaining to changes and amendments, please go to the page created based on the official sample.

This is the one-page website representing details of amendments and crucial urgent changes.

Please visit the page here

2
 Reply
Share   
Member
kel meyler says:
1 June 2017

Do you know what, I just opened this email from ‘Which’ and this very morning I had a phone call from a girl saying she was from BT [02084579160] and they had received information that someone was using and stealing my Brodband connection, she wanted me to open my computer so she could check it and check my router. She went through all the same waffle as what the Talktalk scammers have been doing of late. Obliviously anyone who telephones me and talks computers or broadband connections I totally distrust these days and will never give them access to my computer.

7
 Reply
Share   
Hide replies
Member
Joan Bassett says:
3 June 2017

One morning last week I had 8 phone calls from someone who said they were from the BT Technical dept. They all reported faults on my computer that needed my attention, this happens regularly to me. I reported it to BT this time and on previous occasions, it takes forever to get through to BT by email. This time I was offered a nuisance call blocking addition to my phone line, haven’t taken it up as I’m not sure I’m going to stay with BT they keep putting their charges up and I am in a very slow broadband speed area so no good deal. We are ex-directory so how do these people get my number, must be some technology that can stop it.

2
 Reply
Share   
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
7 June 2017

Hello Joan, thanks for sharing this. Seems a bit dodgy to us, well done for notifying your bank and not clicking on the links. Are you able to share you email with us? We’d be interested to see it if you still have it – our email is conversation.comments@which.co.uk

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Ann Swindale says:
3 June 2017

They use random number generators to automatically dial – if they get a reply or voicemail they know that it is a genuine number so that then goes up the list for being dialled again. We have caller display so if we don’t recognise the number we don’t answer and let it go to voicemail – if it is genuine they can leave a message – if not then we can block it for the future. The only problem is that we have run out of space for blocked numbers on our phone so have now signed up for BT Call Protect.

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Isobel Whiteford says:
4 June 2017

Agree with Ann. I leave answer machine on,inviting callers to state their name. If you are in my contacts,the name and number appear in display and I answer ,if not I ignore. They never leave a message. I never respond to out of area, number withheld, or private caller calls.. But I can get up to ten of these calls a day. Guess because I don’t reply they try again.. Still think more needs to be done to ban/stop these calls being made in the first place

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Dr M Farrell says:
Today 08:22

I use a true call ‘call blocker’.

It allows you to hear who is calling before you accepts or reject the call.

It has stopped any nuisance calls.

I seem to remember it was about £100 but well worth it

0
 Reply
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 June 2017

Slightly off-topic but still about broadband this news is pretty sensational and controversial . Live in a village/area that doesnt have wi-fi ?? Many in this country have posted on Which on various convo,s very angry about this fact , well things are about to change BUT NOT FOR BRITAIN .The EU is going to make sure every town/village in the EU will have access to FREE wi-fi , the grant will be in the form of vouchers which can be used to buy State of the Art equipment to allow the ability to access the Web ( you will still have to pay a provider ) .It will not be available in areas that have some form of free/commercial Wi-Fi so there will be no stupid ( their words ) duplication . There is a political comment involved ( comic ) I wont post but it is directed against “Brexiteers ” in any case if this doesnt elicit any comment then I will be very much surprised.

0
 Reply
Share   
Hide replies
Member
Malcolm Warne says:
3 June 2017

Duncan, satellite broadband vouchers are already available in the U.K for those communities currently out of reach of commercial broadband services. Search “satellite broadband vouchers” for details. We are ahead of EU on this so no need for inappropriate comment about Brexit!

0
 Reply
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
3 June 2017

Malcolm Warne I am not talking of satellite vouchers I am talking of WI-FI to rural areas that cant pick up a WI-FI smartphone/cellnet ISP provider they are Not the same thing ! I made it very clear in URL,s I supplied for direct information from the EU Commission that this was the case . If you had spent more time looking at previous Convo,s over the past years you will find that British citizens dont want satellite because it is too dear and the amount of data used is limited and costs more than terrestrial reception and then you have the weather , as a satellite enthusiast of decades having 3 dishes I know all about weather and dishes even though my dishes are very large . Many times have I mentioned satellite broadband only to get a hail of criticism from the British public pointing out the above problems. Microwave radio is the answer if we are not to get or pay for 100 % FTTP. This is used in America +Europe. The EU wants to give ALL its citizens 100% access to broadband and that is why they are providing the vouchers not for those that can afford the rentals on satellite broadband . This new legislation is just being introduced to the EU , are you telling me TM is guaranteeing that this legislation will be introduced even after we leave ( Brexit ) ? Also for your information while I voted to stay I have said many times – I BOW to the majority and and I am sure the regulars who read my post will verify that .

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Robert Crowther says:
3 June 2017

I had a really clever one yesterday! It was supposedly offering the latest version of a PC clean up utility package for free, just click the link to start the download etc, etc. Looked very convincing and innocent … at least until I checked the email address! Unfortunately, I put it straight into Junk so can’t recall the exact details, something like Clean Machine. Think maybe I ought to start a file of screen grabs of all the better quality scams I receive?

1
 Reply
Share   
Member
Rob Stubbs says:
3 June 2017

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Martin Rosen says:
3 June 2017

I receive phone calls from people who pretend to be Talk Talk virtually every day. They start by telling you that they have detected a problem with your router. I don’t know what their ultimate aim is (although I can guess!), but depending on my time, I keep them on the line for awhile before they (normally) give up on me.

2
 Reply
Share   
Member
Grumpy Granny says:
3 June 2017

I went through a period where I had a lot of calls from vishers who told me they were either from BT or Microsoft. I told them that I didn’t have a computer, they told me everyone has a computer. I repeated that I didn’t.
My latest ploy, is to say ” Before you start, I have to warn you that this phone call is being recorded “. That little ‘ping’ as they disconnect is music to me ears!
I have also discovered that my Panasonic phones have the facility to block these calls, which is what I have been doing lately. The callers tend to have geographic numbers that are no longer in use, such as the old code for Belfast. The calls I receive now, tend to be silent.

2
 Reply
Share   
Profile photo of bartymuv
Member
bartymuv says:
3 June 2017

I’m getting frequent emails (supposedly) from Amazon, informing me that my order has been cancelled!
It gives a order number, which is highlighted, and also a description of the order. They are all for books.
I’ve emailed Amazon, giving them details, including the senders address, but haven’t even received an acknowledgment from them. I’m not very impressed with Amazon!

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Nina Battleday says:
3 June 2017

Had this a couple of weeks ago. Looked pretty authentic, but as I had only paid my quarterly bill in April I was suspicious. Checked with BT as they have done strange things to my access in the past. But should say most of the scam emails I get are purported.to be from BT.

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Raymond says:
3 June 2017

Got email from bt ?? this morning but rushing for a bus so did not click to see my special offer. By the time I got back email from which had arrived re bt scam so looked v. carefully at bt email noticed Acc. no. different format and BTID my email address in full. bt replace every second character with a star

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
John says:
3 June 2017

I regularly get phone calls from”Windows security” and that my computer is infected with spyware and viruses! The line quickly goes dead when I tell them that I am running Linux and not Windows

0
 Reply
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
3 June 2017

Just got a -click on this email , I knew I would get a response from the hackers after calling them “bedroom hackers ” ( kids ) I laughed my head off at it just arriving , somebody knows I have 2 NHS hearing aids ( NHS hacked ) and sent me an email titled – Ancient _Medicine Man Remedy Restores _ Hearing , its also got a nice moving script -permanently restore your hearing in three weeks the URL looks like its via Italy but it would win a prize in the obfuscated stakes and looking at its origin its got an invalid ID (among other problems) . NIce try guys , but you made me laugh , thanks for that.

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Karen Andrews says:
4 June 2017

I once had an email just named Bank,,which I thought was odd,,so I just put it into the trash,unopened.,I have been getting one from Apple saying about my subscription?,,I have never had anything from apple, nither phone, laptop or music subscription,,,the reply I sent, came back as fail,,so it went into the trash,,

0
 Reply
Share   
Hide replies
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 June 2017

It’s best to assume that all emails that have anything to do with money could be scams, Karen. If you do believe that an email is genuine then look up their phone number on their website and give them a ring. If there is a link to the website in the email, ignore that because it could be fake. Even if you already use a company, don’t assume that an email that appears to come from them is genuine.

It’s best not to reply to nuisance emails, even if they offer the opportunity to ‘unsubscribe’. That confirms that they have been received and you might get more junk.

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
John says:
4 June 2017

This scam is not just broadband customers. I hold a BT business account and have already had a couple of fake emails saying I had a bill of some very large amount. I logged into my account and found nothing of any consequence. looked very genuine though.

0
 Reply
Share   
Hide replies
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
4 June 2017

Thanks for that contribution John , my next logical question is- do you hold a BT BUSINESS email account ? My reason for asking is simple much as I stand up for BT I have always criticised the corporate decision of allowing a third party to run BT Mail , to me its a major flaw in BT,s nationwide image . First it was Yahoo-terrible, leaky , easily hacked etc. now its another American company using an American server which means full access by US “officials ” etc but it has proved a big let down with all the glossy US company publicity that it lets through all sorts of stuff nearly as bad as Yahoo even my alternate email service has a virus/spam blocker built in , why because they say its “free ” yes its “free ” as long as you let it collect your data for third party use , you cant access it if you use blockers . Come on BT -Billion $$ company make BT MAIL REALLY BT and not American . You want a good email service that works has virus control etc well the one thing I missed when I left MS Windows was my paid for email service -brilliant but it doesn’t work with Linux — Firetrust -Christchurch New Zealand have a look at their website , was with them for years and you know me , how often do I recommend a business product ? –nearly never. I spoke to their director and he is a nice guy , no sides , straight forward, no con , no bull , just good results.

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Michael Morton says:
4 June 2017

I have been getting the following email almost daily for the past several weeks:
From: Microsoft Outlook
Subject: Problem with your new mobile device partnership
You have 10 device partnerships out of the maximum allowed 10 partnerships. After you reach the maximum, you can’t create additional partnerships until you delete existing ones from your account. To do this, sign in to Outlook Web App, click Options > Phone > Mobile Devices, and delete any unused partnerships.

The facts are nonsense; I use just 3 devices. I have spoken with Microsoft support and they confirm that even though it purports to come from Microsoft Outlook this is not the case. They and I have tried to block the messages but they keep appearing in my Inbox. I now just delete them.

I subscribe to Office 365. Can anyone confirm whether they are receiving similar emails and what the scam may be?

0
 Reply
Share   
Hide replies
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
4 June 2017

Hi-Michael you asked if anybody is getting those scam emails , check out the University of Chicago IT Services website , a whole webpage of them and I have many more worldwide : https://itservices.uchicago.edu/page/latest-email-scams all this year. Do not rely on the name Microsoft as being able to stop these scams get a secure email service (intelligent tracking ) that KNOWS when scams are being sent. This sort of thing is legendary to MS Outlook tech. company after tech.company show all the hacks over the years on this app.

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
John says:
5 June 2017

I have recently received a number of ‘Amazon’ emails informing me that I have successfully cancelled an order. Needless to say these have been scams and I have forwarded them to Amazon. I have also used Hotmail’s Blocking option on these and other scam emails. The tip about hovering over the sender’s address is one I always use but seems not to be too widely known by the wider public.

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Derek Speight says:
6 June 2017

What I don’t accept is that BT themselves allow this time of Scam and Spam through to our inbox.
They must be able to scan these messages and know that it hasn’t come from BT. Yet they still let them through. They even put a genuine email from BT into Spam ! My suggestion to BT Yahoo is – why don’t they implement an ‘Allow’ feature where we could add addresses from which we want to receive emails. Once we have added all the email addresses we want, we switch on ‘Use Allow’ feature and no more spam ! Similar to a call blocker on the telephone.

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Derek Speight says:
6 June 2017

HSBC insist on addressing me as Dear Customer in the email about my credit card statement.
Even though all anti fraud advice is that it usually points to a scam as they don’t know your real name.
HSBC say it’s too difficult to change ! Even though all other correspondence is addressed correctly.

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
peter thomson says:
7 June 2017

no_reply samatha pagan.com sent an email
advising me my order was ready for despatch By Royal Mail 1st Class
I did not open the link and advised my bank to be on the safe side.
the vat and totals were wrong which was a giveaway NOTWITHSTANDING the fact that Id not ordered anything. There appears to be more and more of this

0
 Reply
Share   
Hide replies
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
7 June 2017

According to LInkedin there are 32 professionals ( in business ) with the name Samantha Peter. I found a single -Samatha pagan.com but that goes to a Russian website and I dont speak Russian.

0
 Reply
Share   
 

