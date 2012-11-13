Are broadband and mobile providers using unscrupulous tactics to sell you deals or upgrades that you don’t want? Could they also be billing us for data we haven’t even used?

We were contacted by a Virgin Media customer on Facebook who believed he’d been offered its basic TV package for free because of his long-standing loyalty. He was also under the impression that when the engineer arrived to install it, his broadband would be upgraded to a faster speed for free.

It turned out that he already had the faster speed and the TV package required a new contract – at an additional cost.

We’ve also recently heard from an Orange mobile customer who was billed over £9,000 for 5.7GB of data on her monthly business plan – she says she only ever uses around 400MB a month. Not only that, but she was working 12-hour shifts when Orange said the data was used.

Crystal clear communication

Now these are two very specific examples, but is there a wider story going on here?

Maybe these providers aren’t intending to mislead. But customers need to know exactly what they are signing up for, and providers should make it crystal clear. Plus, where mistakes in billing are made they should be dealt with swiftly and without the customer having to do all the legwork. And that’s just the bare minimum.

Imagine the shock of getting a bill for £9,000, or the annoyance of having been signed up to a contract you didn’t knowingly agree to.

I want to know if you’ve experienced similar issues with broadband or mobile providers. Do your data usage bills not add up? Were you offered a deal over the phone that didn’t turn out to be what it said on the tin?