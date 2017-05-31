Have you spotted this fake BT Broadband scam email?

Scam emails are on the rise. The target for these fraudsters appears to be loyal customers of big name companies and organisations. We’ve seen one of the latest email scams phishing for your details which, on the face of it, appears to come from BT – have you?

We get a lot of scams shared with us; many of you will know that on Which? Conversation we get regular reports of phone calls from scammers pretending to be from BT.

Approaching any email or phone call with caution is the key. While some may have fallen for this latest email scam pretending to be from BT, a friend of a Which? employee was able to spot some tell-tale signs to spot that it was a phishing scam.

Fake BT Broadband scam

The time the recipient took to read the email saved her from handing over her details – and ultimately giving fraudsters access to steal her money.

Sneakily, this scam phishing email came through at about 7.00am – a time of day when people are often in the throes of getting ready for work or commuting, so may have rushed to act on this in the heat of the moment.

When checking the sender’s details, the scam email appeared to be from ‘no-reply@bt.com address’, but when she carefully hovered her cursor over the ‘from’ address was a different sender – and one that she didn’t recognise.

Checking the sender’s from address is the first of 10 steps we’ve noted that can help you find out if the email you received is actually from a scammer.

In an attempt to make the email look more official, it also contained an account number and BT ID. Luckily, these details bore no resemblance to the real account number and ID, so alarm bells rang.

The email warned of a pending message on the recipient’s broadband bill with a link to click and give up personal information.

Taking the time to log into her broadband account separately, the recipient saw there was no such message, which confirmed for her that the email was definitely the work of a scammer.

Advice on BT phishing scams

We’re keeping an eye on the latest email scams we come across and will keep you up-to-date with new reports of phishing emails. Take a look at our top tips on how to spot an email scam. If you’ve spotted a dodgy looking email then let us know.



Action Fraud has also issued warnings about fake BT phishing emails that take advantage of the global ‘WannaCry’ ransomware attack. These emails claim that due to security breaches, BT is upgrading security and recipients must confirm a security upgrade.

BT has its own scams website www.bt.com/scams which features information about all the latest scams and advice on how customers can protect themselves.

Like us, BT warns its customers not to click on links in a suspicious email. If customers are unsure about an email that appears to be from BT, they should type www.bt.com/mybt into their browser and log in to their MyBT account safely, rather than clicking a link.

How many scam emails do you get in a week? What scam emails are you getting? What are your top tips for spotting that an email is actually a phishing attempt from a scammer?