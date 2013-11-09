I spent some time sorting out an issue with BT after being overcharged on my last three bills. But, there’s a positive end to this story – I got my money back and was kept informed throughout the call.

We all have those weekends when we have to do a bit of life housework. Perhaps you’re having one of those days today? Well for me, last weekend was one of them.

I tend to opt for online billing to save getting paper bills I’m unlikely to ever open. After going through our monthly outgoings I was rather alarmed to see my distinctly average speed broadband and call package was costing double what I was paying for BT infinity in my previous property. After a bit of digging, I realised I was being charged twice for our broadband package over the course of three months.

Please hold the line

When calling BT I was a little shocked to hear there would be a 15 minute wait to speak to a customer adviser. So I opted for a call back. Upon receiving the call back the service advisor was quick to verify my situation and keep me updated at every stage in the call.

While a lengthy phone call, it was a relief to at least have the company pay for the inconvenience it had caused me – on their phone bill not mine!

Unfortunately the advisor needed approval from a more senior colleague to approve a refund for the three months of overcharging – an unnecessary delay from my perspective – but kept me informed throughout the call and followed through with the promise.

Customer satisfaction scores

Now our customer satisfaction surveys show BT are far from the exemplary for customer service. And sadly our customer service teams are all too experience at receiving complaints from our members over the service BT provide.

But on this occasion I took the advisor’s name and dropped a little line to BT to thank him for his good service in the hope that others would learn from his example. While I’m very willing and ready to send a letter of complaint, I feel it’s just as important to give a little nod and thank you to those who make the best of a difficult situation.

Have you been pleasantly surprised by a company’s customer service? Do you take the time to share your compliments as well as your complaints?