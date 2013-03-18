/ Money, Shopping, Technology

Have you ever haggled for a better broadband deal?

If you do one thing today, pick up the phone and call your broadband provider. Our latest investigation has shown it’s definitely worth getting in touch if you want a better deal.

One BT customer saved over £200 a year on her package after just one phone call. And they asked her to call back as soon as possible if she still wasn’t happy. This call was just one of 30 our mystery callers made to some of the UK’s biggest broadband providers.

So what made BT offer a better deal? Well, we made noises about cancelling and waited to see what we’d be offered.

I have to say I was blown away by the success our mystery callers had, with 22 calls resulting in savings or better deals on the spot. They were offered deals including £12 off line rental every month for the next nine months (Sky), a half-price deal if we signed up for another 12-month contract (O2), and a free engineer visit to install the latest router (TalkTalk).

Keeping you tied in

It seems that the big providers in particular are reluctant to let customers go. Now that’s not much of a surprise, but why not use this to our advantage? Especially as the price on many deals can creep up over time if you don’t keep an eye on things, as introductory offers come to an end and line rental charges increase.

If you do want to accept a new deal, be aware that you may be tying yourself in to a new contract again – check before you agree to anything.

In my household I’ve worked out we are paying over £750 a year for our broadband, phone and TV package without doing an awful lot to check we’re on a good deal. It’s not like we’ve got money to burn, even if the bill  gets split five ways. And every now and then someone will make a noise about calling them to get the price down, but I’m ashamed to say it’s been at least two years now and we have not got round to it. I think it’s time…

Have you tried to negotiate a better deal with your broadband provider? What’s the best deal you’ve been offered?

SuffolkSilver says:
22 March 2013

Yes, I was paying £47.40 a month to Virgin. This included anytime phone calls but have to pay for mobile, 0844 and 1471 charges. The broadband was 60Mb and I got free TV. It was going to go up again so I asked them to reduce the free call facility and put me on 30Mb broadband – or I would leave. Eventually they did. They gave me a one year special loyalty deal (a monthly credit of £12) I kept the paper billing. The total, including £14.99 line rental, is now down to £22.89 All I have to do is get my wife to stay off the daytime calls ! But it is still a considerable saving.

wev says:
23 March 2013

Tried to get a better deal with my ISP, they refused. I’ve been with them for years.

Kenneth Fitzpatrick says:
24 March 2013

I would immediately change to another provider!

Ken Fitzpatrick says:
24 March 2013

They need you more than you need them!

Paul says:
28 March 2013

When I recently spoke to Virgin about moving to BT they offered me £10 per month off straight away. However, I have not moved becasue they told me I would no longer be able to use my Virgin e-mail address. Given that I have used this for many years I don’t really want to go through the pain that this would entail.

Is this right? It does not seem to have been rasied as an issue in what I have read about switching suppliers.

Keith Paterson says:
28 March 2013

In my case they offered a 12 month loyalty discount with no strings, so I am surprised about their suggesting that you couldn’t keep you e-mail address. I don’t see the point of that threat at all and wonder if it is just bluff. For most purposes I don’t in any case use my old ntlworld e-mail add but it still works. I also reduced mt BB speed to 30 and checked yesterday and I was 31mb!

Pete says:
3 July 2013

Sounds like rubbish to me. You can still have all your emails from that account forwarded to a new email account (eg. Gmail) Simple scare tactics 🙂

Steve says:
29 March 2013

I have just tried Virgin Media and they wouldn’t budge.
I did quote them some other providers (this is a good idea as they will ask you for comparisons) and the prices I already have compares to what the other providers are offering.
Also remember that when swapping to another provider there will be an installation charge.
Virgin did say I could downgrade from 60Mb/s to 30Mb/s, but as this new package comes with their new Tivo box I would be charged £49 for the installation, which I don’t want.
So all-in-all a complete waste of a phone call.

bargaineer says:
5 April 2013

I have been with Talk Talk for 4 years using the Essentails package for £6.50 per month. I use the Valued Line Rental method for line rental which is £114.00 per annum which equates to £9.50 per month, but you have to pay the £114.00 in full upfront. I was able to reduce the Essentials tariff to £3.25 per month, I did this about two years ago. In March 2013, I was due to come out of contract on this deal and so I spoke to the Talk Talk loyalty department as they were offering new customers the same deal I was on, they then reduced my Essentails tariff to £1.25 per month. A great deal, I think, considering I pay nothing for calls and get unlimited Broadband usage. Cracking deal. Well done Talk Talk, it certainly keeps me as a customer. See what I get next year!

viffergb says:
30 July 2013

Just wondered if anyone has secured a better deal who is/was in a similar position to us? We’re with ‘BT’ and have been for the past 20 months, having just recently completed an 18 month contract with them. Our situation is as follows:-
BT Broadband Option 1 with 10 Gig data + Anytime Calls for a monthly cost of £16.90 paid by DD.
NB: I’ve paid for Line Rental Saver which is due for renewal this October.

I would like to stay with ‘BT’ for the free BT Sport + the free Wi-Fi + Caller Line Identification which is also free provided as we make the required number of calls, either inclusive or not, each month. I did contact ‘BT’ to ask if there were any better deals for me, but it appears that if we want to keep ‘Anytime Calls’ it will cost £7.00 / month as opposed to the £5.15 which we currently pay – a special deal on offer at beginning of our 18 month contract. We’d have to pay the current £7.00 / month as we’d be starting a new contract.

As far as a better deal is concerned, I’m not sure if I want to go for Infinity – which we can get – or unlimited data on our ‘up to 16 Meg’ speed. Our actual speed is approx. 6 Meg which is fine for what we want, even for streaming / iPlayer etc, which we will want to start using when ‘BT Sport’ starts.

Best I was offered back in May when I called them [BT] was £20.65 / month for ‘Anytime Calls’ and unlimited data at current speed. Or £24.65 for ‘Infinity’ which I think was capped at 40 Gig / month with ‘Anytime Calls’. Both of these deals are not including Line Rental.

So, anyone been in a similar situation and obtained a good deal from ‘BT’? My idea of a better deal is more for the same money, or reduction in price for the same, which wasn’t the case when I last contacted ‘BT’!

Geoff says:
19 August 2013

This is related to haggling for the best deals – but little pressure required.

Sky’ is offering “Best price guarantee” (for BT Sports Channels), advertised on the Sky website, to dissuade people from switching to BT for “free” BT Sports channels. I have just signed on for an £8.60 discount on my line rental for agreeing to stay a Sky Sports subscriber for 18months before phoning BT Sports to order the channels.This effectively reduces the monthly cost of BT Sports HD for Sky subscribers by more than half.. The cost of BT Sports HD channels is £15 per month.

avi says:
13 October 2013

Was about to cancel with Talk Talk and move to Virgin who were offering 120 up front for the line rental, and 9.75 for first 6 months of 60meg unlimited fibre broadband, and then 19.50 for the remaining 12 months.

When I phoned talk Talk i was offered 126 line rental, but 11.75 for first 6 months and 13.75 for the remaining 12 months of the 18 month contract. This all for 76meg unlimited fibre optic broadband.

Not bad at all. I was pretty happy with that.

David B. Taylor says:
11 May 2014

YES!
I recently found out that my broadband deal was costing me £24pm instead of the £22.50 contract I had signed in for! Apparently they(VIRGIN MEDIA0 had sent me a letter in November 2013 which I had not recieved or had no knowledge of! Any way I was on to their CS team immediately to ask how come a contract in England with Broadband supplier doesn’t mean a thing anymore! But I had other good reasons to cal , namely my streaming quality of image was abysmal, cut out and buffered rather more then I expected it to under their supposed 30mbs.. The kind CS gentleman in question very quickly dropped my monthly bill to £19 so I was rather relieved and pleased. SO DON”T HOLD BACK IF THINGS AREN’T UP TO SCRATCH AND ASK FOR A REDUCTION IMMEDIATLEY !

GRaham says:
23 September 2015

tried to get a better deal with bt for fibre optic broadband today, there is no moving with them, i told the nabout leaving they said theres nothing they can do.

anyone else have problems dealing with bt

Mike says:
17 October 2015

exactly the same here with BT- for elderly mother in law. Lots of apparently good deals for new customers but a £26 pound package for phone and BB elsewhere can not even get close with BT. My experience with Virgin is that they work far harder to keep you if you are not happy.

Petpeg says:
17 December 2016

First haggling occasion with BT I had a very stubborn saleswoman who only offered £1.85 reduction on broadband. So arranged to switch to John Lewis who use PlusNet but are cheaper than PlusNet direct. Then on calling BT about a current bill BT salesman offered me an even better deal than John Lewis. This was free broadband for 12mths. As within the 14 day cooling off period I cancelled John Lewis who said “it is only when you are halfway out the door that BT believe you are switching”!. Success!

