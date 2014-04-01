/ Technology

Broadband speed limit planned for a fairer internet for all

17
Woman in field using laptop with cows
Profile photo of Patrick Steen Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Comments 17

The UK’s biggest ISPs are planning to introduce a broadband speed limit in order to redistribute faster speeds to those who need it. Do you think broadband speeds should be more fairly distributed?

The divide between urban and rural broadband speeds has previously been a big talking point here on Which? Conversation. Although you might find speeds of 100Mb/s in the middle of London, venture out to the countryside, and you might be lucky to get 1Mb/s.

Which? Convo commenter Emmett told us last year that it took him an unbelievable 88 hours to download just one high-definition film, whereas this could take seconds in the capital. But Emmett, and others like him, might be in luck.

National broadband speed limit

The UK’s biggest ISPs – who currently offer superfast broadband to cities across the UK – today announced a joint scheme to bring faster speeds to rural areas. Together, they have proposed a national speed limit of 50Mb/s, with anyone able to achieve a faster connection to donate their bandwidth to worse off customers.

Not only do the providers blame a generation of Netflix streamers, they also reference the fact that each UK household now has an average of six internet-connected devices. But it’s not just mobiles, laptops and tablets that take up bandwidth, there’s also the so-called Internet of Things, where everything from fridges to cows (yes, cows!) are connected.

Jack Traven, head of the internet highways, said:

‘We have made great strides to bring superfast broadband to major cities across the country, but with 15 billion internet-connected devices predicted by 2015, we’ve concluded that there simply isn’t enough internet to go around.’

So how exactly will their proposals work? The ISPs have begun a trial program whereby customers who enjoy the fastest speeds are provided with free ‘speed capacitors’. These capacitors, which plug into your master landline socket, measure the speeds achieved and any flux above 50Mb/s is automatically rerouted to a partner customer who’s previously been unable to hit 3Mb/s. If you’re feeling generous, you can take part in the trial by getting in touch with your ISP.

Internet on a wing and a prayer

In a separate announcement, the ISPs unveiled their investment in the start-up company Cyrus which is trialing its big idea to bring the internet to those with limited-to-no access. Cyrus hopes to remove the barrier of cable installation, which can be both time-consuming and expensive. For example, it was estimated to cost one rural Lancashire community £1.8m when they endeavored to dig their own 40-mile broadband trench.

Cyrus’ solution is Project Pigeon. The company’s system uses carrier pigeons flying in relay to beam internet access to the earth below. As absurd as that might sound, Google has been testing a similar system using balloons on the edge of space. Cyrus’ head of innovation Kenlay Lass comments:

‘We are delighted to have Virgin’s backing in what we see as a revolutionary new way to deliver the internet to even the remotest homes.

‘There are many advantages to our system, not least the fact that it is a low-cost solution that also utilises the thousands of pigeons in our cities.’

Cyrus goes on to explain that any home in need of internet access need only put together their own electromagnetic antenna, using tinfoil and copper wire, which they can then simply hook up to their router. Not only does the created magnetic field interrupt the pigeons’ natural GPS to attract them to your home, it reportedly also has the added benefit of boosting your wi-fi signal by as much as 10x.

Project Pigeon is still years off, but the proposed broadband speed limit could be rolled out as soon as next year. That’s if it gets the go ahead from the Government, where it’s currently under consultation. What do you think of these plans to bring faster internet to rural areas?

Comments
17
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 April 2014

I know a farmer who still uses dial-up, and he gets rather annoyed when people send him attachments. I expect he will be delighted by these proposals.

I never believe information published a few days before the end of the tax year. 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
1 April 2014

Nice April fools joke, will easily chance out those who don’t read to the end.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 April 2014

I realised that something was amiss when Internet appeared without a capital in the title of the article.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
1 April 2014

We never give the internet a capital ‘i’. Sorry Wavechange!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
Argonaut... says:
1 April 2014

It is Yanks who capitalise it… don’t think the Canadians
do it but do they?…. the ‘internet’ is much accepted like
an ordinary word.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
1 April 2014

I have just heard another April Fools joke on BBC News – we are now expected to eat 7 portions of fruit and veg a day!!! Will we all be moving into stables any time soon?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 April 2014

I am not sure that this story is a joke, Beryl. It’s probably better to eat a couple of extra portions of vegetables because fruit can contain a lot of sugar.

I’ve heard that for fast broadband we need is more fibre and less copper. 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
2 April 2014

Brilliant Matt cartoon on the front page of today’s Daily Telegraph :- Man in pub holding newspaper with headline “5-a-day Not Enough”. Man says to barman “A pint of bitter – and put a cherry in it”.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
2 April 2014

…………..Classic one John found it on my iPad. Still laughing!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 April 2014

I don’t understand why pigeons are being used – unless they are surplus from the communications section of our armed forces (where they were much faster than broasdband in WWII). Swifts are faster – but only work in the summer due to migration.
Seriously though, I live in the sticks with slowish broadband – OK for most uses but the irritating timer wheel kicks in when watching i-player. I have solved the problem by using 6 telephone lines and upped my speed from 3 Mb/s to 18Mb/s – albeit at a cost. A half-hour programme on i-player can now be watched in just 5 minutes.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
Argonaut... says:
1 April 2014

Just checked… the ‘internet’ is used as an ordinary word
like I’d sd… (in a legal tomb).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 April 2014

OK. I will let you bury ‘Internet’ in that legal tomb. 🙂

Which? Conversation has become a bit quiet recently so perhaps some levity is needed, though I preferred Patrick’s tale about the Marmite shortage in 2012.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
Argonaut... says:
1 April 2014

Yup… maybe a scarcity of provocative ideas that need not be.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
1 April 2014

It was hard to top the Marmite one Wavechange, but you might find some surprises if you click on some of the links I’ve put in… 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
2 April 2014

Hmmm. I’ll take two of the ‘speed capacitors’ please. My supplier of electronic components has never heard of them.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of terfar
Member
terfar says:
1 April 2014

I think it is 1st April!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
1 April 2014

Alright guys, well spotted it’s an April Fools. There are some Back to the Future references and other things hidden in the links. Lots of things to look for 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions