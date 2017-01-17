/ Technology

Will BT’s blacklist stop nuisance calls before your phone rings?

Phones hanging
In the latest win for our Calling Time on Nuisance Calls campaign, BT is launching a free service to block nuisance calls before they even get to you.

BT’s new nuisance call blocking service is set to launch later this year, and follows similar commitments previously announced by TalkTalk.

BT blocks nuisance calls

The phone provider says it will harness ‘huge computer power’ to analyse and monitor calls to its 10 million customers, with any rogue numbers (generally those that make a huge volume of calls) being added to a ‘blacklist’. Incoming calls coming from these numbers will then be diverted to a junk voice box.

This blacklist will also be expanded if lots of BT’s customers identify unwanted numbers they want to divert.

BT estimates that this will block up to 25 million unwanted calls each and every week.

You’ll also be able to divert unwanted calls to your own personal ‘blacklist’, adding individual unwanted numbers and nominating whole categories of calls you want to avoid, such as international calls or withheld numbers. BT will then prevent these types of calls from reaching your home.

More action against nuisance calls

This is a big step in the right direction for millions of BT customers, but it’s not the end of nuisance calls.


Our campaign, which now has more than 300,000 supporters, has prompted lots of action from the Government, regulators and now technology companies, but there’s still more to do. We need to see more action taken by the industry and the Government to reduce the anxiety caused by unsolicited calls.

Are you happy to see BT bringing in a way to block nuisance calls even before the phone rings? Do you want other companies to follow suit?

Updated 17 January 2017: BT launches call blocking service

BT has launched its new ‘Call Protect’ service, which aims to block up to 30 million nuisance calls a week.

If you’re a BT customer you’ll be able to opt into the service for free. The service will divert nuisance calls before they even reach your home, unlike the call blocking devices you can buy separately.

Vickie Sheriff, our Director of Campaigns and Communications, said:

‘We have long campaigned for tougher action to tackle this problem and it’s encouraging to see new technology being rolled out as part of the solution.

‘Now it needs to deliver results for the millions of people harassed every day by nuisance calls, and we expect other companies to follow suit with their own solutions.’

If you’re with BT, would you opt in to its new nuisance call blocking service? Do you, like 100% of 3,800 voters, want other telecoms providers to follow suit?

Patrick Steen says:
17 January 2017

Hi everyone, just to let you know, BT has launched this nuisance call blocking service. Are you going to opt in?

We think it’s encouraging to see such a large company taking action to block nuisance calls before they get to your home – it needs to deliver results and we want to see other companies follow suit.

http://www.which.co.uk/news/2017/01/bt-launches-nuisance-call-blocker-service-460001/

alfa says:
17 January 2017

Good news for BT customers. Nuisance calls are a national problem, rather a shame it could not be solved with a national solution.

duncan lucas says:
17 January 2017

Alfa many other ISP,s have their own equipment in BT,s exchanges , BT cant touch their stuff , likewise VM has its own cable etc so if those companies aren’t doing likewise they are in for some stick from their customers.

bsg says:
21 January 2017

Opted in immediately – added two callers to my private block list on the first day!

Jennifer jane Childs says:
21 January 2017

I agree that any help is important. thank you

DaveMet says:
21 January 2017

Technically a sister company of BT does this include Plusnet customers

duncan lucas says:
21 January 2017

BT own EE but thats it not any other company that is a major ISP so could you elucidate Dave ? Do you mean Openreach ?

John Ward says:
22 January 2017

I think DaveMet was enquiring whether Plusnet subscribers would have the same facility as BT customers given that BT Group owns Plusnet having acquired it in 2007.

duncan lucas says:
22 January 2017

Thanks John -“senior moment ” perhaps ?

duncan lucas says:
22 January 2017

I checked into this on the Plusnet forum and according to the moderator they dont provide BT services.

John Ward says:
22 January 2017

I am not surprised. Plusnet operates as a completely separate self-contained company at arms length from BT albeit under the same BT Group umbrella. I presume this is how Openreach will operate when it becomes a stand-alone subsidiary of BT Group.

Gareth says:
22 January 2017

The link is dead.

duncan lucas says:
22 January 2017

What link Gareth ? or is it a subliminal message that “the End is Nye “

John Ward says:
22 January 2017

The link in Patrick Steen’s post at the top of this sub-thread doesn’t go anywhere. I hope the end is not nigh for him or anyone else on here.

alfa says:
22 January 2017

Shhh, it’s only take 5 days to notice !!!

Patrick Steen says:
22 January 2017

Whoopsie, fixed the link!

alfa says:
22 January 2017

Thank you Patrick. 🙂

JulieStacey says:
19 March 2017

This is a fantastic idea, however, where does BT’s responsibilities end and my supplier start. I am with Plusnet who I understand rent the lines from BT. Surely, if the calls are getting blocked before they reach the handset, shouldn’t that include everyone irrespective of their supplier?

Just a point, all my “free boiler” calls come from different numbers, quite often with local codes, so how does this system detect them?

duncan lucas says:
19 March 2017

You would think that Julie but Plusnet has its own exchange equipment therefore its up to them as to whether they implement what BT is doing . people forget BT is a private company why should it provide a service ( other than the external network underground cable ) for free to another private company ? Name me a private ISP /telephone company who provide BT a free service ? I may add they have the capability to do it but commercial interest intervenes.

wavechange says:
17 January 2017

This is encouraging and I hope it works well. Better than BT making money from selling call blocking phones. 🙂

malcolm r says:
17 January 2017

Let’s support BT in what they are doing. If they have developed a technical solution to deal with the problem I wonder what proportion of nuisance calls it will block. Personally I will not block International calls – we receive legitimate ones – nor withheld calls as many public and private organisations use this description. We could insist that the latter practise is stopped? It is very frustrating to receive a call from someone and not know their number, or that of the board it is routed through.

Once the service is up and running it will make it much less worthwhile for cold callers to cold call – many will become a waste of time. So maybe the “industry” will go into a natural decline? My concern would be the automated calls where it wouldn’t matter how many calls are blocked as long as some get through.

Do we know whether other phone providers will be able to follow suit quite quickly using the same technology? Perhaps Ofcom could require BT to license the software – if that is the key – to other providers for a fair commercial price.

wavechange says:
17 January 2017

Hopefully the Call Protect service will be applied at the switchboard so that there is no need for software to be licensed and everyone benefits.

duncan lucas says:
17 January 2017

Malcolm BT is a private company why should they give out help to competitors , when has any other ISP given help to BT ? If other companies want to regulate their own equipment there is nothing stopping them as long as they dont try and make out BT has some advantage over them , because if you think about it BT is losing revenue -are the other telephone providers prepared to do that. For how long have I been saying BT have the capabilities to do something about this ?

malcolm r says:
17 January 2017

duncan, because if BT have a good way of dealing with nuisance calls there is no point in others having to “reinvent the wheel”. Which is why I suggested BT sell the technology to others at commercial rates to capitalise on their investment in time and resource.

duncan lucas says:
17 January 2017

Malcolm -unlike calls that reach your phone/call-blocker and going through BT equipment are charged this new system looks like calls are blocked before they do therefore charges cant be raised on the caller do you honestly think other telecoms companies will welcome this with open arms as they will lose revenue ? Going by the info I read on BT,s website its going to affect their own sales of their call-blocking phones. I am mentioning this because you know how long complaints have been coming into Which about BT making a fortune out of their call-blocking phones now this criticism has been hit on the head and BT appear to be -can I say altruistic? something thats like gold dust from a BB.

malcolm r says:
17 January 2017

This amounts to saying that BT encourages nuisance calls because of the revenue it creates. If it has developed an effective method of blocking them before they can create revenue this seems to contradict that view. No point wasting its time otherwise.

As for call blocking phones, if they were developed as one of the only methods we could use at the time, and as developments cost money, then why should they not make a financial profit out of their sale?

duncan lucas says:
18 January 2017

Malcolm point me to the post on Which where I said BT were encouraging sales of their call-blockers ? I have never even got close to that , on the other hand a very vociferous number of “BT haters ” posting on Which have . I don’t read my post that way what I am trying to point out is BT is taking a HIT financially on itself in its introduction of this service ,for free , to its customers . It loses out in calls and sales and ,to me, this is unparalleled in modern day BB . What you get from BT competitors are ways of increasing costs to their customers not reducing them . Show me how altruistic VM/ SKY et al are behaving . I have never condemned BT sales of its call-blockers even though I own a different makers one. I am scratching my head to see where I criticise BT , quite the opposite !

wavechange says:
18 January 2017

Altruism is a familiar concept to biologists but hardly a priority in business. The companies providing us with phone services need to pull together to sort out a problem that has caused much suffering for their customers. They can manage to sort out sharing costs without us worrying about it.

It was me who mentioned call-blocking phones.

duncan lucas says:
17 January 2017

Well as as BT subscriber I went onto the BT website to have a better look and -surprise-surprise – not only will BT be able to judge who is making all those nuisance PPI/marketing calls and block them they will also be able to detect and block SCAM NUMBERS something I have been saying they had the ability to do for a very long time on Which and some seemed to think I wasn’t telling the truth , perseverance pays off -I was telling the truth ! Now all we need is a British equivalent of the US Feds who , when requested by US citizens spend time tracing back all those numbers and prosecuting the companies concerned and that includes the IT companies . BT also provide the facility by calling 1572 and diverting withheld/International/and Unrecognised numbers and a VIP list of those you state as SAFE callers-eg- relatives . This has got to be a plus for BT no matter what you think about its service, Did I say it was FREE ? -to BT customers.

John Ward says:
17 January 2017

I agree with Duncan. It’s no good just diverting bad calls down a waste pipe – there needs to be follow-up enforcement action to penalise the perpetrators and stop them from doing it again with another set of numbers. They should hand the details over to Ofcom and encourage them to deal with them with fines and technical sanctions.

wavechange says:
18 January 2017

The advantage of this service is that if changes are needed they can be made without customers taking action.

bishbut says:
18 January 2017

I have my own call blocking service I do not lift the phone for any number that is not on my calls list which appear as names The list is added too and deleted from as necessary If anyone need to ring me I ask for the number that they will ring from if they cannot provide one I say their call will not get answered The alternative is to give me the day and time they will call then a will answer calls about that time

Stephen Hayes says:
18 January 2017

I subscribed to BT Call Protect yesterday. In Setup, you have 3 choices. You can divert all international calls to spam where they can leave a message, which I don’t want to do as I get international calls I want to receive. You can divert all withheld numbers to spam, but this would divert a call from the doctor, or a hospital, or one of my children who works for the police. Thirdly you can divert all “unrecognised” calls to spam. Researching this on the internet, with calls with withheld numbers, you can’t see the actual originating number but BT can. With unrecognised calls, BT can’t see the actual originating number. I am diverting unrecognised calls to spam where they can leave a message. I have had two unrecognised calls so far which Call Protect has diverted to spam – the callers left no message so I think I am fine with this. What worries me slightly is where a legitimate business has employees who might use an individual phone line with an individual number but the business has programmed this to show up on caller display with the main switchboard number. I fear that these legitimate calls may be classified as unrecognised, and diverted to spam. Time will tell. You can also dial 1572 after a spam call to block it in future, but spammers who actually leave a number are always changing them.

John Ward says:
18 January 2017

This is very interesting, Stephen, and I hope you will continue to report your experiences.

ColinB says:
21 January 2017

Not a good enough solution. If you’re a BT customer then you might think that you might as well use it because it’s free, but as others have said if you’re not very careful with the setup you might end up blocking calls you want to receive. Also many spammers nowadays “spoof” the caller display to show a random geographic number anyway, and this system won’t prevent those. Nor will it block spam calls to a mobile. We just let the call ring if we don’t recognise the number and if it’s legitimate the caller will leave a message.

duncan lucas says:
21 January 2017

Colin if you want to receive certain calls put them in the VIP list and they will still get through that isn’t too hard to do . This is free why criticise it ? , it goes far beyond what other ISP ,s provide for free and BT will lose revenue due to calls not actuating customers equipment but stopped on the BT exchange side network and that includes scam numbers .

Peter says:
21 January 2017

I have been plagued by calls, often silent or abandoned calls or by people with very poor English and speaking in an Asian accent claiming their name was Sylvester, Brian, et al; the silent/abandoned calls I registered with Which campaigns the others I reported to the TPS.
Alarmingly the last ‘speaking’ call heard me clearly enough to confirm the name of the company they claimed to be calling on behalf of, but did not respond to any other question but kept repeating “are you on line,” I hung up.
I can honestly say my efforts in reporting these unsolicited calls have seemingly reduced as I reported all these calls to Which and the TPS.
I have signed up to BT’s 1572 Blocking Service; because they are using a list of known cold callers / scammers I do not know if any attempt has been made to contact me from these ‘black listed’ numbers, I do know that no new numbers have left me messages; that said since just before Christmas these calls seem to have reduced.
Report these callers through the Which website / Campaign menu link!

melluish says:
21 January 2017

When I receive calls marked ‘unavailable’ I have to answer, as one in a hundred is not some Indian pretending to be the Microsoft help desk, but is my brother in Canada. I have found that if I answer but say nothing the computer at the other end disconnects after about five seconds, but this does confuse my brother.
If BT was serious about protecting its customers they would make caller display available to everyone free and reinstate international caller display which has recently disappeared again.
I use BT as my email provider, and some years ago they switched on the spam filter on my account without my knowledge. It was only when I realised emails were going missing that I investigated, and eventually managed to switch it off. I found the missing emails in my Spam folder and could recover them.
I suspect BT will be similarly inept in recognising nuisance calls. Are we going to be informed about the blocked call, and be given information as to where it originated or even be able to listen to the recording?

Leafylandlad says:
21 January 2017

I wonder about this…why would BT want to stop 30 million calls a week that earn them big money using the line and connecting ? The scammers and nuisance call firms will find some other way round it or to get to us !

Keith says:
21 January 2017

On a local website, someone said that BT actually charge if you access 1571.
Does anyone know if this is true?
This is not mentioned in the above report.

duncan lucas says:
21 January 2017

Keith – 1571 is an upgrade from BT Call-Protect giving additional facilities from the free version . If you already have 1571 then adding CP should be free .

alfa says:
21 January 2017

Do they still charge the caller 5p a call?

Trying to call someone who has 1571 that goes into BT answerphone in 7 seconds when you know they can’t get to the phone in time and don’t pick up their answerphone messages is a real pain.

duncan lucas says:
21 January 2017

Sorry to say Alfa if it reaches the called party even for a second its chargeable.

alfa says:
21 January 2017

Still a rip-off then.

Keith says:
21 January 2017

Thanks duncan lucas .
I don’t have BT Call-Protect , so how much would I be charged each time I use 1571?

duncan lucas says:
21 January 2017

Got it Keith, to recap- BT Answer -1571 includes BT Call Protect BUT with the 2 additional features VIP allowing you to control who gets through to you + Do Not Disturb -turn it on and at certain times of the day you can stop all calls . You will get a guide from BT . Cost ? = £2.25/month. Just get it added to your contract with BT -either go to My BT and apply to add it or phone up sales .

John says:
21 January 2017

Too late for me – I’ve already bought a Trucall blocker. However, I will stick with my Trucall blocker because I bought it supplied with a recording feature as an optional extra. Having been sold a misrepresented brand new car and the Financial Ombudsman having not upheld my section 75 claim of misrepresentation because I did not have a recording of what was said to me, I have learned the hard way (£26,000) to record every conversation – we do so much verbally/by telephone these days. It would be useful if our telephony providers could make it easy for us to record our telephone conversations, as this could facilitate prosecution of ‘phone based scammers.

duncan lucas says:
21 January 2017

Ah ! but this is Britain John not the US there are restrictions in this country and that is the reason BT doesn’t provide it as part of the normal service . While its not illegal to tape a call for personal use you must get permission of the person taped to make it public. The exceptions are= to provide evidence of a business transaction /national security /detection of crime/ so you see BT could be in big legal trouble if it provided it as a normal service . Having said all that the UK is the most snooped on country in the world now the new Snoopers charter is in place (legally ), yes its worse than the US and as bad as China.

Mark Gregory says:
24 January 2017

I keep getting calls from what I suspect is an India-based call centre requesting I complete a survey. They called this morning and I have now used BT Call Protect to add their number to my blacklist.

Billyboy1 says:
1 February 2017

Why when I tried to add Call protect was I told I would have to sign up for a new contract period if I wanted to add this service to my existing contract. It might be free, but only if I sign up to extend my contract. I already have Caller display on my phone

MrMakalaka says:
7 February 2017

I have been using Call Protect now for a few weeks. I update my blocklist online which is very easy and it has blocked 32 calls now for numbers on my list.
The problem is that most of the calls I get are the recorded ‘boiler scam’ calls (upto 10 a day now) – they seem to use spoof numbers which look like real numbers except they are usually one digit short. They constantly change these numbers so as fast as you block them they generate new ones. It’s illegal for them to do this I understand but firstly the comapny/ies involved do not seem to be being traced and secondly it would appear that they are not bothered at the prospect of some very hefty fines.
So, yes Call Protect is saving me from some nuisance calls but is ineffective against the ever-changing spoof number generators.

Greg says:
23 February 2017

I can’t understand why BT (and other phone companies) don’t block calls at source that have an incomplete caller ID, such as the “one digit short” ones you mention. That’s got to be the easiest thing to do surely… if it doesn’t have at least 11 digits it is not genuine phone number!

The BT Call Protect initiative is welcome, but in my experience nuisance callers rarely use the same number twice, so me blocking specific numbers isn’t really effective.

GregT says:
23 February 2017

I can’t understand why BT (and other phone companies) don’t block calls at source that have an incomplete caller ID, such as the “one digit short” ones you mention. That’s got to be the easiest thing to do surely… if it doesn’t have at least 11 digits it is not genuine phone number!

The BT Call Protect initiative is welcome, but in my experience nuisance callers rarely use the same number twice, so me blocking specific numbers isn’t really effective.

John Edwards says:
22 February 2017

Several days since turning on BT call blocking. Was very happy with total suppression of previous typical 3-4 spam calls per day.

However this am caller penetrated, with my local landline reporting “Unavailable” – a category which BT claim to block. On inspecting BT call log, it listed this call with an identified number which by googling I found was widely identified as a scammer. Glitch in BT or clever spammer circumvention?

Eileen says:
11 May 2017

Blocked call got through today. I’ve got BT call protect, the 1572 free one, am I going to get more slipping through or is this just a glitch?

duncan lucas says:
11 May 2017

Eileen -#1- after the call-hang up your phone-#2-dial1572-#3-follow the simple instructions. Settings are managed at :http://bt.com/btcallprotect log in using your BT ID or just dial 1572 free from your home phone.

Eileen says:
12 May 2017

When I did that it said the number was already on my personal blacklist. I checked settings to make sure it was switched on, it was, so how come it got through?

duncan lucas says:
13 May 2017

Eileen what was the number I want to check it out ? It wont matter if you post it as it will be incoming only.

Eileen says:
13 May 2017

Looked on my personal blacklist and this number was on received list and blacklisted twice , 02304547002 .

duncan lucas says:
13 May 2017

Hello Eileen , several people in the UK have been called by the same number there are two versions of it (same number ) because of the actions of the blocking system its possible its recognition code might allow the second to get through , so try inputting 023–0454–7002 –equals a space.

Eileen says:
13 May 2017

I’ll try that. Does BT know about this problem? Thanks for the help.

duncan lucas says:
13 May 2017

Contact BT and tell them that this call is getting through Eileen, the two versions were shown on a website that gathers information on rogue callers in the UK 2 people complained -one male -one female and each had one of the two versions. If it doesn’t work get back.

