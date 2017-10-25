/ Technology

Is bad broadband affecting your ability to work at home?

13
Working from home
Profile photo of Colum McGuire Colum McGuire Senior Campaigner
Comments 13

A recent survey has reported that poor internet provision was the biggest hurdle to working remotely. As technology advances so does the ability to apply a more flexible approach to the workforce. So is bad broadband holding us back?

Throughout the Fix Bad Broadband campaign, lots of people have shared their stories about how a poor internet connection affects them. Some simply wishing they could Skype their grandchildren to keep in touch and others needing better broadband to manage their finances online since their local bank branch closed down.

Bad broadband has an impact on our daily lives, and one other aspect of this is how poor connectivity is affecting our work.

Home working

During our broadband roadshows in the summer, I met someone who was a freelance professional photographer. He told me how he’d bought his home a year ago and was led to believe he could access superfast speeds.

It turned out he could only get speeds of less than 2Mbps and his business suffered as a result. He couldn’t upload any pictures on his home connection and had to go and work elsewhere.

The impact on businesses run from home is a real problem. But a survey published last week looked at it from another angle; the ability to work remotely. Workspace provider Regus found that over a quarter (27%) cited ‘inadequate internet provision’ as their biggest hurdle to working remotely.

This is becoming a much more common trend in the workplace with technology enabling you to work from your home. It can do great things for people who may have dependents, caring responsibilities or very long commutes. For this flexible workforce, no longer does their job determine their location.

Improving broadband

A different perspective I came across on this issue, during a Friday night debate amongst friends in the pub, is that broadband connection problems aside a more flexible workforce could blur the lines between a professional and personal life.

If you’re constantly a button away from being in the office then how do you control the work-life balance? While I’m not convinced that the struggles of striking a balance are enough of an excuse to avoid improving broadband connectivity, it’s certainly an interesting debate.

I’m interested to hear from you on this. Do you rely on a good broadband connection for work? Do you think our workforce is being held back by bad broadband?

Take the Which? Speed Test

Comments
13
Guest
bishbut says:
25 October 2017

The government has always pushed extra speed for a few mobile phones ,broadband etc.instead of making sure first everyone everywhere in the country had a reasonable speed or coverage The wrong policy ?

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
malcolm r says:
25 October 2017

We do not have mains gas everywhere, nor mains drainage and mobile phone coverage can be iffy. It is a question of cost, and who pays for it – the taxpayer? At the expense of…..social care for example? I accept that there are everyday tasks that we are increasingly using the internet for, and most of us should have sufficient speed available to deal with these – online banking as an example. Where I differ from some is in whether we should fund the universal high speed broadband provided by fibre they call for, which seems more to fulfil entertainment desires than functional ones. As for working from home, in most cases I would expect a choice of home location should be made to achieve this – like avoiding living near an airport if you don’t want the noise.

Last year 95% of premises had access to a broadband speed >10Mbit/s. However the take up was only 54%. https://www.ofcom.org.uk/__data/assets/pdf_file/0035/95876/CN-Report-2016.pdf

I believe there are ways for communities to improve their broadband speed other than through fibre. Perhaps these options should be explored in the remote locations that suffer?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wavechange says:
25 October 2017

In the days before broadband I can remember the frustration of trying to work from home during evening and weekends using a dial-up internet connection.

Remote areas are difficult but it’s high time that everyone living in towns and villages should have access to an adequate broadband and mobile phone service.

I am very disappointed that the companies that deliver video on demand for entertainment purposes are not required to make a major contribution to the cost of roll out of fast broadband. They are profiting from the existing broadband network and slowing down access for everyone who is not using fibre to the premises.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
malcolm r says:
25 October 2017

If 95% have access to > 10 Mbits/s but only 54% take it up, what might this say about how important the other 41% find it?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wavechange says:
25 October 2017

If you have fast broadband available you can choose whether or not to use it, but if you need it and it is not available then you are scuppered. When looking at the coverage of fast broadband it’s obviously important to look at what is available rather than what customers choose to pay for.

In my previous home I was happy with 7-8 Mbps because my needs were modest and fibre broadband would have cost more. More than half of my neighbours opted for fibre broadband. Where I live now, a mile out of the centre of a small village, the copper broadband is hopeless, which is why I was very happy to be offered an FTTP service that gives me more than the 50 Mbps I pay for.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
malcolm r says:
25 October 2017

The question often asked is what speed is really necessary (as opposed to desirable) for most people. Is 10Mbit/s OK for most essential tasks? wavechange was happy with, I was, and if so 95% of the population could access it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
wavechange says:
25 October 2017

One of the reasons that I was happy with my copper broadband was that it was fairly reliable and the speed seemed unaffected by the time of day. I’ve stayed with friends where their speed dropped significantly at peak times.

Five or ten years ago I would have paid for fibre broadband if it had been available because I regularly moved large amounts of data on a regular basis. Fortunately, I could do this at work – a perk of the job, like being able to do unpaid overtime.

There are many uses of fast broadband connections other than watching video on demand and an increasing number of people work in jobs where good broadband is important.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John Ward says:
25 October 2017

Our housing development was completed in about 2014 and was fully fibred to the premises by BT from the outset in 2012. I noticed the other day that contractors on behalf of Virgin Media were feeding more cables into the ducts, presumably in response to demand and the slow speeds that occasionally occur at certain times. At least it will take the pressure off the BT lines and give the VM subscribers an exclusive service.

The sales drive for TV and other digital services delivered by broadband has put pressure on the service providers to supply a fast and reliable download service without buffering and outages due to capacity shortfalls. This means that they are, at last, having to invest in additional capacity in order to honour their contracts and retain their customers.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wavechange says:
25 October 2017

That’s very encouraging, John. Maybe the same will happen elsewhere and the taxpayer will have to contribute less towards the cost of providing everyone with decent broadband.

I do hope that fibre to the premises is standard on all new estates – or developments as the marketing men like to call them now.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
malcolm r says:
25 October 2017

@j964144156, colum, I occasionally worked from home but did not place any great demands on the internet – generally emails. I don’t know how many companies treat working from home as a regular official and accepted activity by staff. It would be interesting to hear how Which? approaches this. Do they encourage or require certain staff to work from home? What internet access do they need and does speed of less than 10Mbit/s, for example, prevent them from doing their work, or maybe just increase the time taken to complete tasks. Do you have any evidence from in-house?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Colum McGuire says:
3 November 2017

Thanks for your comment, Malcolm and apologies it’s taken me a little while to get back to you. At Which? we have quite flexible work practices, so have the option to work from home on occasions should we need to. Although we don’t have any particular in-house evidence on connectivity requirements, I think the reliance on internet is greater nowadays, due to the increased use of technology in most work places. For example if I work at home, I may need to skype into a meeting, or I may need to download and review digital content. However requirements do vary based on role, and some people may have a greater dependence on a good broadband speed. I personally haven’t experienced barriers to working at home due to broadband connection, and occasion will if I need to get my head stuck into something, but I quite like being in and around the office mostly!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wavechange says:
25 October 2017

Although I don’t send as many large files these days I certainly receive them, though FTP has given way to web-based services such as Dropbox and WeTransfer. I recently went to a very interesting talk by a person who can research a historical topic, commit it to memory and deliver a vast amount of information with just his slides to act as prompts. Last time I heard the talk he sent me a large PowerPoint file and this time a recording of his talk and questions. I’m regularly sent numerous large image files by a guy who is great at photography but knows nothing about how to compress images. It just happens and thankfully I have a decent broadband connection.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Luke says:
1 November 2017

I only get 3-5MBPS download and 600KBPS upload 🙁

Why does this country have such bad internet?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions